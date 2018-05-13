Jews, Arabs Clash At Temple Mount As Ivanka and Jared Arrive For Jerusalem Embassy Opening

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 05/13/2018 - 13:24

A day after Israel fired over 20 missiles into the Gaza Strip, tensions exploded in the heart of Jerusalem's Old City where Jewish settlers attempted to storm Islam's third holiest site, the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and raise Israel's flag.  “Hundreds of settlers stormed the compound along with a large Israeli police force,” Firas al-Dibis, a Palestinian official who oversees the city's Islamic religious sites said in a statement.

Image via journalist Aya Isleem/Twitter.

Though tensions are already high with the impending American embassy opening in Jerusalem as part of the White House's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, today also marks 'Jerusalem Reunification Day' (or simply Jerusalem Day) - an Israeli national holiday commemorating the reunification of Jerusalem in the aftermath of the June 1967 Six-Day War, when the Israelis gained permanent control over the Old City. 

During the morning hours on Sunday, hundreds of Jewish settlers reportedly forced their way into East Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound and unfurled a large Israeli flag in the courtyard before being pushed back by police as fighting ensued.

Israelis refer to the area on top of which Islam's third holiest mosque sits as the "Temple Mount" as it is purported to be the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times, now the location of the Western Wall. 

Much of the event was filmed and shows the aftermath, with both Israelis and Arabs chanting and screaming at each other while being separated by Israeli police. At the moment the flag was unfurled, however, Israeli police do appear to briefly allow the stunt to take place, before pushing the crowd of Jewish settlers back. 

Palestinian Authority (PA) government spokesman Yousef al-Mahmoud formally condemned the incursion: “What the settlers have done is a heinous crime against our people, our nation, our sacred sites and our history.” Neighboring Arab countries like Jordan also issued formal statements of condemnation of "Israeli violations and provocations against Al-Aqsa Mosque"

Middle East based reporter Nasser Atta put the Jewish settler numbers at 500. Meanwhile video footage shows the Palestinian side of the melee to be much smaller, and it appears that Muslim clerics were present. Atta further reported, "Israeli settlers who stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque raised the Israeli flag inside the the Plaza of al-Harem al-Sharif in Jerusalem, very tense now and several Palestinians were arrested.

And fighting in the Old City and around Jerusalem is sure to vastly increase in the coming days as Palestinians prepare for Nakba Day on May 15. The "Nakba" which literally translates to 'disaster' or 'catastrophe' is an annual day remembering the Palestinian displacement that preceded and followed the Israeli Declaration of Independence in 1948.

Widespread protests and violence break out every year, but this week promises to be particularly explosive as ceremonies marking the opening of the new US embassy in Jerusalem are set to begin Monday — one day before the Nakba.

A number of high US officials will be in attendance for Monday's embassy opening ceremony, including Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner who have already arrived in Israel on Sunday

According to USA Today:

About 800 guests are likely to attend Monday’s ceremony, including members of Congress. Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan will lead the U.S. delegation, along with Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, the president's son-in-law and adviser; Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin; and U.S. Middle East peace envoy Jason Greenblatt, the White House said this week.

Good timing? We think not. Or perhaps it's a purposeful and forceful message to both Hamas and Palestinian National Authority leadership, and to Palestinians in general. But clearly they are not going to receive the message with any level of resigned passivity. 

Tags
Religion Belief
War Conflict

Comments

Vote up!
 10
Vote down!
 5
I Am Jack's Ma… No1uNo Sun, 05/13/2018 - 14:15 Permalink

The question isn’t which side is right.

The question is why one side’s hijacking of our government continues.

A few months back Ivanka and Jared visited the grave of this dead rabbi:

 

http://lukeford.net/blog/?p=62929

Chabad and Orthodox Jews take this chosen people meme seriously.

And Ivanka converted to marry him.

Hedge accordingly.

