Former Obama Officials Suggest European Allies Expel American Diplomats

Authored by Peter Hasson via The Daily Caller,
Two former Obama administration officials suggested that America’s European allies should punish President Donald Trump for withdrawing from the Iran deal and levying additional sanctions on the Islamic republic.
The European Union and individual European countries are obligated to take aggressive steps to preserve the Iran deal, in order to avoid becoming Trump’s “doormat,” Steven Simon and Jonathan Stevenson argued in an op-ed that ran in The New York Times Thursday. Both Simon and Stevenson were directors on former President Barack Obama’s National Security Council (NSC).
“The European Union could, for instance, announce the withdrawal of member-states’ ambassadors from the United States. Isn’t this what states do when diplomatic partners breach solemn agreements, expose them to security risks and threaten to wreak havoc on their economies? That is, after all, what the administration is threatening to do by courting the risk of a Middle Eastern war and applying secondary sanctions to European companies,” they argued.
“Depending on the American response, European capitals might even follow up with expulsion of American ambassadors.”
“It would be hard to fault these moves as irresponsible, given that they would not impair vital security functions like intelligence-sharing and law enforcement coordination. They would, however, symbolize a stark diplomatic breach that could extend to other areas in which the Trump administration needs allied support,” the former Obama officials wrote.
“Thus, the White House would face the first hard choice in this whole process: a full-blown crisis in trans-Atlantic relations. If the administration’s next move were to impose secondary sanctions on Europe, the Europeans could slap its own penalties on American multinational corporations, which in turn would place additional pressure on the White House.”
Simon and Stevenson conceded it would be “radical” for Europe to sanction American companies in order to protect the Iran deal, but claimed that “it would arise in response to correspondingly egregious American behavior.”
Obama himself sharply and publicly criticized Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Iran deal — breaking with precedent that presidents refrain from criticizing their successor. The former president and former first lady Michelle Obama have publicly slammed Trump a dozen times since they left the White House.
Comments
Barry is looking old. We all know the deal. The deep state (Kerry, Barry, and Hitlary) is running around the world doing damage control, hoping to assuage EU, Hitler's daughter A. Merkel, and officials in NZ, to continue pressuring Trump into follow through with the Iran no deal-deal. Some awfully naughty secrets are getting ready to be revealed this week. Our favorite cast of clowns, noted above, took some Iranian bribes in return for letting them continue with their nuke program. (If you're 43 boy bush Jr., I guess that would be 'nucular'.) $400 billion some odd, to name a figure. The EU was in on it. We all know that's the reason both A. Hitler-Merkel and Rothschild puppet, Macron, paid Trump a visit a couple weeks ago. I think Iran is going to let the proverbial nuclear warhead out of the bag because we all know this is Trump's angle, to the clowns exposed for their treasonous misdeeds.
Very.
And are " Simon and Stevenson " some libtard version of "Alias Smith and Jones?"
Send 'em to GITMO for a summer delousing.
In reply to Barry is looking old by ZIRPdiggler
It’s all a god cop bad cop game, controlled by the banking elites. Obama was in their pockets like Trump is today. The banksters have no allegiance to any nation or religion and they are bound to destroy the US. Trump is their fall guy, they will get their NWO after the US is finished. That’s why they need to disarm the American people.
In reply to Very. And are " Simon and… by Byte Me
Is this still part of the same coup or this a new one in motion? These treasonous fuckers should all be behind bars. Irrespective of the rights and wrongs of the Iran issue itself. Any sovereign State can only have ONE set of Diplomats to represent it.
In reply to It’s all a god cop bad cop… by Rapunzal
Obama remind me of a toilet that someone forgot to flush when their turn was over. Plus their smell lingers.
In reply to Is this still part of the… by philipat
Obama = A clogged toilet in a transsexual nightclub serving nothing but tacos and Tijuana tap water.
In reply to Obama remind me of a toilet… by are we there yet
The same old meme over and over again from above:
"Some awfully naughty secrets are getting ready to be revealed this week."
Oh yeah as Pentacon directly aids in the slaughter of Yemeni peasants for the fecal filled feudal crypt of Saud and Israhell attacks Syria day in day out...sure tRump is getting ready to indict millions of swamp critters...this week..dream on....as his master Satan Nutnyahoo froths at the snout to drag their brain dead USSAN Golem into the war in Iran. Tel Aviv we've got a go!
The Red Shield wielding fake swamp drainer Orange Utang is counting on his half dead flyover Sackler opioid losers to bear with him as the show for the zionazis goes on and on.
USSA got O fucking bummered again and most of the twats don't even know it.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FhTMy9ma2mQ&feature=youtu.be
In reply to It’s all a god cop bad cop… by Rapunzal
Trump is not trying to dis-arm the American people. That's your lib and Deep State buddies trying to do that. If Trump was "in their pockets" they wouldn't hate him so much and try to impeach him for nothing. When Trump pulled out of TPP that was it for the cabal. Things are messy but they have to be in order to get straightened out...get prepared!
