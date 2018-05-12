Home Depot Founder: Billionaire-Bashing Bernie Sanders "Is The Antichrist"

To say Bernie Sanders talks about billionaires often would be a significant understatement. In fact, Bernie talks about billionaires incessantly...
In Bernie Sanders’ socialist view, “the billionaire class” is the greatest threat facing the world.
And therefore, as HotAir.com's John Sexton writes, given his hostility to them, it’s probably not a surprise that billionaires are not fond of Bernie. Yesterday, Peggy Noonan interviewed Home Depot founder Ken Langone who had some choice words for Sanders:
Ken Langone, 82, investor, philanthropist and founder of Home Depot , has written an autobiography that actually conveys the excitement of business - of starting an enterprise that creates a job that creates a family, of the joy of the deal and the place of imagination in the making of a career. Its hokey and ebullient name is “I Love Capitalism” which I think makes his stand clear.
Why did he write it? I asked him by phone. He wanted to show gratitude, to inspire the young - “If I can make it, everyone can!” - and he wanted young voters to understand socialism is not the way.
“In 2016 I saw Bernie Sanders and the kids around him. I thought: This is the antichrist! We have the greatest engine in the world.”
The wealthy have an absolute obligation to help others: “Where would we be if people didn’t share their wealth? I got 38 kids on Bucknell scholarships. They’re all colors of the rainbow; some are poor kids, rough around the edges. It’s capitalism!” He famously funds NYU/Langone Medical Center.
He worries about the future of economic freedom and sees the selfishness of some of the successful as an impediment. “Are there people who are greedy, who do nothing for anyone? Yes.” They should feel shame. If the system goes down they’ll be part of the reason. “But don’t throw the baby out with the bath water!”
There’s no doubt that Bernie Sanders’ view of the world is popular, especially with young people who like the idea of free college and free health care. But someone has to make the case that the billionaires like Ken Langone have produced something other people want.
This is the thing about big business that Bernie Sanders doesn’t seem to get. No one was forced to make Ken Langone a billionaire. He became a billionaire because he offered people something they found valuable. If you take him out of the picture, you’re also taking something away from all of his customers, i.e. millions of regular people who definitely aren’t billionaires. It’s easy to rail against the billionaire class as the enemy of humanity, it’s harder to argue we should do away with Home Depot.
Comments
He's correct.
Bernie got a FREE new Summer home from the DNC/Donations....Going into the race Bernie had over $79,000 in credit card debt.....comes out of the race....wealthy with assets. Not too bad.
Thank you for your Donations....those $27 donations add up...Point this out to any Bernie supporter....it is amazing.......What a SHAM...
https://www.snopes.com/news/2016/08/10/bernie-sanders-buys-summer-home/
In reply to He's correct. by DosZap
I thought that Bernie Sanders had already been relegated to the "joke bin" of history?...
For what? like 600,000 sheckels? He'd have done better to take the offer of free gefilte fish for life, but I guess he didn't bother to amortize the winnings, or, naturally undervalued their barter ability.
In reply to Bernie got a FREE new Summer… by takeaction
Hmm, damned if you do, damned if you don't: a socialist versus someone of the 0,001%.
Tough choice.
In reply to I thought that Bernie… by TheWholeYearInn
The enemy of the Anti-Anti-Christ was once friends with the Anti-Christ until they had that fateful spat. Tupac and Notorious B.I.G were once friends too.
christians are the antichrist.
black is white. good is bad. you are smart.
In reply to christians are the… by WolfgangCire
You are bad.
I am good.
I hate you.
You hate me.
The equation must be balanced at some point.
In reply to christians are the… by WolfgangCire
Absolutely correct.
Always liked Mr. Langone, and, "his" hospital saved my wife's bacon.
The hospital was originally named the NYU Medical Center, which was changed in 2008 after a $200 million gift from Kenneth and Elaine Langone.
Cankles only gives to herself.
In reply to Always liked Mr. Langone,… by oldmanofthesee
Sanders and his fucking loser, crook of a wife whore should be hung until lifeless.
I know Ken, the very best.
Every communist is an anti-Christ. Bernie is a card carrying communist.
In reply to Sanders and his fucking… by Aliens-R-Us
I put antifreeze in my car and it didn't freeze OR overheat.
Am I living in some parallel universe?
The Pied Piper of the DNC, Bernie Sanders.
Is it good or bad when your wife destroys a liberal arts college?