Trump Backs Down On China Threat: Instructs Commerce Dept To Rescue ZTE

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 05/13/2018 - 11:32

It appears the impact of "unintended consequences" has hit the Trump administration once again. Following the 'rescue' of Rusal - driven almost into the ground by Trump's aluminum tariffs and oligarch sanctions (which sent aluminum prices skyrocketing, crushing margins for end-users); it appears China's threats of retaliation against Trump's ban on giant Chinese telecoms company ZTE have sunk in.

As a reminder, in response to Trump's 7-year ban of component sales by US companies to China's ZTE (in retaliation for "tech IT theft and distribution"), a tide of angry populist rhetoric swept across China's social media and press, amid warnings from Chinese officials (and the company itself) that

"The Denial Order will not only severely impact the survival and development of ZTE, but will also cause damages to all partners of ZTE including a large number of U.S. companies."

China's foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying lashed out at the US, saying that "the U.S. is thinking and acting like a bully - only it can have high tech and others cannot. With regard to the high tech restrictions, they are citing the reason of national security, but their motivation is protectionism. Is the U.S. really that fragile?"

Additionally, at the time we pointed out that ironically, the US could be hurting its own interests through the export ban: as the WSJ reports, according to  international trade experts, the sales the will affect not just exported items, but also software and components marketed by American companies but manufactured in other parts of the world.

That would include a broad slate of hardware critical to ZTE, including Qualcomm semiconductors. It also potentially covers software like the Android operating system, which powers ZTE smartphones. ZTE is working to find ways to preserve its access to Android, according to a person familiar with the matter.

“If they’re unable to use Google Android, I think that’s a big blow because there’s no real viable alternative at this point,” said Neil Shah, an analyst with research firm Counterpoint.

And those "unintended consequences" have already started. China has made the semiconductor industry a key priority as part of its "Made in China 2025" initiative aimed at reducing dependence on foreign technology imports. The plan calls for at least 40% of all Chinese smartphones to contain domestically manufactured chips - which the government is plowing billions of dollars into. 

Analysts say money is now “raining down” from Beijing and state-backed funds to support the chip market, while the country’s state chip fund, known as the “Big Fund”, raised an estimated $32 billion in a new round of financing last month.  -Reuters

China won’t allow the U.S. to use chips as a stick against it. China can take steps to replace foreign-made chips with domestic,” reports China's hawkish Global Times newspaper in a commentary this week. “The Trump administration is helping us Chinese make such a decision.”

All of which perhaps explains why President Trump appears to have backed down from his most vociferous threats this morning, tweeting that he and President Xi "are working together to give massive Chinese phone company, ZTE, a way to get back into business, fast." Trump went on to explain that "too many jobs in China [had been] lost," perhaps noting subliminally that the same may apply to American workers, as Trump then concluded that the " Commerce Department has been instructed to get it done!"

Whether this is some quid pro quo to Xi for his help with Kim is unclear but it sure makes things awkward for some US allies who have voiced extremely strong negative opinions about ZTE in the vassal manners...

Last month UK warned business not to use ZTE equipment or services as it would have a “long term negative effect on the security of the UK," and UK's Cyber security chief warned "the use of ZTE equipment or services would present risk to UK national security that could not be mitigated effectively or practicably."

So does that mean that Washington is now supporting the rescue of a company that represents a threat to UK security?

For now the response is positive - as the editor of the Global Times, unofficial PRC mouthpiece, called it a good decision...

Comments

Hugh_Jorgan BaBaBouy Sun, 05/13/2018 - 11:43 Permalink

He has already gotten something for it. Watch over the next few weeks there will likely be a small surprise concession by China that pops up in the news.

If Trump tweets it, he "owns it" and feels like he got a good deal.

Endgame Napoleon Hugh_Jorgan Sun, 05/13/2018 - 12:37 Permalink

The US moved production in the PC & mobile-tech industries that American citizens pioneered to China, offshoring over 2 million jobs and sacrificing all of those SS contributions before the Boomer retirement so that the Chinese could have those jobs, in addition to giving them the opportunity to pinch technology secrets.

Yet, China claims that the US is a bully, saying the US thinks that only Americans can be in tech. 

They have nothing if not nerve.

But Trump should stay on controlling the US border and mass-scale immigration, not because the Chinese have lost jobs.

America has 50 to 95 million citizens out of the workforce, depending on how working-age is defined, along with millions of underemployed citizens, many of whom get their major household bills—like rent and groceries—paid by taxpayers by having sex, reproducing in single-earner households and staying below the income limits for welfare by working only part time. 

They still get their up to $6,431 in refundable child tax credit EITC money when they just work part time and are counted as “employed,” even though government pays their bills. They get that unearned income from government, even when they are not citizens of this country and/or are in this country illegally, while millions of out-of-the-workforce citizens are not even counted as unemployed and qualify for zero in public momey.

If American businesspeople ever stop the corporate buyback spree, using their giant tax cuts to create jobs in this country that cover rent that absorbs more than half of earned-only income for millions of non-welfare-eligible citizens, those jobs will go to illegal aliens on welfare if the flow of illegal border crossing is not stopped. 

RedBaron616 BaBaBouy Sun, 05/13/2018 - 12:43 Permalink

Coward. I knew he wouldn't do anything to China. We will continue to lose ground. MAGA was just a bone thrown to reel the voters in. Voters are stupid and have short memories. Poke this country; it's done.

