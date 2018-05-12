North Korea To Publicly "Dismantle" Its Already Collapsed Nuclear Test Site On May 23-25

While Michael Cohen had impressive success in hustling various corporations such as Novartis, AT&T, Columbus Nova and Korean Aerospace into believing he held a royal flush due to his proximity with Donald Trump, and was paid millions in "consultancy" fees for his "leverage" (even though all that AT&T got out of its $600K payment was a lawsuit and an interview with Mueller, hence the company's admission that "hiring Cohen was a bit mistake"), nothing compares to the feat Kim Jong Un pulled off in the past month, when shortly after the collapse of North Korea's nuclear test site, which effectively precluded Pyongyang from nuclear research and development for the foreseeable future, Kim "voluntarily" agreed to "halt" the country's nuclear program, and leveraged what was basically an earthquake into a historic diplomatic accord and political detente with the US and president Trump.
As a reminder, on April 21, Kim said the site, Punggye-ri, built in a secluded mountain valley northeast of Pyongyang and the site for all six of the regime’s nuclear blasts, would be shuttered and further tests had been suspended.
As a further reminder, last week we reported that a team of international seismologists concluded that the Punggye-ri nuclear test site had became unusable following a catastrophic collapse last October that left more than 200 North Korean workers buried alive. The findings in turn confirmed the work of a team of Chinese seismologists who published their work shortly before North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un declared that he would shutter the site as a gesture of friendship toward South Korea and the US.
In other words, Kim had nothing to lose and everything to gain by announcing he was halting North Korea's nuclear program.
Fast forward to today when North Korea announced it would begin officially dismantling its already collapsed nuclear test site around May 23-25 when a ceremony will be held - "weather permitting" - to oversee the shut down, the state-run Korean Central News Agency said Saturday, quoting the Foreign Ministry. Pyongyang invited foreign journalists, including those from the US, to cover the event.
The dismantling will involve collapsing all tunnels with explosions and blocking their entrances. All observation facilities, research buildings, and security posts will be removed, KCNA reported.
And while journalists from China, Russia, South Korea, the UK and the US, will be invited to cover the event, in light of the unknown amounts of highly toxic radioactive material that is set to blanket the nearby area following the "controlled demolition", they may want to reevaluate their presence.
Of course, the biggest irony in all of this is that North Korea's "dismantling" ceremony will merely put the finishing touches on what nature had already done in the past year: a recent study found that North Korea’s largest underground nuclear test under Mt. Mantap has actually moved the mountain.
Based on the data, scientists have revealed that Mt. Mantap shrank by 0.5 meters (about 20 inches) and expanded by nearly 3.5 meters (11 feet). The study was conducted by analyzing regional and global seismic recordings, as well as before-and-after radar measurements of the mountain’s surface using imaging satellites.
It remains unclear if Trump has been made aware that Kim is only engaging the US in a denuclearization effort not because he wanted to, but because he had no other choice.
Will they have souvenir banners?
In reply to z by ___ read.between___
Winning!
In reply to Will they have souvenir… by Arnold
Dismantle and collapsed in the same phrase.
Something that reminds me of a certain Deep State asset:
In reply to Winning! by CheapBastard
Almost natural!
In reply to Dismantle and collapsed in… by Leakanthrophy
Fake end to their nuclear program, fake closing of test site, fake peace talks about reunification, fake claims of a diplomatic victory by Trump.
Fake, fake, fake, fake. Just like everything these days.
How many bombs are already produced? What's the shelf life on those? You think little Kim didn't hide a few of them somewhere, maybe even on a sub?
In reply to Winning! by CheapBastard
Oh good Lil KIM!, you mean covering up a radioactive assed HOLE?.
There now the truth.
HE still thinks we are stupid.
In reply to Will they have souvenir… by Arnold
The Nork Kabuki Theater won’t end. The banking elites needs unstable global situation to perpetuate the war threat and fear. That’s why Ukraine, North Korea, Chrimea and other hot spots never will really solved. Big elephant in the room, Isreal perpetual wars in the ME.
In reply to z by ___ read.between___
Probably killing your citizens with anti-aircraft canons on live feed TV is more marketable than a long drawn out radiation poisoning event. .
But having your coolies gouging around at a still smoldering nuclear test site with sticks still beats exterminating the homeland population with Chemtrails and bad Doritos.
Nothing very market dramatic about crop dusting from 20,000 feet.
||||~~~~)))> Crop Dusting For Beginners 101 <(((~~~~|||||
Welcome to the wonderful world of pest control.
What pest would you like controlled and exterminated today?
How about your pesty neighbor Howard and his very annoying wife Alice? ... Your neighborhood does have an Alice, right? ... Every neighborhood has a Howard or a Dune.
I have a whole clan of idiots down the street with a vile nest of juvenile delinquent kids who I would like to stun with tranquilizer darts, cage and relocate three counties away, myself.
