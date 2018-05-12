Trump's Neocon Folly: Goodbye Nuke Deal, Hello Global Debt Crisis

At least it is confirmed for us. Donald Trump wants regime change in Iran. His cancellation of the JCPOA was a decision born his myopia. He has surrounded himself with people who reinforce his view and manipulate him via his vanity.
And the price of implementing his current plan will be a global debt crisis which no one will escape. The problem will be very few will see the links.
He wants to remake America and the world in his image while undoing anything President Obama touched. Most of this I’m wholly on board with. Obama was a vandal. So, however, were Bush the Lesser and Bill Clinton.
We’re All Neocons Now
We have a leaked (yeah, right) memo explaining this is the plan. But, we didn’t need this if we were being honest with ourselves. Nothing Trump has done since he’s been in office has been contra to this goal; overthrowing the theocracy in Iran.
In fact, it has been a step-wise move in this direction with each decision he’s made. Commentators I respect and have learned at the knee of still want to give Trump the benefit of the doubt. Not me.
It’s right there in plain text.
Trump has capitalized on the insane Deep State opposition to his presidency to politicize this goal and get his base to ab-react for regime change, when he explicitly said that was off the table at his inauguration.
If the Democrats and Merkel want to stay in the deal, then the deal must be bad. Obama Bad, Trump Good. Trump is Orange Jesus. He knows stuff, man.
What was a worry about Israeli influence in his administration in 2017 has now morphed into a call to duty to create chaos in Iran to assuage the American ego by saving the Iranian people from themselves.
You have to hand it to these folks, they understand how to run a successful mass psy-op. Beware the Master Persuader, as Scott Adams would put it, his skills can be put to any use.
These men and their Deep State handlers/billionaire donors have had a strategic goal for decades, remake the Middle East for Israel and the Oil Complex, bottle up Russia and China.
Donald Trump’s patriotism is revealed to be jingoism. But, he made this clear in his speech to the U.N. last year. At some point you have to put away childish things and face the world we’ve got.
And that world is one of extreme uncertainty.
Back to the Future
As I said the other day, Trump wants to reset the clock back to 2012. Bottle up Iran, cut its ties to the world. Remove 1 million barrels of oil per day from the markets (for his Saudi weapons customers “Look! Yuge JOBS!”). And bully our allies into getting the plan to atomize Syria back on track.
But, it’s not 2012. It’s 2018 and everything is different. Iran has friends it didn’t have then. Yes, there is local unrest and unhappiness which could grow. The rial is falling like a rock, people in Iran can’t get dollars. Not solely because Trump has cut them off from the dollar but because Iran has.
It anticipated this move by him and the chaos of today turns into the de-dollarization of tomorrow. These people still think destroying a national currency is the path to political change. It’s a dangerous gambit that doesn’t always work.
It didn’t work with Russia in 2014/5. It’s not working in Venezuela today. And if those countries have friends, China for Russia in 2015, Russia and others for Venezuela today, then the longer the regime stays in power once the worst of the crisis hits, the lower the probability regime change becomes.
I told everyone last year the Saudi gambit to isolate Qatar wouldn’t work. If they didn’t get regime change in Doha within two weeks, then the government would survive. It has and now it is free to pursue whatever it wants, having finally bought a 19% stake in Russian state oil giant Rosneft.
Trump has been signaling this moment for almost two years. Do you think Russia, Iran and China have not been game-planning this? When the attack on the ruble began in 2014, Putin did the unthinkable. In doing so revealed his central bank’s disloyalty.
By demanding to free-float the ruble, under objection from his economic advisor Alexander Kudrin and central bank President Elvira Nabullina, Putin stabilized the situation quickly. Then he ordered the Bank of Russia to assist payment of more than $50 billion in Russian corporate debt denominated in dollars from central bank reserves.
China opened up ruble/yuan swap lines to help funnel dollars into Russia. The Bank of Russia had to abandon IMF-style austerity and serve Russian interests first rather than continue playing into the hands of U.S. hybrid war tactics.
Iran has these people as its friends now. They are committed to its survival. They may not be committed to the IRGC staying in Syria post-ISIS/Al-Qaeda, but they are committed to an Iran aligned with them for the road ahead. And that Road has a Belt attached to it.
