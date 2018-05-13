The United States Of Beer

Across the board, beer consumption in the United States has been slowly and steadily dropping since the early ’80s.
However, as Visual Capitalist's Nick Routley notes, that fact doesn’t tell the whole story. Trends around beer consumption are anything but uniform, and the industry is evolving rapidly thanks to the craft beer boom in cities throughout the country.
BEER CONSUMPTION BY STATE
Today’s infographic looks at regional beer consumption, as well as trends over the past half-decade.
Courtesy of: Visual Capitalist
PINTS OF INTEREST
Beer is still the most popular alcoholic beverage in America, though that demand is not spread equally. Here are states and regions that stand out:
Utah
The Beehive State has unusually low levels of beer consumption for a couple of reasons. First, the state has a high population of Mormons (~60%), who mostly abstain from drinking alcohol. Secondly, Salt Lake City has unusual liquor lawsthat restrict the percentage of alcohol in beer to 4.0% ABV.
Despite these barriers, Utah’s beer consumption grew by 2.8% between 2012 and 2017 – the sixth highest growth rate in the country.
New Hampshire
Another outlier, though in the opposite direction, is New Hampshire. The state has no sales tax, a fact that beer drinkers in Vermont, Massachusetts, and Maine are well aware of. It’s estimated that over 50% of the states alcohol sales are to out-of-state visitors. NH’s tax-free booze is such a big draw, that bootlegging has become a problem for states like New York.
Pacific Northwest
America’s West Coast – Oregon in particular – has been at the forefront of the craft beer revolution sweeping the country. Portland alone has over 100 craft brewers, and nearly double-digit growth in the past five years. In states like Oregon and Washington, demand shows no sign of slowing down.
THE FULL LIST
Here’s a complete table, that sums up beer consumption across the country, as per data from Wall St 24/7.
Comments
We are in the golden age of beer.
finally, some good news..
In reply to We are in the golden age of… by spanish inquisition
Not really.
In reply to finally, some good news.. by Number 9
but we can tip a craft beer to our satanist overlords..
#winning..
o and if ever around missoula mt look for a craft beer called dragon's breath..
excellent pilsner.
In reply to Not really. by revolla
In reply to but we can tip a craft beer… by Number 9
In reply to Mohammad's favorite beer was… by LiteBeeer
In reply to How's the weather in the Tel… by bananas
In reply to You mean the new capitol… by LiteBeeer
In reply to There isn't enough alcohol… by NoDebt
Once American beer drinkers try craft beers, they never go back to the piss-tasting swill the old US BIG beer producers put out.
Thus the falling numbers, as none of the craft beers yet have the overall sales numbers of the big US producers.
But the trend is RAPIDLY changing, for the good!
And the US BIG beer producers are VERY worried.
In reply to Hmmmm, isopropyl alcohol… by BandGap
They're not US anymore, they're Brazilian and Belgian I think, bought those companies when their trajectory was heading down.
In reply to Once American beer drinkers… by wee-weed up
In reply to Hmmmm, isopropyl alcohol… by BandGap
Yep, and the USofA dominates the World Beer Cup. Yes! We're #1, Murica.
https://vinepair.com/booze-news/best-beers-earth-according-world-beer-c…
In reply to We are in the golden age of… by spanish inquisition
Still nothing like a good Scotch...
Cheap: Teacher's
Expensive: Balvenie 21
YUMMY!!
In reply to We are in the golden age of… by spanish inquisition
In reply to Still nothing like a good… by loveyajimbo
I definitely do my part to help the craft beer industry, one pint at a time.
I not only drink beer, I work in the sewer industry.
I will always have a job.
In reply to I definitely do my part to… by vulcanraven
If you like making beer, good for you (I fully support you).
If you're entering the brewing biz to make money...
keep your expectations in check.
Saturation has arrived.
Craft beer is OK... I prefer Modelo or Sam Adams Light.
You younger Right Wing guys should start making craft beer and market it to other like minded people. There's a coffee company doing that and they are having a lot of success.
Just looked it up. Black Rifle Company.
https://www.blackriflecoffee.com/
In reply to Craft beer is OK... I prefer… by loveyajimbo
A good engineer knows his beer & also knows Utah is the place to get outstanding high gravity brew...just not on draft. And remember, they measure on weight not volume.
That's why they're all 5% just like canadian beer.
In reply to A good engineer knows his… by VideoEng_NC
Thanks. Now we have another reason for progs to tax us to death - to close the "Beer Gap".
Eventually people in the US will realize that mass produced shit is just that: shit.
I acquired a taste for German export beir at a young age. Coming back to the US was such a disappointment. For too long the US was a beer wasteland full of piss water. Now? It has improved. I still love good German beer or a Belgian beer. In Germany each town has a brewery. In Belgium, the monks have made amazing beer for centuries. Don't mess around with the beir gods. Canned piss water is a sacrilege.
I like Coors and their light. And the dry taste of Corona before or after the Coors. A nice balance. Followed, of course, by a few hits on the vape and some Lena Horne.
In reply to Eventually people in the US… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
There is no accounting for taste.
In reply to I like Coors and their light… by Baron von Bud
New Belgium 1554. OMG. So good.
Beer is good and probably safer than water anymore.
DC: I don't always get what you are trying to say, but I like the way you say it.
In reply to Beer is good and probably… by DuneCreature
In reply to DC: I don't always get what… by fishwharf
Craft beer is almost a religion in Colorado. We visited last year - you can have something different every day.
In reply to Craft beer is almost a… by WileyCoyote
Sierra Nevada brewery doesn't use fluoride in their brew water.So you know.
I love Oregon craft beers, especially the IPAs. Too bad each pint has about 350 calories, and drinking more than two will make driving unsafe.
I don't know what IPA is. I don't want to know.
In reply to I love Oregon craft beers,… by fishwharf
India Pale Ale
In reply to I don't know what IPA is. I… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
In Oregon? Okay.
In reply to India Pale Ale by fishwharf
Drinking a Stone IPA now.
Yup. We're a bunch of drunks in Oregon since the Cali invaders started moving in and beginning their gentrification project, throwing people into the streets.
You might consider a good home brew if you were surrounded by a bunch of NEOliberals too!
Craft beer is a fad that recently passed its peak. Go to any college campus and you'll see this fad has faded. Cocktails and hard spirits are getting attention. Soon, I predict Rose wine (blush) will be a big hit. Throughout Europe, rose wine is a fad. I predict it is soon coming to the USA.
My god, so the European palate has been destroyed much as much as the US palate! God help us. Rose isn't wine it's crap wine for people that want to act like they drink wine. Revolting. Absolutely revolting.
In reply to Craft beer is a fad that… by Muppet