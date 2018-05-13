Trump Backs Down On China Threat: Instructs Commerce Dept To Rescue ZTE

It appears the impact of "unintended consequences" has hit the Trump administration once again. Following the 'rescue' of Rusal - driven almost into the ground by Trump's aluminum tariffs and oligarch sanctions (which sent aluminum prices skyrocketing, crushing margins for end-users); it appears China's threats of retaliation against Trump's ban on giant Chinese telecoms company ZTE have sunk in.
As a reminder, in response to Trump's 7-year ban of component sales by US companies to China's ZTE (in retaliation for "tech IT theft and distribution"), a tide of angry populist rhetoric swept across China's social media and press, amid warnings from Chinese officials (and the company itself) that
"The Denial Order will not only severely impact the survival and development of ZTE, but will also cause damages to all partners of ZTE including a large number of U.S. companies."
China's foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying lashed out at the US, saying that "the U.S. is thinking and acting like a bully - only it can have high tech and others cannot. With regard to the high tech restrictions, they are citing the reason of national security, but their motivation is protectionism. Is the U.S. really that fragile?"
Additionally, at the time we pointed out that ironically, the US could be hurting its own interests through the export ban: as the WSJ reports, according to international trade experts, the sales the will affect not just exported items, but also software and components marketed by American companies but manufactured in other parts of the world.
That would include a broad slate of hardware critical to ZTE, including Qualcomm semiconductors. It also potentially covers software like the Android operating system, which powers ZTE smartphones. ZTE is working to find ways to preserve its access to Android, according to a person familiar with the matter.
“If they’re unable to use Google Android, I think that’s a big blow because there’s no real viable alternative at this point,” said Neil Shah, an analyst with research firm Counterpoint.
And those "unintended consequences" have already started. China has made the semiconductor industry a key priority as part of its "Made in China 2025" initiative aimed at reducing dependence on foreign technology imports. The plan calls for at least 40% of all Chinese smartphones to contain domestically manufactured chips - which the government is plowing billions of dollars into.
Analysts say money is now “raining down” from Beijing and state-backed funds to support the chip market, while the country’s state chip fund, known as the “Big Fund”, raised an estimated $32 billion in a new round of financing last month. -Reuters
“China won’t allow the U.S. to use chips as a stick against it. China can take steps to replace foreign-made chips with domestic,” reports China's hawkish Global Times newspaper in a commentary this week. “The Trump administration is helping us Chinese make such a decision.”
All of which perhaps explains why President Trump appears to have backed down from his most vociferous threats this morning, tweeting that he and President Xi "are working together to give massive Chinese phone company, ZTE, a way to get back into business, fast." Trump went on to explain that "too many jobs in China [had been] lost," perhaps noting subliminally that the same may apply to American workers, as Trump then concluded that the " Commerce Department has been instructed to get it done!"
President Xi of China, and I, are working together to give massive Chinese phone company, ZTE, a way to get back into business, fast. Too many jobs in China lost. Commerce Department has been instructed to get it done!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 13, 2018
Whether this is some quid pro quo to Xi for his help with Kim is unclear but it sure makes things awkward for some US allies who have voiced extremely strong negative opinions about ZTE in the vassal manners...
Last month UK warned business not to use ZTE equipment or services as it would have a “long term negative effect on the security of the UK," and UK's Cyber security chief warned "the use of ZTE equipment or services would present risk to UK national security that could not be mitigated effectively or practicably."
So does that mean that Washington is now supporting the rescue of a company that represents a threat to UK security?
For now the response is positive - as the editor of the Global Times, unofficial PRC mouthpiece, called it a good decision...
Welcome this decision. Whether or not ZTE had been punished as a card played by Washington in its trade war against China. President Trump’s latest decision is a good decision. https://t.co/z4XLQyn489— Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) May 13, 2018
Take note EU - threaten to fire all workers in your US based factories and Trump will fold, fast.