Because they know that if they lead the opposition to U.S. aggression, then they will gain allies over time. In acting this way Trump is revealing the U.S. to be the repressive, messianic global oligarch of the world order it claims the Iranian Islamic Republic to be over its citizens.
Everyone will get in line behind the Orange Emperor or suffer his wrath. Why? Because Bibi Netanyahu can’t sleep at night? Get that psychopath a plushie and leave a night light on for pity’s sake.
It also has an EU wanting to establish itself as a separate power from the U.S. Angela Merkel and French Poodle Emmanuel Macron both want an independent EU foreign policy and a Grand Army of the EU to put down any internal rebellions.
China can and will assist Iran in overcoming the sanctions. So will Turkey, who did so in 2012. Will it be enough save the Islamic Republic? Possibly. If that happens will the U.S. get what it wants?
Most probably not. National Security Advisor and Certified Crazy Person John Bolton wants to put the Saudi-backed MEK (Mujahedeen-e-Khalq), a cult-like Sunni group with zero support in Iran. You’ll hear in the coming days about how great these guys are.
Just like U.S. NGO-backed Russian agitator Alexei Navalny is promoted in the Western press even though he can’t get 2,000 people to march in Moscow on the day of Putin’s inarguration.
Sanctions Cut Both Ways
Russia, ultimately, has the sanctions hammer in its control of the uranium market. It’s also a major supplier of both titanium and aluminum. The U.S. has never considered sanctioning the first two and it’s plan to sanction Rusal has been close to a disaster.
Trump believes in the primacy of the U.S. threat both militarily and financially so much that he’s willing to project it everywhere and at everyone to get what he wants in Iran. We thought he reluctantly signed those new sanctions last summer. Nonsense.
If so, he wouldn’t be using those new powers in ways that are the height of hubris. Explicit in his threats to Iran and his demands that are, as Alexander Mercouris put it at The Duran yesterday, “so extreme that no sovereign state could ever accept them and retain its independence.”
So, let’s again put away childish things and think that Trump will not take this to whatever point he thinks is necessary to get his desired outcome.
But, in doing this he will upset world financial markets already fragile from a decade of QE and an explosion of cheap dollar-denominated debt. The Fed is raising interest rates. Bond traders are resisting raising rates at the long-end of the U.S. Treasury yield curve, causing it to flatten dangerously.
Trump wants a continued weaker dollar but geopolitical uncertainty creates dollar demand because so much of the world’s debt and trade is based in it. For over a year Foreign Central Banks have been parking U.S. Treasury purchases with the Fed as the dollar weakened.
Now that trend has firmly changed.
The Dollar Debt Bomb
Moreover, the ECB is trapped at the negative-bound. Mario Draghi keeps telling everyone he has no Plan B. He will keep being the marginal (or only) buyer of EU sovereign debt until the market finally pukes all over him.
If Trump is serious about putting sanctions on any foreign entity that does any business with Iran then that will set off chain reactions around the globe. It’s why I’m not sanguine about EU leadership standing up to Trump in the long run.
But it’s a real opportunity for Merkel et. al. to establish a new pole in the proposed multi-polar world advocated by Putin and Chinese Premier Xi Jinping.
The worry now is a technical breakout of the U.S. 10 year above 3.05%. U.S./EU credit spreads With the dollar strengthening low loan servicing costs become big quick. Anyone who has/had an adjustable rate mortgage understands this viscerally.
With China no long buying U.S. debt, it is free to funnel dollars to Iran through proxies and its own oil trade to keep things from escalating. That lack of recycling of its trade surplus is part of what kept the dollar weaker longer. Now that the dollar is rising, we can safely say that that effect has been over-run.
China can and will put pressure on the Saudis by buying more Iranian oil. Expect Iran now to cut it’s monthly tender price to undercut Saudi Arabia on a forward basis. In 2012 U.S. sanctions made it difficult for shippers to insure oil shipments and that was part of the reason they were initially so successful.
With the Fed tightening, reserves of the U.S. banking system are falling thanks to excess reserves being mobilized. The U.S. budget will strain from rising debt servicing costs, now above 8.6% of total outlay, compared to less than 8% this time last year. Again this puts upward pressure on the dollar as foreign markets are starved of dollars.
Next, Trump wants more balanced trade with China and Europe and he’s willing to guy global trade to do it. But that also means a stronger dollar in the long run as debt still needs to be serviced while trade is falling.
