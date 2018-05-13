Futures Extend Gains On Trump's Trade-War Retreat, Dollar Sinks

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 05/13/2018 - 20:51

The Dollar and bond yields are lower as Sunday evening trading begins but US equity futures are up around 0.4% following President Trump's apparent retreat from Chinese trade-wars, supporting the rescue of giant telecoms company ZTE..

The Dollar Index is selling off modestly...

uhland62 Sun, 05/13/2018 - 21:11

I wouldn't be so harsh and call it Trump's flip-flopping.

Once they are in the WH they are subjected to advice and advisers from all and sundry. Generally speaking, all candidates promise to lighten the load of Americans but once in, all they talk about is foreign matters. I do not know whether 'they' threaten Presidents or give them carrots, but it happens time and time again. Foreign policy, a new war, a new enemy, a new existential threat. 

The GOP is also split, Kochs fund pro-immigration sections, Trumpers calling for the Wall. It's a discord in American society, business, and parties - no Russian meddling required.

NoDebt Sun, 05/13/2018 - 21:08

Only because I'm drinking on a Sunday am I going to give you a prediction:  The market ain't going that much higher.  We long ago traded the classical "economic cycle" for the "Fed cycle".  Economic activity is irrelevant.  Liquidity and interest rates are the only thing relevant in a debt-based economy.  

Point 2:  There is a lag.  About 2 years, give or take.  When the Fed starts tightening, start counting about 2 years.  We're about 1 year in, depending on where you drop the bar.  So we got about a year to go, give or take, if the Fed continues on their existing trajectory.  

 