Flippedy Flip Flop Flopper ...
In reply to Take note EU - threaten to… by boostedhorse
He has already gotten something for it. Watch over the next few weeks there will likely be a small surprise concession by China that pops up in the news.
If Trump tweets it, he "owns it" and feels like he got a good deal.
In reply to f by BaBaBouy
Bit strange the UK saying don't use ZTE products due to possible security problems when the UK's backbone network is based on Hawaii products.
Both being ebil Chinese of course.
In reply to He has already gotten… by Hugh_Jorgan
Flippety Flop to the Barbershop (cept for the Barbershop part)
In reply to Bit strange the UK saying… by JohninMK
It has been many years since I read "The Art of the Deal". Read the section on dealings with subcontractors and then substitute trading partners for subcontractors.
In reply to Flippety Flop to the… by TheWholeYearInn
The art of flip flopping let me correct it for you.
In reply to The Art of the Deal. by King of Ruperts Land
Trump backed down on China and N Korea.
But he's hell-bent on destroying the Middle East. Why?
Israhell wants him to.
Artist's IMPRESSION of Satanyahoo RIDING Trump
In reply to The art of flip flopping le… by The central planners
When home-grown GMO Pentacon fodder does the dying in the fast approaching next anglozionazi judaic war against Iran, will tRumpians finally get it?....Not a fucking hope!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FhTMy9ma2mQ&feature=youtu.be
In reply to He has already gotten… by Hugh_Jorgan
The US moved production in the PC & mobile-tech industries that American citizens pioneered to China, offshoring over 2 million jobs and sacrificing all of those SS contributions before the Boomer retirement so that the Chinese could have those jobs, in addition to giving them the opportunity to pinch technology secrets.
Yet, China claims that the US is a bully, saying the US thinks that only Americans can be in tech.
They have nothing if not nerve.
But Trump should stay on controlling the US border and mass-scale immigration, not because the Chinese have lost jobs.
America has 50 to 95 million citizens out of the workforce, depending on how working-age is defined, along with millions of underemployed citizens, many of whom get their major household bills—like rent and groceries—paid by taxpayers by having sex, reproducing in single-earner households and staying below the income limits for welfare by working only part time.
They still get their up to $6,431 in refundable child tax credit EITC money when they just work part time and are counted as “employed,” even though government pays their bills. They get that unearned income from government, even when they are not citizens of this country and/or are in this country illegally, while millions of out-of-the-workforce citizens are not even counted as unemployed and qualify for zero in public momey.
If American businesspeople ever stop the corporate buyback spree, using their giant tax cuts to create jobs in this country that cover rent that absorbs more than half of earned-only income for millions of non-welfare-eligible citizens, those jobs will go to illegal aliens on welfare if the flow of illegal border crossing is not stopped.
In reply to He has already gotten… by Hugh_Jorgan
Coward. I knew he wouldn't do anything to China. We will continue to lose ground. MAGA was just a bone thrown to reel the voters in. Voters are stupid and have short memories. Poke this country; it's done.
In reply to f by BaBaBouy
The problem is that technology gets widely disseminated and easily copied. People are going to copy and refine, that's really what so much of technology is about -- see Steve Jobs. Innovative technology itself isn't enough.
Trump can try, but high tech can't be contained. It backfires if you try. Immediately China has all the motivation it needs to build its own semiconductor industry. The Communist leadership harnesses a new fervor in its people. It is Pyrrhus of Epirus for the 21st century.
I like to think that we in the USA would be much better off if we focused our innovation and investment LESS on the military. But I dream.
