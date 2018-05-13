"Federal Agent On A Mission"? Man With Body Armor, Large Cache Of Weapons Caught In Waikiki Hotel

Authored by Shepard Ambellas via Intellihub.com,

A man claiming to be a federal agent was found posted up in a Waikiki hotel with a large cache of weapons, knives, and armor, much like Stephen Paddock and Francho Bradley who also possessed their own large weapons cache and were likely sheep-dipped

Police and FBI are investigating a 38-year-old man after finding a large cache of weapons during a raid of a Waikiki hotel room after authorities were alerted of several disturbing social media posts in which the man claimed to be a federal agent who’s hunting terrorists.

The man’s arsenal included a high-powered rifle, a tactical shotgun, and an assortment of other guns, military style knives, and body armor, along with fully-loaded magazines and 800 rounds of ammunition.

It was the FBI that tipped off local police which prompted the raid in room #803 in the Equus hotel at 1696 Ala Moana Blvd.

The weapons were found to be legally registered to the man which prompted police to release him without incident pending a mental evaluation at a local hospital after authorities discovered a psychiatric medicine inside the man’s room.

According to police, the man has been living in a Makiki apartment for three years but was only recently staying at the Equus.

Withal, the man’s weapons will be rightfully returned if he’s deemed mentally stable, according to a local report.

The scenario seems to mimic that of the Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock’s stay at the Mandalay Bay and Francho Bradley’s stay at a Massachusetts hotel where large weapons caches and tactical military gear were also found. It also seems likely that all three men were working under the FBI’s direction and may have been cut loose or detached for reasons unknown (possibly to be used as patsies).

MarsInScorpio revolla Sun, 05/13/2018 - 18:22 Permalink

revolla, the AI TrollBot - on you like a dog on a bone.

There's nowhere to run, nowhere to hide - LeakAnthrophy, beepbop (who mysteriously doesn't show any  longer - can your system only handle two AI TrollBots at a time? Maybe it's time to get a Threadripper with 64 GB of DDR4 3200 G.Skill FlameX RAM . . .) and revolla are all on the same BotNet.

Notice the algo template never changes: Statement drawn from previous remarks preceding the post, then closing with a click-bait link that will send your computer into the BotNet in a nano-second.

I'd stay on the TYLERS ass about this, but at this point it's obvious they back this net. It raises all sorts of questions.

At any rate, again, know that you are dealing with an AI TrollBot - which only goes humanesque when the programmer(s) decide they've got to give a little human characteristic to the commenting handle.

Upvoting the AI TrollBot is crazy - clicking on the link is completely insane.

Oh well, it's your ass . . .

NOTE AI TrollBot programmer(s): "Perseverance overcomes resistance" . . . you're soooooo fucked if you think you're going to outlast me. 

"AI TrollBots - It's what's for dinner!"

Pure Evil One of We Sun, 05/13/2018 - 18:48 Permalink

Of course the question nobody has asked or Johnny Law has provided answers to was whether the guns were locked, trigger lock or barrel lock, and locked in cases.

No mention as to whether any magazines were loaded.

Just "huge cache of weapons with 800 rounds."

I guess we're all supposed to run around screeching looking for a safe space to hide in, limited to ten minutes of time only.

stacking12321 Big Corked Boots Sun, 05/13/2018 - 17:19 Permalink

Yes sheep dipped

the term refers to a government agent (army, cia, fbi, whatever), that is given a cover story of having quit the government and is thus supposedly an ex-agent, I.e., back to being a regular sheeple.

one notable sheep dipped operative was Timothy McVeigh in the Oklahoma City bombing, Corbett report did a truly amazing and eye opening investigation of Oklahoma City and McVeigh:

https://www.corbettreport.com/the-secret-life-of-timothy-mcveigh-video/

the corbett report video even shows some found video of mcveigh working at an army base after the time he was allegedly discharged.

