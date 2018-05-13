"Federal Agent On A Mission"? Man With Body Armor, Large Cache Of Weapons Caught In Waikiki Hotel

Authored by Shepard Ambellas via Intellihub.com,
A man claiming to be a federal agent was found posted up in a Waikiki hotel with a large cache of weapons, knives, and armor, much like Stephen Paddock and Francho Bradley who also possessed their own large weapons cache and were likely sheep-dipped
Police and FBI are investigating a 38-year-old man after finding a large cache of weapons during a raid of a Waikiki hotel room after authorities were alerted of several disturbing social media posts in which the man claimed to be a federal agent who’s hunting terrorists.
The man’s arsenal included a high-powered rifle, a tactical shotgun, and an assortment of other guns, military style knives, and body armor, along with fully-loaded magazines and 800 rounds of ammunition.
(Honolulu Police Department)
It was the FBI that tipped off local police which prompted the raid in room #803 in the Equus hotel at 1696 Ala Moana Blvd.
The weapons were found to be legally registered to the man which prompted police to release him without incident pending a mental evaluation at a local hospital after authorities discovered a psychiatric medicine inside the man’s room.
According to police, the man has been living in a Makiki apartment for three years but was only recently staying at the Equus.
Withal, the man’s weapons will be rightfully returned if he’s deemed mentally stable, according to a local report.
The scenario seems to mimic that of the Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock’s stay at the Mandalay Bay and Francho Bradley’s stay at a Massachusetts hotel where large weapons caches and tactical military gear were also found. It also seems likely that all three men were working under the FBI’s direction and may have been cut loose or detached for reasons unknown (possibly to be used as patsies).
H/T: @Tabertronic on Twitter
Comments
www.youtube.com/watch?v=tGSUjuSBt1A
Just a happy go lucky Democrat.
In reply to www.youtube.com/watch?v… by VWAndy
Peter & Bobby Brady and the cursed Tiki God Idol
In reply to Just a happy go lucky… by y3maxx
I wonder why the intellihub article refers to Stephen paddock as the Las Vegas shooter, when he wasn’t the shooter?
In reply to Greg Brady and the cursed… by TheWholeYearInn
Because... Obama (which is morphing into Because... Trump ~ right before our eyes).
In reply to I wonder why the intellihub… by stacking12321
All mass shootings are hoaxes or false flags to disarm the people. Kill the 2nd and safe the banksters and their puppet politicians in the next economic collapse. They know next time the middle class is not as easy fucked anymore. Especially when they starve.
In reply to Because... Obama (which is… by TheWholeYearInn
Oh my! Not fully loaded. We all know what that means. And 800 rounds? Good gracious!
We should all panic and demand our lawmakers take action to protect us.
In reply to All mass shootings are… by Rapunzal
800 rounds? Pffffft! Just a pre-breakfast barrel breakin in Marfa, TX.
Anyway, where's the evil bump stock?
In reply to fully-loaded magazines and… by hedgeless_horseman
Did anyone check to see if he's a DUAL CITIZEN?
In reply to Just a slow day in Murphy,… by Pure Evil
The deep state is "jew supremacism": https://nationalvanguard.org/2018/05/this-list-of-us-pro-israel-pressur…
In reply to revolla, the AI TrollBot -… by MarsInScorpio
He's there for the
MKUltra class of '88 reunion
In reply to Did anyone check to see if… by revolla
I have to admit I'd take a lot more guns than I could need on vacation if it wasn't such a pain in the ass. Don't like leaving them home all alone.
In reply to Just a slow day in Murphy,… by Pure Evil
Of course the question nobody has asked or Johnny Law has provided answers to was whether the guns were locked, trigger lock or barrel lock, and locked in cases.
No mention as to whether any magazines were loaded.
Just "huge cache of weapons with 800 rounds."
I guess we're all supposed to run around screeching looking for a safe space to hide in, limited to ten minutes of time only.