I don't really wish them any harm. ... Just distance.
The government (Through the Department of Ag or USDA) has another approach toward undesirable forms of life. .. Wild or domestic (I'm not sure which category the clan down the street from me fall in, but no matter, the USDA solution is the same) = Crop Dust The Pests! .......... Wipe them OUT!
All you have to do is climb up on your pesty neighbor's roof and paint a big red X on the shingles with a spray bomb. ... The government will take care of your annoying problem with their free pest control crop dusting program.
I suggest waiting until your neighbors have gone off for the evening before climbing up onto their roof to paint the targeting X. .. Some people may think they have an over-weight squirrel problem on their roof if they hear you tramping around up there. ... They just might have a squirrel gun handy too and that could ruin your graffiti caper in mid-stroke, mid-tamper or mid-scamper.
I'm just saying that because I have resorted to using a paid stealth graffiti artist to target mark a couple of selective roofs in the hood here because I am of heavy foot and hate the sight of my own blood mixed with drying red paint.
Operation Indigo Sky Fall - Peter Fairest
Tried, Tested and Accredited by the US Government as safe and effective pest control. ..... AND totally FREE! .. (tax dollars excluded)
Live Hard, Does Anyone Have A Tip Or Two For Removing Red Paint From Shingles? ..... Some Little Jovial Juvenile Delinquent Has Defaced My Roof And I Need It Removed Before The Next Chemtrail Airplane Comes By Spraying And Mistakes My Home For A Nest Of Pests, Die Free
~ DC v8.8
In reply to z by ___ read.between___
Catch and release eh? Praise be, A humanitatrian at last !
In reply to Probably killing your… by DuneCreature
Just because one nuclear site is ruined doesn't mean that Kim couldn't have developed other similar sites. This article acts as though it would be impossible to develop an alternate site. The writer is hyperventilating too much to have thought this through.
In reply to z by ___ read.between___
Well guess what?, WHEN the Fat Bad Haircut Slob closes ONE or more of those down, wake me UP.
In reply to Just because one nuclear… by RedBaron616
We can always offer to send Obama, John "Swift Boat" Kerry, and our useless EPA over to North Korea and help with the decontamination earthwork of the radioactive site. I will even supply the picks and shovels.
Horseface will enjoy the 'fodder' that the man on Nork Street are eating.
In reply to We can always offer to send… by Nuclear Winter
Fukushima people are there to help.
Its done already they said
In reply to We can always offer to send… by Nuclear Winter
Gonna make Bill Clinton cry; all his good work supplying NK with nuclear down the drain....
In reply to Fukushima people are there… by peopledontwanttruth
CheapBastard
I don't think William the Perv is capable of crying. I know tears come from the eyes but it seems it's turned on by the heart.
From what I've witnessed in my 57 years alive. He doesn't have one. He's incapable of crying
In reply to Gonna make Bill Clinton cry;… by CheapBastard
I thought the cave in already dismantled it.
Maybe this is just the 'clean up' part (like after 9/11), where they truck all the salvaged pieces over to Pyongyang so they can start construction on the new Rothschilds Central Bank.
Perhaps a memorial service would be appropriate ..
In reply to I thought the cave in… by TheWholeYearInn
No US President ever had this much progress towards peace in Korea as Trump. Yet the liberal media still wont acknowledge this. It's back to the phony Mueller investigation and Storrmy!
Quite a few here on ZH dont think much of him either.
I chalk it up to short term memory loss.
In reply to No US President ever had… by lester1
Trump is more of the usual. Rack up the National Debt and deploy troops everywhere to ensure the American Empire continues to expand.
Whatever happened to getting out of foreign wars? Syria? Afghanistan? Keep voting for politicians with a D or R after their name and expected a different result.
In reply to Quite a few here on ZH dont… by YourAverageJoe
Let me when when a peace accord is signed with all parties. Progress doesn't mean crap until something actually comes of it. If a peace accord, will the warmonger pull US troops out of South Korea? I am willing to bet not.
Doesn't seem like Trump wants peace in Syria. Unilaterally intervening in a country is an act of war.
In reply to No US President ever had… by lester1
You’ll still find something to piss and moan about when the treaty is signed and when troops are pulled from Syria and Afghanistan.
wasn't fast enough. Didn’t say they were sorry on the way out. Bitch, bitch, bitch.
Keep moving that goalpost so you can justify your eternally bleeding twat.
In reply to Let me when when a peace… by RedBaron616
"It remains unclear if Trump has been made aware that Kim is only engaging the US in a denuclearization effort not because he wanted to, but because he had no other choice."
ROFLMAO...rod from g-d with regards USA
This is all speculation. Could the reactors have exploded? Maybe.. maybe not.
What we know for sure is that the fat man will do everything in his power to get nukes. Exactly zero percent of deals made with extremist regimes ever work out positively for us. Nuclear power is what gets you a seat with the big boys, Kim knows that full well.
