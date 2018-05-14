Australia's Restrictive Gun Laws Are Working Nearly As Well As Chicago's

Many liberal concepts begin as well meaning “good intentions”. I believe a large portion of those peoples who consider themselves liberals do not realize that they are being led or herded in a direction where the true agenda is much more sinister than the “rallying cry” they have chosen to “follow” (i.e. gun control). I sincerely believe the people who are REALLY seek to disarm Americans (or any country for that matter) are people who have a vested interest in controlling and imposing their will upon those who are armed.
People tend to be harder to load onto cattle cars or line up beside a ditch for that little brown spot in the back of the head when they have the means to kill their oppressors. Who is not for lower homicide and suicide rates? If one listens to the “MINISTRY OF PROPAGANDA” (aka MSM) long enough, one might be convinced that gun-owning conservatives are not and are only blood thirsty-racist-deplorables. Commie-liberals are masters of the lie. They tell similar lies in regard to pollution and “clean drinking water”.
Who in the hell is not for clean drinking water? According to liberals and the MSM, it is the evil capitalist business owner, whose only concern is profit, The image Commie-liberals want to project is that business owners will stop at nothing even if it means throwing strychnine and baby kittens into nearby streams to make a dollar. Wasn’t it Goebbels who said “repeat a lie enough and it becomes the truth” (or something to that effect)? Using environmental laws and gun control are two tenants of Communism. These two issues are used to manipulate and to control people. Of course there are others, but since we are discussing gun control, I will not go there today.
Australians along with the inhabitants of many countries and cities have been lulled into believing that by surrendering or greatly curtailing the right for an individual to keep and bear arms murders, suicides and violent crimes can nearly be wiped out forever.
This is not true in any society.
As much as liberals and Communist want people to believe it, it doesn’t make it so. Never surrender any firearms. Citizens without arms are subjects.
The above video details the seven people slaughtered in Australia yesterday because the criminal who shot them did not obey the laws.
It is the same in gun-free Chicago.
Criminals (there is a reason that name has been bestowed upon the lawless) do not obey laws.
“No Guns Allowed” signage doesn’t stop gun violence.
Comments
Abbos dindu nuffin!
But commies will double down with more BigBrother Laws. Because they work so well in soyboy societies like Singapore.
Privacy be damned !
What Yanks don't get is that Australia never had a gun culture. Before the laws were tightened, I didn't know a single city person that owned guns. I grew up in the bush where every household had guns as far as I know, and hardly even noticed that city people didn't have guns, as there was no need to have them, and they were simply never mentioned. After the Port Arthur false flag, all that happened is that a bunch of farmers traded their shitty old semi autos in for brand new bolt actions, and got on with life. Now we get to watch Yanks squeaking about how they "took our guns" lol. I own 6, including a glock 19, and a 1911. The funniest part is that when they were all carrying on about Obama stealing their ammo, I was buying .308 and .22LR cheaper than ever. I actually support most of the new rules on firearm registration, and storage. Could use a semi while hunting though I'll admit.
"Wasn’t it Goebbels who said “repeat a lie enough and it becomes the truth” (or something to that effect)?"
He did say that, although everyone always leaves out the context. He was describing Jewish media practices.
In Israhell, LAND THIEVES (aka settlers) are allowed to freely roam with machine guns.
That non-restriction can have the same EFFECT as restriction in Chicago or Australia.
Proof?
WARNING: Graphic Images
still applies today. CNN, but people don't belive it as much.
It must be time I had another serve of down-votes on ZH. I'd rather tackle a gang of Sudanese thugs doing a home invasion that use baseball bats and knives than the same with guns in their hands. Because there are so few guns available on the black market and if they even could the prices are far too high for these thugs anyway. One family murder by a farmer with legal guns does not equal Chicago FFS! I don't get how none got away though when the first shots should have given others plenty of warning about what was happening. Of course he could have killed the whole family one by one in their sleep with a knife and not forewarned the others anyway. The harder part would be killing himself with that knife instead of the gun.