Again, fewer exported dollars while the budget deficit grows. Emerging Markets are already suffering horrendous capital outflows. Just wait until things actually get bad.
Eurodollar markets have been drained of their liquidity in recent months as U.S. corporates repatriate funds and, like Apple, buy back their stock.
All of this points to reaping a whirlwind of dollar strength, not weakness, which to me, looks like the spark of the global debt crisis the Fed delayed for over a year by not raising interest rates sooner. It bowed to IMF pressure in 2014/15 to delay raising rates.
And the world is not prepared for the dollar spiking 20 or 30% over the next year. It is not prepared for a shift in risk assets stocks to bonds. A spiking dollar will create a perfect storm of debt defaults that will unleash chaos which will topple governments (and not Iran’s).
Trump will not react well to this, claiming, like all U.S. Presidents that China is manipulating its currency down to harm us. That’s utter nonsense. As I’ve laid out, Trump is creating the very whirlwind he’s trying to avoid.
It’s why the DOW is holding above 24,000. And why the euro is about to collapse.
Survival is Winning
So, here we are. This is why I keep saying China, Russia and Iran’s best moves politically are to do nothing overt. Iran was not the aggressor the other day. That’s another of Bibi’s blatant lies.
Russia looks weak by not responding to Israel’s spastic flailing the other day, but it knows that time is on its side. The SAA/IRGC and Russian forces continue to destroy pocket after pocket of resistance in Syria.
Putin will continue to hold his water, waiting for the opportune moment to reverse his opponent. Russia’s limit has not been reached in Syria yet. Putin always does this. It drives his critics and his supporters crazy.
It’s geopolitical judo and he’s the master at it. And when that reversal comes and Israel has been thrown flat on its back, Trump’s only move will be to settle. Why speculate on what he’ll do. Just watch and wait it out. The signs are all there.
When that happens John Bolton will retreat farther into madness, hopefully he’ll throw himself off a building and put us all out of his misery. Let’s hope someone’s iPhone captures it for posterity’s sake.
After a brief spasm in the financial markets thanks to Trump’s insane aluminum tariffs, Russian equities and the ruble are rallying.
In fact the MICEX Index just put in its all-time highest weekly closing price. Its sovereign debt markets are stable and the yield curve is widening. Capital is flowing into Russia despite horrific U.S. sanctions.
This is the model for Iran’s resistance.
Russia is winning the financial war of attrition and the stronger it gets the more it can support Iran in the long run alongside China.
This is the limit of Trump’s unwillingness to update his worldview from 2003. He’s held this view of Iran his entire life and surrounded himself with the ‘experts’ to take Iran out. Even if the Mullahs fall, the backlash from the process whatever form it takes will set the global debt markets aflame, a bonfire of Trump’s vanity.
News flash, the fucking country was 21 Trillion in debt before Trump ever showed up. WTF is it with these asshats who are intent on blaming Trump for every fucking problem coming down the pike. The fucking Debt Bomb is going to go off regardless of what Trump does or doesn't do. Obama drove the bus off the cliff and then Trump won a turn at driving, it was never going to end well. At a minimum, at least let him try to unfuck the problems Obama and the rest of those asshats left him.
In reply to News flash, the fucking… by chubbar
https://twitter.com/BanafshehZand/status/995315479672737792/video/1
TRUMP has always been in the Israhell-first Neocons' pockets.
Those who thought otherwise were just wishful, hoping that change would come about through him. Big disappointment, isn't it?
Artist's IMPRESSION of Satanyahoo RIDING Trump
In reply to https://twitter.com… by bamawatson
In reply to TRUMP has always been in the… by revolla
Putin will continue to hold his water, waiting for the opportune moment to reverse his opponent. Russia’s limit has not been reached in Syria yet. Putin always does this. It drives his critics and his supporters crazy.It’s geopolitical judo and he’s the master at it. And when that reversal comes and Israel has been thrown flat on its back, Trump’s only move will be to settle. Why speculate on what he’ll do. Just watch and wait it out. The signs are all there.
Let me see. If I was president and surrounded by Deep State that thwarted me at every turn what would I do? Seems like what Goofus just described would be a good way of making the result I want happen.
All clues point to tremendous pressure and momentum in this drive to war with Iran. If I have learned one thing since all this Trump kerfuffle has occurred it is that the president is mostly a figure head since Dealey Plaza or before. Maybe the presidents that were assassinated by the City of London Bankers were just braver sorts. Certainly Lincoln and Jackson knew their influence.