If we are victorious in one more battle with the Romans, we shall be utterly ruined. — Plutarch
In reply to Take note EU - threaten to… by boostedhorse
You are right about the allocation of government funds, but most Americans see zero economic benefits from the innovation. The industrial jobs are distributed to the low-cost labor in foreign countries. And the gains from the innovation all go to the top 1% business class and the top 20% of assortative mates who concentrate the good-paying jobs in fewer households, investing their extra money from mostly salaried, non-job-creating wealth in companies employing mostly low-cost laborers overseas and welfare-boosted / womb-productive citizens & noncitizens here who do not need decent wages or full-time hours due to their ever-growing, pay-per-birth potpourri from government.
In reply to The problem is that… by JLarryL
Chinese chips, what could possibly go wong?
A country that makes Teslas should never mock others.
In reply to Chinese chips, what could… by Cardinal Fang
There's always screwball companies, no matter where you go. Tesla, mercifully, will be vaporizing shortly.
In reply to A country that makes Teslas… by QuadrupleH
So true...so true...Look at "our" fucking cutting edge spontaneous combusting "Teslas". If it weren't for the fact that the damn chink invented wheels (or oh vey...worse...the Iranians!!!!!) were on there....None of Mad Mars Musk shit would be blowing up round da clock!
Oh and DO try to catch up with the current state of affairs with leaders in quantum tech. You appear to be woefully fucking parochial.
http://www.newsweek.com/china-using-quantum-physics-take-over-world-695…
https://www.forbes.com/sites/saadiampekkanen/2016/09/30/china-leads-the…
http://qa.answers.com/Q/Did_the_chinese_invent_the_wheel
In reply to Chinese chips, what could… by Cardinal Fang
sure look at the F35 junk with endless software and hardware problems... made in China? nope, made by the american morons at Lockheed fuckin Martin sir.
In reply to Chinese chips, what could… by Cardinal Fang
Who the fuck is advising Trump?
Let me restate your question: Who the fuck is telling Trump what to do? Answer: the Rothschilds.
In reply to Who the fuck is advising… by iClaudius
A coven of zionazi undead.
In reply to Who the fuck is advising… by iClaudius
Trump doesn't get advice, he gets orders from the deep state. the guys in suits that walk in straight after he's sworn in, and tell him how things will go from then on. Trump is just another fuckin puppet on aleash, and if he doesn't toe the line he knows what will happen to him and to the rest of his clan.
In reply to Who the fuck is advising… by iClaudius
Stop characterizing everything in terms of "backing down". Everything Trump does is in pursuit of getting a better deal. Trump has extracted some concession from the Chinese over this.
The days of US bullying everyone they can bully, and being the enemy of everyone else are OVER. Now we will deal with EVERYONE.
I'll give Trump the benefit of the doubt!
I'll wait and see :)
In reply to Stop characterizing… by tmosley
That would be the intelligent thing to do.
In reply to I'll give Trump the benefit… by JibjeResearch
By the time enough people figure out what's going on, we'll all be ruined. Trump tends to end in bankruptcy, divorce, banishment, or payoff.
In reply to I'll give Trump the benefit… by JibjeResearch
What % of his companies wound up in bankruptcy?
I'll wait while you look it up.
SPOILER ALERT: it is a low single digit %.
In reply to By the time enough people… by JLarryL
Meet Wilbur Ross, who once bailed out Trump in Atlantic City and is now his pick for Commerce secretary
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wilbur_Ross#Career
I wonder what he owes the Rothschilds, and what he is doing to repay them. He didn't release his tax records so I guess we will never know.
In reply to What % of his companies… by tmosley
I have some things to look at: PetroYuan, BRI, and China 2025; US pensions, Healthcare, and debt.
Trump fails if he can not counter those 6 things!
So far, he is not winning!
In reply to By the time enough people… by JLarryL
That's what the Red Shield wielding fake swamp drainer is counting on.
USSA got O fucking bummered again and most of the twats don't even know it.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FhTMy9ma2mQ&feature=youtu.be
In reply to I'll give Trump the benefit… by JibjeResearch
"Everything Trump does is in pursuit of getting [Netantahu] a better deal"
fixed it
In reply to Stop characterizing… by tmosley
You have proven yourself to be an idiot.