I live in Australia, you're probably more likely to get punched in a pub but much less likely to get shot. Annual firearm death rate in the US is 10.8 per 100,000 people, in Australia it's 1 per 100,000. I suck at math but that looks like 1/10th as likely to me.
Put that in your fact-pipe and smoke it.
But do you have the violent Dindu problem America has???? Subtract that from the total.....very different story....look at Wyoming's homicide rate! Basically Shangri'la....no jigaboos!!!
Same in Vermont. Guns everywhere but not many dindus. Astronomically low murder by gun numbers.
Yeah, the article is retarded. Comparing this tragedy to American gang gun violence is so stupid, only a Yank could buy it lol. Without guns he probably would have locked the doors and burned the house down or something. I'm pretty sure the guns in this case were legally owned.
They were lawfully owned and duly licensed and registered. By the grandfather who apparently murdered the rest of his family. They weren't killed by dark-skinned strangers.
And it was the worst mass killing in Australia since the massacre that led to the enactment of the gun laws over 30 years ago. In America, that might not be the worst massacre in a month, some months.
In general, in the US, you don't need a gun if you're not in the trade in street drugs. You might want one if you live in the country and need to hunt or drive off predators. Some of us still live that way. But those people never needed military-style weapons and ammo, nor huge magazines for their guns.
The other main risk factor for violence in America, with or without guns, is domestic violence. And a gun in the house is an exponential multiplier of harm in those hellish situations, like this one in Australia.
As for myself, living in the inner-city, I've never been in a situation these 30+ years that would have gone better had I had a gun. With kids in the house, to store a firearm properly would mean I wouldn't be able to get at it in the very rare but always-hyped intruder scenario. Besides, between mistaken identity, teenagers sneaking back in, ricochets and bullets through walls, safer for everyone to have a can of 30' wasp nest spray and a child's baseball bat if one needs weapons for protection.
We in America have been conned. Actually, our being conned about guns is one of the less-destructive manifestations of our delusional cultural mythology.
Up vote. You make a good point that comparing US and Australia isn't really productive. Apples and oranges so to speak. The black markets in the US are radically different than what you describe for Australia. I could legally get most anything I want in a few minutes time. I'm not speaking from personal experience, but my hypothesis is illegal items could probably be had in days, with little difficulty.
You'll never overthrow your corrupt, collectivist, Islam loving government with bolt action rifles. The reason your government has become so repressive is exactly because you never had a gun culture.
Oh, that must be why you can freely come and go in the US, free from sexual assault at airport security, free from having police stealing money from you if the stop you and you happen to be carrying some. Free from having police shoot your dog if it comes to the door when they knock. You guys are free alright haha.
Says the pussy who’s too weak to say where HE comes from so we can rip apart HIS country’s failings. I’d pit America’s drawbacks against any country on this planet. Because I’m free, I know it and I won’t be shamed by someone who wouldn’t know what it’s like to be free because his country will NEVER allow him the condition.
LOL....WTF you sheep. You will be strong arm robbed by Muslim invaders AFTER the .gov takes over half your pay. So tell me again how your .gov keeps you safe?
How the fuck did you infer that stupidity from what I said? Oh... because you're fucking retarded. Got it.
In the language of my ancestors, we have a saying: “You can’t fukin fix reetaahded” There’s a good chance this applies to the dude u responded too. I gotta go murder a wicked brown snake, or something like that. U dudes have some of the best slang on the planet. Ha, “prison purse” “ He smuggled in 2 oz of smack into the country in his prison purse” fukn Love aussies
When I was soldiering for the USA in Vietnam, the Aussie soldier was most highly respected for his training, his courage and his results.
When I spent two weeks in Australia in the late 1990s (from Brisbane up the coast and past Fraser Island, I met very tough-minded Aussies. Self-reliant. Independent. And, well-armed. And rednecks to be respected.
