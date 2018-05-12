Kansas Police No Longer Allowed To Have Sex With People They Pull Over

Kansas police are going to have to stop having sex with people they pull over for traffic violations, after Governor Jeff Colyer (R) signed a new bill into law on Thursday outlawing sexual relations "during the course of a traffic stop, a custodial interrogation, an interview in connection with an investigation, or while the law enforcement officer has such person detained," according to the Kansas City Star.
Because there's nothing quite like love at first sight...
Prior to the measure, Kansas was one of 33 states where consensual sex between police and an individual they detained was not a crime, according to the star. A similar bill was passed in New York last month specifying that people in police custody are unable to consent to sex.
The bill, introduced by Rep. Cindy Holscher (D) "helps the person who was detained in their neighborhood or stopped for a ticket, that type of thing," she told The Star.
Holscher said she was also moved by a case in New York where a teenager claimed she had been raped by two police officers in the back of their van, but no charges were filed because the officers claimed the sex was consensual and therefore legal.
Kansas law previously said "there shouldn't be sexual relations between police and persons in jail, but it didn't say anything about if they had been stopped on the streets or were in their custody," Holscher said. -The Star
Kansas lawmakers say the new law was long overdue.
"Those of us who have been there for a few years thought it was something that had already been taken care of in the law," said Rep. John Carmichael, D-Wichita, an attorney and member of the Judiciary Committee.
"She [Holscher] called me about this. I said, 'You mean it's not against the law?' She said, 'No, it's not,'" Carmichael said. "I checked with the revisor (of statutes) and it was not specifically against the law in Kansas."
"Most officers are great guys and women who are working hard, but there's always the one," he added.
Indeed...
Comments
Take away mission-critical job perks like this and you can expect the high number of quality applicants to tumble.
/S
Didn't they some rules that cover all inappropriate behavior like behavior unbecoming of a police officer?
In reply to Oh noes... by Lost in translation
Nah....don’t need em.
Move along.
In reply to Didn't they some rules that… by Donald J. Trump
"great guys... who are working hard..."
Pun?
In reply to Nah....don’t need em. Move… by divingengineer
C'mon! Nobody is gonna be a cop if they can't fuck people!
In reply to "great guys who are working… by bananas
"Looks like we found something...a concealed weapon"
https://youtu.be/ISs3m1aHZxY
In reply to C'mon! by toady
There goes my aspirations to be a KC Cop.
/s
In reply to "Looks like we found… by AlaricBalth
"Fuck the Police"- NWA
In reply to There goes my aspirations to… by espirit
"Gee, officer, can't we just work something out?" said every whore.
In reply to "Fuck the Police"- NWA by HisNameIsRP
..or work "in"
..dammit, that means my police academy entrance application goes into the shredder.
In reply to "Gee, officer, can't we… by hedgeless_horseman
Cops can always MOONLIGHT as Sexual Deviants For Hire.
In reply to ..dammit, that means my… by Manthong
Here comes a flood of resignations!
In reply to Cops can always moonlight as… by revolla
IF ONLY there were such a law against Congress @#$%ing the country.
In reply to "Gee, officer, can't we… by hedgeless_horseman
Oh great! Now the steroid tripping, violent response trained men with weapons are to be sexually repressed as well?
Can you say frustration without representation?
Ya I see this working out well.
In reply to IF ONLY there were such a… by secretargentman
I was hit and my car nearly totally by an 18 year old beautiful girl. The police never even gave her a ticket. I called her and she admitted on the phone she got the cop to dismiss the charges by screwing him Yes, outrageous! I had full insurance coverage but was very upset by this and talked to my insurer who told me, "it happens all the time."
Despite having 4 witnesses who were willing to testify, the DA advised me to "drop it" or these police might make my life difficult.
Screw these dirty cops! There are alot of good ones but the bad ones should get life in prison when they violate the trust of the people.
In reply to Oh great! Now the steroid… by Boing_Snap
uh. KC is in missouri. so there's hope for you yet.
In reply to There goes my aspirations to… by espirit
Especially if they can’t back door them with the insane pension demands.......
In reply to C'mon! by toady
Oh, they can still fuck 'em, they just can't have sex with them!
In reply to C'mon! by toady
That's OK. They can still kill people and shoot their dogs on sight.
In reply to C'mon! by toady
It should go without saying, but this world is full of sacks of shit.
In reply to Oh noes... by Lost in translation
Just think, included in the compensation for congress is a sexual harassment insurance policy that pays off the people they molest. Anonymously of course, to protect the victims.
In reply to It should go without saying,… by AtATrESICI
Cross that off my list of places to retire.
Fuck it, I quit.
No, it's the other way round. "I quit, then fuck it" Perfectly legal then!
In reply to Fuck it, I quit. by Fr. Richard Inya
Hahahaha the fact that this needs to be law is fkn hilarious. The soul of murica is loooooong gone.
Sad!
In reply to Fuck it, I quit. by Fr. Richard Inya
The Spirit of '76 - I am still possessed by that Spirit
In reply to Hahahaha the fact that this… by Rickety Rekt
Can they still CAF them?
No sorry.
But they can still shoot them to death if they feel “threatened”.
So there’s still that.
In reply to Can they still CAF them? by VWAndy
and fuck em while they still warm
In reply to No sorry. But they can still… by divingengineer
Well it’s not a traffic stop anymore, so, yeah.
In reply to and fuck em while they still… by dark pools of soros
Meanwhile an oklahoma city cop, Holtzclaw, sits in jail for 263 years for fake rape charges.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VmKVMklq6Wk
I hope that fucker gets doused in gasoline and smoked.
In reply to Meanwhile an oklahoma city… by jmack
because your insipid intelligence cannot see past the information you have been fed by the state? Or do you have special information you would like to share?
In reply to I hope that fucker gets… by Racin Rabitt
I thought not...
In reply to because your insipid… by jmack
Because the best way to get rid of a parasitic tick is still to burn it off!
In reply to because your insipid… by jmack
How about introducing a bill prohibiting the law makers from fuck us? No? I thought not.
And if they do what then? Call a cop?
What if they don’t cum?
Is it cool then?
In reply to And if they do what then?… by VWAndy
What's the point of not cumming?
In reply to What if they don’t cum? Is… by divingengineer
I think we need to consult with Bill Clinton in an effort to ascertain what the definition of "is" is.
In reply to What if they don’t cum? Is… by divingengineer
So we're fucked if we do and fucked if we don't...
That law was passed years ago.
In reply to So we're fucked if we do and… by ItsAllBollocks
We need another one: No sex for a teacher with a student in front of the entire class, before the lunch.
It's ok for woman teachers, right?
RIGHT?
In reply to We need another one: No sex… by jepicza
This has been going on for over 40 years. In 1974, highway patrol trooper pulled a woman over, and offered the lady to have sexy with him in exchange for tearing up the ticket. Problem was, she worked for the State's Attorney General's Office. The cop was fired, but it has still been a problem ever since with police in Kansas.
Eventually, either by chance or evolution, someday one cop will reply,"No, but thank you, I'll just write the ticket."
In reply to This has been going on for… by Chief Joesph
So no more breathalyzer tests for blondes.
What if she blew a...
9.0, 8.9. 9.1, 9.2, 9.5, 9.4....???
In reply to So no more breathalyzer… by Pernicious Gol…
I suspect Tyler will be posting an article in the coming months where the Kansas police pension fund is in dire straits due to a rash of retirements.
THIS IS A WITCH HUNT!!!!!!!!
In reply to I suspect Tyler will be… by 3-fingered_chemist