 

The mashiach [Jewish messiah] will bring about the political and spiritual redemption of the Jewish people by bringing us back to Israel and restoring Jerusalem (Isaiah 11:11-12; Jeremiah 23:8; 30:3; Hosea 3:4-5). He will establish a government in Israel that will be the center of all world government, both for Jews and gentiles (Isaiah 2:2-4; 11:10; 42:1). He will rebuild the Temple and re-establish its worship (Jeremiah 33:18). He will restore the religious court system of Israel and establish Jewish law as the law of the land (Jeremiah 33:15)...The world after the messiah comes is often referred to in Jewish literature as Olam Ha-Ba (oh-LAHM hah-BAH), the World to Come...In the Olam Ha-Ba, the whole world will recognize the Jewish G-d as the only true G-d, and the Jewish religion as the only true religion (Isaiah 2:3; 11:10; Micah 4:2-3; Zechariah 14:9)." -- From "Mashiach: The Messiah", Judaism 101

 

 

 

 

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
No1uNo I Am Jack's Ma… Sun, 05/13/2018 - 15:05 Permalink

Books will say exactly what readers want them to say, and bigoted senile racists will use that to get followers that suck up the garbage that fester in their twisted minds. He's (was) a nut. 

More to the point when such places and values are the spiritual center of the world - it does tend to move us all closer to last days on the shores of Jerusalem...

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Chupacabra-322 apocalypticbrother Sun, 05/13/2018 - 15:53 Permalink

The lineage of Zionism goes back before Herzyl to Sabbatai Zevi, who was supposed to be Jewish Messiah in 1666.  New doctrine emerged with Sabbatai, especially using Crypto behanior in accordance with Kol-Niedre practices.  

These practices just came out into the open in 1666, but they predate Christ.  The verbal tradtion was learned during the long sojourn in Babylon.  There the Sanhedrin learned how to control mankind using all of the various hidden tricks that are now part of Free-Masonary and Secret Socities.  Control of money and usury was also learned in this Babylon period.

The name Rothschild means Red-shield and it originates with the red shield ‘Star of David’ symbol (not a Jewish symbol before the Rothschilds) which they displayed on their house in Frankfurt.

You have taken up the tabernacle of Molek and the star of your god Rephan, the idols you made to worship. -Acts 7:43, St. Stephen quoting the prophet Amos. Rephan is Saturn, whose symbol is a cube, or six-sided object, or the perimeter of the hexagonal star that appears on "Israel's" flag.

As soon as Stephen brought this up, the Jews in attendance stoned him to death. We should therefore point this out as often as we can. (((They))) hate it.

 

 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Chupacabra-322 I Am Jack's Ma… Sun, 05/13/2018 - 15:50 Permalink

@ I Am,

Their Fiat being a Satanic / Lucerferian System of Debt, Bondage, Enslavement & Control.

 

A Satanic System of Control over all Mankind which they intend to implement from their Lucerferian Hq in ZioNeoConFascist Isreal via The Yinon Plan & Operation Talpiot from their NWO Temple Mount. 

 

And, the Zionist Globalist want to wage this Depopulation WWIII from their NWO Lucerferian Temple Mount Hq.

 

Zionost Kabala Babylonian “Fake Jews” who manipulate through Lucerferian / Santanic Deception Gas Lit into your Psyche.  

 

In other words, the real “Anti-Semites. 

 

The Lucerferian / Santic Hq.’s is Isreal.

However, Satan does set up shop in the US through his Duel Israeli minions.  

 

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 0
Pollygotacracker Harry Lightning Sun, 05/13/2018 - 15:09 Permalink

They haven't slaughtered animals since the destruction of the temple. God doesn't want their sacrifices, anyway. And, what gives with the 'wailing wall'. It's all a bunch of B.S.

"What are your multiplied sacrifices to Me?" 

Says the Lord. 

"I have had enough of burnt offerings of rams, and the fat of fed cattle, and I take no pleasure in the blood of bulls, lambs, or goats. When you come to appear before Me, who requires of you this trampling of My courts? Bring your worthless offerings no longer, their incense is an abomination to Me....so when you spread out your hands in prayer, I will hide My eyes from you, yes, even though you multiply prayers, I will not listen. Your hands are full of bloodshed."

Isaiah 1:12-15

The Jewish religion is a theological joke. They never read or obey their own prophets. They are no longer God's people. Losers.

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
Heros gigadeath Sun, 05/13/2018 - 14:00 Permalink

"empty lot right next to the Dome"

To them, that is like saying to a goy that Marriage isn't something sacred between a man and a women that revolves around creating offspring and a healthy environment for their upbring.  

Now that they have defiled marriage, family, and everything related to it they aren't going to accept no stinkin' vacant lot.  