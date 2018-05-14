Argentine Peso Collapses To New Low Despite Massive Intervention

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 05/14/2018 - 09:13

Update: *ARGENTINE CENBANK SAID TO OFFER $5B IN PESO MARKET AT 25/USD - That's 10% of reserves!!

* * *

The Argentine Central Bank spent over $1 billion buying pesos on Friday (and another billion to buy short-term bonds back) to support the collapsing currency...

But... the weekend appears to have provided no confidence improvement for investors who are wary of this week's maturing bills (traders see Tuesday as key day for the BCRA, when it is scheduled to faces maturity of ARS673mm in Lebacs) and the potential delays of any IMF bailout...

However, BNP Paribas says the Peso is too risky to even short, even taking into account the carry return...

“...we prudently decided to close our tactical short 1m NDF USDARS at 23.75,” strategists led by Gabriel Gersztein write in a report,

“If anything, this is not the time to be structurally positioned in ARS assets, in our view”

But JPMorgan is even more concerned, warning that the peso may face “disorder” this week if the nation’s central bank struggles to roll over about $30 billion of short-term notes set to expire.

As Bloomberg reports, the central bank is scheduled to auction notes known as Lebacs on Tuesday, in order to roll over about 674 billion pesos ($30 billion) of securities that mature on Wednesday.

The yield on Lebacs due June jumped to 58.1 percent in the secondary market today, forcing the central bank to intervene in secondary markets.

“A failure in rolling over the maturing Lebac stock would lead to a disorder bid on the dollar and renovated capital outflow,” JPMorgan analysts Diego Pereira and Lucila Barbeito wrote in a note.

"The recent measures by the central bank, together with Lebac rates above 40 percent suggest the authority would be able to roll a significant share of the stock.”

Some investors are spooked by the fact that, as Bloomberg reports, members of the central bank’s monetary policy committee met with representatives of the nation’s top banks on Saturday to discuss the recent FX volatility and Tuesday’s note auction, according to two people with direct knowledge of the matter.

Furthermore, the central bank asked banks to guarantee branches have enough cash on hand.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
GreatUncle Pol Pot Mon, 05/14/2018 - 09:28 Permalink

Same fate for everyone.

Any attempt to resolve $1T in bad debt in a single location will result in $1T of bad debt moving to a safe location.

Attempting to bypass the problem maintains the problem and supporting it just makes it worse.

Only solution is pull everything at the same time no "bad debt" safe spaces to hide it in.

So everyone will get it at the same time otherwise it will just get worse and worse.

 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
gaoptimize Mon, 05/14/2018 - 09:24 Permalink

I've been thinking about Argentina as a bug-out location and retirement option.  Does anyone know the property ownership laws for foreigners?  Now seems like the time to buy.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
GreatUncle Yellow_Snow Mon, 05/14/2018 - 09:34 Permalink

If you buy energy with FIAT you ain't going to have an electronic device to operate that crypto wallet.

I swear people really need to understand crypto looks good but it has it limits.

The one good thing for crypto is you have a better chance of not losing it in a bail in by banks.

Please do not use crypto operated by a bank, you may as well use paper.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
To Hell In A H… Mon, 05/14/2018 - 09:49 Permalink

It's all bullshit. Logic dictates the U.S dollar should be dead years ago. Yet Argentina with less debt by every conceivable metric compared to Uncle scam, is getting fucked, while the dollar rides high. But lets take it one step further. Trumpstein can introduce a $1 trillion dollar unfunded spending bill for infrastructure and the markets don't even fucking blink.

It's business as usual in this bizzaro world of make believe. What would happen if Argentina decides to undertake a $25 billion dollar infrastructure programme via Q.E? lol  The Yanks can pluck 40x that amount despite being in over $160 trillion in overall combined unfunded liabilities-personal and government debt and no market reaction?

Fuck this bullshit. No Yank on ZH, can explain the difference in Argentina spending and debt ratios vs Uncle Scam spending and debt ratios, and with anything approaching a modicum of commonsense, explain the difference in currency valuation and credit worthiness? The answer? FOREX IS FUCKING RIGGED! Fuck this bullshit.