In reply to It’s all a god cop bad cop… by Rapunzal
Repuplicans are in on the disarmament too. Not all of them but some. Rick Scott, Phil Scott, Mary Fallin are good examples of total RHINO sellouts.
In reply to Trump is not trying to dis… by ProsperD9
Funny how US government officials only come up with good ideas after they've become former officials.
In reply to Barry is looking old by ZIRPdiggler
I suppose that some might consider the guy giving away chocolate-covered turds while selling toothbrushes and toothpaste at a 25x markup as a marketing genius.
But others might have a different opinion.
In reply to Funny how US government… by Shemp 4 Victory
excellent Zirpdiggler
In reply to Barry is looking old by ZIRPdiggler
How about a trade; Dipshitlomats© for Hip Hop artists?
Let's start with this inbred boy genius:
Charles Taylor Jr. Comes To Ameri-duh.
Live Hard, All Kid Gambino Needs Is A Curly Blond Wig And A New AK-47, Die Free
~ DC v8.8
This is borderline treason, and definitely a violation of sedition statutes. No body will be held accountable though. Laws are for the little people.
What is borderline about it?
In reply to This is borderline treason,… by Blue Steel 309
Nothing.
In reply to What is borderline about it? by PiratePiggy
I'm ok just calling it treason. I wonder what kind of twisted version of all this we shall hear from fake news MSM???
In reply to This is borderline treason,… by Blue Steel 309
How is recommending what Europe should do treason and sedition? He is not recommending violent rebellion against the US government. I see way more stuff in the ZH comment section that could be considered treason and sedition than what these guys said. It's like a Pavlovian response when guys see Obama's name linked to someone or something. Besides- Iran is a sovereign country and should be able to do what they want- just like Israel did when they developed nukes and nobody said a word except for JFK and then they shot that poor bastard.
In reply to This is borderline treason,… by Blue Steel 309
if it hasn't been done already, someone should glue the HNIC butt cheeks together.
i will NOT volunteer.
If Europe really wants to stop being Zio-US vassals they should kick out the US military
Almost forgot: the $400 billion was actually hush money, after the fact, to keep Iran quiet but theyre gonna talk. Trump isn't going along with it. For all we know, these deep staters may already be in Gitmo.
$400B? That's what we have given to Israel over the years- Iran got a $Billion or 2- that's less than a good sized hedge fund is worth.
In reply to Almost forgot: the $400… by ZIRPdiggler
Its amusing you think politicians are that expensive.
In reply to Almost forgot: the $400… by ZIRPdiggler
Let him be the antiChrist over in Germany...
What if Iran rats out those who got the pallets of cash flown in to seal the deal? Could we see Deep State get nailed in bribery and corruption charges out of the $1.6B we flew into Iran? Why did Kerry go to Iran while Obomber went to Columbia? Is Iran supply the drug cartels and those two want to make sure the pipeline remains in tact?
We give a $1.5 billion dollars to Israel every 6 months of every year.
In reply to What if Iran rats out those… by Dirtnapper
Even better ... Iran has photos and videos of folks taking bribes. They DO have an intelligence services and dirty tricks section over there.
In reply to What if Iran rats out those… by Dirtnapper
Wow. I never thought I'd agree with any of Obama's lot.
Nah, Europe is not going to be Obama's errands' boy. There could be tit for tat if the US first starts with tits like punishing European companies.
No matter the pro's and con's the fact is that the US (just like a little country in the ME) is now seen by every other nation around the world as breaker of international agreements it has signed to:
- Chemical weapons stock pile - "na sorry we don't have enough money to do that right now"
- Paris Accords - nope we changed our minds
- Countless UN resolutions
- Ballistic missiles treaty
- Indiscriminate bombings and murder of innocent civilians
- Rendition and torture programmes....etc etc the list is vast.
Nothing that is agreed today is likely to stand tomorrow. Not a single promise it seems will the US keep, except one - to protect that (little country)
If you think they are pissed now just wait until we withdraw from the UN Outer Space Treaty of 1967.
And start naming claims.
In reply to No matter the pro's and con… by Bingo Hammer
.
What Iran Agreement? The Iranians did not sign one and Congress certainly did not sign one. So these ex Obama officials need to be banned from traveling as an example to stop trouble makers from leaving the US also to have them in country to answer for their treason
Obama’s hidden Iran deal giveaway
By dropping charges against major arms targets, the oobama administration infuriated Justice Department officials — and undermined its own counterproliferation task forces.
https://www.politico.com/story/2017/04/24/obama-iran-nuclear-deal-priso…
Persona non-grata for American diplomats? Why that’s a great idea! US political parties will be deprived of the spoil which they smear around to their globalist campaign contributors. Foggy Bottom’s bloated budget will be trimmed not only of the cost of the worthless representative but for the champagne, armored limousine, security detail and other trappings that the fop requires. Lastly, a few months of his absence, everybody will realize that they’re getting along just fine without the 19th century heirloom of national ambassador, absolutely worthless today.