Yeah, and I wonder if the President knows about fake news.
NK just moved all their nukes across the river to China. China won't tolerate US infringement on NK Peninsula. No rainbows and unicorns and no Nobel prize for agent orange!
Discounted franchise to Iran.
Stuxnet free range nukes.
In reply to NK just moved all their… by CarthaginemDel…
That was fast
Just keep in mind that the regime also has 4000 tons of bio and chem weapons.
Hope it wasn't all stored in the same place.
Would make Fukushima look like a unicorn fart
Overlooking something. What would prevent him from restarting the program? Maybe he was just setting off nukes and missiles he bought ready-made, and now his suppliers cut him off.
The Chinks have a major supporting role in this rags to riches story.
In reply to Overlooking something. What… by Pernicious Gol…
As an aside, john mcstain is a scum bag. If he did any good, as a soldier, it has been negated by his ostensible anti-American sentiment. He has probably been a communist plant, since returning from his stay at the Hanoi Hotel, subverting the constitution and his own party, on a regular basis. When he told the constituents, during the lead up to the 2008 elections, that o-scumbag is a nice man, you knew the fix was in and he was a lying trader to the United States. Fuck him.
Shoulda ran with the Hebe.
--Shiton McCainface.
In reply to As an aside, john mcstain is… by Dickguzinya
It broke
This whole thing between the U.S. and the Norks has been the most bizarre year-year turnaround I can remember. Collapse of the test site as the reason doesn't seem complete to me. Is it a combination of the site, sanctions? I don't know, perhaps. But what I do know is that you can never take anything in the media at face value- there's always something more to it
I'll have to wait for NPR to tell me what to think before I comment.
ROTFL!
"Kim is only engaging the US in a denuclearization effort not because he wanted to, but because he had no other choice". This is a lot of arrogant BS. Kim has other options. He does not need to do anymore nuclear testing, rather just produce nuclear weapons for stockpiling, or to sell to other countries. For instance, Iran could meet everything in the current nuclear agreement with Europe and America, and still obtain nuclear weapons from North Korea. Or for that matter, Yemen would love to have one to use on Saudi Arabia, or Venezuela to use on the U.S.,. But, North Korea's real options are being in a position to sharing South Korea's economy. Also, Russia has pipelines waiting to be built into North Korea. The U.S. is totally irrelevant to North Korea, because the U.S. provides nothing to them. The meeting with Trump is just a formality and nothing more.
Zipperhead dictator sold it to the raghead House of Saud.
Kim: So if NK gives up on having nuclear weapons, and later on gives up its missiles, and ... ?
Trump: The US will consider ending its economic sanctions against NK
Bolton whispers to Trump: (but of course before that, NK will be expected to observe other US sanctions and cease trade with Iran, China, and Russia, and support US "freedom of seas" along the China coast, and re-arming Japan...)
[did Bolton remember to mention "regime change" and the swamp property investments in Florida?]
So, the country is out of mountains to use and coolies to dig a new site ? Dude could be up and running in no time at all. "No other choice" my ass.....what a stupid fucking statement.
NK does not need the site any more.
Six successful shots are enough to have technology weaponized and downsized for a missile delivery.
NK does not need t any more.
Funny thing s, how Dotard J. Swamp tries to make political points on expendable activities with Kim. Stopping the USA agression wars in ME and stop playing a dog for Netaniahu would be much more important.
The only gain for USA is a nice photo of Dotard J. Swamp with Kim for a photo album. Kim will not stand up to anything, as Trump is blackmailed by Deep State and cannot be trusted as integral person, USA , as an international entity, cannot be trasted even more.
threaten tariffs on china and round boy all of a sudden starts playing nice. funny how that works. if trump had done a full boycott the chinese probably would have handed him the nork's fat head on a platter.
it was barzini all along.
Regulars are being blocked and eliminated from this site.
Did we sell out to Facebook or Google or maybe even Twitter?
I noticed our good friend Robert Trip is no longer with us.
Check your browser settings or ad blockers.
In reply to Regulars are being blocked… by RubberJohnny
Thank you for your advice.
I have done so and the guy is gone.
In reply to Never had any problem here. by RedBaron616
this place has been heading down hill for years. before you know it racial bigotry and religious slurs won't be tolerated anymore. yep, zh is going to hell in a hand basket.
In reply to Regulars are being blocked… by RubberJohnny
Racial bigotry and religious slurs as you label them are a form of free speech.
If you are offended than please don't read them and retreat into your safe space until the threat of dissenting opinions passes.
It's an ugly world out there if it doesn't fit with your world view exactly.
Take care.
In reply to this place has been heading… by buzzsaw99
Hmmmmm, I believe you may have missed Buzz's obvious sarcasm ..
In reply to Racial bigotry and religious… by RubberJohnny