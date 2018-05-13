Former NBA Player Accuses Merrill Lynch of Forged Signatures and "Stealing" $17.4 Million

The list of athletes that the mainstream media has covered going broke over the last couple of decades always seems to chalk up a couple of new victims each year. It doesn’t come as any surprise that just because you are 7 feet tall and highly proficient dunking a basketball that you don't automatically understand how to manage your money.
The latest victim of either his own actions or a corrupt investment banking system - it remains to be seen - was Kwame Brown, the first overall pick in the 2001 NBA draft, who went on to play for 7 different NBA teams.
Brown is now suing Merrill Lynch, who he alleged "stole" $17.4 million of his money that he left under management. Bloomberg reported last week:
Former professional basketball player Kwame Brown is crying foul on Merrill Lynch, saying the brokerage stole $17.4 million of his investments.
Brown said in a lawsuit that his signature was forged on various authorization forms and agreements, allowing his financial adviser to make investments and stock trades without his consent.
The fact that Brown alleges that his signature was forged on documents changes this story from a "mismanaged money" story to a "possible full on fraud" story. How did Brown find out about this mismanagement? He made a routine request for a list of his investments with Merrill Lynch and instead of being told about the fixed income his $17.4 million was making him in ETFs, he was simply told that he didn't have any money at all with Merrill Lynch.
When Brown sought an accounting of his investments last year, he was told he had no monies with Merrill Lynch, according to his complaint filed Thursday in Los Angeles.
That must have been an interesting phone call. Complex had more details of the lawsuit, which also alleges his money manager, Michelle Marquez, failed to pay off loans that Brown requested, traded stock without his consent, and opened bank accounts under Brown's name:
Official documents show that Brown is suing Merrill Lynch, Bank of America, and his financial advisor Michelle Marquez. He claims to have been a client from 2004 and 2017 during which time she handled his income from playing in the NBA, as well as invested and traded stocked under his consent. The problem is that Marquez was allegedly trading and investing Brown's money into various stocks and projects without being granted permission from the former center. Brown also alleges that Marquez opened various bank accounts under his name as well where she would deposit the money for investing purposes.
In one specific instance cited, Brown even learned in 2015 that a $1.1 million loan he instructed Marquez to pay in 2006 had never been paid off. Eventually, Brown was unable to get into contact with her and claims his signature was forged on documents that would lead to his accounts with Merrill Lynch and Bank of America being depleted. The lawsuit is seeking the return of Brown's $17.4 million along with further damages.
Kwame is just the latest in a long line of actors and entertainers and sports figures who either go belly up trying to manage their own money - or who are duped by those "in the know" in the industry who take liberties with clients who don't understand how the financial system works. Yet, when "Real Estate and Bitcoin Expos" roll out celebrities like Alex Rodriguez and financial heavyweights like Pitbull - who was at one point on CNBC pumping Bitcoin around $20,000 - they have no problem filling seats. Go figure.
Comments
Pretty much explained here:
“The US model is credit-driven, with Americans in perpetual search of the sucker, like buyers of Tesla and Netflix bonds.” They look for investors willing to accept very little upside in exchange for a lot of the downside."
- Eric Peters (https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-05-13/eric-peters-how-youll-know-cy…)
and here:
https://www.zerohedge.com/comment/11666796#comment-11666796
It's much more likely his manager fleeced him.
17 million: That's a lot of dunking and at 17 years worth I do not know if he can recover. One would think he would pay a bit more attention to his sheckels.
In reply to Pretty much explained here: … by holdbuysell
Where's my money ?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZomwVcGt0LE
You've got 'til 5 o'clock
In reply to asdf by DownWithYogaPants
I wonder if it would be better if collection was done like Stewie did in that video. People would have a visceral understanding of the banking system and debt if they did.
I fucking hate debt.
In reply to https://www.youtube.com… by bamawatson
Merrill Lynched.
In reply to adsf by DownWithYogaPants
Never let a chick or a beaner manage your money- this dude double-dribbled........
