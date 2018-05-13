Iran Threatened To Name Politicians Who Took Bribes To Pass Nuclear Deal

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 05/13/2018 - 18:50

Authored by Joe via ILoveMyFreedom.org,

President Trump announced early this week that the US will withdraw from the deceptive Iranian nuclear deal. President Trump made his position on the terrible Iran deal clear during his 2016 campaign.

This didn’t stop former Secretary of State John Kerry from acting as a rogue government agent against the Trump administration, in order to redeem the lame deal with the oppressive Iranian regime.

Many have referred to this as “Shadow diplomacy,” we prefer to call it treason.

The President was quick to call Kerry out:

During his speech to the NRA, Trump criticized Kerry for his fundamental role in negotiating the Iran deal.

“We have the former administration as represented by John Kerry, not the best negotiator we’ve ever seen,” Trump stated. 

“He never walked away from the table, except to be in that bicycle race where he fell and broke his leg.”

Naturally, the Iranian regime is extremely upset with President Trump and his decision to re-impose a great number of sanctions on Iran.

Here’s where it gets good...

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Hossein Jaberi Ansari has just warned Western politicians that if they do not put pressure on the Trump administration the Iranian regime will leak the names of all officials who accepted bribes to pass the disastrous deal in the first place!

Stay tuned, and grab the popcorn!

We know someone will...

Tags
Politics
Broadcasting - NEC
Regional Airlines

Comments

Vote up!
 10
Vote down!
 3
RumpleShitzkin Sun, 05/13/2018 - 18:51 Permalink

Here it comes!

 

Told you, motherfuckers. You gonna learn what this ‘deal’ was straight from the party involved.

 

get your forks ready. You are about to eat a shitload of words.

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 6
rudyspeaks Sun, 05/13/2018 - 18:54 Permalink

" the oppressive Iranian regime." HAH! Worse than the Shah? At least they can now VOTE...unlike the dictator we foist on them at the point of a gun. Trump's a shallow, unintelligent twit who impresses only people dumber than he.

 

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Yogapith Sun, 05/13/2018 - 18:56 Permalink

Jeez 5D chess again? In vedic astro i read Trump has entered Jupiter/Jupiter period means righteousness/punisher mode.

 

Lets see and hope.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
DingleBarryObummer Sun, 05/13/2018 - 18:57 Permalink

Can Trump make a deal with the banksters to stop destroying the middle class?  That would be just great.  I don't really give a crap about the Middle East.

Signed,

Concerned Citizen with Sore orifices

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 1
RumpleShitzkin Sun, 05/13/2018 - 18:58 Permalink

Re_read crumbs re: Iran. It was never about WW safety & security. It was never about Nuclear disarmament. It was about opening a new untapped market. It was about securing a black site. The ‘Exchange’. U1. Risk the welfare of the world. Why? Money. Organized/planned by BC/HRC. Carried out by Hussein. [remember HRC ran against Hussein] U1 [donations to CF]. $1.7b in-cash transfer to Iran [4 routes][5 planes]. Did the total withdrawal actually depart EU? Why EU? Define bribe. Define kickback. Special Interest Groups (SIG). What US/EU Co’s Immediately closed large deals in Iran post deal? https://www.nytimes.com/2018/05/09/business/iran-nuclear-trump-business-europe… Cross check Co’s against political + foundation payments. Define bribe. Define kickback. Why are people panicking about Iran deal pullout? THEY NEVER THOUGHT SHE WOULD LOSE. Truth coming. Q

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
navy62802 Sun, 05/13/2018 - 18:59 Permalink

Well, now we have confirmation that they bribed the fuck out of people to get that deal. Now we know what John Kerry is doing meeting Iranian officials in Paris. He's trying to buy their silence.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 2
RumpleShitzkin Sun, 05/13/2018 - 18:59 Permalink

May 12 2018 22:57:31Anonymous1391341

>>1391298 They are freaking out because someone in Iran has threatened to name names of politicians in the west who took bribes to get the deal done. There is a Twat to that effect a couple breads ago

May 12 2018 22:58:44Q!4pRcUA0lBE1391355

>>1391341 News beginning to leak. Not new to Anons. Old. Future proves past. Eyes on. Q

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 2
Herdee Sun, 05/13/2018 - 19:03 Permalink

Drop off a number of pallets stacked with American Dollars by military transport plane, please and thank-you. Signed your good bum-buddy, Iran.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 1
Bobportlandor Sun, 05/13/2018 - 19:04 Permalink

And some of you thought Trump was going to get blamed the the w.w. collapse.

The time Trump gets done with the deep state and the shadow g, people worldwide will be calling for NZ to turn the bastards over for trial and hanging.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 1
HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 Sun, 05/13/2018 - 19:05 Permalink

Funny, this is exactly what AJ talked about on his Sunday show. I think it's funny. I hope Iran tells everything. $1.5 billion in cash, delivered on pallets to Iran. How much skimming went on? We will never know.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
grove300 Sun, 05/13/2018 - 19:07 Permalink

Hey we know who the 17 gonnoffs are in the Congress but the Executive Branch... That would be a treat. For a bonus I'd love to know how thick each envelope was.  That was te reason behind the cash on pallets in different currencies. Trump, I love this guy.  He don't give a rats ass who he steps on and exposes.  Drain the swamp!