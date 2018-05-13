Did The Democrats Just Realize The Russia Narrative Is Not Helping?

Things are not trending well for the Democrats, despite what you may read/seen on mainstream media.
The generic congressional ballot has continued to tighten, according to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS, with the Democrats' edge over Republicans within the poll's margin of sampling error for the first time this cycle.
About six months out from Election Day, 47% of registered voters say they back the Democratic candidate in their district, 44% back the Republican.
The Democrats' advantage in the generic ballot plunged from 16 points in February to six points in March to just three points now.
Potential voters' focus on the Russia investigation is tumbling from 45% seeing it as important in February to 40% now.
All of which may explain why the top Democrat on the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence appears to be backing away from the "Russia Collusion" narrative slowly and quietly...
As The Daily Caller reports, Virginia Sen. Mark Warner said in an interview with The New Yorker’s David Remnick, when asked whether he believes that Trump associates conspired with the Kremlin to influence the 2016 presidential election...
that contacts between Trump campaign associates and Russians could be “a set of coincidences” rather than collusion.
“I’m reserving my final judgement until we’ve seen all the witnesses we need to see, and we’ve gotten all the facts. So I’m going to hold off,”
“This may all be simply a set of coincidences or it may be … it was not the sophistication to realize what was happening,” said Warner.
The White House and members of the Trump campaign have vehemently denied coordinating with the Russian government, but several members of the campaign had contacts with Russians in the run-up to the election.
“I’m anxious for this to come to a conclusion,” Warner said of the investigation, adding that he is “hopeful” that the committee will be able to release sections of its final report every 30 to 45 days.
As a reminder, The House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence has already released a report on its own Russia investigation. The report said that investigators found no evidence of collusion.
LOL! Wow, they're quick.
It's a long way to November.
If we don't see some heads chopped by then I will be even more unhappy (And frustrated) with the situation than I am now.
Be happy that the Leftists are arrogant.Theyre evil, but the populace is not as gullible as they believe. Thank god for all of the true journalists that are unearthing this heap of evil crap the left has become.
The Democrats could have licked their wounds and reformed their platform but their platform is now Russia Collusion, Impeach 45, Stormy Daniels, Avenatti and pandering to the neocommunists of the resist movement.
Sounds like a winner.
It seems things are being forestalled until the long overdue I.G. report is released. It better not be another con job burning up the clock. If Trump wacks Rosenstein and Sessions then puts in someone like Joe Digenova we might see some justice from the Department of Injustice.
Sessions is a mole. He needs to be fuckin fired.
Yep, the Dim/Libs are FINALLY realizing their Trump-Russian collusion lie is strangling their chances for the mid-term elections. It might already be too late to change course. They will have to eat crow and look like fools.
I've been saying for months that this entire Russia Witch Hunt was nothing but a method to gin up the most rabid libtards to donate to the DNC. The DNC has been hemorrhaging money and has nothing to run on, except Anti-Trump. I knew as soon as their siren call started annoying the average voter and the libtard donations started drying up, they would kill this investigation themselves. It looks like it is coming to pass a little quicker then I thought. I figured they would stretch this out till the midterms because they have nothing else, but now I am not so sure given the polling trends. It's not 2006 and they have to run on something besides Anti-Trump which is their Anti-Iraq War Ver.2.0 that became Anti-W/GOP in 2008.
These polls typically oversample Democrats by about 10 pts, so this is actually even worse for the Dems than it appears.
Release of over-hyped IG report has been too long delayed. Just another distant carrot dangled in our face. Always tomorrow. Never now.
A Barkey appointee will drain the swamp. Him and the anonymous Q guy.
And the GOP aren't evil? Wage war in Syria, still in Afghanistan, still using drones to bomb everyone living and breathing, busting budgets, refusing to take any moral stand on anything: same-sex marriage, abortion, right of a business to not serve everyone. They failed to kill ObamaCare after screeching about it for years. They failed to pass Concealed Reciprocity or make suppressors legal without restrictive licensing. Essentially, they have done pathetically little other than continue to bankrupt us fiscally and morally. Both parties are the enemy of the people.
GOP is swampy too. Rest in Hell Mr McCain.
The old adage: Democrats are evil and the Republicans are stupid.
" If we don't see some heads chopped by then I will be even more unhappy (And frustrated) with the situation than I am now. "
Sadly ~ no heads chopped
Trump is 100% in the tractor beam of Israel & Netanyahu... Only mosley (the 'new' Peggy Joseph) can't see it.
Hillary remains the GOP's secret weapon.
She paid for the Dossier and her constant whining pisses off the majority of Dem voters.
Arrest John Kerry under the Logan Act, what really happened to Seth Rich, and what's on Weiner's laptop?
Oh, yeah? Hillary is old news now. You can't rush people to the polls with Hillary news. All it will remind GOP voters is that she is STILL not in jail. Nice going, GOP. The more things change, the more they stay the same.
You rush to vote GOP. I will write in myself, Dad, or Constitution Party if one is available. GOP are screwing us too. You are just too partisan to see it.
Bodily fluids.
Simultaneously- jimmy kimmel / MSM/ SNL last nite / stories about the Dems shrinking chances in NYMag / the hbo clown in LA / and now Sunday Dems
all think Trump is spiffy!!!!
amazing what blowing up Iran will do for a guy
BiBi blew a whistle
I disagree. Trump grew up with the John Birch Society. He was recruited to run by high level military loyal to the United States. And Bi Bi boy is nothing compared to Soros. Mosley has some good comments but don't confuse him with Nostradamus.
All these retards >who had< the keys to the city...
Still trying all the keys on the ring..not realizing that somebody changed the lock.
