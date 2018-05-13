Iran Threatened To Name Politicians Who Took Bribes To Pass Nuclear Deal

Authored by Joe via ILoveMyFreedom.org,
President Trump announced early this week that the US will withdraw from the deceptive Iranian nuclear deal. President Trump made his position on the terrible Iran deal clear during his 2016 campaign.
This didn’t stop former Secretary of State John Kerry from acting as a rogue government agent against the Trump administration, in order to redeem the lame deal with the oppressive Iranian regime.
Many have referred to this as “Shadow diplomacy,” we prefer to call it treason.
The President was quick to call Kerry out:
The United States does not need John Kerry’s possibly illegal Shadow Diplomacy on the very badly negotiated Iran Deal. He was the one that created this MESS in the first place!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 7, 2018
During his speech to the NRA, Trump criticized Kerry for his fundamental role in negotiating the Iran deal.
“We have the former administration as represented by John Kerry, not the best negotiator we’ve ever seen,” Trump stated.
“He never walked away from the table, except to be in that bicycle race where he fell and broke his leg.”
Naturally, the Iranian regime is extremely upset with President Trump and his decision to re-impose a great number of sanctions on Iran.
Here’s where it gets good...
Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Hossein Jaberi Ansari has just warned Western politicians that if they do not put pressure on the Trump administration the Iranian regime will leak the names of all officials who accepted bribes to pass the disastrous deal in the first place!
H.J.Ansari Zarif’s senior advisor: “If Europeans stop trading with Iran and don’t put pressure on US then we will reveal which western politicians and how much money they had received during nuclear negotiations to make #IranDeal happen.”— Raman Ghavami (@Raman_Ghavami) May 8, 2018
That would be interesting.#JCPOA
Stay tuned, and grab the popcorn!
No wonder Kerry is in a panic trying to salvage deal. Obama and rest of BenRhodesian crew must be on list too. I want to know how many network CEOs got captured. #ABC #CBS #CNN #AMJoy #inners #AMR— omen (@omen_syria) May 12, 2018
We know someone will...
Here it comes!
Told you, motherfuckers. You gonna learn what this ‘deal’ was straight from the party involved.
get your forks ready. You are about to eat a shitload of words.
Mmmm. any Israeli names?
In reply to Here it comes! by RumpleShitzkin
Recall the traitors in these very pages defending the deal.
In reply to Mmmm. any Israeli names? by JohninMK
Start with iran
Continue with 9-11.
time for justice
In reply to Recall the traitors in these… by tmosley
So whats going to be the name of this new Obama era scandal, The Pallet Pilfer or the Tehran Kickback? ;-)
In reply to Start with iran Continue… by Perimetr
What?? Don't tell me Iran pays more than Israel does.
Let's not get sidetracked....All are corrupt when the price is right.
In reply to So whats going to be the… by nmewn
pos hussein obama💩's harem.
In reply to So whats going to be the… by nmewn
Mmm popcorn!
In reply to So whats going to be the… by nmewn
You bet that I’ll be recalling them.
fucking crybaby children. Couldn’t plan or coordinate a circle jerk...are discussing the finer points of geopolitics.
In reply to Recall the traitors in these… by tmosley
just need to interject, but how can we trust the names if they are given? also, don't forget how much germany and other european "nations" profited off this treaty.
In reply to You bet that I’ll be… by RumpleShitzkin
No sir. No logic or tempered thought out reactions allowed here. All limbic system hipshot frantic bloviations.
In reply to just need to interject, but… by InTheLandOfTheBlind
Was the Iraq war a good deal? Traitor John Bolton defends it to this day.
Tucker Carlson's awkward interview with John Bolton - YouTube
Ambassador John Bolton to Receive the 2017 Guardian of Zion Award
John Bolton says the USA is invading Iran in 2018 - Nathan Leal - Watchman's Cry - YouTube
In reply to Recall the traitors in these… by tmosley
Shows Trump was right. If deal needed bribes, deal certainly became in favor of briber.
In reply to Mmmm. any Israeli names? by JohninMK
More than a few. John Kerry is an Israeli Irish name.
Rhodes is one we will see. That’s a shit weasel name going way, way back in world affairs.
there will be a Kenyan name in the mix too.
In reply to Mmmm. any Israeli names? by JohninMK
I've been waiting.... Why the delay? Either there is nothing to it or they want to bribe the same people who helped them in the first place.
