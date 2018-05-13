Tesla Model S With Autopilot Slams Into Fire Truck At 60mph As Another Key Exec Departs

Just days after two teens were killed in a dramatic, fiery crash involving a Tesla Model S in Ft. Lauderdale, on Friday night another Tesla sedan with a semi-autonomous Autopilot feature rear-ended a fire department truck while driving at a speed of 60 mph (97 kph) apparently without braking before impact, although as Associated Press reports so far police say it's unknown if the Autopilot feature was engaged.
The cause of the Friday evening crash, involving a Tesla Model S and a fire department mechanic truck stopped at a red light, was under investigation, said police in South Jordan, a suburb of Salt Lake City. The police added that there was light rain falling and roads were wet when the crash occurred.
"Witnesses indicated the Tesla Model S did not brake prior to impact," the statement said.
According to South Jordan police Sgt. Samuel Winkler, the Tesla's air bags were activated in the crash, and the Tesla driver suffered a broken right ankle.
Speaking to MartketBeat, Sgt. Winkler said that there was no indication the Tesla's driver was under the influence of any substance, and information on what the driver may have told investigators about the circumstances of the crash likely wouldn't be available before Monday.
The crash, in which the Tesla driver was injured, took place at a troubling time for Tesla, just one day after federal safety agencies - including not only the NTSB but also NHTSA - launched a probe investigating the performance of Tesla's semi-autonomous driving system, following the "horrific" Florida accident days earlier in which two passengers died after they were trapped in the flaming vehicle.
Even more ominously for Tesla, on Saturday Tesla competitor Waymo announced that Tesla's Matt Schwall has begun working for the self-driving car unit. According to Schwall's LinkedIn Bio, he had been Tesla's "primary technical contact" with both the NTSB & NHTSA, suggesting the company's troubles with government regulators may be set to escalate.
Schwall had been Tesla's "primary technical contact" w/ NTSB & NHTSA, according to his LinkedIn bio. https://t.co/MNOOTENcYW— Tim Higgins (@timkhiggins) May 12, 2018
Schwall's departure comes just hours after Tesla's chief of engineering, Doug Field, took an extended leave of absence from Tesla to "spend time with his family", at the most critical time possible for Tesla, just as the Model 3 rollout begins in earnest.
Police said they had been in contact with the National Transportation Safety Board about the crash. NTSB spokesman Keith Holloway said he didn't know whether the agency would get involved with the crash.
Meanwhile, in its latest broadside on Tesla, on Sunday morning the WSJ wrote a scathing critique of Tesla's autopilot, "In Self-Driving Car Road Test, We Are the Guinea Pigs", in which it questioned the validity of Elon Musk's claims about Tesla's safety record:
Tesla says that its cars with autonomous driving technology are 3.7 times safer than the average American vehicle. It’s true that Teslas are among the safest cars on the road, but it isn’t clear how much of this safety is due to the driving habits of its enthusiast owners (for now, those who can afford Teslas) or other factors, such as build quality or the cars’ crash avoidance technology, rather than Autopilot.
In the wake of a fatal 2016 crash, which happened when Autopilot was engaged, Tesla cited a report by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration as evidence that Autopilot mode makes Teslas 40% safer. NHTSA recently clarified the report was based on Tesla’s own unaudited data, and NHTSA didn’t take into account whether Autopilot was engaged. Complicating things further, Tesla rolled out an auto-braking safety feature—which almost certainly reduced crashes—shortly before it launched Autopilot.
As the WSJ also notes, "there isn’t enough data to verify that self-driving vehicles cause fewer accidents than human-driven ones." A Rand Corp. study concluded that traffic fatalities already occur at such relatively low rates—on the order of 1 per 100 million miles traveled—that determining whether self-driving cars are safer than humans could take decades.
To be sure, Musk won't be happy with the article's punchline:
What we do have is evidence—acknowledged in Tesla’s own user manuals—that Tesla’s semiautonomous driving system is easily fooled by bright sunlight, faded lane markings, seams in the road, etc. Researchers continue to document other ways to trick these systems, as well... The company promised a cross-country drive accomplished entirely by its self-driving tech sometime in 2017 but decided the system wasn’t yet ready.
