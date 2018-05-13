John Kerry Spotted In Secret Meeting With Iranian Officials As Bolton Threatens EU Firms With Sanctions

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 05/13/2018 - 14:15

In response to growing confusion and burning questions among most European nations, National Security Advisor John Bolton told CNN on Sunday that U.S. sanctions on European businesses doing business with Iran are "possible," and that it "depends on the conduct of other governments."

I think the Europeans will see that it’s in their interest ultimately to come along with us,” Bolton added - noting that Europe was still digesting the May 8 US exit from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal in which President Trump said U.S. sanctions on Iran would be reimposed. 

Of note, China, France, Russia, the UK, EU and Iran still remain in the accord. Reuters notes that the pullout from nuclear deal has upset Washington's European allies, cast uncertainty over global oil supplies and raised the risk of conflict in the Middle East.

I think at the moment there’s some feeling in Europe - they’re really surprised we got out of it, really surprised at the reimposition of strict sanctions. I think that will sink in; we’ll see what happens then,” Bolton said.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo offered a more optimistic take, alluding to a new nuclear deal and saying he's “hopeful in the days and weeks ahead we can come up with a deal that really works, that really protects the world from Iranian bad behavior, not just their nuclear program, but their missiles and their malign behavior as well.

Meanwhile, former Secretary of State John Kerry appeared to be secretly meeting with Iranian officials to discuss the fallout of the nuclear deal, which Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) called a violation of the Logan Act

On Saturday, Kerry was spotted dining with several Iranian regime officials in Paris. Former senior advisor to Donald Trump's 2016 campaign, Jason Osborne, tweeted "So John Kerry just left a meeting @ L’Avenue in Paris w/3 Iranians. A friend was sitting next to their table and heard JK blasting @realDonaldTrump. The Iranians had a 5 person security detail and left in diplomatic vehicles. Is he FARA registered?"

One of the officials, the man with the overstarched collar, was identified as Kamal Kharzai - Iran's Minister of Foreign Affairs from August 1997 until 2005.

North Korea Denuclearization

Separately, appearing on ABC's This Week, Bolton said "We're prepared to open trade and investment with North Korea as soon as we can," however before any benefits flow, "we want to see the denuclearization process so completely underway that it's irreversible." 

Bolton's comments come ahead of a historic June 12 summit between US President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, set to be held in Singapore. It will mark the first time a sitting US president has met with the leader of North Korea. 

Kim is expected to seek swift relief from severe economic sanctions in exchange for steps to shut down its nuclear program. The U.S. has insisted that Pyongyang completely abandon its nuclear program before easing its “maximum pressure campaign” of sanctions and diplomatic isolation. -Bloomberg

“He sees the chance of a breakthrough, but I don’t think he has stars in his eyes over this,” Bolton said of Trump.

Meanwhile, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Fox News Sunday that US private sector capital would be available for North Korea to use on infrastructure projects but only if "complete, verifiable, irreversible denuclearization" occurs. Pompeo's comments echo those he made on Friday, when he said that the North Korean people will have a brighter, more prosperous future if an agreement is reached.

“If North Korea takes bold action to quickly denuclearize, the United States is prepared to work with North Korea to achieve prosperity on the par with our South Korean friends,” he said, adding that “Private sector Americans, not the U.S. taxpayer” would go into North Korea to “help build out the energy grid, to work with them to develop infrastructure. All the things that the North Korean people need.”

North Korea said it would dismantle its [already collapsed] nuclear test site and invite foreign journalists to observe. Kim Jong Un also freed three U.S. citizens who had been imprisoned in the country, who Secretary of State Pompeo flew home last week. 

RedBaron616 Baron von Bud Sun, 05/13/2018 - 14:59 Permalink

If I were Kim, I would tell the US to denuclearize too. Hey, what's good for one is good for all. We change our nuclear strategy and claim that THEY are being irresponsible.

Now we are going to tell Iran they can't have missiles either? If I were Iran, I would go for nukes now and put them on missiles and tell the US to either drop the sanctions or we will start lobbying them at any US aircraft carrier that dares come into the Persian Gulf. Also, Diego Garcia will glow at night.

Our arrogance is breathtaking. Remember Washington's advice about staying out of others' wars? Now we make our own wars. America, not even recognizable anymore.  

mark1955 Stan522 Sun, 05/13/2018 - 15:53 Permalink

ENTIRELY STAGED by the NWO, John Kerry and crisis actors portraying Iranians!

