Attacker "Shouting Allahu Akbar" Killed In Paris Mass Stabbing; ISIS Claims Responsibility

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 05/12/2018 - 17:35

At least one person is dead and eight others injured during a mass-stabbing at the Place de l'Opéra in central Paris.

Police have confirmed the attack is dead...

Footage from the scene shows people running in panic and a body covered in blood.

CNN affiliate BFM-TV said there is no known motivation for the attack at this time.

Disturbing footage purportedly filmed from the window of Hotel Louvre Marsollier on Rue Marsollier, where the attack took place, was posted by Carol Drummond on Twitter.

It showed people running through the streets in a panic, as a body lays on a crosswalk in the street. Drummond has since deleted the video.

Presumably, Paris will shortly follow London's lead and ban knives too.

Paris police have yet to identify the motive of the attacker and determine whether the attack was linked to terrorism, although ISIS was quick to claim responsibility.

Several media outlets, citing witnesses, reported that the assailant shouted “Allahu Akbar” ("God is great" in Arabic) as he attempted to charge at the diners in one of the restaurants at the scene. One witness, identified only as Fiona, told the Independent that the visitors of a local restaurant barricaded themselves inside against the rampaging attacker.

Comments

EuroPox y3maxx Sat, 05/12/2018 - 17:04 Permalink

Earlier today, Macron said that the rise in violent crime across Europe, is nothing to do with migrants.

Since Macron, like all other politicians, would never ever lie, this attacker must have been an onion seller, wearing a blue beret and riding a bicycle...

bananas Government nee… Sat, 05/12/2018 - 18:30 Permalink

It's FAKE NEWS to make Israhell look good while bombing Muslims in Gaza and Syria.

Besides, Israhell created ISIS.

“[Israel is] double-dealing with ISIS. For as long as I have known the Israeli security apparatus — part fantasy/part braggadocio — they have always been in partnership with a host of terrorist groups from the very day that these groups were even conceived.” - Dr. Steve Pieczenik, former Assistant Secretary of State.

Ms No bananas Sat, 05/12/2018 - 18:35 Permalink

The French guys should at least try beating these false flag agents with their purses.  They arent allowed anything else.  

You know the US has more salt when they are still trying to take military weapons from is.  These fags in France are losing three inch pocket knives over this.  ROFL

Enjoy the Bolsheviking and stay away from here.  We are too puritan and primitive for you.  Are you still allowed your spinster needles?  Hope all the free fag love was worth it.

Ignatius D503 Sat, 05/12/2018 - 19:27 Permalink

A couple things.  One is that this could have happened roughly as described.  Secondly, the whole thing could be yet another hoax of which there are numerous recent examples.  As you point out, they never, ever attack those with any real power which suggests to me that this is yet another terror fraud.

"Ignore the news and one is uninformed.  Read the news and one is generally misinformed."

bananas Posa Sat, 05/12/2018 - 19:15 Permalink

Does your mommy have to spoon-feed you still? Jeez.

Do a web search using this quote I provided.

“[Israel is] double-dealing with ISIS. For as long as I have known the Israeli security apparatus — part fantasy/part braggadocio — they have always been in partnership with a host of terrorist groups from the very day that these groups were even conceived.” - Dr. Steve Pieczenik, former Assistant Secretary of State.

MarsInScorpio Leakanthrophy Sat, 05/12/2018 - 18:16 Permalink

Ah yes, Leakanthrophy, the AI TrollBot brother of ravolla.

Same message to all human ZHers: This and ravolla, and beepbop are all part of the same BotNet. They are AI TrollBots which take previous comments, boil them down to less than 140 characterrs, then end the post with an infected BoptNet file - which does "who knows what" to your computer.

The smart thing to do is have nothing to do with the obvious AI template of short copy ending with the infected file, or with the programmer turning off the AI long enough to make a comment in order to scam you into thinking it is really a human commenter every time.

Again, TYLERS, why do you let these AI TrollBots use your site to infect us?

You've got my email; if you are serious about running a clean site, contact me.

However ZHers, if they are going to let these AI TrollBots run, you're on your own, apparently.

 

Savyindallas EuroPox Sat, 05/12/2018 - 20:02 Permalink

It's just a huge coincidence that all the increase in crime is by migrants. A statistical fluke. Europeans deserve it because they do not give them enough welfare money- and European women are not cooperating enough to satisfy the migrant's sexual desires. It's racist, I tell you. French women like sex-more of them need to spread their legs for African and Muslim migrants. Until they do, we will have more such violent attacks. These problems will take time to work out-until them, let the French and the swedes and all the other liberal countries keep bringing in millions more of these wonderful African Muslim migrants.

Rex Andrus divingengineer Sat, 05/12/2018 - 17:49 Permalink

It is a fact that jews champion bringing these civil disrupters in, and that after a critical mass are brought in they attack jews. Women do the same thing and get gang raped for their efforts. Assclowns like Merkel, Macron, May, Brown, Bloomberg, Hillary and Liz promote this insanity and others die for it. Progtards are the worst mass murderers and genociders.

Jack Oliver divingengineer Sat, 05/12/2018 - 17:57 Permalink

Likely staged to bring out the usual Muslim hating FUCKING rednecks and their ‘Religion of Peace’ comments ! 

Of course the REAL agenda of promoting these HOAXES is to get the idiotic people to hate Muslims ( that’s why Soros enabled and financed  the Muslim invasion ) !! 

So when the government destroys another Muslim country - the redneck - ignorant - brainless FUCKING public - will say - oh - they FUCKING deserved it !! 

This ignorance will lead to your own demise - but hey - you FUCKING deserve it ! 

Idiots ! 

 

Brazen Heist Jack Oliver Sat, 05/12/2018 - 18:26 Permalink

Indeed many of the posters here are falling for the bait.

They cannot see how any ideology can get easily hijacked by criminals intent on murder and carnage, who are bound only by how psychotic and deranged they are.

A more accurate description would be to denounce this as simply criminality, because criminals who do this are definitely not speaking on behalf of the majority of Muslims, or anybody else they claim to be representing. And don't forget how money corrupts certain individuals. Many people are ready to kill for money. Just take a look at the big list of mercenaries fighting for the US empire in the Middle East on the payroll. Nobody knows who paid these people and their families. Money is a big factor in hiring criminals.

Criminals use any justification. Some even justify killing in the name of freedom and democracy.

Alot of Wahhabi funding originates from Saudi Arabia, which has strangely not seen any regime change nor seen any criticism by any Western nation that claims to care so much about defending their people against terrorism, and defeating terrorist funding sources. One would imagine that sanctions would naturally be applied on Saudi Arabia as a state sponsor of Wahhabi terrorism, but no, Iran and Syria get sanctions instead! Who by the way are fighting against the same breed of terrorists who are rampaging down the streets of Europe.

Here's your Western "rules based international order" in action.

And who's to say that some of these criminals are not people coming back from the war in Syria, bringing back their violent tendencies. Just imagine all those Western backed Jihadists coming home to roost. I wonder how many of them are former Western intel "assets" in Syria, who have turned against the hand that fed them? Gov won't tell of course.

Sudden Debt Stan522 Sat, 05/12/2018 - 17:13 Permalink

I was in Shaarbeek this week in Brussels... 

believe me... the door went on lockdown and you just feel you need to leave the region asap.

The capitols of Europe have been taken over by muslims and they're getting pretty violent. And you see about everything there besides cops.

It's illegal for me to post dashcam video's but if anybody wants to host them, just give me a sign and I'll send them through. People should see this shit.