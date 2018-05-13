Moscow's "Eye In Turkey": Transfer Of S-400 Missiles Will Open Turkey To Russian Spying, NATO Warns

The German language Der Spiegel magazine in a recent editorial attempted to sound the alarm of encroaching Russian influence in NATO connected with Russia's advanced S-400 anti-aircraft systems.
"The Turkish government wants to buy the state-of-the-art Russian S-400 anti-aircraft system. NATO considers this a serious provocation: the system is not only incompatible with the alliance's existing defenses, but it could also expose secrets of the new US F-35 fighter jet to Russia, which Turkey also wants to buy," according to a rough translation from the German.
Der Spiegel's editorial was published at end of a week in which the NATO/US and Turkish relationship threatened to reach a breaking point. As we previously reported Turkish Prime Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu recently warned that Turkey would retaliate if a bill being pushed by House Republicans to block arms sales to Turkey becomes law.
US lawmakers released details earlier this month of a $717 billion annual defense policy bill that included a provision to temporarily halt weapons sales to Turkey. During a subsequent interview with broadcaster CNN Turk, Cavusoglu criticized the measure, saying it was wrong to impose such a restriction on a military ally, alluding to the fact that Turkey has graciously allowed the US to use its Encirlik air base to launch its air strikes against ISIS (as well as against Turkey's enemy the Syrian government of Bashar al-Assad).
"If the United States imposes sanctions on us or takes such a step, Turkey will absolutely retaliate," Cavusoglu said. "What needs to be done is the U.S. needs to let go of this."
Will Turkey's retaliation come in the form moving forward with installation of Russia's S-400 missile system?
While still a ways away from becoming law (and its unclear if President Trump, who has publicly praised Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan) the proposed US National Defense Authorization Act would block sales of "major" arms to Turkey until a report on the relationship between the US and Turkey (which is also a component of the law) is completed by the Pentagon.
The implied target of the bill would be the 116 F-35 Lightning II fighters that Washington has promised to sell Ankara, of which 100 are almost ready to be delivered. The bill is in many ways a response to Turkey's recent purchase of S-400 air defense systems from Russia.
And interestingly, NATO is now pushing the idea that Russia supplying a NATO member with the advance S-400 would open up Turkey to unprecedented access to Russian spies, especially as the system installation would require months of technical training and Russian-Turkish military-to-military cooperation.
The Der Spiegal editorial presents this "Russian exploitation of NATO weapons systems" point of view in its provocative article — below is analysis and translation of select passages authored and submitted by Leith Aboufadel of Al-Masdar News.
* * *
For NATO, the supply of Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems to Turkey is a real “provocation,” the German magazine Der Spiegel writes. The alliance fears that with the help of the S-400, Moscow will be able to find the strengths and weaknesses of the fifth-generation F-35 fighter jets that Ankara intends to purchase from Washington, the publication said.
“Ironically, the S-400 is considered potentially the most dangerous enemy of a multi-functional fighter, which in the next few years will become the basis of the US Air Force and other countries,” Spiegel writes.
As further reported, servicemen of NATO countries are wary of deliveries of Russian SAMs, since, in their opinion, they can become Moscow’s “eye in Turkey”. With the help of the S-400, Russia will be able to obtain all the data on the F-35 and other combat aircraft, the authors believe.
In the opinion of the editorial board, the S-400 will also reduce the effectiveness of the stealth technology, which reduces the visibility of the F-35. As Spiegel writes, Russian ZRKs will be able to record onboard radar data, ground communication channels and radio communications, with the help of which the S-400 will “step by step study and locate allegedly invisible fighters.”
“For the F-35 armament system, of which stealth technology and data transfer capabilities are critical, this would be a disaster,” the publication notes.
In December last year, Turkey and Russia signed an agreement on the supply of the S-400 system. Ankara will buy two batteries of air defense systems, which will be serviced by Turkish personnel. The two sides also agreed on technological cooperation in the development of the production of anti-aircraft missile systems in Turkey.
The United States, as well as NATO representatives, repeatedly expressed dissatisfaction with the supply of S-400 to Turkey. US Assistant Secretary of State Wess Mitchell stated that the purchase of Russian SAMs could negatively affect the supply of American F-35s to Turkey.
LOL
Spying is the best they spooky scare tactic they can come up with to herd Turkey? Damn, NATO got nada.
Correct me if I am wrong, but doesn't a NATO member buying the S400 allow all NATO members to take it apart, test it, play with it and generally work out all its capabilities? Isn't this a two edged sword, works both ways etc arrangement?
I foresee a LOT of NATO air exercises in Turkey as soon as they get the S400.