...........So either wit or unwittingly Trump is going to make it happen! My point exactly. Thank you Mr Schluongo.
Now Mr DouchBag Luongo you know why I voted for Trump. I'd vote for Putin too if if they would accept my absentee ballot. I'll have to get in touch with a Russian democrat to get that arranged. You think I voted for the man. I did not. So be a little less condescending. I voted for the wrench in the gears.
It's going to be a let down/boring if we ever get a normal president again. I'm wondering where my next wrench will come from like a crackhead wonders where his next $5 pipe hit will come from. Additional funny point: When I used to watch GET SMART on t.v. I always imagined myself with the agents of C.O.N.T.R.O.L. It's an entertaining life twist to arrive at the point I am now an agent of C.H.A.O.S.
Debt indeed is a state of mind. And a really shitty one at that.
In reply to TRUMP has always been in the… by revolla
In reply to Putin will continue to hold… by DownWithYogaPants
Obama's "Iran deal" resulted in Iran needing only 3 weeks to be back in the nuke bomb business.
It was a bad deal.
In reply to I voted for the wrench in… by FireBrander
Did you even 'read' the article. He is criticizing Trump for what Trump is presently doing. The debt bomb was already set to go off by the previous White House renters, and Trump will be the bombs cap.
Maybe you could enlighten us and explain how his present actions--- massive weapons sales to SA,,, threatening war with NK,,, sending missiles into Syria just because,,, pulling out of the nuke agreement with Iran for no just reason,,, providing Nazi's in Ukraine with offensive weapons --- can possibly " unfuck the problems Obama and the rest of those asshats left him".
Maybe you can explain how all this will put Americans back to work and make America great again.
In reply to News flash, the fucking… by chubbar
Uh North Korea no. So far it is peace at the NeoCon's expense.
Regarding debt bomb? -- That is going to go off. Our criminals in the banking system are not going to just leave money lying on the table. That is way too much to expect of our ruling sociopaths.
You say "but but but it will bring the end of the economic world"
And I say "Exactly"
Another chance to pick up assets on the cheap.
Missiles to Syria have been largely No-Ops so far. Kibbutzed to hurt no one. Thank god for small wins.
Dave of X22 keeps pounding the idea that the plan is to bring the system down. Well ok they might not be that good but it sure looks like it from the outside in spite. We've been a fascist state since Dealey or before. How exactly does a president go about doing anything? The only choices are to do things powerful factions want done.
Oh yeah buckle up. None of this is going to be pretty. It's going to fucking suck. But it will get the sheeples eyes off the SuperBowel.
In reply to Did you even 'read' the… by rejected
In reply to News flash, the fucking… by chubbar
they're not blaming him for the 21T but the next 10T will be all his.
In reply to News flash, the fucking… by chubbar
Sort of. Just exactly what would you do differently?
No kiddy games here. Real things you could do would be? Right I thought so. And it will be 20T not just 10T. This monster doubles in size every 8 years.
In reply to they're not blaming him for… by squid
In reply to Poison the Neocons!! by dark pools of soros
Doesn’t matter what he calls Trump - This article is spot on !!
The only thing the author didn’t mention was the the fact that Iran doesn’t want the FUCKING oil and will get rid of it at any price - which of course spells disaster for KSA oil !!
Iran knows that having oil is a FUCKING burden ( they have said so themselves) !
NG is the future and Russia has been building pipelines for well over 20 years !
Iran has the ‘pars’ gas field and has developed FREE plasma energy !
https://www.keshefoundation.org/plasma/space-technology
US could have been part of the NEW world - but they are too FUCKING arrogant and have zero regard for humanity !!
The WEST has been played - their economy nor the petrodollar have a FUTURE !
In reply to Orange Jesus? That’s the… by Apathetic or W…
And America is hollowing itself out with frack oil. A desperate lunge at prosperity, this ultra light oil will run out quite soon. We'll be back importing oil and will take whatever Iran will sell us. The author is right about Bolton. When I saw that fool appointed I knew Trump was an idiot.
In reply to Doesn’t matter what he calls… by Jack Oliver
"When that happens John Bolton will retreat farther into madness, hopefully he’ll throw himself off a building and put us all out of his misery. Let’s hope someone’s iPhone captures it for posterity’s sake"
I enjoyed this part of the article very much
In reply to And America is hollowing… by Baron von Bud
No no no no no. I avoid public events like the plague. My engineer's disposition hates the overly fake social inputs and worst of all the blaring noise.