Time for yet another new user name!
What are you up to now? 25? 50?
In reply to "Everything Trump does is in… by TheWholeYearInn
I forgot to wish you Happy Mothers Day Peggy!
cheers!
In reply to You have proven yourself to… by tmosley
Wake up while you still can
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FhTMy9ma2mQ&feature=youtu.be
In reply to You have proven yourself to… by tmosley
I honestly thought that you were way cleverer than that, Trump is a Rothschilds' puppet and it's not like there is not enough verifiable facts to prove it:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FhTMy9ma2mQ&t=85s
In reply to Stop characterizing… by tmosley
Better deal? Yeah, right. The concessions are mostly window dressing. Just surrender and move ALL the manufacturing plants to China and be done. So sick of "free traders" and all their whining. We are paying for the Chinese military buildup at the same time we complain about it. Great trade policy, Trump.
In reply to Stop characterizing… by tmosley
business is a give and a take. this isn't a bad deal. people just want reasons to be histarical
Zh would NEVER present a news story as potentially catastrophic unless it was actually taking us into the maw of hell.
In reply to business is a give and a… by RobertTheGenius
Meanwhile Xi makes new trading partners -
In tune with President Macri's words, Xi Jinping thanked Argentina "the support they have given us for our claim of a single China as we support theirs for the Falkland Islands." (Telam 17 May 2017).
Falklands - Argentina's Imaginary Territory (1 pg):- https://www.academia.edu/35715281/Falklands_Argentinas_Imaginary_Territory
Oops!
So the market will rise as my silver stack takes it between the knees.
A bird in the hand is worth 2 in the bush.
In reply to So the market will rise as… by radio man
Threaten to revoke all "Trump" trademark rights including licensing agreements as well as TV appearances and Trump will fold fast. Bankruptcy, resignation, retirement, divorce and change in attitude sure to follow----perhaps even turn to religion and monastic life style.
You are legitimately retarded.
In reply to Threaten to revoke all … by geno-econ
Says the Trumptard...
In reply to You are legitimately… by tmosley
Says the TDS infected blowhard.
In reply to Says the Trumptard... by 666D Chess
Can't get rid of him legitimately, so steal everything he has? Isn't this like communist or socialism? I know USA does it to other countries but lol...GTFO. Do you even know if he's religious or not, dipshit?
In reply to Threaten to revoke all … by geno-econ
The U.S. is no longer the high tech country it once was. Nor is the U.S. the #1 manufacturer of high tech equipment any longer. All U.S. sanctions are going to do is come back to bite the U.S. in the butt. If Trump was truly high tech, as he thinks he is, he would have realized that before he got on the roll about sanctions. Now, we have shaky relations with China and other countries.
Yes, the US will have to pay a price, to force China to withdraw their support from Pyongyang. Xi thought he could have things both ways, because Obama wasn't willing to pay that price. Today, if China wants good relations, they are going to have to behave more constructively, and that is a good thing.
In reply to The U.S. is no longer the… by Chief Joesph
While I agree that the US isn't a manufacturing powerhouse, it is still the freedom of being able to design and build something in your garage that holds a lot of value.
i was in Vanc, WA back in the early 80's teaching the japs at SEH how to grow silicon crystals using furnaces made in Rochester, NY.
They didn't have a clue.
At some point in the near future when everyone writes off the US, the idea train is gonna come to a complete halt and innovation is gonna be a quaint notion.
That is when all the old Bridgeports and South Bends are gonna come in handy.
maybe...
lol, the millenials will try to use them to blend a cappuccino.
So on second thought, maybe you are right.
we are fucked.
In reply to The U.S. is no longer the… by Chief Joesph
And the best way to deal with that long term is do nothing about IP theft, because it will have a boomerang effect.
You sir are a genius!
In reply to The U.S. is no longer the… by Chief Joesph