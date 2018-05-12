NORAD Confirms Russian Strategic Bombers Intercepted Off Alaskan Coast

Two Russian strategic bombers were intercepted by US military aircraft in international airspace within 200 miles of Alaska's coast on Friday morning. NORAD (North American Aerospace Defense Command) confirmed the incident in a statement to CNN, which involved US F-22 stealth fighters escorting the large Russian planes in international airspace away from the US coastline for 40 minutes, according to Reuters.
NORAD and USNORTHCOM spokesman Canadian Army Maj. Andrew Hennessy confirmed in a statement a day after the encounter that, "At approximately 10 a.m. ET, two Alaskan-based NORAD F-22 fighters intercepted and visually identified two Russian TU-95 'Bear' long-range bomber aircraft flying in the Air Defense Identification Zone around the western coast of Alaska, north of the Aleutian Islands."
The referenced Air Defense Identification Zone is said to extend approximately 200 miles off Alaska's western coast, and it appears the Russian aircraft never entered US airspace, according to NORAD's statement. The official statement further reads the Russian bombers were "intercepted and monitored by the F-22s until the bombers left the ADIZ along the Aleutian Island chain heading west."
12 MAY: USAF F-22s scrambled from Elmendorf AB to intercept 2x Tu-95 in the US area of intrest off the west coast of Alaska pic.twitter.com/56ebhE6onM— Mil Radar (@MIL_Radar) May 12, 2018
The last such incident took place as recently as May 3rd when a Russian bomber and fighter escort jet flew close to 50 miles from Point Hope, Alaska. American stealth planes were scrambled in response and monitored the Russian planes until leaving the area.
* * *
The Russian Defense Ministry also confirmed the incident through state-run RIA news agency, adding the detail that US monitoring jets never came closer than 100 meters to the Russian bombers.
According to Russian Defense Ministry spokesman, Major-General Igor Konashenkov, the Tu-95MS planes, together with Tu-142 anti-submarine warfare aircraft, were conducting planned training flights over the neutral waters of the Arctic Ocean, the Bering Sea and the Sea of Okhotsk.
“The Russian Air Forces' aircraft were escorted by two US F-22 fighter jets, which did not approach closer than 100 meters, at the part of the route for 40 minutes."
There's been a string of tense Russian-US aerial close calls and intercepts over the past months not only off Alaska, but over the Black Sea as well. In April Russian bombers were sighted and monitored four times near the Alaskan coast, while in January a Russian Su-27 reportedly flew within a shockingly close 1.5 meters of a U.S. Navy surveillance plane while both were operating over the Black Sea, in international airspace.
The massive Russian TU-95 'Bear' bombers date to the 1950's, but in spite of a six decade history as a feared Cold War areal fortress, its first reported use was in 2015 on the Syrian battlefield in support of the Assad government. It's capable of flying over any US mainland target while hauling over twelve tons of bombs as it has an internal fuel capacity which allows for a 9000 mile range.
One ominous description and history of the Bear's development is as follows:
The Bear’s original intended mission was fairly clear-cut: in the event the Cold War became really hot, dozens of individual Bears would fly across the Arctic Circle and drop nuclear bombs on targets over the United States. Even if many fell victim to surface-to-air missiles and defending fighters, the reasoning was that some would get through.
However, Friday's incident off the Alaskan coast appears relatively benign — though the real story could be how it gets politicized in what most pundits have described as the ongoing "new Cold War."
So what?
That's their job, on both sides. If they didn't do it there would be much reduced work for US fighter pilots. Less need for high profit fighters for a start.
The US MIC should contribute to the RuAF fuel bill.
Major non-event.
Goose has a great Polaroid of it.
Shoot the nukes
lets party
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sMkiW4kZkfA
I would wager that those bombers had their transponders turned on. Squawk 7777.
Into and Out of the United States
According to 14 CFR 99.13, no person may operate an aircraft into or out of the United States, or into, within, or across an ADIZ designated in subpart B unless operating a transponder with Mode C.
Wasn't much of a surprise. I heard the plane's engines here in Ohio.
One of the noisiest aircraft ever made when flying but not on take-off.
FYI, the West coast of Alaska is the East coast of Russia. Just thought I would clarify that.
Yeah, Sarah Palin used to keep track of what the Russkies were up to from her bedroom window (when she had a little free time).
No, they probably didn't. The 7777 squawk is reserved for military aircraft CONDUCTING the interception, NOT the aircraft being intercepted, which would be stupid anyway.
Perhaps there are no nukes aboard.. having been replaced with sophisticated monitoring equipment gathering data SPECIFICALLY on those scrambled US jets...
Electronic Countermeasures Warfare is where its at today & the russians are leaders in the field for a reason...
😎😎
Ha,ha
Your dangerous.
You're dangerous.
New material please
I would request 'no material please' but somehow that is taken as encouragement.
I think that they have been subcontracted by DoE and DoD to lay down some extra chemtrails. At that latitude, they would blow into Alaska quickly.
Those damn off shore SUBS!
Live Hard, Always Taking The Best Jobs From The Good, Ungodly Expensive Americans, Die Free
~ DC v8.8
*** MAJOR ALERT ***
A sack of rice is said to have tumbled over in China.
*** MAJOR ALERT ***
In reply to Major non-event. by HenryHall
NORAD fails to confirm NATO military (u.s. and it's little vassals) surrounds Russia all the time.
YEP...No Big Deal!
We do it to the Russians off the Baltic coast and Black Sea, so "Turn about is fair play"!
"Turn about is fair play"!
Tell that to Satanyahoo.
But the Bear is an amazing.
Can carry more cargo and that for longer distances than any other plane ever built.
9000 mile range without refueling. They have the right idea. What happens when you rely on tankers, but the enemy has shot down your tankers?
The new McNothing Burger with double secret McNothing sauce.
Nothing they haven't been doing since 1945.
So, it's news dummy.
Unless Russia gives/sales s300 anti air defense to Syria Iran and other "allies" of theirs. This isn't even worthy to point out.
At this point wondering if we're all not being played anymore
WAR!
What is it good for?
Absolutely nothin'
Except that wonderful Revolutionary War.
War has been around since mankind. What you think just because we learned how to build computers, we were going to stop fighting over the resources to build them.
People think that time is the driver of evolution.
They think themselves "evolved".
But the fact is, Death drives evolution. The "evolved" are the survivors of catastrophe, not the inheritors of privilege.
Civilizations are built on the ashes of it’ heros.
There would be no progress without sacrifice.
like the first monkey shot into space
Tyler's words coming out of my mouth