All that said: If you can get me tickets to Bolton jumping off a building I am so there even if the tickets are 1000 bucks a pop. Souvenir mustache / glasses for all?
( Hint to government: You might be able to pay off the national debt with that event. Maybe include a few other NeoCons / ZioCons. McCain would be a great warm up act. When they ask "What's this" we respond "oh that's just a jumping off point for the invasion of Iraq")
In reply to "When that happens John… by Mustafa Kemal
All of this divisive language has to stop; if you have a valid point to make you should be able to make it without insults, ridicule and patronization.
I voted for Donald Trump. Not because I thought he was the best candidate; because ANYONE other than Hillary Rodham Clinton ... whom apparently thought she was GUARANTEED the position!
If you continue to accept the status-quo you will never be able to affect change. Small steps, do what you can when you can. Have faith and believe in the plan as revealed to you ... we don't have access (never have, never will) to all the levers.
Full Disclosure: The last election before this one that I actually voted for a candidate I believed in ... 1992, Ross Perot.
In reply to Orange Jesus? That’s the… by Apathetic or W…
I’ve been hearing the dollar crisis is going to hit any moment now for years. Sooner or later it may happen, but the globalists will hold it together no matter how much they have to print.
In reply to Poison the Neocons!! by dark pools of soros
"no matter how much they have to print", bomb and kill.
Fixed it for ya. No charge :)
In reply to I’ve been hearing the dollar… by Dr. Engali
Hint: They're desperate Private Central Banking Cartel vampires that have not drank blood recently. The only virgins left appear to be Cuba, Iran, North Korea.
So it may well end soon. And printing always contributes to a nation's demise. Always. Except for the arbitrary first batch of notes.
In reply to "no matter how much they… by TRM
They will try,,, but printing only works for so long.... then it actually contributes to the currency's demise.
In reply to I’ve been hearing the dollar… by Dr. Engali
Poisoning the neocons is as simple as telling the truth. Central bank fiat willfully created is analogous to tactics without strategy -- surest path to a loss. Since everything about the neoCONS depends on unguided tactics, they are done for. Good Riddance! MAGA!!
In reply to Poison the Neocons!! by dark pools of soros
Someone has read The Saker.
In reply to Poisoning the neocons is as… by Wilcox1
Trump didn't create the debt issue. He may be adding to it but it was outta control long ago.
In reply to Poison the Neocons!! by dark pools of soros
If Eurasia and Eastasia are united, Oceania loses the war.
Good thing it is Oceania, Eurasia, AND Eastasia in a lovely alliance then, isn't it?
In reply to If Eurasia and Eastasia are… by Smerf
In the book 1984, Oceania comprises the Americas, Great Britain, Australia, and the southern portion of Africa.
In reply to Good think it is Oceania,… by tmosley
In the real 2018, the entire world is entering a golden age of peace.
But there is a large group of clownz all sharing the same persecution complex that stand in the way.
Luckily, they are weak losers who have no staying power. They are not real obstacles to real, lasting peace.
In reply to In the book 1984, Oceania… by Smerf
You've forgotten the psychopaths and the sociopaths in your lefty fantasy where we all live happy ever after.
In reply to In the real 2018, the entire… by tmosley
98% of the world has no money to lose....so bring it.
In reply to If Eurasia and Eastasia are… by Smerf
Trump doesnt want regime change. He wants Iran to quit the corrupt Obama deals and come to the table. Regime change is the final solution if and only if the Mullahs refuse to renegotiate. Until then sanctions are being applied just like NK to persuade them. Trump is not the bad guy here. Hes Mr. Clean the American people elected to drain the swamp and right the wrongs.
He's Mr. Rothschild's bitch who the American people elected to drain the swamp and right the wrongs. FIFY
The American people get fucked again just like Chains You Can Believe In. Heads they win, tails we lose.
In reply to Trump doesnt want regime… by Haboob
Trump is merely exposing who is getting the bribes and kickbacks by undoing this backroom deal. The Ayatollah has already threatened to expose those who were bribed to complete this super secret Nuke Treaty with Iran. Lol! Why do you think John Kerry is running around the World to keep this deal in place.