Withdrawn Sanction stacking12321 Sun, 05/13/2018 - 17:42 Permalink

Or Lee Harvey Oswald.  Former Army went to Russia, married a Russian woman at the height of the "Cold War" and then comes back to the US, no questions asked.  Not  even a debrief/interrogation.  Comes back goes to work for a Coffee company and has a handler, Geoge DeMorinshield (sp?).  GDM would later be found dead just before he was to testify about the JFK assassination.  Whose private phone no. was in his phone book?  Yes, George "Poppy" (...as in heroin) HW Bush.   Sheep dip indeed.   

SergeA.Storms Sun, 05/13/2018 - 17:22 Permalink

Sheep-dipped:

US, espionage) To replace someone's public service in the military and/or intelligence with another pretended occupation in order for them to serve as a covert intelligence agent. The agency sheep-dipped the soldiers, so they were "civilians" during their secret mission.

 

I hope the Tyler’s keep up with this story.

Kernighan Sun, 05/13/2018 - 17:22 Permalink

Funny.  The authorities in HI think one .223 rifle, a shotgun and a couple of pistols is a huge stockpile of arms.  I'm sitting here smh.  This is entry level stuff.  Anyway. It's still worth investigating, but really.  Keep perspective.  800 rounds?  Sounds like more than it really is. 

Lorca's Novena Kernighan Sun, 05/13/2018 - 17:44 Permalink

True, the local church lady has more guns than this character... But dont forget to mention all of the assault KNIVES he had!!

 

Curious the FBI turned him in... I suspect this scenerio has been going on for decades but for some reason the fbi is actually doing its job now. Meaning, they are trying to save face due to their disastrous public perception these days.

heads_and_thales Sun, 05/13/2018 - 17:24 Permalink

smoke screen to garner support for gun laws? 

 

I used to live a 5 minute walk away from that hotel... I'm very supportive of 2A but this kind of stuff even makes me think there should be restrictions on large amounts of ammo in tourist areas. 

Cloud9.5 heads_and_thales Sun, 05/13/2018 - 18:50 Permalink

Ok guys let’s think this out for a moment.  According to the EMP guys, we have a one chance in eight of having to walk home from where ever we are going.   That possibility is just from natural causes.  It does not even pretend to calculate the odds of a coordinated attack on the grid by some guys with a grudge.  Many people are aware of this possibility.   This mind set could be driving this behavior.  So, what would you need to be able to walk 250 miles after the lights go out? Do some forward thinking on that and the weight alone is going to be a killer especially once you throw in a water filter, MRE’s, a first aid kit, a tent, the weapon of your choice, mags and ammo.

If these folks are running under zombie apocalypse scenarios, they are way over armed.

Vote up!
RevIdahoSpud3 Sun, 05/13/2018 - 17:25 Permalink

He legally owned the weapons and actually did not have that many with him. If it was all he owned and for some reason had to temporarily stay away from his home for a short time it would make perfect sense to secure the weapons to prevent theft by keeping them with him. That is called responsible.

Smiddywesson Sun, 05/13/2018 - 17:26 Permalink

800 rounds?  That's four boxes of ammo for each weapon, and exactly one rifle, one shotgun, and two handguns.  THAT'S like Paddok?  OMG you people are insane.  Do you even shoot?  Firing 200 shots per weapon in a single outing is the norm.  OMG he was in a hotel!  Uh, yeah, that's where you stay when you are on the road.  

This article has as much professionalism to it as the ones that reported the female astronaut caught up in the love triangle was wearing diapers in her cross country trip to confront the other woman.  It turned out the diapers were INFANT diapers intended for denotation after a hurricane.  THE MEDIA MADE IT ALL UP.

TheFreeLance Sun, 05/13/2018 - 17:27 Permalink

Yeah, look up Justin Barkley. He claims he was being dosed with LSD at the time he murdered a man in December 2016 he was convinced was Donald Trump. Deep State proof of concept. WaPo deliberately garbed his name as Justin BARLEY to impede searches.