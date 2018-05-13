Stormy's Lawyer Drops Mysterious Tweet Linking Qatari 'Royalty', Ice Cube, Cohen, Flynn, Bannon, & Trump

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 05/13/2018 - 20:38

Just when you thought you had seen or heard it all...

Michael Avenatti, porn star Stormy Daniels' lawyer, likely managed to dominate the more liberal-leaning media's news cycle on this Sunday evening when he dropped two tweets and three images.

Avenatti - who may face disbarrment - began by tweeting that his "warning [was] ignored" adding "so here it goes..."

Avenatti then shows three images of Cohen, Flynn, and a mysterious bald, bearded gentleman getting into the levators at Trump Tower, allegedly on December 12, 2016 (note - after the election results).

Avenatti gave timestamps of the video watching who was coming in and out of Trump Tower during the transition on C-SPAN:

Stormy's lawyer then dropped another cryptic tweet trying to explain the images..."Why was Ahmed Al-Rumaihi meeting with Michael Cohen and Michael Flynn in December 2016 and why did Mr. Al-Rumaihi later brag about bribing administration officials according to a sworn declaration filed in court?"

And that is where the fun and games begin.

First things first - who is Ahmed Al-Rahaihi?

He is the former Qatari diplomat, alleged member of the royal family, and current head of a division of Qatar’s massive sovereign wealth fund.

But where it gets even more Alice-in-Wonderland is the fact that he is being sued by hip-hope legend Ice Cube (and his business partner Jeff Kwatinetz) alleging that they were both used (along with their BIG3 basketball league) as pawns by the Qataris in a bid to get sympathy from people in Washington.

NYPost reports that the Middle Eastern investors, instead, chose to use their money and connections with Cube to “get positive public relations for Qatar,” the affidavit says. Their real target was Bannon and other prominent figures in Washington, the affidavit says.

Kwatinetz claims that he was “appalled” by the notion of receiving “a bribe of any kind” — and declined the offer without even telling Bannon about it.

He says that that Al-Rumahi “laughed and then stated to me that I shouldn’t be naive, that so many Washington politicians take our money.” The Qatari investor then allegedly stated, “Do you think [Michael] Flynn turned down our money?”

Throwing a bit more light on his tweet, Avenatti followed up on Twitter:

"And to be clear - by 'warning ignored' I am referring to the refusal of various parties to come clean and the failure of various parties and news outlets to stop with the personal attacks on our side. Keep pushing us. #consequences #basta," he wrote. 

The Daily Mail reports that Dec. 12 was an eventful day at Trump Tower during the hectic transition.

According to information that Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner provided to Congress after failing to initially disclose his Russia contacts, Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak met with Kushner's assistant on that date.

The following day, Dec. 13, Kushner met with Russian banker Sergei Gorkov, who told Kushner he was close to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Social media is now going wild over there connections - which once again amount to nothing but allegations and money and wealthy elites' circles doing business as usual.

Having got all that out of the way - our question is simple, who is leaking this information to Avenatti? Is a desperate deep state now pushing docs directly from The FBI into the hands of some former Democrat operative? Since Comey did it, we presume it is now reasonable for the rank-and-file to leak documents with the goal of a higher loyalty?

We suspect this rabbit hole runs deep...

Confused yet?

 

NoDebt Dilluminati Sun, 05/13/2018 - 20:44

When you're a lawyer/democrat operative/swamp creature, you don't give a shit about the truth and your goal is just to disrupt the debate and muddy the waters, this is what you do.

What this guy is peddling is 100% horseshit from top to bottom.  

I don't even like Trump all that much but I thank God he won.  Could you imagine what would be going on now if Hillary got in the WH?

 

J S Bach Linus2011 Sun, 05/13/2018 - 20:52

Do you guy's see all of this "Stormy's Lawyer said and did this..." bullshit as a diversion to more important topics of discussion?  It's so blatant to me.

I could give a shit what the slut Stormy or her lawyer did or does.  It has nothing to do with our ship of state.  My God, people... we're talking about an ugly, degenerate, consciousless tribade who wants nothing more than the spotlight and as much of her alleged Sunkist paramour's wallet as possible.  The (((people who hate Trump))) are scraping the bottom of their blackmail barrel with this shit.  Not to defend Agent Orange... but, c'mon.  This smut is an obvious end-around, distraction and obfuscation against more earnest matters.

IridiumRebel BaBaBouy Sun, 05/13/2018 - 21:27

Avenatti’s a dumbass....how do I know? That octothorpe/basta bullshit. Like a little bitch he is looking to get a hashtag going for basta. Only a cunt would do that. Only a cunt would buy Tully’s coffee and fuck it up like he did.

Keep watching.....it’ll get better.

Chris2 nmewn Sun, 05/13/2018 - 21:21

I was reading a legal forum and they all think he is going to jail.

Why? He with Tully Coffee collected withholding from his employees and kept the money while stiffing the IRS.

Plus leaking banking records and some law about financial privacy.

Obviously Soros is paying him big bucks to stick his neck out like this.

gmrpeabody Sun, 05/13/2018 - 20:41

" Avenatti then shows three images of Cohen, Flynn, and a mysterious bald, bearded gentleman getting into the levators at Trump Tower "

WTF is a levator..?

navy62802 Sun, 05/13/2018 - 20:42

And what does this have to do with Stormy Daniels again?

Also ... not a coincidence that this guy starts leaking intelligence in the days surrounding the US withdrawal from the Iran fraud.

Luau Sun, 05/13/2018 - 20:42

What Avenatti forgot is that nobody cares if a President is in hock to a middle eastern oil state. Not that it even seems to have happened.

MsCreant Anonymous_Bene… Sun, 05/13/2018 - 21:28

I don't love the Trumpmeister. Meanwhile, he tapped it, then he paid later. I think she was better looking in 2004 when I believe the deed went down. All of us look a little worse for wear and tear after 14 years. 

What I don't get is why you would want to stuff your stuff in there after you had seen others stuffing their stuff in there? That genuinely confuses me. Why make a deposit there? Bad bank!