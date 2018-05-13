Europe Keeps Buying Iran Oil, But Banks May Hinder Trade

Authored by Tsvetana Paraskova via OilPrice.com,
In the days following the U.S. withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, Iran’s European customers continue to buy Iranian oil and are in no immediate rush to replace volumes, but some refiners and traders have flagged financing issues as having the potential stop to crude trade with Iran.
After the U.S. walked out of the Iran deal, the U.S. will be targeting Iran’s crude oil sales, and sanctions previously lifted under the deal will be re-imposed following a 180-day wind-down period, the U.S. Treasury said.
European buyers are not in an immediate rush to replace Iranian supplies due to that wind-down period, with sanctions expected to kick in in November. All buyers report that they are complying and will comply with any sanctions imposed on Iranian trade, and some of them expect that banking issues will arise from the sanctions, such as the availability of trade finance.
Marta Llorente, a spokeswoman for Spanish oil company Cepsa, one of Iran’s customers in Europe, told Reuters:
“At this moment, our trading activity is business as usual.”
Italy’s Eni also continues to buy Iranian oil and it is buying 2 million barrels of oil per month from Iran under a deal that expires at the end of the year.
“We’re doing nothing,” said the head of trading at another European customer of Iran’s. “It’s wait and see. If we’re forced to reduce, we will. Iranian is not the only crude,” the manager told Reuters.
Sources at trading companies tell Reuters that “It looks like you can still go on for six months,” but traders expect the banks to be the key in determining whether Iran’s customers in Europe can buy oil, and even if the U.S. grants waivers to European buyers, whether they will need to reduce their volumes during the wind-down period.
Outside Europe, one of Iran’s single biggest customers—China—has already reassured Tehran that it would continue to import its crude.
Amidst the still ‘wait-and-see’ mode in Europe—especially when financing crude oil trade is concerned—Iran says that its oil exports will not be disrupted by the re-imposition of sanctions.
Pay them in Euros or Gold.
Or Pay in Bitcoin! (No! I have no interest but it would be a real workaround despite the 4% volatility)
In reply to Pay them in Euros or Gold. by ciscokid
Iran sells all its oil to China (via Russia) and everyone's happy...because that will be the end-game.
Geopolitical Fuckwit alert.
In reply to Or Pay in Bitcoin! (No! I… by Mentaliusanything
Iran and politics - still living in the past.
Iran is a member of the UN C24 decolonisation committee and supports Argentina's mythical Malvinas' claim. So much for the human and democratic rights of the Falkland Islanders and so much for that so-called sovereignty claim.
How would a map of the world look today if all of the territory lost and gained over the past 180 years reverted to its 19th century status? Quite a ridiculous proposal.
Falklands – Acquisitive Prescription(1 pg): https://www.academia.edu/35552595/Falklands_-Acquisitive_Prescription
China will take whatever Europe can't buy. Trump know that the sanctions will not be as effective as last time, as Russia and China will not join in.
So why has Trump gone down this path? Why have Merkel, Johnson and Macron all visited Trump (and left empty-handed) and why has Obama joined in the criticism? Is it because Trump's real reason for pulling the deal is to get Iran to say who was paid and blow the lid on the corruption? Was it the corruption that was Trump's biggest problem with the Iran deal and why he withdrew?
Is this why Kerry has been involved recently? What does this have to do with Kerry? He is no longer in office... who is he trying to protect (apart from himself?)
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/05/oh-boy-iranian-regime-threatens…
From Q yesterday - post #1359:
Who recently visited the WH?
What was their purpose?
Coincidence?
What about the safety & security of the world?
What about preventing Iran Nuclear capabilities?
Fake News.
Will the EU resort to protecting the deal so the money flow remains in place?
Why is Kerry in the EU?
Will the US be forced to ban and declare certain EU countries off limits?
Who controls elected leaders?
Who do elected leaders report to?
Pickle.
Will Iran expose the names of corrupt officials?
Pickle.
Will the US expose the names of corrupt officials + con deal?
Why would Iran admit that they cannot be trusted to have an honest transaction? When Giuliani makes an crazy wacky offhand comment people dismiss it, but one tweet from some Iranian guy they don't know and suddenly that's worth reacting over?
The more obvious reason is that Bibi Netanyahu's Likud needs the Iran boogeyman to stay in power. With the IAEA doing inspections that was not working out for him. Now that that deal has been blown up, he can continue his anti-Iran Jingoism, de facto claiming Iran is dangerous. Netanyahu is a proven liar, and he's not even a good liar.
