Attacker "Shouting Allahu Akbar" Killed In Paris Mass Stabbing; ISIS Claims Responsibility

At least one person is dead and eight others injured during a mass-stabbing at the Place de l'Opéra in central Paris.

DERNIÈRE MINUTE : Attaque au couteau dans le 2ème arrondissement de Paris (secteur proche métro Quatre Septembre).



Plusieurs victimes. pic.twitter.com/Di3NoGkual — Remy Buisine (@RemyBuisine) May 12, 2018

Police have confirmed the attack is dead...

🔴 Agression dans le 2ème arrondissement de Paris par un individu armé d’un couteau, agresseur maîtrisé par les services de police. Plus d’informations à suivre — Préfecture de police (@prefpolice) May 12, 2018

Footage from the scene shows people running in panic and a body covered in blood.

CNN affiliate BFM-TV said there is no known motivation for the attack at this time.

I was in a restaurant rue saint Augustin in the 2eme arrondissement , crowd panic, blood, a guy with a knife in the streets and people screaming, avoid the area if you can 🙏🏼 #Paris — Fiona Zanetti (@FionaZanetti) May 12, 2018

Disturbing footage purportedly filmed from the window of Hotel Louvre Marsollier on Rue Marsollier, where the attack took place, was posted by Carol Drummond on Twitter.

It showed people running through the streets in a panic, as a body lays on a crosswalk in the street. Drummond has since deleted the video.

'Carol Drummond' who allegedly filmed the #Paris #France opera attack was deleted the original video link and has now 'protected tweets'.



Any one care to suggest as to WHY? I can assure you that video went VIRAL within minutes by agencies @haloefekti pic.twitter.com/hjGhqTwzth — #FvnkS0u1 © Русский бот (@NexusModel9) May 12, 2018

Paris police have yet to identify the motive of the attacker and determine whether the attack was linked to terrorism, although ISIS was quick to claim responsibility.

Several media outlets, citing witnesses, reported that the assailant shouted “Allahu Akbar” ("God is great" in Arabic) as he attempted to charge at the diners in one of the restaurants at the scene. One witness, identified only as Fiona, told the Independent that the visitors of a local restaurant barricaded themselves inside against the rampaging attacker.