JLarryL boostedhorse Sun, 05/13/2018 - 12:06 Permalink

The problem is that technology gets widely disseminated and easily copied. People are going to copy and refine, that's really what so much of technology is about -- see Steve Jobs. Innovative technology itself isn't enough.

Trump can try, but high tech can't be contained. It backfires if you try. Immediately China has all the motivation it needs to build its own semiconductor industry. The Communist leadership harnesses a new fervor in its people. It is Pyrrhus of Epirus for the 21st century.

I like to think that we in the USA would be much better off if we focused our innovation and investment LESS on the military. But I dream.

If we are victorious in one more battle with the Romans, we shall be utterly ruined. — Plutarch

Endgame Napoleon JLarryL Sun, 05/13/2018 - 12:47 Permalink

You are right about the allocation of government funds, but most Americans see zero economic benefits from the innovation. The industrial jobs are distributed to the low-cost labor in foreign countries. And the gains from the innovation all go to the top 1% business class and the top 20% of assortative mates who concentrate the good-paying jobs in fewer households, investing their extra money from mostly salaried, non-job-creating wealth in companies employing mostly low-cost laborers overseas and welfare-boosted / womb-productive citizens & noncitizens here who do not need decent wages or full-time hours due to their ever-growing, pay-per-birth potpourri from government. 

Fireman Cardinal Fang Sun, 05/13/2018 - 12:32 Permalink

So true...so true...Look at "our" fucking cutting edge spontaneous combusting "Teslas". If it weren't for the fact that the damn chink invented wheels (or oh vey...worse...the Iranians!!!!!) were on there....None of Mad Mars Musk shit would be blowing up round da clock!

Oh and DO try to catch up with the current state of affairs with leaders in quantum tech. You appear to be woefully fucking parochial.

 

http://www.newsweek.com/china-using-quantum-physics-take-over-world-695…

https://www.forbes.com/sites/saadiampekkanen/2016/09/30/china-leads-the…

http://qa.answers.com/Q/Did_the_chinese_invent_the_wheel

wafm iClaudius Sun, 05/13/2018 - 12:35 Permalink

Trump doesn't get advice, he gets orders from the deep state. the guys in suits that walk in straight after he's sworn in, and tell him how things will go from then on. Trump is just another fuckin puppet on aleash, and if he doesn't toe the line he knows what will happen to him and to the rest of his clan.

tmosley Sun, 05/13/2018 - 11:39 Permalink

Stop characterizing everything in terms of "backing down". Everything Trump does is in pursuit of getting a better deal. Trump has extracted some concession from the Chinese over this.

The days of US bullying everyone they can bully, and being the enemy of everyone else are OVER. Now we will deal with EVERYONE.

DingleBarryObummer tmosley Sun, 05/13/2018 - 12:26 Permalink

Meet Wilbur Ross, who once bailed out Trump in Atlantic City and is now his pick for Commerce secretary

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wilbur_Ross#Career

In the 1980s, Donald Trump was in financial trouble. His three casinos in Atlantic City were under foreclosure threat from lenders. Ross, who was then the senior managing director of Rothschild Inc., represented investors in the casino. Along with Carl Icahn, Ross convinced bondholders to strike a deal with Trump that allowed Trump to keep control of the casinos.[11][12]

I wonder what he owes the Rothschilds, and what he is doing to repay them.  He didn't release his tax records so I guess we will never know.

RedBaron616 tmosley Sun, 05/13/2018 - 12:49 Permalink

Better deal? Yeah, right. The concessions are mostly window dressing. Just surrender and move ALL the manufacturing plants to China and be done. So sick of "free traders" and all their whining. We are paying for the Chinese military buildup at the same time we complain about it. Great trade policy, Trump.

Vote up!
geno-econ Sun, 05/13/2018 - 11:51 Permalink

Threaten to revoke all "Trump" trademark rights including licensing agreements as well as TV appearances and Trump will fold fast.     Bankruptcy, resignation, retirement, divorce and change in attitude sure to follow----perhaps even turn to religion and monastic life style.

Chief Joesph Sun, 05/13/2018 - 11:51 Permalink

The U.S. is no longer the high tech country it once was.  Nor is the U.S. the #1 manufacturer of high tech equipment any longer.  All U.S. sanctions are going to do is come back to bite the U.S. in the butt. If Trump was truly high tech, as he thinks he is, he would have realized that before he got on the roll about sanctions. Now, we have shaky relations with China and other countries. 

Cardinal Fang Chief Joesph Sun, 05/13/2018 - 12:04 Permalink

While I agree that the US isn't a manufacturing powerhouse, it is still the freedom of being able to design and build something in your garage that holds a lot of value.

i was in Vanc, WA back in the early 80's teaching the japs at SEH how to grow silicon crystals using furnaces made in Rochester, NY.

They didn't have a clue.

At some point in the near future when everyone writes off the US, the idea train is gonna come to a complete halt and innovation is gonna be a quaint notion.

That is when all the old Bridgeports and South Bends are gonna come in handy.

maybe...

lol, the millenials will try to use them to blend a cappuccino.

So on second thought, maybe you are right.

we are fucked.

 

 