Iran is not the enemy of mankind. Zionism and the usurious central banking system is. It is truly diabolical, like a plan the Joker from Batman would think up. They create currency out of thin air with debt attached to it, but never create the currency to cover the debt. This leaves us all cannibalizing each other, while they give no interest loans to their little buddies.
Edit: Does Q ever discuss the cancer that is zionism, or the issues with central banking I have discussed above? If not, I would take him with a HUGE grain of salt.
DJT GS - "I'm not into Goldman Sachs, I don't care about Goldman Sachs. 'They get no interest loans'" https://youtu.be/FHNAZMIcFNg?t=2713
In reply to China will take whatever… by EuroPox
The first issue is whether Q is real or fake.
Last Easter, Kim met Xi and in post #968 Q asked "Who else was at the meeting..." A few weeks later we learned that Pompeo had visited Kim - only a high level insider could have known that, not the sort of thing you could guess.
Occam's razor - if Q is pointing us towards the WH visits and corruption, why do we need to create another reason?
I know that Iran is not the enemy. On May 8, 2006, Mahmoud Ahmadinejab sent a letter directly to George W Bush - the first direct contact since the 1980s. If only that letter had been sent by Bush instead!
https://en.wikisource.org/wiki/Ahmadinejad%27s_2006_letter_to_Bush
In reply to Why would Iran admit that… by DingleBarryObummer
That is way too oversimplified. Having insider knowledge does not mean he is not disinfo, just like Alex Jonestein, Saul Joseph Watsonberg, and Mark Dicenfeld.
In reply to The first issue is whether Q… by EuroPox
Oh please, not this Q bullshit again, what is Trump playing? 12 D chess? Your theories need more dimensions that even string theory. Are you retarded or in denial?
In reply to China will take whatever… by EuroPox
You fail to make a single point and only succeed in proving how rude and ignorant you are.
From what you say, I am guessing you are one of those low IQ migrants we keep reading about.
Are you capable of an original thought?
In reply to Oh please, not this Q… by 666D Chess
Of course the eurowhores will join the pervert Uncle Sam in this act of war. They are all puppets of the Rothschilds, starting with the orange swine and please trumptards, don't even bother to argue with this:
https://www.investopedia.com/articles/insights/121616/wilbur-ross.asp
http://articles.chicagotribune.com/2004-10-28/news/0410280265_1_donald-…
And the bonus image, Ivanka and Nathaniel Rothschild when they were dating:
https://www.google.co.uk/search?q=nathaniel+rothschild+and+ivanka+trump…:
I rest my case.
TMosley will not address the Blackstone Intelligence video (on the Trump/Rothschild/Genie/Syrian Oil connection) that is linked in my bio. His silence speaks volumes.
In reply to Of course the eurowhores… by 666D Chess
It's not surprising really. It's difficult to argue with irrefutable evidence. Let us spread the word as much as we can, I'm convinced that the orange swine is the Antichrist.
In reply to TMosley will not address the… by DingleBarryObummer
When home-grown GMO Pentacon fodder does the dying in the fast approaching next anglozionazi judaic war against Iran, will tRumpians finally get it?....Not a fucking hope!
Orange Utang, the Red Shield wielding fake swamp drainer, just another Rothschild whore.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FhTMy9ma2mQ&feature=youtu.be
In reply to It's not surprising really… by 666D Chess
I think Israel might terrorist attack USA and frame Iran. As we have seen, Donald Trump loves to believe false flags, and he already has a hard-on for Iran, so obviously he will go full retard with it.
TMosley can repeat "there will be no war with Iran" over and over as many times as he wants. If the scenario I describe occurs, yes, there will be war, at least he will try his damnedest. I hope the American people will be smart enough to resist this traitorous Zionist war, because it could easily get out of hand, and many innocent people will suffer.
In reply to It's not surprising really… by 666D Chess
I'm still waiting for someone to explain how the USA get to decide which countries can trade with which other countries
Trump is Turning the USA, Saudi, and Israel into the global axis of evil. It's as if Trump is trying to sabotage the country just like Obama was. Everything he does seems to perpetuate the shift of global power over to the east.
In reply to I'm still waiting for… by kikk
At the end of the day, as usual, sanctions are imposed in order to force Europe to swallow US hydrocarbons, extremely more expensive than Russian or Iranian. With this result: making Europe more dependent on the US politically speaking, making European industry less competitive, damage Russian interests, preventing partnership between Europe, Russia and far east, and last but not least making Israel happy.
All against European interests, but as long as the US has obedient servants in European political élite, this will just get worse and worse.
Israeli forces kill 2 protesters during Gaza rally
Here