While Tesla has promised to release safety data on its self-driving tech regularly starting next quarter, it remains unclear what kind of data it will release, "but experts say public sharing of data, from all makers of autonomous vehicles, is the only way to ensure proper evaluation of the safety of these new technologies."
Meanwhile, with every new report of a crash involving a Tesla, especially with an autopilot engaged, the public mood against the new and still largely untested "autopilot paradigm" is turning increasingly sour, and all that would take to set back the industry for years is an adverse NHTSA ruling, one which in light of Elon Musk's recent and numerous public meltdowns, looks increasingly probable.
Not Good ...
Perfect, the new IED....
Tesla should start making its own electric Fire Trucks to accompany all Teslas at all times. ;-)
Looney
I certainly hope they are on the new sanctions imposed on Iran list. Heaven help us if the Persians get their hands on a few Teslas
Why are they beta testing these on public roads?
Seems they are trying to get self-driven cars banned before they are even ready...
You have to give it to Musk…
When a new plane, a car, or a boat is being developed, it is thoroughly tested by well-paid professionals willing to take a huge risk.
This cocksucker, Musk, found a way to skip that and to actually sell the cars that are still being tested to the gullible “test dummies”. Brilliant, if you ask me! ;-)
Looney
Hitting the firetruck reminds me of the Frazier episode where he can't stop hitting the tree while learning to ride a bike.
TSLA has been given every benefit of the doubt. At some point, and I think soon, the tide turns quickly and gives TSLA the treatment it deserves, which is very little to no respect.
All press is good press. These are simply Tesla devotees taking one for the team.
Hmm- my 3yr old Benz will hit the brakes on its own when it senses a giant truck in front of it, whether the cruise control is on or off- not seeing the "new tech" mystery here, Elon......
More troubling is the rate of exodus of talent from Tesla- lot of smart people bailing ship fast, obviously foregoing their options deals- that's never a happy ending....... Maybe Elon's toothless brother Jethro is gonna get a new high-falutin' promotion to "Chief Technology Officer" now and things will be a-ok.......
So the head safety guy left the day after the NHTSA said they're going to get involved? There's your sign.....
Are these Disasters just Coincidence lately? They do seem to be happening now in bunches & with more Frequency.
So now besides catching on fire & burning people alive like nano thermite, there won't even be any fire trucks to put them out if they start to catch the neighborhood on fire.
60 mph into the back of a truck with no brakes?? That had to hurt.
Tesla driver checking how the car would react to a stationary object in front of it?
"They really got radar right in this release"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xkDOX8mZp3Y
As these accidents pile up, the Department of Transportation will seriously look into all the safety related defects in these cars and will likely issue a safety recall for all Teslas on the road.
This will be a death blow to Tesla, and likely trigger bankruptcy.
Now that's an interesting point. If Tesla gets hit with a total recall, that means all the cars go right back to Tesla, and then Tesla closes the doors forever, and that's the end of it.
He even got the suckers to put $3000 down on these Model 3's. I think it has less to do with his brilliance than with brain dead lefties virtue signaling to each other.
To be fair, the fire truck was painted Fire Engine Red, rendering it virtually invisible, and added that it really shouldn't have been parked there.
-- Tesla Press Release
Bill Gates taught him that trick. Who can argue with success?
vapoware
It IS strange how they’re not stopping all testing until they can tighten down what’s causing these accidents. How many people are they going to kill before they stop and think, back to the drawing board?
They are not testing, these are end users using the product in real life. Using the public as beta testers. In the T & C there may be a clause that the end user releases MuskCar from any liability.
Not the first fire truck that has been hit.
Light rain. Funny, in the testing in southern Arizona that issue never came up.
At least this one did not result in a fire.
That is what a beta test is. Lab testing is alpha testing.
Is that the new "What came first; the chicken or the egg" theory?
What’s loonier is they might be able to hustle more government money for the project. Because after all, it’s all about keeping children safe. Are you against keeping the children safe you fascist?