In reply to I have to admit I'd take a… by One of We
All?
Haven't been around Fedgov shufflebums much, has ya?
Anyways, point of order. Why do these losers justify the title "Mass Shooters"? Mao, Big H, Stalin were off the battlefield doing 5,000/day. Now that's mass shooting. 8-20...pffft. Small change.
In reply to All mass shootings are… by Rapunzal
I wonder why nobody even asks about this anymore.
For shame, people.
In reply to I wonder why the intellihub… by stacking12321
And how else can he be referred to? The Latest Patsy?
In reply to I wonder why the intellihub… by stacking12321
X-Files employee on a shoot.
In reply to Just a happy go lucky… by y3maxx
That is not an arsenal. I have more guns less than 6 feet from me than that.
What a joke. His scope choice on the AR sucked BTW. About 100 dollars. Ncstar.
VCOG and ACOG and Aimpoint bitches!
I have better taste in knives too.....so much fail.
In reply to www.youtube.com/watch?v… by VWAndy
Sheep dipped?
Yes sheep dipped
the term refers to a government agent (army, cia, fbi, whatever), that is given a cover story of having quit the government and is thus supposedly an ex-agent, I.e., back to being a regular sheeple.
one notable sheep dipped operative was Timothy McVeigh in the Oklahoma City bombing, Corbett report did a truly amazing and eye opening investigation of Oklahoma City and McVeigh:
https://www.corbettreport.com/the-secret-life-of-timothy-mcveigh-video/
the corbett report video even shows some found video of mcveigh working at an army base after the time he was allegedly discharged.
In reply to Sheep dipped? by Big Corked Boots
Or Lee Harvey Oswald. Former Army went to Russia, married a Russian woman at the height of the "Cold War" and then comes back to the US, no questions asked. Not even a debrief/interrogation. Comes back goes to work for a Coffee company and has a handler, Geoge DeMorinshield (sp?). GDM would later be found dead just before he was to testify about the JFK assassination. Whose private phone no. was in his phone book? Yes, George "Poppy" (...as in heroin) HW Bush. Sheep dip indeed.
In reply to Yes sheep dipped by stacking12321
Former Marine...
Oswald was a grunt.
In reply to Or Lee Harvey Oswald. … by Withdrawn Sanction
In reply to Former Marine... Oswald was… by RumpleShitzkin
gotta fight dat deep state yo.
oops...busted
don't give this psycho ssri nutbag his weapons back..
evah
The SSRI's was the only thing that makes sense about the original story.
YES, THE LIBERAL HAD MENTAL MEDS IN THE "CACHE".
It's all and only about the meds.
In reply to http://forum.accurateshooter… by Number 9
A black couple at a motel in MA got raided and was found to have a large cache of weapons. They had a similar story too. Something is rotten in Denmark.
https://sofrep.com/101275/weapons-cache-discovered-in-massachusetts-hot…
The fact that these caches are being discovered is VERY interesting. Sounds like the false flaggers might have a leaky boat.
In reply to There were a black couple in… by ver2cal
"We can hear you breathe"
Q
In reply to The fact that these caches… by Withdrawn Sanction
Why all of the heat?
He's just a normal American fuckedup male who is heavily armed and afraid of his own shadow.
Probably has a small dick too.
"It was the FBI that tipped...."
It sure would be nice if somebody got that agency on the straight-and-narrow.
Sheep-dipped:
US, espionage) To replace someone's public service in the military and/or intelligence with another pretended occupation in order for them to serve as a covert intelligence agent. The agency sheep-dipped the soldiers, so they were "civilians" during their secret mission.
I hope the Tyler’s keep up with this story.
Funny. The authorities in HI think one .223 rifle, a shotgun and a couple of pistols is a huge stockpile of arms. I'm sitting here smh. This is entry level stuff. Anyway. It's still worth investigating, but really. Keep perspective. 800 rounds? Sounds like more than it really is.