In reply to Merryll Lynched. by Brazen Heist
https://www.linkedin.com/in/michelle-marquez-8534aa82
http://www.nba.com/cavaliers/features/gee-wallstreet-131003
In reply to Never let a chick or a… by jcaz
A BA and now she's a PIA.
In reply to https://www.linkedin.com/in… by bamawatson
"Forged" your signature did they? Sure they did idiot. Aaaand it's gone.
In reply to asdf by DownWithYogaPants
Wow! That's worse than a boating accident.
In reply to "Forged" your signature did… by Zero Point
Did the guy look at monthly statements?
In reply to asdf by DownWithYogaPants
How about during tax time?
In reply to Did the guy look at monthly… by Hal n back
He didn't get monthly statements. He "didn't have any money at all" at ML.
In reply to Did the guy look at monthly… by Hal n back
Maybe Michelle is a Florida Gator?
In reply to asdf by DownWithYogaPants
Much deeper than that.
The labor of the citizen has been reduced to perception - no tangible value.
This means their (our) lives have no tangible value.
This is a game of life-or-death.
In reply to Pretty much explained here: … by holdbuysell
...and it's gone
In reply to Much deeper than that. The… by ebworthen
Just like the 2008-2009 bailouts, and all the malfeasance since - this is the Wall Street/Washington kabal in operation. If you don't hold it in your hand it isn't yours!
Hang the money-changers!
Why ?
the act of changing one currency for another ("money changing") harms no one, and is a useful service if you travel abroad.
its crooks and thieves like this broker, and the fed which defrauds by counterfeiting currency, who are the problem.
In reply to Just like the 2008-2009… by ebworthen
That this guy managed to save 17.4 million from his career is to be admired. That he got taken is very sad. It's probably all gone. Hope he had other backup.
I imagine there are more than a few free agents that bounce around like he did that run into these issues. He makes good money 3 years in LA and gets this "advisor" to work with him, then starts bouncing all over the US and she realized she can take him for a ride. Looks like she has some nice real estate holdings she picked up after that period he was in LA.
In reply to That this guy managed to… by JLee2027
Maff be hard.
Always open those statements and read them. Those numbers matter. Did his accounts go from $17 mil to zero, overnight? Nope.
If he was too good at math he would not be able to jump and they would call him "too white".
In reply to Maff be hard. by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
...just like the victims of Bernie, right? I’m sure it’s hard to make up fake statements, right?
If there was that level of fraud, how hard would it be to whip up some false statements?
You’re remarkably dense.
Incidentally, I happen to have some great investments I’ like to share with you ...
In reply to Maff be hard. by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Unlike you I am not a perpetual whinger nor a commie. Fuck off.
In reply to ...just like the victims of… by RafterManFMJ
I listen to you bastions of integrity bash the shit out of Mueller, Clinton & Obama for rampant abuse of power, corruption and epic lawlessness and I laud you for it. However when you wax poetic about the market your ethics(if you ever had any) fly out the fucking window like a little birdie. S.O.P. standard operating procedure for Wall Street sloven shit eating pigs to fuck everyone and their own mother if it means a bit a coin in their pocket. What’s more rich is the idea that lying, stealing and cheating is just part of the order of things on Wall Street. Sprinkle in a little racism, a couple sprigs “go fuck yourself”, a pinch of “I’d sell my sister for a pack of smokes” and dash of grimy shit your pants narcissism and you have your basic Wall Street trader. Like for instance HRH of Aquitaine 2.0, just like the man said; “not only would he sell his mother for a one nightstand to the highest bidder but he’d also send her C.O.D. It’s certainly not beyond the realm of possibility that his signature was forged.
In reply to Maff be hard. by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Statements have been known to be falsified. Most people don't check beyond periodic statements unless they're using the money for something.
In reply to Maff be hard. by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
And your point was what?
In reply to Statements have been known… by Citymouse16
It depends on who he placed in trust to open the statements and manage them, that's why there are legal instruments called trust(s). There is a law firm who will pay this back and an individual who will never practice law again. May take a couple years, but it will happen.
