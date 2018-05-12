Kansas Police No Longer Allowed To Have Sex With People They Pull Over

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 05/12/2018 - 20:15

Kansas police are going to have to stop having sex with people they pull over for traffic violations, after Governor Jeff Colyer (R) signed a new bill into law on Thursday outlawing sexual relations "during the course of a traffic stop, a custodial interrogation, an interview in connection with an investigation, or while the law enforcement officer has such person detained," according to the Kansas City Star

Because there's nothing quite like love at first sight...

Prior to the measure, Kansas was one of 33 states where consensual sex between police and an individual they detained was not a crime, according to the star. A similar bill was passed in New York last month specifying that people in police custody are unable to consent to sex.

The bill, introduced by Rep. Cindy Holscher (D) "helps the person who was detained in their neighborhood or stopped for a ticket, that type of thing," she told The Star.

Holscher said she was also moved by a case in New York where a teenager claimed she had been raped by two police officers in the back of their van, but no charges were filed because the officers claimed the sex was consensual and therefore legal.

Kansas law previously said "there shouldn't be sexual relations between police and persons in jail, but it didn't say anything about if they had been stopped on the streets or were in their custody," Holscher said. -The Star

Kansas lawmakers say the new law was long overdue.

"Those of us who have been there for a few years thought it was something that had already been taken care of in the law," said Rep. John Carmichael, D-Wichita, an attorney and member of the Judiciary Committee.

"She [Holscher] called me about this. I said, 'You mean it's not against the law?' She said, 'No, it's not,'" Carmichael said. "I checked with the revisor (of statutes) and it was not specifically against the law in Kansas."

"Most officers are great guys and women who are working hard, but there's always the one," he added. 

Indeed...

Tags
Social Issues
Law Crime

Comments

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
847328_3527 Boing_Snap Sat, 05/12/2018 - 23:15 Permalink

I was hit and my car nearly totally by an 18 year old beautiful girl. The police never even gave her a ticket. I called her and she admitted on the phone she got the cop to dismiss the charges by screwing him Yes, outrageous! I had full insurance coverage but was very upset by this and talked to my insurer who told me, "it happens all the time."

 

Despite having 4 witnesses who were willing to testify, the DA advised me to "drop it" or these police might make my life difficult.

 

Screw these dirty cops! There are alot of good ones but the bad ones should get life in prison when they violate the trust of the people.

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
Chief Joesph Sat, 05/12/2018 - 20:34 Permalink

This has been going on for over 40 years.  In 1974,  highway patrol trooper pulled a woman over, and offered the lady to have sexy with him in exchange for tearing up the ticket.  Problem was, she worked for the State's Attorney General's Office.  The cop was fired, but it has still been a problem ever since with police in Kansas.