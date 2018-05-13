Did The Democrats Just Realize The Russia Narrative Is Not Helping?

Things are not trending well for the Democrats, despite what you may read/seen on mainstream media.

The generic congressional ballot has continued to tighten, according to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS, with the Democrats' edge over Republicans within the poll's margin of sampling error for the first time this cycle.

About six months out from Election Day, 47% of registered voters say they back the Democratic candidate in their district, 44% back the Republican.

The Democrats' advantage in the generic ballot plunged from 16 points in February to six points in March to just three points now.

Potential voters' focus on the Russia investigation is tumbling from 45% seeing it as important in February to 40% now.

All of which may explain why the top Democrat on the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence appears to be backing away from the "Russia Collusion" narrative slowly and quietly...

As The Daily Caller reports, Virginia Sen. Mark Warner said in an interview with The New Yorker’s David Remnick, when asked whether he believes that Trump associates conspired with the Kremlin to influence the 2016 presidential election...

that contacts between Trump campaign associates and Russians could be “a set of coincidences” rather than collusion. “I’m reserving my final judgement until we’ve seen all the witnesses we need to see, and we’ve gotten all the facts. So I’m going to hold off,” “This may all be simply a set of coincidences or it may be … it was not the sophistication to realize what was happening,” said Warner.

The White House and members of the Trump campaign have vehemently denied coordinating with the Russian government, but several members of the campaign had contacts with Russians in the run-up to the election.

“I’m anxious for this to come to a conclusion,” Warner said of the investigation, adding that he is “hopeful” that the committee will be able to release sections of its final report every 30 to 45 days.

As a reminder, The House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence has already released a report on its own Russia investigation. The report said that investigators found no evidence of collusion.