Jews, Arabs Clash At Temple Mount As Ivanka and Jared Arrive For Jerusalem Embassy Opening

A day after Israel fired over 20 missiles into the Gaza Strip, tensions exploded in the heart of Jerusalem's Old City where Jewish settlers attempted to storm Islam's third holiest site, the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and raise Israel's flag. “Hundreds of settlers stormed the compound along with a large Israeli police force,” Firas al-Dibis, a Palestinian official who oversees the city's Islamic religious sites said in a statement.
Though tensions are already high with the impending American embassy opening in Jerusalem as part of the White House's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, today also marks 'Jerusalem Reunification Day' (or simply Jerusalem Day) - an Israeli national holiday commemorating the reunification of Jerusalem in the aftermath of the June 1967 Six-Day War, when the Israelis gained permanent control over the Old City.
During the morning hours on Sunday, hundreds of Jewish settlers reportedly forced their way into East Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound and unfurled a large Israeli flag in the courtyard before being pushed back by police as fighting ensued.
More than 500 #Israeli settlers enter #alAqsa mousqe in the day of what Israeli consider #Jerusalem unification day, leading to clashes between #Palestinians and Israel security. Video by Rami khatib pic.twitter.com/nC5kWqrPRJ— Nasser Atta (@nasseratta5) May 13, 2018
#Israeli settlers who stormed #alAqsa mousqe raised the Israeli flag inside the the Plaza of al Harem al sharif in #Jerusalem , very tense now and several #Palestinians were arrested. Video by Firas Dibs pic.twitter.com/09N8MTOpF6— Nasser Atta (@nasseratta5) May 13, 2018
Israelis refer to the area on top of which Islam's third holiest mosque sits as the "Temple Mount" as it is purported to be the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times, now the location of the Western Wall.
Much of the event was filmed and shows the aftermath, with both Israelis and Arabs chanting and screaming at each other while being separated by Israeli police. At the moment the flag was unfurled, however, Israeli police do appear to briefly allow the stunt to take place, before pushing the crowd of Jewish settlers back.
Palestinian Authority (PA) government spokesman Yousef al-Mahmoud formally condemned the incursion: “What the settlers have done is a heinous crime against our people, our nation, our sacred sites and our history.” Neighboring Arab countries like Jordan also issued formal statements of condemnation of "Israeli violations and provocations against Al-Aqsa Mosque"
It’s the most tense days in #Jerusalem ( US embassy move , #Nakba day, ) and its even more intense after allowing hundreds of right wing settlers activist storming #alAqsa mousqe in #Jerusalem pic.twitter.com/91Xzh2DEld— Nasser Atta (@nasseratta5) May 13, 2018
Israeli forces attack worshipers, arrest guard in al-Aqsa Mosque. Palestinians will mark anniversary of Nakba day or ‘catastrophe’ on Tuesday. #FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/T6D10flL2U— Press TV (@PressTV) May 13, 2018
Middle East based reporter Nasser Atta put the Jewish settler numbers at 500. Meanwhile video footage shows the Palestinian side of the melee to be much smaller, and it appears that Muslim clerics were present. Atta further reported, "Israeli settlers who stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque raised the Israeli flag inside the the Plaza of al-Harem al-Sharif in Jerusalem, very tense now and several Palestinians were arrested.
And fighting in the Old City and around Jerusalem is sure to vastly increase in the coming days as Palestinians prepare for Nakba Day on May 15. The "Nakba" which literally translates to 'disaster' or 'catastrophe' is an annual day remembering the Palestinian displacement that preceded and followed the Israeli Declaration of Independence in 1948.
Jerusalem Day has arrived! Huge celebration at the Western Wall. pic.twitter.com/iQImDuyLpw— Karen Vaughn (@KarenVaughn_GSM) May 13, 2018
Widespread protests and violence break out every year, but this week promises to be particularly explosive as ceremonies marking the opening of the new US embassy in Jerusalem are set to begin Monday — one day before the Nakba.
A number of high US officials will be in attendance for Monday's embassy opening ceremony, including Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner who have already arrived in Israel on Sunday.
Jerusalem embassy: Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner arrive for Monday opening https://t.co/KFQvvYbb0v— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) May 13, 2018
According to USA Today:
About 800 guests are likely to attend Monday’s ceremony, including members of Congress. Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan will lead the U.S. delegation, along with Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, the president's son-in-law and adviser; Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin; and U.S. Middle East peace envoy Jason Greenblatt, the White House said this week.
Good timing? We think not. Or perhaps it's a purposeful and forceful message to both Hamas and Palestinian National Authority leadership, and to Palestinians in general. But clearly they are not going to receive the message with any level of resigned passivity.
Comments
Well, that escalated quickly ..
Being an American is getting more embarrassing every day.
In reply to Well, that escalated quickly… by Giant Meteor
Breaking News...
Rothschilds reveal Jerusalem Capital City plans for Ottoman sized "Greater Israel" ...
more to follow
In reply to Being an American is getting… by directaction
The question isn’t which side is right.
