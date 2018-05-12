"There Will Soon Be A Terrible Price To Pay For This Hubris..."

Authored by Chris Hamilton via Econimica blog,
According to the Federal Reserve, it began normalizing its balance sheet, comprised of mortgage backed securities and US Treasury debt, in late 2017. In particular, the Federal Reserve holdings of US Treasury's have been reduced by nearly $70 billion since peak holdings. This is about a 2.7% reduction in the Fed's Treasury holdings, so far. The Fed plans to continue rolling off Treasury holdings as they mature, at somewhere between $30 to $50 billion monthly, in a "data dependent" fashion likely until they halve their current holdings (give or take hundreds of billions).
But, the make-up of the maturity held by the Fed has really radically changed since Operation Twist ended, even before QE was finally tapered out in late 2014. The chart below shows the rise and maintenance of long bonds (over 10yrs), the rise and fall of middle duration (5 to 10yrs), especially the emergence of short durations (under 5yrs) and now the surging holdings of the shortest durations of under 1 year.
Below, detailing the holdings by maturity. The impact of the 2011 Operation Twist (selling everything under 1 year and hundreds of billions in under 5 year duration to fund purchases of mid and long duration) was clear. Interestingly, when Operation Twist concluded...the holdings of middle duration began falling, and have never stopped falling in what I have termed "Operation Twist-Off".
From '09 through early '13 (through QE2), the Fed increased their 5 to 10 year holdings by nearly $800 billion (from $100 billion to $900 B...or a 900% increase...likewise, about a $550 billion increase in long duration, or about 550% increase). QE 3, essentially beginning in 2013, was used to fund the surge in 1 to 5 year debt as well as top off the "over 10 year" holdings...and adding nothing to the 5 to 10 year bucket. Then, the Fed began reducing its 5 to 10 year holdings beginning in 2014 ("Operation Twist-off"...lol) and from that time on, the Fed has persistently sold off nearly $600 billion (or 66%) of its 5 to 10 year holdings. Meanwhile, the Fed has rolled off less than 7% of its long duration, just 3% of its 1 to 5 year duration portfolio, and increased its holdings of less than a year maturity Treasury's by about $400 billion. At this rate, the Fed will be back to its pre-GFC level of 5 to 10 year holdings sometime in 2019 (the Fed's holdings of under 1 year maturity are already back to their pre-GFC level). At that point, the Fed will have nothing to roll off or sell but short and/or extremely long duration if it intends to further shrink its balance sheet.
I'm "amazed and shocked" that as the Fed focused its balance sheet reduction solely on mid duration holdings and bought short duration...the short end rose significantly vis-a-vis the mid and long duration. So important to note that as all recognizable sources of Treasury buying (save for one) have wound down, ceased, or turned to outright selling...prices and yields haven't reflected this "free market" implication despite continued record federal trade and budget deficits. As a reminder, you are welcome to read about who hasn't been buying US Treasury debt HERE...and who has done all the buying HERE pre, during, and post QE. In a situation where nothing adds up, that in itself adds up (likewise, remember, Bernie Madoff's #'s never added up, and that was the point).
Fascinating that as the Fed began (and continued) dumping 5 to 10 year debt in 2014 and subsequently ceased QE in late 2014, the two largest foreign holders (China/Japan) would both turn to net sellers while the BLICS (Belgium, Luxembourg, Ireland, Cayman Island, and Switzerland) would take over the heavy lifting of maintaining the foreign bid for US Treasury debt.
And interesting to note that Ireland is the new Belgium, leading the way for shadow banking centers (outside the purview of regulators...or regulations, period) to maintain the bid (and control the yields) for US debt...most likely loaded to the gills with 5 to 10 year US Treasury debt?!? Why and how the proxy known as "Ireland" added $300 billion in US Treasury debt to the paltry $15 billion held there as of 2009 and superseded Belgium (of all countries) to became America's #3 foreign creditor is a story in itself.
Regardless the BLICS efforts, the remainder of foreigners have eschewed US debt to such a degree that foreign holdings as a whole have essentially stalled since the Fed ceased QE. This has left the domestic sources to do nearly all the buying.
These domestic sources of buying are led by that juggernaut of funding known in the Treasury reports as "other". Not domestic banks, not domestic pensions, not insurers, not state or local governments...no it's mutual funds assisting the massive bid from "other", loading up like never before on US Treasury debt and saving America from interest rate Armageddon.
The implications of the Fed having sold off the middle duration while holding all its long duration and buying short duration, well that just may have had some impact on the yield curve. Perhaps the "professionals" will be good enough to outline the theoretical vs. practical impacts of the Fed buying short duration, dumping mid duration, and holding long duration should have and actually did have on the yield curve. And vice versa once all the mid duration debt is gone and the Fed has nothing to sell but short and/or long duration.
And just a reminder below of the interplay between the Fed's balance sheet reduction in Treasury's versus bank excess reserves. Clearly, since QE ended, excess reserves are finding their way out and into the economy (effectively pure monetization that is leveraged maybe 2x's to 8x's...thus $700+ billion turns into $1.5 trillion to $6+ trillion in new hot money since QE ended). So much for the "Fed will never monetize the debt".