In reply to Trump doesnt want regime… by Haboob
For NK the deal is about getting nukes and US troops off the Korean peninsula. That's the price America will have to pay. China wants those troops and ships off its flank. It may look like a win but it's really a loss of influence for America. It's a long road down.
In reply to Trump doesnt want regime… by Haboob
We'll see.
In reply to For NK the deal is about… by Baron von Bud
Aint no way those troops are going anywhere Trump or no Trump.
woosh. God can not make a rock too heavy for him to lift. Nor can he get American troops out of Korea. That is definitely a rock to heavy for god to lift.
In reply to We'll see. by Haboob
I think you know Trump better than the author. The article has him looking like an idiot, but he's smarter than that.
In reply to Trump doesnt want regime… by Haboob
That is an interesting claim. Insider knowledge, or patterns from the past applied to the Iranian situation this year?
I agree that we do not know what was in Obama's agreement. It was not a treaty, it was a presidential finding or some such. We don't know what parts are secret.
George Webb's view is that Iran is using US tech, supplied by the crime cabal within the entire federal government, federal labs and all of the services producing useful information, to sell the results. Deals are is currently funneled through the state department, which sells access rights to different negotiations, payments through one of the Clinton Foundation cutouts to do the first stage of laundering the funds. They were a very modern conspiracy, NSA supplies the tech to handle their secure communications, Blackberries and shared gmail accounts. Gmail came out with secure email sometime last year, but must have been beta testing it long before that. Erich Schmidt would have provided that service.
Anyway, Iran has purchased rights as part of Uranium 1 to technology for nuclear submarines and a nuclear aircraft carrier. Would that not one-up Saudi Arabia? Probably Bibi got his cut, and now is negotiating for more from the Trump admin, all these people are trying to be clever. Putin is clearly the best in this phase of the game, tho if Trump were playing the game very well, Vlad has the opposie serious part. Another hoot, if true.
Yes, drain the swamp and right the wrongs. So where are the prosecutions? Without prosecutions, there aren't going to be many Republicans turning out to vote. Especially if the economy is falling more ominiously than it is right now.
The open investigations in alt-media are going great. Where are the charges? Sessions has given IG Horowitz a prosecutor? But the crimes need 100 prosecutors! Come on, this is easy. The Clinton Foundation's paperworks is shoddy beyond belief, and they can't balance their books, obvious fraud everywhere. The Clintons never did a straight thing in their lives unless they were drunk.
It will be a hoot if Trump knows what he is doing. Wonder how we will know and when? We might beg to keep him as President, he clearly thinks we should be so wise. And, on the other hand, because the world leaders have all taken bribe money in the Uranium 1 deal that also gave Iran better centrifuges, etc.and the military services and satellites like CIA, NSA were integral to elements of the deal and payoff, the CIA and military handle international s distribution of the drug, many people lose money and power if Trump renegotiates the deal. Everything considered, seems to me the Trump is going to have some opposition.
But I agree with revoking the deal for the simple reason that nothing that Obama and Clinton did together can possibly be good for the US of A. Those are seriously dishonest people.
In reply to Trump doesnt want regime… by Haboob
If nothing else, I'll be happy when the Iranian government reveals who among the Western officials accepted bribes in order to pass the original Iran fraud. Fuck them all.
https://twitter.com/Raman_Ghavami/status/993932711315329025
Noticed that also.
The Iranians don't have to cojones to do that. They are slaves to their Soros Euro masters.
In reply to If nothing else, I'll be… by navy62802
If the Iranians get pushed hard enough maybe.
.........I say go for it! No wonder John Kerry is fast out the gate to talk to Iran.
I want to see that list! Talk about schadenfreude. How delicious would that be???????
In reply to Noticed that also. The… by ACP
Is that the debt crisis that reared its head in 2008, that had TBTF trillions pumped into it.
Not Trump it is the NIRP economic system draining it.
Would add sanctions in a shit economic world make you stronger ... you learn to go without.
In reply to Is that the debt crisis that… by GreatUncle
Trading with Iran is probably the greatest MAGA opportunity that exists. But no. Gotta do what Israel dictates. Enjoy $5 gas and canceled Boeing deals ya fuckin schmucks.
+1000 Mag... and correctly labeled all who are oblivious as "fuckin schmucks"
In reply to Trading with Iran is… by Magnum
Sanctions never have worked.