In reply to LOL by RafterManFMJ
They've got ships at sea
They've got missiles in the air
Tanks on the border of Europe
And spies everywhere
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AVf7m_YZ2zY
spies everywhere...
spies everywhere...
spies everywhere...
spies everywhere...
In reply to Correct me if I am wrong,… by OverTheHedge
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NSG6hPfalpA
lets look at these singers ... remember the article on israeli choir singing in persian ... lol
In reply to https://www.youtube.com… by Shemp 4 Victory
And why would the Russians, or anyone for that matter, be interested in the F-35. It's a lemon and exists solely to suck trillions of dollars into the MIC. Russia has far superior jets, including the new 5th generation Su-57?
In reply to https://www.youtube.com… by Pandelis
The prepositional phase of the Reset has passed; and Turkey flipped to the East.
It's over, just protect yourself.
Putrid
www.beforethecollapse.com
In reply to LOL by RafterManFMJ
Where else than the east? Meaning Eurasia, business for the next 50 years.
Of course, they can negotiate 10 more years with EU. EU likes that, because in the last 30 years it prevented Turkey from looking elsewhere.
In reply to The prepositional phase of… by Putrid_Scum
What´s a bit of spying between friends? Merkel says o.k., my phone is yours.
That's a good one.
Seriously, the Russians would be foolish to sell s 400s to Turkey, as would the US be to sell them F-35s.
I have no doubt that the Turkish government would secretly invite Russian engineers to tear apart the F 35 to see what it has and how its built. And I think that elements of the Turkish military would do the same for the US vis-a-vis the S 400. Turkey does not need either weapon system, no one is attacking them and their only use for the systems would be to fight the Kurds, a force against which such sophistication is unnecessary. Accordingly there is no good outcome for either Russia or the US to sell these advanced technology systems to Turkey.
In reply to What´s a bit of spying… by researchfix
Who says Israel doesn't sell our latest technology to the highest bidder- be it Russia or China or whoever- already?
In reply to That's a good one. … by Harry Lightning
Let Turkey buy knock off SU-27s off China. Fuck em.
It's like buying a Chinese knockoff on Ebay- 95% of the performance for 1/3 the price
In reply to Let Turkey buy knock off SU… by Zero Point
Which is fine if all you're doing is using it around the house. Just don't use it in a competition of some kind.
In reply to It's like buying a Chinese… by Juggernaut x2
You do know that every piece of electronics you use is made in China- right? And the big markup comes from the seller? An iPhone costs about $200 to make and the rest is Apple markup.
In reply to Which is fine if all you're… by Zero Point
Therefore electronics are useless in this analogy aren't they derp?
In reply to You do know that every piece… by Juggernaut x2
Sure, but the part which makes it fly seems to be missing...
The fucking flight helmet the pilot wears in an F35 costs $600K
In reply to ..the 116 F-35 Lightning II… by researchfix
Or a good opportunity for NATO to spy on S-400?
"Der Spiegel's editorial was published at end of a week in which the NATO/US and Turkish relationship threatened to reach a breaking point". Really, where have these guys been lately? The relationship went into the toilet a 15 years ago, no thanks to the U.S. involvement and blundering in Iraq, and America's support for Kurdish YPG fighters in the Syrian Civil War. Today, 79% of the Turks hate the U.S.,.
And the worry about the F-35s if Turkey gets the S-400s from Russia is a bit of idiotic fear-inducing nonsense. Why do we need to be going to war with Turkey anyway? What the U.S. should be more worried about is getting those 55 tactical nuclear weapons out of Incirlik Air Force base that they stockpiled there.
Of course, the 2016 CIA instigated coup attempt against Erdogan didn't much endear the US to Tukey either? It has actually been a one way movement towards Russia since then. Surprised?
In reply to "Der Spiegel's editorial was… by Chief Joesph
Russia has (at least ostensibly) offered to sell the S-400 to anyone, saying it will prevent crazy actors from thinking they can circumvent MAD.
These Russian defence systems are on the Russian borders with Europe already from Norway in the North to Kazakhstan in the South. The Russian spying is already there and covers the greater part of Europe.
US spying in Europe by means of arms systems has been there since the II World War.
Caliphate Turkey is broke anyway. Let´s wait for the next revolution. And go from there.
What NATO did to Yugoslavia should still be subject to a war crimes court and imprisonment of the perpetrators in cells full of the DU dust they spread around that region.
NATO is a source of evil and oppression in the world.
US out of NATO
No more sales of anything to Turkey
The EU has capitulated to Russia already, they're finished. No resources, no gas/oil they need Russia to survive today and forever more.