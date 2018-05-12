Macquarie: "This Is The Key Danger Facing Investors For The Next 12 Months"

Submitted by Viktor Shvets of Macquarie Research
US$ and its discontents: Liquidity, CA deficits, deflation & EMs
- Are we seeing the beginnings of a much stronger US$? Key investment risk.
- The direction of US$ does not just depend on spreads or even supply of US$ but on whether deflation ultimately proves to be a stronger force.
- We remain deflationists at heart; hence we always worry that US$ might be too strong. However even extreme weakness is deflationary. Watch DXY
There is a distinct possibility of a much stronger USD…
Just when the consensus agreed that the US$ has entered LT bear channel, DXY not surprisingly started to appreciate and, as it passes 92, the question is whether we are likely to witness an intense appreciation. This is the key danger facing investors over the next twelve months.
For many years we have been deflationists at heart and indeed we remain so. Our core beliefs are centred on disinflationary pressures that are likely to get stronger over time. These are driven by a combustible mix of technology (and associated dissolution of labour & product markets) and the impact of three decades of over financialization (and associated over capacity & inability to resurrect conventional pricing signals). In simple terms, investors reside in a world of no wages (or eroding pricing power of labour & products) and the need to keep ‘zombies’ alive to avoid contraction of demand. These forces are highly deflationary and public sectors would struggle to offset them.
In this environment, we should theoretically see that the current anomaly of US$ and gold appreciating at the same time turn into a consistent trend while investors also search for more extreme value alternatives, ranging from fine wines, paintings to cryptos. This investor behaviour might become ever more extreme as the public and electorates demand protection and continuity from CBs & fiscal authorities and politics deliver. It would be positive for US$.
… as the Fed destroys liquidity & extreme positioning unwinds
We believe that investors are already starting to witness weaker supply of US$ (~1%-3% clip, half the rate six months ago, caused by contracting monetary base as the Fed reduces its balance sheet) and seeming inability of the US to significantly widen its CA deficits (despite public sector dissaving).
This shortage is amplified by historically high real spreads.
Hence, we are seeing some unwinding of extreme negative positioning against US$. This might get out of control and it is the intensity rather than simply direction that is critical.
There is another factor that always provides a positive undertone for US$: its role as the global store of value and medium of exchange. A reserve currency must satisfy a number of conditions, which currently only the US$ does. It must have large, liquid and free treasury and FX markets. Neither €, Rmb nor ¥ have these. Reserve currency supplier must also run significant CA deficits to lubricate finance; neither Eurozone, Japan nor China run deficits. Hence, there is always a bid for US$, and only strong reflation or QE could weaken it.
Intense appreciation or depreciation of US$ are deflationary
We maintain that all rapid US$ moves are deflationary. Appreciation works through liquidity and commodity channels to erode growth and make it harder to re-finance US$ foreign debt. However, steep US$ depreciation is equally deflationary as it kills real demand. Hence, neither moves are desirable. Rising US$ is already causing tremors (Argentina, Tukey & Indo); however at this stage these are still moderate.
Comments
.
This is a brilliant old school ZH article!
What? You mean the part about where somebody produces exhaustive charts and examination about macro trends, then:
- the FED does QE-18
- fake data is published (along with, 'look squirrel' mass shootings & royal weddings)
- Facebook soars to new all time highs
- and gold gets hammered
In reply to This is a brilliant old… by Cosmicserpent
You forgot:
-housing prices surge “most since Lehman”
-gas prices double after “surprise” inventory draw
In reply to What? You mean the part… by TheWholeYearInn
And trans.
There has to be a trans headline included somewhere/somehow.
In reply to You forgot: -housing prices… by divingengineer
Consumer Debt up 50% Since 2008…Post-crisis Rise In U.S. Stock Buybacks Came With An Almost Identical Rise In Debt.
It continues to be all about the deflation. MAGA requires a strong dollar and king dollar (Larry Kudlow) himself is in charge. Rich will continue to be rich and richer because, we are all smarter than you. Being rich is amazing. New millionaires in 2017.....700,000 a new record. Yea baby, party. Woo woo. Love the Montecristo Platinum Habano No. 2, buy the box. Bottle of Rage (craft beer).
Can I get an invite to that party?
In reply to It continues to be all about… by Aireannpure
Rich don't do invitations per se. Its a meeting that morphs into a party and you get a memo. "Tax deductible" Party...always. Rich people think differently and share nothing. Consumption is what drives the economy. Now light that cigar and pass me another beer this sunset along Lake Michigan should be amazing.
In reply to Can I get an invite to that… by divingengineer
Kubrick warned you what happens at those parties.
In reply to Can I get an invite to that… by divingengineer
Those parties? You will not get a memo. Kubrick dealt with the "occult elite" and that would be the next neighborhood. I am NOT kidding. They are richer than I am and let me know everytime they drive. Rudest drivers ever. Day phark dare khar in da yhard.
In reply to Kubrick warned you what… by Lost in translation
DXY up = deflation. Deflation will destroy the manufacturing base turning Amerika into a third world nation which it is when you look at its foreign policy.
Dollar gaining against some other currencies is less important than it falling against commodities. Right, the dollar is gaining, but lumber, steel and oil are skyrocketing. It's a way to hide inflation.
The world is currently engaged in a massive game of speculation that contains a lot of risks. A massive number of short positions have formed against the dollar which will cause the dollar to strengthen as they unwind. Currencies are under assault in places where the economy is weak and the issuer is buried in debt from borrowing dollars they can never repay.
A global slowdown combined with rising interest rates in the U.S. and the Fed’s QT (quantitative tightening) has resulted in emerging markets beginning to lose their lifeline of inflows. This could lead to a large shift in the value of many currencies. More on what to expect in the article below.
http://Stronger Dollar Is Problem For Global growth.html