In reply to Here it comes! by RumpleShitzkin
More like hold the people that helped them to account. I doubt those were $1000 bribes. Real money expects real results.
In reply to I've been waiting.... Why… by lincolnsteffens
Snake, meet tail.
In reply to Here it comes! by RumpleShitzkin
i can guess.
Please, by all means follow through. I'm going to organize a lottery in anticipation.
" the oppressive Iranian regime." HAH! Worse than the Shah? At least they can now VOTE...unlike the dictator we foist on them at the point of a gun. Trump's a shallow, unintelligent twit who impresses only people dumber than he.
Didn't Iran just admit to giving bribes to get this deal? Certainly shows that it was a bad deal if it took bribes to get it accepted.
In reply to " the oppressive Iranian… by rudyspeaks
Loll that is soooo not a threat! That's helping to weed out all of active crooks in government, if not at least shine a light on them.
With all the lies we receive these days let's hope that they carry the threat out. Transparency is the best disinfectant here.
In reply to Loll that is soooo not a… by VolAnarchist
Do it!!
Jeez 5D chess again? In vedic astro i read Trump has entered Jupiter/Jupiter period means righteousness/punisher mode.
Lets see and hope.
Can Trump make a deal with the banksters to stop destroying the middle class? That would be just great. I don't really give a crap about the Middle East.
Signed,
Concerned Citizen with Sore orifices
Que JOHN KERRY with hush money
Re_read crumbs re: Iran. It was never about WW safety & security. It was never about Nuclear disarmament. It was about opening a new untapped market. It was about securing a black site. The ‘Exchange’. U1. Risk the welfare of the world. Why? Money. Organized/planned by BC/HRC. Carried out by Hussein. [remember HRC ran against Hussein] U1 [donations to CF]. $1.7b in-cash transfer to Iran [4 routes][5 planes]. Did the total withdrawal actually depart EU? Why EU? Define bribe. Define kickback. Special Interest Groups (SIG). What US/EU Co’s Immediately closed large deals in Iran post deal? https://www.nytimes.com/2018/05/09/business/iran-nuclear-trump-business-europe… Cross check Co’s against political + foundation payments. Define bribe. Define kickback. Why are people panicking about Iran deal pullout? THEY NEVER THOUGHT SHE WOULD LOSE. Truth coming. Q
Faster Please!
Well, now we have confirmation that they bribed the fuck out of people to get that deal. Now we know what John Kerry is doing meeting Iranian officials in Paris. He's trying to buy their silence.
May 12 2018 22:58:44Q!4pRcUA0lBE1391355
>>1391341 News beginning to leak. Not new to Anons. Old. Future proves past. Eyes on. Q
This is getting good. I am sure Trump would like to see the list. And just like other things, bet it will be kept from us by the MSM too.
May 12 2018 23:04:40Q!4pRcUA0lBE1391443
>>1391351 Coincidence days after Iran deal withdrawal? Corruption everywhere. Q
Im so sick of everything
propaganda piece.. whoever is the source of the initial tweet.
If the other nations who signed the deal are sticking with it, why was it such a bad deal for the US, and if it was a bad deal, why was it done?
Drop off a number of pallets stacked with American Dollars by military transport plane, please and thank-you. Signed your good bum-buddy, Iran.
And some of you thought Trump was going to get blamed the the w.w. collapse.
The time Trump gets done with the deep state and the shadow g, people worldwide will be calling for NZ to turn the bastards over for trial and hanging.
Funny, this is exactly what AJ talked about on his Sunday show. I think it's funny. I hope Iran tells everything. $1.5 billion in cash, delivered on pallets to Iran. How much skimming went on? We will never know.
Hey we know who the 17 gonnoffs are in the Congress but the Executive Branch... That would be a treat. For a bonus I'd love to know how thick each envelope was. That was te reason behind the cash on pallets in different currencies. Trump, I love this guy. He don't give a rats ass who he steps on and exposes. Drain the swamp!
time to sharpen the guillotine
IRS already have all the bribe info because they all disclosed it on their taxes.
Tell us who signed it and for what things because this is America and Americans deserved to know the truth!
Name them pleeeeeaaaaaase ... you might get support in the west to get a better deal.
If this is Trump's 12D-chess game ... awesome.