The question is why one side’s hijacking of our government continues.
A few months back Ivanka and Jared visited the grave of this dead rabbi:
http://lukeford.net/blog/?p=62929
Chabad and Orthodox Jews take this chosen people meme seriously.
And Ivanka converted to marry him.
Hedge accordingly.
In reply to Breaking News... Rothschild… by No1uNo
Does the next verse go:
"and they all lived happily ever after."
THE END
?
In reply to The question isn’t which… by I Am Jack's Ma…
What did Rabbi Ovadia Yosef say?
In reply to Does the next verse go: "and… by No1uNo
He was fucking a little kid and writing some warmonger speeches, and so could not be reached for comment.
In reply to What did Rabbi Ovadia Yosef… by I Am Jack's Ma…
‘displacement’ is a funny term for systematic, pre-planned, violent ethnic cleansing followed by a refusal to allow people back to their homes, eh?
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=buhpHTGAlTE
In reply to He was fucking a little kid… by Ms No
No one could see this coming. NO ONE.
In reply to ‘displacement’ is a funny… by I Am Jack's Ma…
Books will say exactly what readers want them to say, and bigoted senile racists will use that to get followers that suck up the garbage that fester in their twisted minds. He's (was) a nut.
More to the point when such places and values are the spiritual center of the world - it does tend to move us all closer to last days on the shores of Jerusalem...
In reply to What did Rabbi Ovadia Yosef… by I Am Jack's Ma…
I dont like these Luciferians. They sure are getting nervous since they know how many wish to torture and execute them now.
In reply to The question isn’t which… by I Am Jack's Ma…
‘Luciferians’ - when you are afraid to say Jews.
In reply to I dont like these… by apocalypticbrother
Luciferians is more inclusive and easier to say than jews and masons and the rest of the followers of Abraham
In reply to ‘Luciferians’ - when you are… by I Am Jack's Ma…
The lineage of Zionism goes back before Herzyl to Sabbatai Zevi, who was supposed to be Jewish Messiah in 1666. New doctrine emerged with Sabbatai, especially using Crypto behanior in accordance with Kol-Niedre practices.
These practices just came out into the open in 1666, but they predate Christ. The verbal tradtion was learned during the long sojourn in Babylon. There the Sanhedrin learned how to control mankind using all of the various hidden tricks that are now part of Free-Masonary and Secret Socities. Control of money and usury was also learned in this Babylon period.
The name Rothschild means Red-shield and it originates with the red shield ‘Star of David’ symbol (not a Jewish symbol before the Rothschilds) which they displayed on their house in Frankfurt.
You have taken up the tabernacle of Molek and the star of your god Rephan, the idols you made to worship. -Acts 7:43, St. Stephen quoting the prophet Amos. Rephan is Saturn, whose symbol is a cube, or six-sided object, or the perimeter of the hexagonal star that appears on "Israel's" flag.
As soon as Stephen brought this up, the Jews in attendance stoned him to death. We should therefore point this out as often as we can. (((They))) hate it.
In reply to Luciferians is more… by apocalypticbrother
The temple mount factors into all of this too. Fucking disgusting.
Look for all the dual Israelis in Congress to show up. Schumer, Cardin, Feinstein, Sanders, Schiff, Wyden..
In reply to The question isn’t which… by I Am Jack's Ma…
Dual citizens shouldn't serve in govt. How do you know where their loyalties lie?
In reply to The temple mount factors… by CatInTheHat
And Trump voters couldn't see the cozy, cozy with Israel coming with two main Jews in the White House? Suckers.
In reply to The question isn’t which… by I Am Jack's Ma…
@ I Am,
Their Fiat being a Satanic / Lucerferian System of Debt, Bondage, Enslavement & Control.
A Satanic System of Control over all Mankind which they intend to implement from their Lucerferian Hq in ZioNeoConFascist Isreal via The Yinon Plan & Operation Talpiot from their NWO Temple Mount.
And, the Zionist Globalist want to wage this Depopulation WWIII from their NWO Lucerferian Temple Mount Hq.
Zionost Kabala Babylonian “Fake Jews” who manipulate through Lucerferian / Santanic Deception Gas Lit into your Psyche.
In other words, the real “Anti-Semites.
The Lucerferian / Santic Hq.’s is Isreal.
However, Satan does set up shop in the US through his Duel Israeli minions.
In reply to The question isn’t which… by I Am Jack's Ma…
Since years ...
In reply to Being an American is getting… by directaction
directaction: Being an American is getting more embarrassing every day.
Please clarify,
Are you referring to Jared and Ivanka nepotism?
That the President’s lawyer had 16 cell phones in three different locations?
Or conservatives move on, nothing to see here?
In reply to Since years ... by Mimir
Are YOU embarrassed that your name translated means "diseased feces"???
In reply to directaction: Being an… by Escrava Isaura
Let’s hope that your communication skills and sense of humor are not as bad as your translation.
In reply to Are YOU embarrassed that… by loveyajimbo
Move on, nothing to see here.
In reply to directaction: Being an… by Escrava Isaura
Nothing to see here?
