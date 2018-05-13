Eric Peters: "This Is How You'll Know The Cycle Is About To Turn"

Yesterday, we showed that according to Macquarie strategist Viktor Shvets, the biggest danger facing investors in the next 12 months is a sudden, explosive move higher in the dollar, as a result of a quiet shrinkage in global dollar supply and an inability of the US to materially widen its current account deficit, which could precipitate a violent dollar short squeeze, which in turn would result in a sharp, deflationary hit on global asset prices.
24 hours later, we share a somewhat different perspective, this time from One River CIO Eric Peters, whose rationale for why an explosion in dollar vol is imminent we presented earlier; Peters - like Shvets - believes that the dollar is the definitive inflection point catalyst, or perhaps indicator, however unlike Shvets, Peters is more concerned with the dollar losing value over the medium-term as foreign pull capital out of the US - the catalyst for the next downcycle - rather than a surge in the USD higher as dollar shorts are hit with a barrage of margin calls.
And, at the center of this cycle, is the creation of financial assets by Americans, which is promptly converted into an asset bubble, sold throughout the world, at which point a deflationary crisis follows, and the system is reset, to wit:
“Basically, Americans create financial assets and/or buy them cheaply, pump them up, dump them to Japanese and Germans savers, suffer a crisis, rinse and repeat.” That’s how the system finds its balance.
More importantly, to Peters this transition in confidence, or rather capital flows, marks the cycle inversion point:
"when strains emerge in the US credit markets, and the Japanese and Germans start to pull capital home to park in their domestic bond markets, lowering those yields, you know the cycle is turning."
And, if Peters is correct, the best indicator of this phase transition is the relative value of the dollar, only unlike Macquarie's thesis that a sharp spike in the DXY will precipitate the next crisis, to Peters it is the resumption of the dollar's relentless grind lower that will be the catalyst: "this perpetual dynamic leads to strengthening currencies in Japan and Germany, and the long, inevitable decline in the US dollar."
* * *
More inside the latest Weekend Notes by Eric Peters:
Anecdote
“Americans are unwilling to save,” said the CIO.
“The Japanese and Germans are unwilling to spend,” he continued. “If the latter two could generate exceptional investment returns on their savings they’d have all the money in the world within two business cycles.” They haven’t, and won’t.
“The US model is credit-driven, with Americans in perpetual search of the sucker, like buyers of Tesla and Netflix bonds.” They look for investors willing to accept very little upside in exchange for a lot of the downside.
“America has a credit driven model. Companies issue junk. And banks make loans, hold onto good ones, securitize bad ones, selling those off. They’re masters at passing losses onto investors.” The more they do this, the more profit they make. This incentive structure ensures America supplies ample credit securities for the world, many of dubious value.
As cycles turn, they blow up.
“The Germans and Japanese have a bank-driven model; lending their nation’s vast savings pools, holding onto both good and bad loans. When they run out of domestic borrowers, they lend abroad.”
European and Japanese banks take losses onto their balance sheets and raise equity capital to pay for them – the equity gets destroyed, diluting shareholders from one cycle to the next.
“Basically, Americans create financial assets and/or buy them cheaply, pump them up, dump them to Japanese and Germans savers, suffer a crisis, rinse and repeat.” That’s how the system finds its balance.
“So when strains emerge in the US credit markets, and the Japanese and Germans start to pull capital home to park in their domestic bond markets, lowering those yields, you know the cycle is turning,” he explained.
“And this perpetual dynamic leads to strengthening currencies in Japan and Germany, and the long, inevitable decline in the US dollar.”
Comments
How you'll REALLY know economic reality is approaching: when unionized government employees somewhere start getting laid off...
you will REALLY know economic reality is here when government employees start getting shot on the way home from a fun day of fucking the citizens.
In reply to How you'll know: when… by Kreditanstalt
That happens, and they start living on government compounds. But, sounds like a fun game all the same.
In reply to you will REALLY know… by Kprime
You’ll REALLY know we’re having an economic slowdown when cops stay home to guard their families instead of writing tickets.
In reply to That happens, and they start… by Jethro
When the CYCLE turns, it'll be Karma for the US perpetuating
the Greatest Injustice of the 20th Century.
In reply to You’ll know we’re having an… by directaction
Man, I wish. I don't think that I will live to see that....and I'm not old.
In reply to How you'll know: when… by Kreditanstalt
"How you'll REALLY know economic reality is approaching: when unionized government employees somewhere start getting laid off..."
You're late to that party and the announcement that started in earnest with the contractors in 2008 and since 2011 has been steadily seeing the erosion of the .gov(s) especially in the DOD and the intel alphabet soup!...
All the money is going to "I$I$" with the layoffs of the desk jobs since the overthrow of Libya and the unsuccessful attempts at Syria and Ukraine!!!
In reply to How you'll know: when… by Kreditanstalt
So basically the American business model is a confidence trick. Imagine my shock.
Well, they did try to clue people in by coloring the bills in the same color scheme as monopoly money.
In reply to So basically the American… by holdbuysell
Right! Lowering those yields from negative to super negative. Keep drinking the Kool Aid. Can you not see the forest for the fire?
worthless article. the japanese don't want a strong yen.
the Japanese and Germans start to pull capital home to park in their domestic bond markets, lowering those yields...
lower than zirp? the euro and the yen are going nowhere fast. a significant interest rate signal out of germany or japan is imo unlikely.
They aren't selling jack shit with a strong yen.
In reply to worthless article. the… by buzzsaw99
they have weakened the yen significantly over the past five years.
In reply to They aren't selling jack… by Jethro
It's the end of the world as we know it.
so the old saying, "I can sell you the Brooklyn Bridge" is no longer as bad as saying..."I can sell you Nflx and Tsla bonds. Bring on the fucking reality. i'm ready.
Eric’s Peters says the world reserve currency will grind lower? And all the other non reserve currencies will be fine then? I suppose he thinks the Euro is fine too!
I used to have a lot of respect for Eric but after reading this I would just rather read charts.
"which could precipitate a violent dollar short squeeze, which in turn would result in a sharp, deflationary hit on global asset prices"
Let me say it one more time for the unwashed and economic illiterate; too many debts in aggregate or any/all denominations chasing too few dollars, yen, whatever = deflation.
Unlike previous economic cycles which were regional and somewhat cyclical allowing a sterilization of funds, current markets operate much more smoother and efficiently, meaning that the upside of growth is tied to a real contraction that is less indemnified from sector influences. Add to this phenomenon the advent of global wrist slashing (least cost labor) and artificial intelligence along with robotics all new capital investments are inherently wage neutral if not outright negative. And finally demographics, I liked the way that Americans were simply characterized as spenders and the Germans and the Japanese savers like some cricket and the ant fable when in fact America as an aging culture will be "spending less" or spending in services and sectors influenced by technology.
So let me say it this way: what was once discussed as the "new norm" or near 2% growth over the longer haul may be the real outward trajectory of larger economies between contraction and expansion cycles.
I'll await the QE and next round of rate cuts when needed and shake my head as people still go on about this as if it were not significantly different than pre-70's and pre-90's markets.
Once upon a time it could take a week for news to reach the other side of an ocean on economic developments, now it happens on twitter. When the larger market has too many debts chasing too few dollars you will see a contraction.
“Americans are unwilling to save,” said the CIO."
How can they on part time jobs and leveraged up the ying yang?
Why should they when inflation is 9%,,, (don't give me that 2% malarkey),,, and the banksters are paying maybe 1- 1.5% interest.
The financials and Fed caused this crap,,, now they're complaining!