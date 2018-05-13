The United States Of Beer

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 05/13/2018 - 22:35

Across the board, beer consumption in the United States has been slowly and steadily dropping since the early ’80s.

However, as Visual Capitalist's Nick Routley notes, that fact doesn’t tell the whole story. Trends around beer consumption are anything but uniform, and the industry is evolving rapidly thanks to the craft beer boom in cities throughout the country.

BEER CONSUMPTION BY STATE

Today’s infographic looks at regional beer consumption, as well as trends over the past half-decade.

Courtesy of: Visual Capitalist

PINTS OF INTEREST

Beer is still the most popular alcoholic beverage in America, though that demand is not spread equally. Here are states and regions that stand out:

Utah
The Beehive State has unusually low levels of beer consumption for a couple of reasons. First, the state has a high population of Mormons (~60%), who mostly abstain from drinking alcohol. Secondly, Salt Lake City has unusual liquor lawsthat restrict the percentage of alcohol in beer to 4.0% ABV.

Despite these barriers, Utah’s beer consumption grew by 2.8% between 2012 and 2017 – the sixth highest growth rate in the country.

New Hampshire
Another outlier, though in the opposite direction, is New Hampshire. The state has no sales tax, a fact that beer drinkers in Vermont, Massachusetts, and Maine are well aware of. It’s estimated that over 50% of the states alcohol sales are to out-of-state visitors. NH’s tax-free booze is such a big draw, that bootlegging has become a problem for states like New York.

Pacific Northwest
America’s West Coast – Oregon in particular – has been at the forefront of the craft beer revolution sweeping the country. Portland alone has over 100 craft brewers, and nearly double-digit growth in the past five years. In states like Oregon and Washington, demand shows no sign of slowing down.

THE FULL LIST

Here’s a complete table, that sums up beer consumption across the country, as per data from Wall St 24/7.

Comments

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 1
wee-weed up BandGap Sun, 05/13/2018 - 23:37 Permalink

Once American beer drinkers try craft beers, they never go back to the piss-tasting swill the old US BIG beer producers put out.

Thus the falling numbers, as none of the craft beers yet have the overall sales numbers of the big US producers.

But the trend is RAPIDLY changing, for the good!

And the US BIG beer producers are VERY worried.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Cabreado Sun, 05/13/2018 - 22:42 Permalink

If you like making beer, good for you (I fully support you).

If you're entering the brewing biz to make money...

keep your expectations in check.

Saturation has arrived.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
loveyajimbo Sun, 05/13/2018 - 22:43 Permalink

Craft beer is OK... I prefer Modelo or Sam Adams Light.

And yes, I support deporting ALL illegals, man, woman, child.

Trump betrayed us on that one.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
VideoEng_NC Sun, 05/13/2018 - 22:51 Permalink

A good engineer knows his beer & also knows Utah is the place to get outstanding high gravity brew...just not on draft.  And remember, they measure on weight not volume. 

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 1
HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 Sun, 05/13/2018 - 22:54 Permalink

Eventually people in the US will realize that mass produced shit is just that: shit.

I acquired a taste for German export beir at a young age. Coming back to the US was such a disappointment. For too long the US was a beer wasteland full of piss water. Now? It has improved. I still love good German beer or a Belgian beer. In Germany each town has a brewery. In Belgium, the monks have made amazing beer for centuries. Don't mess around with the beir gods. Canned piss water is a sacrilege.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
DuneCreature Sun, 05/13/2018 - 22:57 Permalink

Beer is good and probably safer than water anymore.

~~*~~ Doctor Frog Goes To Washington DC ~~*~~

The Doc is Seething Mad and Trying To Fix That Madness

He still has all of his faculties and limbs but with the Chemtrails in the air, scant GMO insects left to eat and bad meds in the runoff water he may grow an extra head or two on the trip to DC.

The Petition To End The Federal Reserve Bank

http://www.endthefedreserve.com/

I doubt even a mean seething frog will last very long in The Cesspool but my hat is off to him for trying.

Live Hard, We The People Should Give The Good Doc A Lift To Get Him Inside The DC Beltway At The Very Least And Bang On The End The FED Drum With Him Just On The Off Chance He Is Actually A Magic Prince, Die Free

~ DC v8.8

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
DuneCreature fishwharf Sun, 05/13/2018 - 23:29 Permalink

Oh, pardon sir.

That was pretty cryptic, wasn’t it?

Here, I will let the good Doc Frog (the Doc part is just what I’ve read him referred to as.) speak for himself. .. I like his videos, at least the ones I’ve watched. .. Some of them sound just like me spewing. …. On a coherent day.

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCoadVWF3acwZhffVQkVKv2Q/videos?disable…

Live Hard, Some People Call Me Dr Dune And Some People Call Me Dr Dumbass And Some People Just Vacate The Building Quietly, Die Free

~ DC v8.8

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
fishwharf Sun, 05/13/2018 - 23:06 Permalink

I love Oregon craft beers, especially the IPAs.  Too bad each pint has about 350 calories, and drinking more than two will make driving unsafe.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
CatInTheHat Sun, 05/13/2018 - 23:23 Permalink

Yup. We're a bunch of drunks in Oregon since the Cali invaders started moving in and beginning their gentrification project, throwing people into the streets. 

You might consider a good home brew if you were surrounded by a bunch of NEOliberals too!

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Alananda Sun, 05/13/2018 - 23:37 Permalink

Correlate "marijuana decriminalization", "medical marijuana", and "marijuana  legalization" with "beer consumption".  Tell THAT story!

Then, read the incomplete list of "organizations" that, according to this weekend warrior are the "reason" "cannabis is still a crime".

http://www.wakingtimes.com/2018/05/11/these-5-organizations-are-the-reason-cannabis-is-still-a-crime/

Sorry to be late to this thread's party, but, I bet we could name at least twelve MORE "organizations" as reasons why cannabis is still a "crime".

Let me start off with one my wife named:  BIG LAW!

BEER, of course, belongs to BIG ALCOHOL.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Muppet Sun, 05/13/2018 - 23:48 Permalink

Craft beer is a fad that recently passed its peak.  Go to any college campus and you'll see this fad has faded.   Cocktails and hard spirits are getting attention.   Soon, I predict Rose wine (blush) will be a big hit.   Throughout Europe, rose wine is a fad.  I predict it is soon coming to the USA.