Some may ask "why"? Why is all this seemingly ludicrous and seedy activity taking place? Simply put, the world is maturing and as things do this...growth slows and activity can plateau or even subside...but a poorly twisted economic and financial model run by immature "powers that be" cannot and will not (willingly) accept what the world can organically bear. So, as I have detailed seemingly in a hundred different ways in far too many articles (links available on the sidebar of the blog), every lever is being pulled and every future income spent to maintain the appearance of growth and prosperity in the here and now. Very sadly, there will soon be a terrible price to pay for this hubris.
The can print forever, but that will reduce the dollar's true value to zero, where it's just about at now. You may not know the dollar's true value, but corporations, banks, and governments sure do, and when it hits zero, the game ends.
The BLICS chart (6th one from the top) is utterly useless, surely! Investments made from Belgium, Luxembourg, Ireland, Cayman and Switzerland must all have been by "front" companies for undisclosed entities. Maybe Central Banks, maybe national government agencies, maybe huge pension funds, maybe eccentric billionaires. Cayman doesn't even have a Central Bank, and our GDP is something less than one billion dollars! I hope the other charts are more meaningful...
this is the important message,
" .... Clearly, since QE ended, excess reserves are finding their way out and into the economy (effectively pure monetization that is leveraged"
the 0.001% get richer ..
you get nothing, your insurance premiums will go up, no doubt, all high value assets be bought by the super rich.
Hunger Games.
Every morning since 2012 I have been expecting to pick up my phone and find out that the global economy was wiped out while I was sleeping...that whatever low rates and QE delayed finally caught up with an aging and shrinking work force who just got in the wagon after pulling it since the 1970’s. It hasn’t happened yet. That was 6 years and 5 trillion dollars ago.
Trillions in debt back by vapor, tethered to nothing will bring the house of cards down like the controlled demo of 7 WTC... in 2.3 seconds flat.
ALL borrowing is dragging future spending forward to today. Since all borrowing of all types by every category of entity have reached and exceeded record levels, the quantity of spending is sure to fall off a cliff one of these days. As far as the few prudent people on the planet are concerned, the sooner the better.
However, when the collapse comes, it may well be short lived, and will almost certainly be followed by the most astronomical world-wide printing-spree and subsequent inflation that the planet has ever seen. And so, those prudent people better be watching prices very, very, very carefully and snatch up the real, physical, valuable, [productive] bargains that exist, because hyperinflation may well end that opportunity very quickly.
It seems like they should buy low-maintenance land and, to generate streams of income, rent-able property that is as low maintenance as possible in areas that are as nice as possible, but that many people could still afford to rent. They should stay away from property that is vulnerable to flood damage. They should also buy a few stocks and some gold, not paper gold, in addition to copper, platinum and silver. They should add a little BitCoin, just in case.
Or, they could start businesses to employ humans in their own country, doing the risky thing that might help the US economy more than anything.
Hi Ann,
Likewise, the hyperinflation, by its very nature, can't last very long either, 3 years tops I would have thought. So, it's getting through that period, by smart buying before it starts as you mention, which must be the plan.
Based on the findings in this article, the Fed has done a surprisingly good job of lightening its balance sheet, maintaining profitability, and keeping long rates down so companies can borrow cheaply to expand their operations.
What's to worry ? Those long end holdings most likely will be held to maturity, or sold off when they rally in the next recession whenever that comes. So the Fed gets a better return on its holdings than anywhere else on the curve, and they won't face a risk of loss. Buying short term paper takes advantage of the rising short term rates that the Fed itself is manufacturing. So the only place to focus present sales is in the middle of the curve.
The real risk to the Fed is if there is another mortgage crisis and the mortgages backing the Mortgage Backed Securities they hold start defaulting. But the chance of that is very small, since the vintages of mortgages underlying the Fed holdings were in the years after the crisis, when only the most creditworthy borrowers could qualify for mortgages.
For once the Fed seems to have gotten right.
Sorry Janet, but companies are not expanding. All your free fed bucks are buying back stocks and funding bonuses for the 1% while at the same time fucking the middle class by stealing their purchasing power.
I have seen articles, suggesting that banks are issuing risky mortgages to a different group: companies that are buying up tons of houses to rent. As long as underemployed Americans can afford rent that is skyrocketing, maybe, that is safer than selling houses to people who cannot sustain mortgages over time anymore due to the following:
HL, this post was sarcasm, right?
EATBANKERS has it right.
Eat Bankers.
"There Will Soon Be A Terrible Price To Pay For This Hubris..." And there WILL be accountability; even if that means it comes from the barrel of a gun. Those that have destroyed this country will pay the ultimate price!
It seems many of us are drawn to a good illusion and this proves true for most people in their daily life as well. In some ways, it could be said that our culture has become obsessed with avoiding what is real.
We must remember that politicians and those in power tend to throw people under the bus rather than rise up and take responsibility for the problems they create. The article below looks at how we have grown to believe things are fine.
http://The Allure Of Illusions-Five Favorite Financial Myths.html
I have never been more confused. I believe that is the intent of all this. I guess my first question is what is the point of selling back a bond that matures right away? 5 year 2013 bonds will be sold back this year, making them what, short bonds? Why? I have managed many smorgasbords in my day, but no ship through as much chicanery as this. I mean if Bernanke knew NOTHING, Powell must be E to the Nth degree knowledgable of all butterfly effect economics. Jesus.