/s
Tesla needs to partner with planned parenthood. They both have the same mission statement.
So in the spirit of mother's day I will be nice. You are excellent at stating the obvious. You have the ability to be first to post a comment that inspires me very little. I commend you for saving your brain power for more important issues, such as jelly filled or powdered. Happy Mother's Day BaBaBouy!!
Bullish !! TSLA stock will be up +$7 tomorrow at the open.
In reply to n by BaBaBouy
Has to be positive for the stock price. Its like the broken window theory except it is Tesla..with every Tesla crash you have to replace the Tesla. Bullish!
Actually, if you think about it if you crash in one of these cars then picking a fire truck to plough into is probably the best option.
Doug Field, took an extended leave of absence from Tesla to "spend time with his family",
Sure he did! lol, he's never coming back!
...at the most critical time possible for Tesla
Right; just as it starts it's final dive
...just as the Model 3 rollout begins in earnest.
Oh yeah I buy that - here comes a tide of cars! 5,000 per week!
As an aside how dumb must you be to still use the auto drive feature at this point?
The car is impaired.
Obviously auto pilot was engaged.
What else would cause a sane and sober person to smash into the back of a fire truck at 60 mph without braking?
It's also obvious that the driver was relying on the auto pilot 100% and did not have his eyes on the road. If they did they would have applied the brakes.
Can I be an NTSB investigator now?
Told ya so.
A few very vulnerable sensors coupled to a flawed computer-system simply doesn't work.
Government involvement = massive fuckups.
Not good at all...
How Tesla PROBABLY Gamed Crash Tests
https://market-ticker.org/akcs-www?post=233468#
They're just modeling humans.
I recently test drove a model S...you would have to be insane to trust the autopilot....it drives like 15 year old. It was white knuckle...without my hands on the wheel.
I would be interested in hearing more about your experience ( as would others with a short position)....
no position...my friend was buying one...and I went along for the drive. Nice car....just the autopilot kicked off at the drop of a hat...with NO WARNING. It drive around the corner was just irradicate. Why what was your experience. Not everyone is a russian shorting troll.
Do you drive one?
model "S";for suicide
Darwinian mecha-selection.Tesla like its cars will crash & burn.
Seems to me Beta testing is still on-going........
you know what happens to beta fish?
The tinfoil part of me thinks Tesla was conceived and engineered to fail just to say, hey, we tried but electric cars ain't ready yet. Lets burn some more oil.......
You can have electric cars without self driving features.
Yes..but without all the "futuristic" functionality all the self loathing fanboys and QE inspired virtue signallers are deflated and will not pay ridiculous premiums for what is really a souped up golf cart (regulator removed).
Self loathing fanboys and QE inspired virtue signallers all argue / believe that TSLA is a "Tech" company because they allow TSLA to control their auto driving and mine their data. The car is really just a golf cart with a laptop connected to it.
2015 technology....but they just love Musk because he spits in the eye of old white man conventionality...and Wall St analysts as well.
TSLA will cry CH 11 or 7 by Sept. 2018, Musk will seek help at Betty Ford....where they will make him remove his wig.
Losing them at a faster rate than Tesla is making them.
Haven't we reached the point where a Tesla car bursting into flames or crashing "autonomously" is no longer news?
So the Guy Jumps Ship, guess we will see if he took His technical difficulties with him or he left Theirs behind.
All those futurologist millennial fucktards on reddit keep telling me that self-driving cars are the future and there's no way around that fact and I'm a redneck luddite asshole for not agreeing with them. They talk about Elon like he's the second coming of Christ.
As a 30-yr old nerd, I have seen way too many problems with computers over the years(random blue screens of death), since I built my first custom PC at age 12, to ever even think about trusting my life to them. As a gearhead, I enjoy driving way too much to ever give it up.
My peers are so fucking ignorant that I'm on the verge of developing a serious substance abuse problem. Thinking about the future when these fucktards get the reins is scary.
I can't wait until the shorts fuck Elon's whole world up. He's a parasite sucking up my tax dollars.