Are you kidding?
Zero Hedge rocks, darling.
In reply to Move on, nothing to see here. by malcolmevans
true only when pos hussein obama💩🤡reigned.
In reply to Being an American is getting… by directaction
Hey jews, theres an empty lot right next to the Dome of the Rock, build your temple and slaughter your sacred cow there. No need for controlled demolition..
In reply to Well, that escalated quickly… by Giant Meteor
I think they slaughter lambs, not cows. Just in case there are any Indian Jews present.
In reply to Hey jews, theres an empty… by gigadeath
Lambs/ red heifer. Whatever.
In reply to I think they slaughter lambs… by Harry Lightning
They haven't slaughtered animals since the destruction of the temple. God doesn't want their sacrifices, anyway. And, what gives with the 'wailing wall'. It's all a bunch of B.S.
"What are your multiplied sacrifices to Me?"
Says the Lord.
"I have had enough of burnt offerings of rams, and the fat of fed cattle, and I take no pleasure in the blood of bulls, lambs, or goats. When you come to appear before Me, who requires of you this trampling of My courts? Bring your worthless offerings no longer, their incense is an abomination to Me....so when you spread out your hands in prayer, I will hide My eyes from you, yes, even though you multiply prayers, I will not listen. Your hands are full of bloodshed."
Isaiah 1:12-15
The Jewish religion is a theological joke. They never read or obey their own prophets. They are no longer God's people. Losers.
In reply to I think they slaughter lambs… by Harry Lightning
Many of their Tora scholars think the god of the old testament may have been an 15' tall alien anyway. There certainly isn't any common behavior between the god of the old and new. Even less in common with Allah. The notion that we all worship the same god is really liberal apologetics.
In reply to They haven't slaughtered… by Pollygotacracker
"empty lot right next to the Dome"
To them, that is like saying to a goy that Marriage isn't something sacred between a man and a women that revolves around creating offspring and a healthy environment for their upbring.
Now that they have defiled marriage, family, and everything related to it they aren't going to accept no stinkin' vacant lot.
In reply to Hey jews, theres an empty… by gigadeath
The REAL Solomons Temple became a garbage dump. They're praying in the wrong location.
https://popular-archaeology.com/article/wailing-at-the-wrong-wall/
In reply to "empty lot right next to the… by Heros
The funny thing is.. that wall was built by the Romans.
In reply to Hey jews, theres an empty… by gigadeath
These people are all nuts. Why do we in the US have to take a side?
Let the nutballs all kill eachother.
Who the hell cares what happens in the Middle East?
In reply to Hey jews, theres an empty… by gigadeath
https://twitter.com/raman_ghavami/status/993932711315329025?s=21
Raman Ghavani “If Europeans stop trading with Iran and don’t put pressure on the US then we will reveal which western politicians and how much money they had received during nuclear negotiations to make the Iran deal happen.”
In reply to Well, that escalated quickly… by Giant Meteor
We don't mind the uranium trade, it just has to be aboveboard and without the mafia entanglements.
In reply to https://twitter.com/raman… by Totin
That Kushner guy always gives me the creeps...
In reply to Well, that escalated quickly… by Giant Meteor
Picture needs Kushner thought bubble: “yeah, old man, get yourself a taste.”
In reply to That Kushner guy always… by loveyajimbo
laughable that paleswinian filth call their shithole a "nation".
In reply to Well, that escalated quickly… by Giant Meteor
Spiritually crowded there.
Looks like a Zionist false flag to antagonize people, be careful earthlings.
Israel Go to Hell!
With her blonde hair, in that crowd she looks like a m&m in a bowl of peanuts.
But hey, she's a citizen.
In reply to Spiritualy crowded there. by Twatter
Good name - you are indeed a twat. Probably the only true bit of information that you have ever posted. I would cheer if Israel was bold and razed the Al-Aqsa mosque. Fuck you with your boring "false flag" this and your "false flag" that which you and your ilk repeat Ad Nauseam.
In reply to Spiritualy crowded there. by Twatter
But Look! Israel has become bold and razed 1/2 of planet Earth, We must deal with them wisely.
In reply to Good name - you are indeed a… by interrupt
Ivan-ka the shiksa sellout...how beautiful.
All of Trump's Jews in one place, including his sell-out daughter. Wow, what an inviting target...
In reply to Ivan-ka the shiksa sellout… by WorkingClassMan
Dear Vladimir,
......
In reply to All of Trump's Jews in one… by Harry Lightning
...as if...
In reply to Dear Vladimir, We have a… by No1uNo
yeah I know, just tired of dual passport types running the show behind the curtain.
(sarc tag next time :D )
In reply to ...as if... by DingleBarryObummer
Turns out the other one was dating Bandar Bush's son just before 9/11.....
Broke because of his fathers "Indirect" links.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5722355/Vanessa-Trump-nearly-ma…
In reply to Ivan-ka the shiksa sellout… by WorkingClassMan
Stirring the pot and provoking wars, the orange "no regime change when I am in charge" clown at his best!