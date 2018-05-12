'Murdaland': Baltimore Homicides For 2018 Spike At "Second-Fastest Pace In A Decade"

Congratulations, Baltimore (‘Bodymore’) — homicides are booming.

Baltimore tagged the psychological level of 100 homicides for the year with the fatal stabbing of a 74-year-old man and the deadly shooting of a 16-year boy in West Baltimore Tuesday, “marking the second-fastest pace of killings in the city in a decade,” said The Baltimore Sun.

While homicides in Baltimore tend to be a seasonal phenomenon, the wave of killings climbed above trend in Aprill following a period of warmer temperatures. In all of 1Q, homicides were below the average, due to frigid arctic conditions that blasted the Northeastern United States.

In 2017, the city saw its 100th homicide on April 24. As The Baltimore Sun notes, the city had not experienced 100 murders this early in the killing season since 2007, when it occurred on May 7. The total number of killings this year remains somewhat below this time last year, which, by the way, was the deadliest year ever to be recorded in the city’s history, on a per capita basis, with 342 murders. In 2015/2016, which saw the second- and third-most homicides per capita in city history, there were not 100 murders until the end of May. The Baltimore Sun added that “in all the other intervening years since 2007, the city did not hit 100 homicides until June or July.”

The Baltimore Sun expects homicides in the city to “likely to surpass 300 homicides for the fourth year in a row.”

“At the current pace of violence, the city is likely to surpass 300 homicides for the fourth year in a row. Prior to the surge in killings that began in 2015, the city hadn’t seen 300 homicides in a single year since the 1990s.”

To put things in perspective, Baltimore’s murder rate is 4x the average of other large cities and some 40 percent higher than Detroit. To make matters worse, Baltimore is now precisely tied with Venezuela, a country suffering from an economic collapse at 57.2 murders per 100,000 residents.

Earlier this year, Mayor Catherine E. Pugh replaced Kevin Davis as police commissioner, after a record year in per-capita homicides that transformed Maryland’s largest city into one of the most dangerous areas in the United States. To counter the negativity, Mayor Pugh contracted the Tucker Group, a $240-per-hour media consultant firm to flood web searches and social media feeds with propaganda.

Local community organizing groups have had enough with the collapsing city. They have scheduled the “Baltimore Ceasefire” event this weekend, Friday through Sunday. The group hopes they can slow the rate of homicides before the above average killings start in the summer.

“You can just sit back & wait for things to change, or you can be the change you wanna see. #BaltimorePeaceChallenge #BaltimoreCeasefire,” wrote Erricka Bridgeford, one of the peace effort’s founders, on Twitter on Wednesday morning.

You can just sit back & wait for things to change, or you can be the change you wanna see. #BaltimorePeaceChallenge #BaltimoreCeasefire pic.twitter.com/IlNnNtbev9 — Erricka Wonder Voice (@Erricka) May 9, 2018

“This weekend in Baltimore we make sure nobody’s mother has to get that call,” another Twitter user said.

This weekend in Baltimore we make sure nobody's mother has to get that call. #baltimoreceasefire #dontbenumb pic.twitter.com/GgxPw84jwF — Nap Lajoie (@randomanne) May 9, 2018

Children were seen plastering Baltimore Ceasefire signs on visible structures in the most dangerous streets in America.

Baltimore Ceasefire signs are showing up all around the city as community members plea with the drug gangs to stop the killing.

Baltimore Ceasefire founder has a message to the “gangstas” before this weekend festivities…

We are shocked the State Department has not slapped the dying town with a travel warning, as its inner city is expected to descend into further chaos this summer. The Baltimore Sun forecasts another deadly year with homicides above 300. Democrats have ruled City Hall for more than 50 years, as hundreds of thousands of residents have fled the region over the decades — sending the total population to a 100 year low in 2017. Something has to change, otherwise — the city is facing a collapse. Maybe the signs of a collapse are nearing, as we reported earlier this week, Baltimore’s restaurant bubble has imploded.

* * *

Breaking Point| Baltimore’s 200th Homicide Scene Erupts in Anger (Summer 2017)