"As The Daily Caller reports, Virginia Sen. Mark Warner said in an interview with The New Yorker’s David Remnick, when asked whether he believes that Trump associates conspired with the Kremlin to influence the 2016 presidential election...
lol...out of the mouths of babes come ropes and petards.
String them up ;-)
And Warner is a total traitor. The Dirt-bag must be trying to hedge his bet. Too late....
Hey John! It's time for your dirt nap.
Warner's version of 3X chess, Contusion, confusion, collusion
Hey Assholes, whats on Weiner's laptop
Not sure, but be sure to bring the anti bacterial wipes and gloves ..
Who killed Seth Rich?
The Weasels Assassinations & Coverups Team.
Ask Awan...the 3rd party hack attack "Debbie does DC" grifted to Swampville.
And where's the murder investigation on Seth Rich, Antonin Scalia, and a dozen or so election casualties. Half the Justice Department belongs in federal prison. Most of the rest should just be fired. The Top half of the FBI is a Bolshevik Gangster Cult. Fuck every one of those arrogant criminal turds.
Did Putin's Cold War Ever End?
Presidents (Macri (Argentina) & Putin signed a 30-point collaboration agreement in different areas, including the need to resume the negotiations with the United Kingdom for the Malvinas Islands. (La Voz, 23 Jan 2018).
How would a map of the world look today if all of the territory lost and gained over the past 180 years reverted to its 19th century status? Quite a ridiculous proposal.
Falklands – Acquisitive Prescription(1 pg): https://www.academia.edu/35552595/Falklands_-Acquisitive_Prescription
180 years? That would "Make Alaska Russian Again!"
And "Make Texas Independent Again".
And best of all, it would "Make California Mexican Again!"
Hey Vlad, great idea!
“I’m reserving my final judgement until we’ve seen all the witnesses we need to see, and we’ve gotten all the facts.
all the facts? ROFLMAO
any facts? ROFLMAO
fabricated facts? ROFLMAO
everytime this motherfucker warner looks in a mirror, he sees what is wrong with the US.
I been laughing at the lefties and calling them feral right to their faces on this
. Its nice to be big and fit sometimes. lol
I can laught at the righties the same way too.
THIS SHOULD BE GOOD....
https://www.redstate.com/streiff/2018/05/13/irans-foreign-minister-thre…
I hope the Iranians don't allow Rod Rosenstein to redact the names.
I hope the Dems are totally destroyed at the midterms between the Obama administration Constitutional violations,phony Russian narrative,Snowflake Brown Shirts,BLM, Enviomental whacks and illegal immigration crowd should be enough to clear these clowns out. And push them back into their liberal ghetto bombed out cities and tax hell hole states. The End
I want to see them bleed...real blood.
The coming season of arrests will temper democrats nicely. U1+++
Politicians seem to think everyone is stupid much like they think everyone is a criminal. Considering the ages of many politicians they were subject to decades of cold war propaganda. I guess they just cannot wrap their heads around reality.
They are a little slow, that's why they're dumbocraps (euphemism for dumb shits).
Mark Warner is a huge weasel.
If this is the same media that melted down the last election, who said there was zero chance that Trump could win.. well Trump voters haven't changed. The closest thing I heard as an honest assessment from the demoncrats was that the liberals were actually socialists, and I have profound confidence that the voters again will realize this and in the privacy of the voting booth were virtue signalling isn't allowed vote republican "again."
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9mYVi7WHyiU
Again these are the same cunts wrong time and time again!
Not a whitelash..
Once they start openly admitting to be socialists we can be certain that they've gone full Bolshevik on us. That Antifa group is a good indication of their intentions, just as their namesake was in pre-Nazi Germany.
Should be fun to see these fucks go down in flames, if exposed.
https://www.redstate.com/streiff/2018/05/13/irans-foreign-minister-thre…
People still vote!
Incredible.
The Dems have pot commited themselves to the Russian collusion narrative.
There’s no backing out now.
Hillary is right. The Democrats need to get back to how the voters are idiots for not voting for her. This Russian stuff is going nowhere.
It's a CNN poll. What's the point in reporting it?
Color me shocked. It's like choosing a Ford over a Mercury (for us old farts). Same fucking frame and platform, different name and accommodations.
Writer makes the assumption most people pay attention, let alone take the Fake News seriously...There is no going back on the Fake Russia collusion sham...it will be the finest example of Deep State collusion ever exposed in coming months...We had a Special Prosecutor indict a Russian Catering company that didn’t exist during campaign and on and on...
It all smacks of a typical Trump plan and drive them insane over months with a latter-day version of the chinese water torture.
A long slow push of minimal moves to achieve the maximum outcome.
>The net result is that instead of the investigation deligitimising Trump, it’s the investigation itself which has been deligitimised.
Mueller has spent a year on a political goose chase and has come up with precisely nothing.
It’s a sign of how successful Trump’s strategy of dealing with the whole situation has been that he’s now begun to openly taunt Mueller and the investigation on social media, calling it a witch hunt.
Mueller is desperate, and looking for some way out.
The recent FBI raid he ordered on Trump’s attorney was a unique and brutal violation of any notion of client attorney privilege whether you were a special counsel or not.
>To quote Newt Gingrich’s reaction to it – “Setting up a precedent that a prosecutor is allowed to dig into your life until finding a crime is a threat to the rule of law and a threat to every American.”
It was Mueller’s one last gasp attempt to get out of his dilemma by provoking Trump to fire him, which Trump won’t oblige him by doing, since he’s now got him exactly where he always planned to have him.
>That’s to say, wiggling on the end of a hook blown high in the wind, and he’s going to leave him dangling there in full public view for as long as possible.
https://thepointman.wordpress.com/2018/05/03/whos-actually-running-this-game/