What has happened to the Aussies I knew and respected. It seems that Australia has been wussified. Stupified on get-rich real estate scams. Dependent on selling coal and commodities to China.
You have surrendered your citizens to corrupt leaders. Your leaders might respect (fear) you if your guys were packing heat.
Those rednecks you met in the 90s (of which I'm probably one lol), were all "disarmed". As the gun buyback happened right around then.
Aussies have gone by way of the snowflake and skinny jean wearing,soy latte drinking fag. No wonder most of the women there have gone lez. There are no real men left in the country to give a good licking.
there is a fool born every second, even in australia
People wonder why I call allot of the posters here cunts and cocksuckers... That asshole has been posting that shit link for months.
"The Second Amendment is a doomsday provision, one designed for those exceptionally rare circumstances where all other rights have failed—where the government refuses to stand for reelection and silences those who protest; where courts have lost the courage to oppose, or can find no one to enforce their decrees. However improbable these contingencies may seem today, facing them unprepared is a mistake a free people get to make only once." Judge Alex Kozinsk
Sad but most of western culture has become Marxist Cunts and deserve their fates, Australia included.
What a bullshit article. Blowing one crime out of proportion compared to the thousands murdered in American cities. Anybody taking this article seriously is a bullshit artist.
You can’t possibly live in America. Ya know the first amendment? You get that, right? Do you see the shit we Americans have to put up with because we tolerate every kind of speech? Ya know our other amendments? Do you know what we sacrifice in security to live our rights of freedom, life and liberty? The second amendment DOES have sacrifices and the fact criminals have better access to guns in this country is one of them, but that doesn’t mean you throw out constitutional rights because you’re too limp wristed to find REAL solutions to serious problems.
THAT is what makes America Great. The fact we don’t shy away from the hard truths and we work to find superior solutions rather than run to force people to comply to “being nice.” People like you waste TONS of time whining about murder rates but won’t do one single thing to stop them other than scream, take away the legal rights of non criminals, Yeah, that’ll work! That is why America is the shining beacon to the world, we put people’s rights FIRST and deal with the consequences. It takes courage, perhaps Aussies are too frightened to think beyond their noses.
Australia=UK=Canda=NZ=Leftist Facist Governments
Any American who has ever visited the "Killing Fields" of Cambodia or their "Secret Torture Prison" inside Phnom Penh would never consent to being disarmed:
The Cambodian Killing Fields (Khmer: វាលពិឃាត, Khmer pronunciation: [ʋiəl pikʰiət]) are a number of sites in Cambodia where collectively more than a million people were killed and buried by the Khmer Rouge regime, during its rule of the country from 1975 to 1979 ....
Estimates of the total number of deaths resulting from Khmer Rouge policies, including disease and starvation, range from 1.7 to 2.5 million out of a 1975 population of roughly 8 million.
The Khmer Rouge regime arrested and eventually executed almost everyone suspected of connections with the former government or with foreign governments, as well as professionals and intellectuals.
They literally killed people that wore glasses, since it meant they knew how to read... and were thus taught by westerners to read and speak a western language (french or english)... and thus brainwashed by the evil "capitalists."
TRUE capitalism gets a bad rap from its exact opposite, global totalitarian collectivism.
Nine most terrifying words in the English language:
"I'm from the government and I'm here to help".
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xhYJS80MgYA
practical results are irrelevant. all that matters is the pols got to preen for the cameras; and ever-more restrictions were placed on the people to ensure their obedience.
hey, they ain't gonna get a passive populace by magic, mate. it takes a lot of bloody work
I own firearms to protect my family and even my neighbors, if necessary.
We live many miles from town and a call to the County Sheriff will get a response in 15-20 minutes on average.
My familys' security is MY responsibility.
When seconds count, the police are minutes away. They can't be everywhere.