In reply to Maff be hard. by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
aaaaaand its gone..
they don't call them brokers for shits and giggles
Next time buy bitcoin. No bankster can take it away.
he was told he had no monies with Merrill Lynch...
no monies, lolz
Bullshit. He blew is and is broke and wants someone to pay. Social Justice
Is ok guess but also equal probability is manager absconded. Having spent much time in Latin America I can tell you I would be VERY weary of Latin American female money manager with signature authority on account. Especially if good looking. They know how to spend and they have never had money? Oh fuck run away they do not even understand the word steal. They take and just can't understand why you are upset they did something without asking you. They just assume you are cheap!
In reply to Bullshit. He blew is and is… by youarelost
Dave Ramsey advises these folks to put their millions in a bank savings account if they don't understand investments, and NEVER to use a "money man (lady)" like this guy did.
2015 he learn that the loan was not paid off in 2006? And it took him this long to figure out that shit was going on behind his back?
NBA does not have many college educated players...but you would think they would take some interest in "where da money is"
Well it's obvious he was on the short bus if it took him 9 years to figure out a loan was unpaid. He could have done something once a year, it's free, that would have alerted him about a delinquent or unpaid loan. www.annualcreditreport.com
How many people think he took advantage of that service? Any hands?
In reply to 2015 he learn that the loan… by Beowulf55
That dumbass just gave his money to his "accountant" to invest it in his name...
yeah...
no clue whatever that he didn't had the account.
That morron was robbed blind. Idiots first.
So solve the entire US race matter only 1 question should be asked: what was the color of his accountant
My father in law lost it all with Merrill Lynch. At 80+ years old, they put him in some very exotic and risky vehicles. Of course he sued, had to hire forensic accountants and lost in court too. The judge ruled in favor of ML, citing the fact that my FIL had signed over management. It wasn't 17.4 million but was a low seven figures, his entire savings.
Fock. Yeah I think there is going to be more of these cases when all these ETF's go up like a black night club where they chain the fire exits shut.
In reply to My father in law lost it all… by BrigstockBoy
I would be putting a hard time on Michelle the thief. Check out her acquaintances. Put the hammer down. But the problem is, that our whole country just went through this same bullshit in 2007-08 and all of the criminals walked....walked down the isle with our money. This incident is a microcosm of what happened then and yet today, no one has been jailed, or threatened or detained or anything. Maybe that is why Ms Michelle, said,"Screw it, if they can do it so can I". Maybe cutting off both hands might stop them. I hate violence but there seems to be a lot of it around going in the wrong direction....towards the middle class and below. Con artists should not be living in a luxury prison.
If that had been me, I can guarantee that the world would have several fewer 'bankers'. Guaranteed and that's a check you can cash!
Where were Charlie, Jamie and the Clintons when this bank fraud and robo-signing was occurring? Where's Corzine?
michelle, lolz
Kobe now has a chance to make up for beating down Kwame.
Write that $17million check Kobe !!
A surprise? No. Who would ever trust Merrill Lynch?
Yeah blame Kwame. What a bunch of tools. White collar crime is still crime. Hang the biotch. And yes I know someone who was wronged by Merrill Lynch in selling shares that were in certificate form w/o authorization. I believe Kwame.
I believe the guy.
Anddddddddddddddd..
It's gone!
BWahahahahahahha
When I decided to retire ~20 years ago I sold all the equity I had accumulated in the businesses I had built up over my career, still had a very large amount of savings even after the regime stole almost half ...
I knew very little about investing, so I made a trip to NYC financial district and visited with all the top Private Wealth Management companies to get their "expert" advice on how to invest my savings to provide a stable, secure income for my retirement ...
My idea was to buy muni bonds ... they ALL laughed at my novice simple-minded investment idea, most were demeaning and insulting, some even ridiculed me.
After all the degrading meetings, I was very pissed and I decided to invest in the muni bonds, which turned out to be a very high-yielding investment.
If I had invested in what they all recommended, they would have ruined me. What did they all recommend ?
Enron, Tyco, Global Crossing, etc
Learn how to successfully manage and invest your own money yourself or you may be harvested and ruined by the "experts".