Former Obama Officials Suggest European Allies Expel American Diplomats

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 05/14/2018 - 03:30

Authored by Peter Hasson via The Daily Caller,

Two former Obama administration officials suggested that America’s European allies should punish President Donald Trump for withdrawing from the Iran deal and levying additional sanctions on the Islamic republic.

The European Union and individual European countries are obligated to take aggressive steps to preserve the Iran deal, in order to avoid becoming Trump’s “doormat,” Steven Simon and Jonathan Stevenson argued in an op-ed that ran in The New York Times Thursday. Both Simon and Stevenson were directors on former President Barack Obama’s National Security Council (NSC).

The European Union could, for instance, announce the withdrawal of member-states’ ambassadors from the United States. Isn’t this what states do when diplomatic partners breach solemn agreements, expose them to security risks and threaten to wreak havoc on their economies? That is, after all, what the administration is threatening to do by courting the risk of a Middle Eastern war and applying secondary sanctions to European companies,” they argued.

“Depending on the American response, European capitals might even follow up with expulsion of American ambassadors.”

It would be hard to fault these moves as irresponsible, given that they would not impair vital security functions like intelligence-sharing and law enforcement coordination. They would, however, symbolize a stark diplomatic breach that could extend to other areas in which the Trump administration needs allied support,” the former Obama officials wrote.

Thus, the White House would face the first hard choice in this whole process: a full-blown crisis in trans-Atlantic relations. If the administration’s next move were to impose secondary sanctions on Europe, the Europeans could slap its own penalties on American multinational corporations, which in turn would place additional pressure on the White House.”

Simon and Stevenson conceded it would be “radical” for Europe to sanction American companies in order to protect the Iran deal, but claimed that “it would arise in response to correspondingly egregious American behavior.”

Obama himself sharply and publicly criticized Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Iran deal — breaking with precedent that presidents refrain from criticizing their successor. The former president and former first lady Michelle Obama have publicly slammed Trump a dozen times since they left the White House.

Politics

ZIRPdiggler Mon, 05/14/2018 - 03:31 Permalink

Barry is looking old.  We all know the deal.  The deep state (Kerry, Barry, and Hitlary) is running around the world doing damage control, hoping to assuage EU, Hitler's daughter A. Merkel, and officials in NZ, to continue pressuring Trump into follow through with the Iran no deal-deal.  Some awfully naughty secrets are getting ready to be revealed this week.  Our favorite cast of clowns, noted above, took some Iranian bribes in return for letting them continue with their nuke program.  (If you're 43 boy bush Jr., I guess that would be 'nucular'.)  $400 billion some odd, to name a figure.  The EU was in on it.  We all know that's the reason both A. Hitler-Merkel and Rothschild puppet, Macron, paid Trump a visit a couple weeks ago.  I think Iran is going to let the proverbial nuclear warhead out of the bag because we all know this is Trump's angle, to the clowns exposed for their treasonous misdeeds.

Rapunzal Byte Me Mon, 05/14/2018 - 03:51 Permalink

It’s all a god cop bad cop game, controlled by the banking elites. Obama was in their pockets like Trump is today. The banksters have no allegiance to any nation or religion and they are bound to destroy the US. Trump is their fall guy, they will get their NWO after the US is finished. That’s why they need to disarm the American people.

Fireman Rapunzal Mon, 05/14/2018 - 04:14 Permalink

The same old meme over and over again from above:

"Some awfully naughty secrets are getting ready to be revealed this week."

 

Oh yeah as Pentacon directly aids in the slaughter of Yemeni peasants for the fecal filled feudal crypt of Saud and Israhell attacks Syria day in day out...sure tRump is getting ready to indict millions of swamp critters...this week..dream on....as his master Satan Nutnyahoo froths at the snout to drag their brain dead USSAN Golem into the war in Iran. Tel Aviv we've got a go!

The Red Shield wielding fake swamp drainer Orange Utang is counting on his half dead flyover Sackler opioid losers to bear with him as the show for the zionazis goes on and on.
 

USSA got O fucking bummered again and most of the twats don't even know it.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FhTMy9ma2mQ&feature=youtu.be

ProsperD9 Rapunzal Mon, 05/14/2018 - 04:19 Permalink

Trump is not trying to dis-arm the American people. That's your lib and Deep State buddies trying to do that. If Trump was "in their pockets" they wouldn't hate him so much and try to impeach him for nothing. When Trump pulled out of TPP that was it for the cabal. Things are messy but they have to be in order to get straightened out...get prepared! 

Juggernaut x2 Blue Steel 309 Mon, 05/14/2018 - 03:43 Permalink

How is recommending what Europe should do treason and sedition? He is not recommending violent rebellion against the US government. I see way more stuff in the ZH comment section that could be considered treason and sedition than what these guys said. It's like a Pavlovian response when guys see Obama's name linked to someone or something. Besides- Iran is a sovereign country and should be able to do what they want- just like Israel did when they developed  nukes and nobody said a word except for JFK and then they shot that poor bastard. 

ZIRPdiggler Mon, 05/14/2018 - 03:44 Permalink

Almost forgot: the $400 billion was actually hush money, after the fact, to keep Iran quiet but theyre gonna talk.  Trump isn't going along with it.  For all we know, these deep staters may already be in Gitmo.

Dirtnapper Mon, 05/14/2018 - 03:50 Permalink

What if Iran rats out those who got the pallets of cash flown in to seal the deal?  Could we see Deep State get nailed in bribery and corruption charges out of the $1.6B we flew into Iran?  Why did Kerry go to Iran while Obomber went to Columbia?  Is Iran supply the drug cartels and those two want to make sure the pipeline remains in tact?

 

 

Joe A Mon, 05/14/2018 - 03:59 Permalink

Nah, Europe is not going to be Obama's errands' boy. There could be tit for tat if the US first starts with tits like punishing European companies.

Bingo Hammer Mon, 05/14/2018 - 04:06 Permalink

No matter the pro's and con's the fact is that the US (just like a little country in the ME) is now seen by every other nation around the world as breaker of international agreements it has signed to:

 - Chemical weapons stock pile - "na sorry we don't have enough money to do that right now"

 - Paris Accords - nope we changed our minds

 - Countless UN resolutions

 - Ballistic missiles treaty

 - Indiscriminate bombings and murder of innocent civilians

 - Rendition and torture programmes....etc etc the list is vast.

Nothing that is agreed today is likely to stand tomorrow. Not a single promise it seems will the US keep, except one - to protect that (little country)

Obamanism666 Mon, 05/14/2018 - 04:15 Permalink

What Iran Agreement? The Iranians did not sign one and Congress certainly did not sign one. So these ex Obama officials need to be banned from traveling as an example to stop trouble makers from leaving the US also to have them in country to answer for their treason

otschelnik Mon, 05/14/2018 - 04:19 Permalink

Persona non-grata for American diplomats?  Why that’s a great idea!  US political parties will be deprived of the spoil which they smear around to their globalist campaign contributors.  Foggy Bottom’s  bloated budget will be trimmed not only of the cost of the worthless representative but for the champagne, armored limousine, security detail and other trappings that the fop requires.  Lastly, a few months of his absence, everybody will realize that they’re getting along just fine without the 19th century heirloom of national ambassador, absolutely worthless today.