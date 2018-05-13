"Federal Agent On A Mission"? Man With Body Armor, Large Cache Of Weapons Caught In Waikiki Hotel

Authored by Shepard Ambellas via Intellihub.com,

A man claiming to be a federal agent was found posted up in a Waikiki hotel with a large cache of weapons, knives, and armor, much like Stephen Paddock and Francho Bradley who also possessed their own large weapons cache and were likely sheep-dipped

Police and FBI are investigating a 38-year-old man after finding a large cache of weapons during a raid of a Waikiki hotel room after authorities were alerted of several disturbing social media posts in which the man claimed to be a federal agent who’s hunting terrorists.

The man’s arsenal included a high-powered rifle, a tactical shotgun, and an assortment of other guns, military style knives, and body armor, along with fully-loaded magazines and 800 rounds of ammunition.

It was the FBI that tipped off local police which prompted the raid in room #803 in the Equus hotel at 1696 Ala Moana Blvd.

The weapons were found to be legally registered to the man which prompted police to release him without incident pending a mental evaluation at a local hospital after authorities discovered a psychiatric medicine inside the man’s room.

According to police, the man has been living in a Makiki apartment for three years but was only recently staying at the Equus.

Withal, the man’s weapons will be rightfully returned if he’s deemed mentally stable, according to a local report.