 

All "Good Cop"/Bad Cop" Staged "Theatre", between Left Wing Frauds Donald Trump and left wing Members of the Obama Administration!

 

The reason for the Staged "Good Cop/Bad Cop"?...To Try and get the American people on Board War against Iran, by believing: "If Obama/John Kerry support Iran, then Iran must be defeated"...Please Don't Fall for this!

 

God Bless: Iran, Syria and Russia, who are actually defending Christians!

Brazen Heist RedBaron616 Sun, 05/13/2018 - 15:23 Permalink

“hopefully in the days and weeks ahead we can come up with a deal that really works, that really protects the world from Iranian bad behavior, not just their nuclear program, but their missiles and their malign behavior as well.”

Here Pompeo says the "world" when he really means "Israel" and "Saudi Arabia". This is how you should read between the lines, because fucking up an agreement and arm twisting 6 other countries to appease Israel and Saudi "interests" is a fucking farce. Why should the interests of 6 countries be put behind those of the Zionist squatter colony and the Wahhabi monstrosity? I'm getting tired of these countries being put ahead by America all the time. Its a sick, unhealthy obsession.

This kind of incessant imperial bullying for self proclaimed schizophrenic chosenites and imbred Saudi "royals" is a big problem.

Ms No wardaddy Sun, 05/13/2018 - 15:13 Permalink

Its a pleasant surprise, although quite a surprise, that the indoctinated Marxist Borg in Europe don't want to commit suicide.  They had such good momentum toward guzzling the koolaid.

Wherever Marxism and the globalist bankers have been sitting roost the longest you will find literally the dumbest people on earth.  Thats them, especially France.  Of course these people will always think they are the smartest, most informed on history (taught complete myth) and that have the kindest hearts.  

Then they get slaughtered by their creation like lemmings.  They have done this repeatedly.  We shall see...

rockstone RedBaron616 Sun, 05/13/2018 - 15:47 Permalink

Actually, it was not “their” money. That money did not originate with the mullahs or current regime my friend. Once they started seizing American assets in Iran in ‘79, including an Embassy and actual people, it’s safe to say they forfeited any claim to assets within our boundaries. Given what was left behind and taking into consideration the lost lives in the desert trying to rescue the actual people they siezed, I would have to reject any arguement that we owed them any money or that it was somehow still “theirs”. We use to term “freeze” and keep an accounting of it because we will gladly renumerate if they should happen to come around which, did not occur.

 

Now we don’t have any of it thanks to the traitorous former secretary. Whom you don’t seem to have any problem with.

DingleBarryObummer Rapunzal Sun, 05/13/2018 - 14:41 Permalink

All a good cop bad cop game, by politicians who are puppets to the banking elites. All to hide the next catastrophic economic collapse

+1

You'll notice the trumptards all flock to the good cop/ bad cop kabuki theater articles, and all the clear thinking people flock to the reality articles. It's an obvious split, if one pays attention, they'll see it.  Stormy Daniels articles have all Trumptards.  Israel bombing Syria articles will have the clear thinking people.

mark1955 Rapunzal Sun, 05/13/2018 - 15:41 Permalink

"Good Cop/Bad Cop"...Exactly! Agree 100%! ENTIRELY STAGED by the NWO/Zionists!!!

This is all about Trying to get the American people on board War against Iran, by having Obama/Kerry etal, pretending to be collaborating with the Iranians, knowing Full well how us Americans feel Negatively about Obama/Kerry!

The Globalist theorize the American people will believe, "If Obama/Kerry are for it, then it must be bad, so we should follow Fraud Trump ( Another left wing crisis actor ) and the neocons into War against Iran!

 

Please Don't Fall For this!

 

Do Not Comply with any more Wars of Profit/Slaughter for the Rothschild/Rockefellers!

 

God Bless: Iran, Syria and Russia who are actually Fighting isis and defending Christians!

 

 

Publicus_Reanimated Pandelis Sun, 05/13/2018 - 14:39 Permalink

Try to keep up.  Iran's foreign investment has exploded in the last two years.  French and German companies, starved for growth, are falling all over each other throwing Euros at the mullahs.  Those companies have been consistently warned for the last year this was coming.  They think their governments will shield them from consequences.

The squawking you hear from Macron and Merkel is their pathetic effort to pretend this isn't about money.

Edit:  Failed to mention the Europeans are particularly moving on Iran because they have no competition from US firms there.  Desperate and short-sighted.  Nobody's going to give them their money back when those "investments" that support Iran's warfighting capability are bombed to the Stone Age.