Avenatti Sends "Insane" Email To The Daily Caller, Threatens To Sue

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 05/14/2018 - 16:45

Stormy Daniels' lawyer Michael Avenatti appears to be going off the rails following recent reports shedding light on his past.

Avenatti sent a threatening email to The Daily Caller's Peter Hasson after he and Joe Simonson reported on a variety of questionable business dealings - using publicly available information, such as a complaint to the California bar claiming his now-defunct venture into the coffee industry dodged millions in taxes after he mislead a business partner (who sued). Avenatti also reportedly stiffed a vendor on a $160,000 payment - which has since been paid following negative press. 

“Michael Avenatti never notified me that he intended to have or caused Global Baristas to borrow $2,000,000 for working capital, nor did he notify me that he planned to have or caused the company to pledge substantially all, if not all, of its assets to secure any loan,” Dempsey charged. Avenatti denied the accusations but agreed to a settlement just three days later. -Actor Patrick Dempsey as reported by The Daily Caller

Avenetti starts off his threatening email to The Daily Caller by trying to claim that the email was "off the record," which - as short-lived White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci discovered doesn't fly when you're talking to a journalist who hasn't agreed to it. 

Let me be clear," Avenatti writes, "If you and your colleagues do not stop with the hit pieces that are full of lies and defamatory statements, I will have no choice but to sue each of you and your publication for defamation.” Avenatti added that “During that process, we will expose your publication for what it truly is. We will also recover significant damages against each of you that participated personally. So if I were you, I would tell Mr. Trump to find someone else to fabricate things about me.”

“If you think I’m kidding, you really don’t know anything about me. This is the last warning," Avenatti warned. 

Avenatti's threats received an immediate pushback - with CNN's Ryan Lizza commenting "This is the sort of intimidation tactic, suggesting a complete contempt for what reporters do, that someone like Michael Cohen would use," adding "It seems fair and well-reported to me. If there is something specific that is false Avenatti should point that out rather than threatening the reporters."

NBC Nightly News' Daniel Medina tweeted "I'm guessing there would be more outrage at this behavior from @MichaelAvenatti if @peterjhasson were not from a conservative publication. As reporters, we must stand together, regardless of where we work, against these type of bullying tactics that seek to stifle reporting."

The Hill's Julia Manchester says "it's cray", while the Daily Beast's Gideon Resnick calls it "bonkers", while others even went so far as calling it "insane."

Hasson and Simonson don't seem too worried...

bowie28 bowie28 Mon, 05/14/2018 - 16:56 Permalink

And on top of that, if the Clintons were in the WH and the accusations were against Billy boy, this guy and his client would have most likely died in a plane crash or committed suicide by now or the IRS would have hauled him off and locked him up before he made his first appearance on CNN.

Trump is a very patient man.  I give him that.