Fuck me, Americans are some of the most ignorant cunts on the planet. Both Australia and the UK have conservative governments. Australia's gun laws were brought in by a conservative government too.
So you are suggesting the "conservatives" are controlled by the left in Australia? Funny, we have the same problem here in the US. I'd like to refer you to the work of Messrs. Graham, Ryan, McConnell, Flake, McCain, etc etc etc. I'm sure when gun control is finally imposed on the US, "conservatives" will be employed to champion the cause.
Politicians in most Western nations are controlled by globalists. It makes no difference if they lean "right" or "left" personally or according to their campaign promises, because those terms are mostly irrelevant to what they will do once elected. They believe in getting re-elected by voting in a manner that suits their largest donors and those who control the media ("right" media included). Gun control is an important objective of the globalists.
The left/right debate is the other "big lie."
100% correct. Calling Malcolm Turnbull a leftist though... I couldn't let that bit of stupidity go uncorrected. He's a Goldman stooge of the worst sort, and a globalist shitbag, but he's no leftist.
Your "conservative" must be like our "liberal".
This is a poorly written article.
Yeah funny our so-called conservatives in power are called the Liberal Party of Australia.
School is in session so pay attention Dingo Boy. The universal foundation of "Conservatism" is the belief that rights of the individual trump those of the collective. The adherence pursuant to ones ability to protect him or herself is a God given right that no government can legislate away. Undoubtedly, your warped interpretation of Conservatism is a fallacy wrapped in the fig leaf of ignorance. G'day.
Oh... So George Bush was a champion of individualism then? Fuck me, it sure seemed to be the opposite when he launched the US into it's campaign of endless warfare and Patriot act repression. I guess it's me that a fucking ignorant bone head lol.
You're the one that needs to pay attention. He was just referring to this stupid comment re Australia=UK=Canda=NZ=Leftist Facist Governments. How does that say he does not understand "Conservatism"!?
Said the guy who has a prison country...http://www.therideadvice.com/the-frustrating-state-of-australian-motorc…
yes fuck you. we are American, we like our guns, thank you. we are keeping them. we don't want to be turned into a bunch of polite fags that get shoved into a train and gassed at our destination, nor do we want that to happen to our children's grand children. I like my semi autos, so does my 14 year old daughter.
You suck way too much cock to have a logical opinion.
Stupid comment, considering that the "left" has always opposed fascism (get a spell check). Idiots like you - in your millions - are clueless about ideological terminology. Australia has not had a left-leaning, moderate socialist government since the CIA/Rupert Murdoch staged a soft coup here in 1975. Especially since then all of our governments have been right-leaning fascist, following NEOLIBERAL economic policies which have NOTHING to do with social liberality, but EVERYTHING to do with combining private corporations, government and military interests. FFS go learn something, albeit not your fault for being dumbed down by a non-existent education system and endless MSM propaganda. Aside from that:
This puff piece sickens me. Gun deaths are rare in Australia. Violent death/murder overall is NOTHING like the USA numbers. Recently I saw another puff piece about "soaring" murder rates in London, which are tiny compared with major US cities. I cannot be bothered to check Australian numbers, but I bet my life they'd be at least as low. I recall London is about 1.8 per 100,000. population. Rubbish piece anyway. Like equating chalk and cheese.
In reply to Stupid comment, considering… by Setarcos
Different cultures, different ethnic populations, different socio-economic factors, geography, history, et. The only thing we have in common is a distant common past, and the same parent language.
Outside of major cities, the murder rate in the US is very, very low. Murders with rifles on a yearly basis is comparable to death by deer.
Said the POLICE posing as a real person.....Sorry dingo boy you cunt Hillary didn't make it..http://www.therideadvice.com/the-frustrating-state-of-australian-motorc…
Congrats on writing the most inane article of the day. Look at the comparison in gun violence between Australia and the US and tell me gun restrictions don't achieve anything. Not that gun nuts on zh care, you'd rather keep your toys than keep your kids safe.