Thanks for that Rambo.
In reply to Funny. The authorities in… by Kernighan
shutup fvkhead. we are armed in the states and don't give a shit if you like it or not and I think deep down inside you are jealous.
In reply to Thanks for that Rambo. by RubberJohnny
He likes Glocks... can’t be too bad of a guy!
In reply to Funny. The authorities in… by Kernighan
True, the local church lady has more guns than this character... But dont forget to mention all of the assault KNIVES he had!!
Curious the FBI turned him in... I suspect this scenerio has been going on for decades but for some reason the fbi is actually doing its job now. Meaning, they are trying to save face due to their disastrous public perception these days.
In reply to Funny. The authorities in… by Kernighan
smoke screen to garner support for gun laws?
I used to live a 5 minute walk away from that hotel... I'm very supportive of 2A but this kind of stuff even makes me think there should be restrictions on large amounts of ammo in tourist areas.
So, you want the federal government, which has been found to be perpetuating many of these attacks, to be in charge of who gets the right to have weapons, and how many?
you may want to re-think that position.
and, what does "tourist areas" have to do with anything? Is that like a constitution-free zone?
In reply to smoke screen to garner… by heads_and_thales
And 800 rounds is jack shit.
you could fly through that in 3 hours in a respectable firefight.
i can eat through that much on an afternoon just practicing with my .45.
minimum.
jack shit
In reply to So, you want the federal… by stacking12321
"....there should be restrictions on large amounts of ammo in tourist areas. "
Why? What's so special about tourist areas? They dont need protection too? When seconds count...
In reply to smoke screen to garner… by heads_and_thales
Ok guys let’s think this out for a moment. According to the EMP guys, we have a one chance in eight of having to walk home from where ever we are going. That possibility is just from natural causes. It does not even pretend to calculate the odds of a coordinated attack on the grid by some guys with a grudge. Many people are aware of this possibility. This mind set could be driving this behavior. So, what would you need to be able to walk 250 miles after the lights go out? Do some forward thinking on that and the weight alone is going to be a killer especially once you throw in a water filter, MRE’s, a first aid kit, a tent, the weapon of your choice, mags and ammo.
If these folks are running under zombie apocalypse scenarios, they are way over armed.
In reply to smoke screen to garner… by heads_and_thales
He legally owned the weapons and actually did not have that many with him. If it was all he owned and for some reason had to temporarily stay away from his home for a short time it would make perfect sense to secure the weapons to prevent theft by keeping them with him. That is called responsible.
Indeed. He could easily be a person displaced by the big island volcano that's currently spewing lava.
In reply to He legally owned the weapons… by RevIdahoSpud3
Yeah? He sounds psychotic though.
He is one of those types that make you want to support red flag laws except that window shopping and having a resting bitch face is enough to get taken in in Seattle.
In reply to He legally owned the weapons… by RevIdahoSpud3
800 rounds? That's four boxes of ammo for each weapon, and exactly one rifle, one shotgun, and two handguns. THAT'S like Paddok? OMG you people are insane. Do you even shoot? Firing 200 shots per weapon in a single outing is the norm. OMG he was in a hotel! Uh, yeah, that's where you stay when you are on the road.
This article has as much professionalism to it as the ones that reported the female astronaut caught up in the love triangle was wearing diapers in her cross country trip to confront the other woman. It turned out the diapers were INFANT diapers intended for denotation after a hurricane. THE MEDIA MADE IT ALL UP.
It was a rogue FBI cell/cadre working with a CIA affiliated Mexican Drug Cartel.
These things happen!
In reply to 800 rounds? That's four… by Smiddywesson
Yeah, look up Justin Barkley. He claims he was being dosed with LSD at the time he murdered a man in December 2016 he was convinced was Donald Trump. Deep State proof of concept. WaPo deliberately garbed his name as Justin BARLEY to impede searches.
Don't worry the FBI is on it.