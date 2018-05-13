German Bank Allows Users To Transfer Loans Anywhere In The World Using Bitcoin

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 05/13/2018 - 09:49

With the US set to blacklist Iran from global dollar-based transactions, here's an idea for Tehran: use Bitcoin to make, and accept, payments from its trading partners. And, there's even a bank ready to serve Iran when it comes knocking: according to Reuters, German Radoslav Albrecht has founded an online bank that allows clients to transfer loans anywhere in the world using Bitcoin.

That's right: bitcoin's money-laundering, capital-controls evading capabilities - the reason why we said it's going much, much higher back in September 2015 when it was just above $200 - are finally going mainstream. And not only that, but in one move it is disintermediating the multi-trillion industry behind private money creation known as "banking."

It's therefore hardly a surprise that the company's motto is "see no bank, hear no bank, speak no bank."

Albrecht's Bitbond uses Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies to completely bypass the Swift international transfer system which has a monopoly and ultimate veto power on who is in - and isn't - in the global petrodollar club, to lend money across the globe rapidly and at low cost.

“Traditional money transfers are relatively costly due to currency exchange fees, and can take up to a few days,” Albrecht told Reuters TV in his office in Berlin’s fashionable neighborhood Prenzlauer Berg. “With Bitbond, payments work independently of where customers are. Via internet it is very, very quick and the fees are low.”

But what about the risk of intermediary price fluctuations?

That, too, has been factored in as clients hold the loans in their choice cryptocurrency for only for seconds or minutes until they are exchanged back into the currency of the country where they wish to receive the funds, avoiding the crypto currencies fluctuating exchange rates.

Bitbond's novelty is that while bitcoin has been used as collateral for loans, it never served as a way of transferring credit in currency internationally. And judging by the company's rapid growth, there is more than enough demand for its services: Albrecht’s service, which has been growing in popularity among clients since he launched the company in 2013, employs 24 people from 12 countries who manage loans for 100 clients amounting to around $1 million each month.

Most clients are small business owners or freelance workers, Albrecht says. Loans are relatively small and don’t exceed 50,000 dollars. However, those amount are set to grow: in 2016, Bitbond was officially licensed as a bank and has gained many investors since. More importantly, not a single regulator has reached out to Albrecht to tell him to shut down his service, and for good reason: according to Bitnodes, adoption of bitcoin has been rapid in Germany, only trailing the U.S., based on the location of all the bitcoin nodes that transmit data about new transactions.

mind-body-spirit silverer Sun, 05/13/2018 - 11:44 Permalink

Wow, great video! I like the part about meeting payroll with stock options from the failing bank, ha ha, good one! Also the part about the derivatives getting paid out first, even when there isn't enough money in existence to cover all the debts! Ha ha ha, this is hilarious! Thx for posting! I laughed until the tears rolled down my cheeks!

Short answer to your question, it's because we're all still using fiat, obviously.  But this is a significant development, because it's pointing to the fact that crypto actually has functionality. Storing wealth isn't its primary purpose - doing transactions is its primary purpose, so here we go.

There is some thinking in the crypto space about governments just investing public money into e.g. bitcoin straight up. It's not ridiculous, when you think of it in terms of Metcalfe's law, the value of the network increases with the number of users - crypto is a network thing. As soon as some big player sees that, then we are into the next chapter. It's happening already.

Actually I wish crypto weren't the future. I wished that about computers in 1975 too. Nobody asked my opinion though, and now look! Bit of a mess.

 

Semi-employed … Arnold Sun, 05/13/2018 - 11:04 Permalink

Bitbond is just peer-to-peer lending with lenders putting up crypto and borrowers receiving fiat.  They are targeting EBay sellers and other online small businesses. This article is overblown.  Imagine that on ZH! It is not going to replace SWIFT.  There are already other crypto lenders out there. SALT being one (another good crypto buy along with EOS).

silverer Sun, 05/13/2018 - 09:53 Permalink

Obviously, they have found a way to track the movement, and are practicing a strategy they have mapped out. Don't be fooled for a minute. Crypto is the crucifix to the vampire, and the big banks will ceaselessly work for its destruction or alternately, control over it.

Sabibaby silverer Sun, 05/13/2018 - 10:38 Permalink

duh... banks aren't just going to rollover and be like "ok crypto, you win fractional reserve banking is a thing of the past. It made us rich and powerful beyond belief but we're done now."

Wars happen over shit like this. Anti-crypto folks happily bend over and spread their cheeks for the banking elite thinking someday we'll all be carrying around satchels filled with coins to transact for groceries, gasoline, and to pay our utility bills. 

marysimmons silverer Sun, 05/13/2018 - 11:02 Permalink

Crucifix?  More like wooden stake through the heart.  Right now people can buy dozens of high quality cryptos directly with fiat on their smart phones (ABRA, Ethos), interchange them instantly, send them to any wallet in the world, or use them for purchases from merchants who will accept them.

Decentralized digital currencies are to fiat what the light bulb was to candles, the automobile was to horse and buggy, and e-mail was to snail mail.  Why use the SWIFT system to transfer $100Mil when it can be done in about 120 seconds at a cost of about $.40?  The tech is mind boggling and will make it very easy for Joe Six Pack to invest in and use crypto very soon  

GooseShtepping Moron Sun, 05/13/2018 - 10:07 Permalink

I'm not sure what this article means by "transfer loans." This locution doesn't make any sense. "Transferring" a loan is just re-loaning it, no? Bitbond is just a money-changer who happens to accept Bitcoin. What is novel or noteworthy about that? Absolutely nothing.

The crypto-enthusiasts seem increasingly desperate in their search for narratives to justify their excitement.

Arnold tmosley Sun, 05/13/2018 - 10:20 Permalink

For me, it's not just crypto.
The sidelining of cash in any form, including my lovely physical , is the camel's nose under the tent.

Cash has a limit to spending, and over spending.
You haven't got any more.

Digital encourages spending, and debt due to its' ease of use and not watching our pennies any more.
The dollars will not take care of themselves.

Self control is available but not evident in any digital exchange methodology.

Decoherence tmosley Sun, 05/13/2018 - 11:31 Permalink

You're arguing a different point.  I don't disagree with that statement.  There are other options for those with some imagination and ability.  How often does working against the government end well for people?  Use the existing tax laws to pay less taxes, and do what the government is already incentivizing you to do.  There are plenty of other assets to store your wealth in.    

Decoherence Sun, 05/13/2018 - 10:13 Permalink

Peer to peer lending...so you lend your USD or EUR to someone opening a coffee shop in Mexico.  What could possibly go wrong?  There's a reason you're earning that much interest on your money, because there's a good chance you ain't getting it back.  

Ink Pusher Sun, 05/13/2018 - 10:33 Permalink

Extremely Stupid just achieved Epitome Status.

1.Tax Evasion.

2.Money Laundering.

3.Unsecured & Uninsured.

Hear No Crypto, See No Crypto,Hold No Crypto  !