Hedge Fund CIO: "Nothing The US Is Doing Makes Any Sense, And It Will Lead To An Explosion In Dollar Volatility"

Bell Bottoms
“Three things drive changes to your deficit,” said the CIO. “Economic growth, unemployment and military spending,” he continued. “At the 2000 cycle peak, all three were around today’s levels, yet back then America ran a 2% budget surplus.” The Bush tax cut, equity collapse and recession soon flipped surplus to deficit.
“But now you’re running a 4.5% budget deficit, which if you cyclically adjusted to the 2.3% surplus at the 2000 cycle high, you’re running a 6.8% deficit at the height of your 9yr expansion. America’s numbers make no sense.”
“When you’ve lent money to someone whose numbers no longer make sense, you look for things to cut,” continued the same CIO. Only entitlements, healthcare and military spending cuts have a material impact on US deficits.
“Then you need to assign a probability to any of these things being cut.” He laughed, because we all know there’s a 0% probability that the US will cut anything.
“So your numbers won’t work, which means the adjustment will come through a bond collapse which the Fed will prevent, or a dollar collapse, which it can’t prevent.”
“Trump is channeling Reagan, but from a far worse starting point,” continued the same CIO. “The 1970s and 1980s had very high tax rates, and a case was made that cuts paid for themselves.” They didn’t.
“Now tax rates are much lower, and debt-to-GDP is much higher.” Asset prices are dramatically higher, interest rates are far lower, infrastructure is crumbling. Reagan spent 6.5% of GDP on military, the US spends 3.5% now, heading higher too.
“Nothing you’re doing makes sense. And it will lead us all back to the dollar volatility of the 1970s-80s.”
Yep...
So do we have a new currency over haul like in the 1970's when we left the gold standard?
Can't go a day on ZH without 5 articles about the dollar dying. Yet, even with the doom porn, it continues to live on...
Got inflation?
It was always there ... the whole ponzi for decades, so much was being hidden.
The problem is the ponzi is way too big to be hidden entirely now.
its no problem b/c bernie went to jail so crooks could sail.
Not interest rate inflation. That upward reversal has begun.
This article is the first one I have read by Eric Peters in which I agree with everything he wrote.
You are absolutely correct about inflation being a by-product of the process spawned by fiscal irresponsibility. Other resultant effects will be that corporate interest rate spreads and mortgage rates would steepen dramatically to the then-manipulated US Treasury yield curve. That means that companies and home buyers would have to pay significantly more to borrow money, which would cause corporate profits and the housing industry to plummet. When that happens, the stock market will fall faster than Issac Newton's apple.
Financial markets exist in part to bring discipline to governments. While that function has been abdicated in the recent past, at some point in the near future markets will have no choice but to take on that responsibility again. Its an inevitable outcome when the laws of economics are violated for more than a short time, and in today's world the correction back to economic reality is long overdue.
There will be no adjustments other than the slow downward relative drift. The other countries are on a dual currency system already and at this moment are getting a visit from Vinnie and Alphonse. Think globally and the truth will become clearer. All hail the printer! Snack-out.
This clown's a little late to the party. The dollar has been collapsing since the inception of the Fed. The rate of collapse is lately accelerating.
Wait until Europe fails later this year or next. Liquidity will flow to Amerika in such abundance that the dollar will shoot way up in value causing deflation. Deflation will destroy everything just before the collapse in the dollar, rendering Amerika a neutered pig. The world will rejoice and peace once again will reign until another group of assholes decide they want to rule the fucking world!
A Weak dollar helps everything and a strong dollar creates deflation and collapse in debt. In other countries like Canada, Europe and Australia, they understand when you borrow in a foreign currency (that is U.S. Dollars) and that currency rises, you lose money.
Excellent three-sentence summary of what's ahead.
Dollar volatility 70-80's ... before the great credit expansion was used to buoy the economy.
We're all a sky-scrapper of cards. Hedge accordingly
This guy says the U.S. Federal Government is running a 4.5% budget deficit. I've heard the Federal Government borrows 40 cents of every dollar it spends. That's a 40% deficit. Which is correct?
4.5% of GDP (or national income)
20 Trillion in debt is the line? Or was it 21?
When did it stop making sense?
1913.
Well played good sir.
I’ll tell you one thing, today is my daughters birthday and motherfucking Build A Bear had a God damn line out the motherfucking door. I spent $78 bucks on a pink bear, a wand a couple outfits. They nickel and dime the fuck out of you with upsells and they take 2 hours to do it. Had to slug a big Heineken at the Rain Forest Cafe on my way out for fuel home. Traffic was a bitch too. Dollar volatility may be coming but it ain’t like I have to worry about it. That problem belongs to my wife and kids, their school and the bank that owns my home.
my dollar has already collapsed...freefall into its own footprint...
...or a dollar collapse, which it can’t prevent.
the author makes the all too common error of confusing inability with lack of desire. the fed doesn't want a strong usd, that is the painful path. they also do not fear a currency collapse, that is everyone else's problem, not theirs. if they wanted a strong dollar it would be soooo easy it wouldn't even be funny.
At least somebody gets it!
correct..its not funny
Perfect summation in a few brief, clear and relevant paragraphs- the USA is fubar financially
Does the Author of this hit piece expect anyone to take him serious after the 2% budget surplus remark? With mandatory Y2K spending and internet-start-up IPO scams the US Government was still a net borrower. Google buries that information in internet searches with Clinton apologists running wild on Wikipedia and other non-official sites. Waste of time defending Clinton or anyone else. Trump is countering Crazy Uncle Bernie. Inflation is your friend. Short Universities. Go long trade schools, military, and automation. Don't take advice from a ZH commenter.
25 years ago if you said the US would be 21 Trillion in debt and interest rates would be near zero, no one would have believed you. Not only that but the majority of so called experts and economists would tell you that with that much debt you would be looking at a catastrophe. That was back when debt to GDP was at 63%. Now we are at 107%. At what point does this ship go down? Japan is carrying a debt to GDP ratio of 233%. Yet it hasn't imploded. At some point in a capitalistic economy these numbers are going to matter. That is why recessions are to be avoided at any cost. The fed knows this. Their actions (rather lack of) prove that they believe the slightest down turn and the global house of cards will come tumbling down. Capitalism, or what is left of it will be slowly transformed into complete central planning and authoritarianism of some kind. We are almost there already. My guess is interest rates don't go much higher than this, and the feds balance sheet doesn't go much lower than this either. This economy is running hot and everyone knows it. Housing is going through the roof and it is becoming out of reach for the average US citizen. The fed and US gov. doesn't care though, they know there are plenty of Chinese foreigners who they can sell out to on the high end of the market. Not only that but for the lower end, that 30 year fixed can always go to 40 years, and the interest rate can go negative, essentially paying new home owners with freshly minted ones and zeros. I have a feeling this is the end game. A slow methodical demise.