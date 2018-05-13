Futures Extend Gains On Trump's Trade-War Retreat, Dollar Sinks
The Dollar and bond yields are lower as Sunday evening trading begins but US equity futures are up around 0.4% following President Trump's apparent retreat from Chinese trade-wars, supporting the rescue of giant telecoms company ZTE..
Comments
hahaha make this all stop....
The Flip-Flopper-In-Chief has done exactly NOTHING that he promised to do for the Trumtards on the campaign trail.
In reply to hahaha make this all stop.... by FreeShitter
I wouldn't be so harsh and call it Trump's flip-flopping.
Once they are in the WH they are subjected to advice and advisers from all and sundry. Generally speaking, all candidates promise to lighten the load of Americans but once in, all they talk about is foreign matters. I do not know whether 'they' threaten Presidents or give them carrots, but it happens time and time again. Foreign policy, a new war, a new enemy, a new existential threat.
The GOP is also split, Kochs fund pro-immigration sections, Trumpers calling for the Wall. It's a discord in American society, business, and parties - no Russian meddling required.
In reply to The Flip-Flopper-In-Chief… by Juggernaut x2
When he does something they like, they celebrate. And when he does something they don't like they say "the deep state made him do it, he's not in control."
It's looney tunes
In reply to The Flip-Flopper-In-Chief… by Juggernaut x2
Oh look, the bull market is going higher.
Imagine my shock.
Only because I'm drinking on a Sunday am I going to give you a prediction: The market ain't going that much higher. We long ago traded the classical "economic cycle" for the "Fed cycle". Economic activity is irrelevant. Liquidity and interest rates are the only thing relevant in a debt-based economy.
Point 2: There is a lag. About 2 years, give or take. When the Fed starts tightening, start counting about 2 years. We're about 1 year in, depending on where you drop the bar. So we got about a year to go, give or take, if the Fed continues on their existing trajectory.
In reply to Oh look, the bull market is… by TheRideNeverEnds
https://ycharts.com/indicators/30_year_treasury_rate_less_10_year_treas…
not lookin good
In reply to Only because I'm drinking on… by NoDebt
Shorts needing pints of blood STAT...
the chs bat guano ratio is about to explode.
It's a shame Hawaii is so far away from New York. Wall St could use a good volcanic eruption right about now.
If trump wants to shoot off some missiles, I have several suggestions that would be more MAGA-tastic than syria.
In reply to It's a shame Hawaii is so… by NoDebt
hes not looking for re-election