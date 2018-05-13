Stormy's Lawyer Drops Mysterious Tweet Linking Qatari 'Royalty', Ice Cube, Cohen, Flynn, Bannon, & Trump

Just when you thought you had seen or heard it all...

Michael Avenatti, porn star Stormy Daniels' lawyer, likely managed to dominate the more liberal-leaning media's news cycle on this Sunday evening when he dropped two tweets and three images.

Avenatti - who may face disbarrment - began by tweeting that his "warning [was] ignored" adding "so here it goes..."

Avenatti then shows three images of Cohen, Flynn, and a mysterious bald, bearded gentleman getting into the levators at Trump Tower, allegedly on December 12, 2016 (note - after the election results).

Avenatti gave timestamps of the video watching who was coming in and out of Trump Tower during the transition on C-SPAN:

Trump Tower 12-12-16

Go to 7:42:30 and watch for 30 seconds (entrance with Mr. Cohen).

And then proceed to 9:08:15 and watch for 35 seconds (exit). #Bastahttps://t.co/4qltMgNLxd — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) May 13, 2018

Stormy's lawyer then dropped another cryptic tweet trying to explain the images..."Why was Ahmed Al-Rumaihi meeting with Michael Cohen and Michael Flynn in December 2016 and why did Mr. Al-Rumaihi later brag about bribing administration officials according to a sworn declaration filed in court?"

Why was Ahmed Al-Rumaihi meeting with Michael Cohen and Michael Flynn in December 2016 and why did Mr. Al-Rumaihi later brag about bribing administration officials according to a sworn declaration filed in court? — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) May 13, 2018

And that is where the fun and games begin.

First things first - who is Ahmed Al-Rahaihi?

He is the former Qatari diplomat, alleged member of the royal family, and current head of a division of Qatar’s massive sovereign wealth fund.

But where it gets even more Alice-in-Wonderland is the fact that he is being sued by hip-hope legend Ice Cube (and his business partner Jeff Kwatinetz) alleging that they were both used (along with their BIG3 basketball league) as pawns by the Qataris in a bid to get sympathy from people in Washington.

NYPost reports that the Middle Eastern investors, instead, chose to use their money and connections with Cube to “get positive public relations for Qatar,” the affidavit says. Their real target was Bannon and other prominent figures in Washington, the affidavit says.

Kwatinetz claims that he was “appalled” by the notion of receiving “a bribe of any kind” — and declined the offer without even telling Bannon about it. He says that that Al-Rumahi “laughed and then stated to me that I shouldn’t be naive, that so many Washington politicians take our money.” The Qatari investor then allegedly stated, “Do you think [Michael] Flynn turned down our money?”

Throwing a bit more light on his tweet, Avenatti followed up on Twitter:

"And to be clear - by 'warning ignored' I am referring to the refusal of various parties to come clean and the failure of various parties and news outlets to stop with the personal attacks on our side. Keep pushing us. #consequences #basta," he wrote.

The Daily Mail reports that Dec. 12 was an eventful day at Trump Tower during the hectic transition.

According to information that Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner provided to Congress after failing to initially disclose his Russia contacts, Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak met with Kushner's assistant on that date.

The following day, Dec. 13, Kushner met with Russian banker Sergei Gorkov, who told Kushner he was close to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Social media is now going wild over there connections - which once again amount to nothing but allegations and money and wealthy elites' circles doing business as usual.

Having got all that out of the way - our question is simple, who is leaking this information to Avenatti? Is a desperate deep state now pushing docs directly from The FBI into the hands of some former Democrat operative? Since Comey did it, we presume it is now reasonable for the rank-and-file to leak documents with the goal of a higher loyalty?

We suspect this rabbit hole runs deep...

Confused yet?