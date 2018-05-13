China's First Domestically-Built Aircraft Carrier Begins Sea-Trials

It is all coming together, and the United States should be terrified.
Late last month, we suggested that Beijing’s first domestically built aircraft carrier would begin sea trials “imminently.” Pictures and video from Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Company, located in Dalian, Liaoning province, China, the largest shipbuilding company in the country, showed the aircraft carrier, so far known as Type 001A (CV-17), preparing for its first independently powered foray at sea.
In a new announcement from the Defence Ministry, the still-unnamed vessel (Type 001A) exited the port outside the Dalian shipyard at 5:30 am on Sunday morning — embarking on its first sea trial. A military strategist told the Global Times, “the trial will mainly test basic system functionality and carrier-based aircrafts will participate in combat trials after the carrier is formally delivered to China’s navy.”
Images show China’s first domestically built aircraft carrier setting out for sea performance test on Sunday morning (Source: Global Times)
The video shows the aircraft carrier preparing to leave the port in Dalian on Sunday morning around 5:30 am. It took five tugboats about two hours to successfully spin the vessel around and head out to sea, as the ship disappeared in the fog at 7:30 am.
China's first home-built aircraft carrier begins performance test (Video: Global Times) pic.twitter.com/tgxsy05nEq— Global Times (@globaltimesnews) May 13, 2018
The first sea trial will primarily concentrate on testing core systems of the vessel, including power, communication, fire safety, and electro-mechanical, Song Zhongping, a military expert and TV commentator, told the Global Times.
“Weapon systems and carrier-based aircrafts are unlikely to participate in the first sea trial, and combat capability tests will be carried out by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy after the carrier is formally delivered to the navy. Before this, its producer may need about six months to finish tests, which means the navy will receive the ship by the end of this year,” Song said.
Chinese President Xi Jinping, recently spearheaded an ambitious modernization plan for the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN), including stealth bombers and fighter jets, hypersonic vehicles, and anti-satellite missiles, as Beijing increases its presence in the heavily disputed South China Sea and around Taiwan, an island that it still considers its own.
In early April, we described how Beijing assembled a massive show of naval force in the South China Sea — the largest in more than 600-years. Beijing’s maritime expansion comes as no surprise, as President Jinping is pushing for the One Belt One Road Initiative.
The PLAN assembled all of its most advanced warships, aircraft carrier, aircraft, and nuclear submarines for a massive show of force in the South China Sea. State-run Chinese papers said the number of warships assembled “the largest of its kind in 600 years.” This is following the 14th-century fleet admiral Zheng He, whose large expeditions in Southeast Asia, South Asia, Western Asia, and East Africa — helped establish China’s power through expansion of the Maritime Silk Road during the Ming dynasty era.
The Type 001A is a conventionally-powered vessel and will be able to hold more planes than China’s only other aircraft carrier, called Liaoning.
China’s PLAN has taken an increasingly aggressive role in 2018, with Liaoning and dozens of warships sailing through the South China Sea and around self-ruled Taiwan.
While the United States Navy operates 19 aircraft carriers and plans to build a few more, Chinese state-run media has quoted military experts as saying Beijing needs at least six carriers. There are expectations that the Type 001A will enter the PLAN fleet as early as 2019, or at the latest by 2020.
Washington and Beijing are sleepwalking into a tremendous collision, that ultimately could resort to a military conflict in the South China Sea.
The Chinese sailed round the world 500 yrs ago, in 600 ft ocean junks, while the Euros were struggling with 100 ft boats. The US had not even been invented.
In reply to junk by SACRED-COW
There are all kinds of surprises in Chinese history!
Ancient Greeks 'May Have Inspired China's Terracotta Army'
"Li Xiuzhen, a senior archaeologist at the site, said recent discoveries, including that of ancient European DNA recovered from sites in Xinjian province from the time of the first emperor, were overturning traditional thinking about the level of contact between Asia and Europe more than 1,500 years before the travels of Marco Polo."
“We now have evidence that close contact existed between the first emperor’s China and the west before the formal opening of the Silk Road. This is far earlier than we formerly thought,” she said. “We now think the Terracotta Army, the acrobats and the bronze sculptures found on site, have been inspired by ancient Greek sculptures and art.”
https://www.theguardian.com/science/2016/oct/12/ancient-greeks-may-have…
Chinese Scholar: Proto-Indo-Europeans (PIE) Were A Major Influence On Early Chinese Civilization (Eastern China)
"Abstract: This research project puts forward an entirely new viewpoint on the prehistory of the Yellow River area and the evidence for it: the civilization of the Yellow River is not a result of an independent evolution, but of the impact of a foreign upon a native culture. The earliest Chinese agriculture, as revealed by Chinese archaeology, rose earlier than 4000 BC in the middle reaches of the Yellow River and the Yangtze River. But according to ancient documents, the earliest agriculture occurred in the period of Hou Ji 后稷1 (about 2100 BC) in the middle reaches of the Yellow River. Why is there such a large disparity in time? The explanation is this: the story of agriculture and Hou Ji represented the beginning of agriculture only among the people of the nation of Huang Di (the Yellow Emperor), who were originally nomadic. Hou Ji and his people learned to cultivate grains from the earlier native people, who lived in the area of the Yellow River and the Yangtze River 5,000 years ago, yet so far they have been neglected by conventional history. The Yellow Emperor’s nation held the middle reaches of the Yellow River because of their strong force, but they consolidated, expanded, and continued their rule in China by accepting the indigenous agricultural culture. The occupying nation was a branch of the Proto-Indo-European. The historical records, such as Shang Shu, Shi Jing, Zuo Zhuan (Annals of Feudal States), and Shi Ji, etc., were all only descriptions of the rise and fall of the Yellow Emperor’s nation. The earlier native civilizations of the Yellow River and the Yangtze River of 5,000 years ago were excluded from the traditional historical record and therefore have been covered up for 3,000 years. This paper tries to reveal the historical facts with the evidence of archeology, ancient documents, and historical linguistics."
http://www.sino-platonic.org/complete/spp175_chinese_civilization_agric…
http://www.sino-platonic.org/index.html
NOVA: Ancient European/Caucasian Mummies & Cities In China (Western China)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ep2Y2zJL4Ks
https://www.forbes.com/sites/kristinakillgrove/2015/07/18/these-red-haired-chinese-mummies-come-from-all-over-eurasia-dna-reveals/#15e739a13e2c
In reply to The Chinese sailed round the… by ChaoKrungThep
