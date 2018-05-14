"Big Short" Steve Eisman Recommends Shorting Deutsche Bank; Bets Against Canadian Banks, Wells Fargo

Steve Eisman, who correctly predicted the collapse of subprime mortgages before the 2008 financial crisis and was subsequently popularized in the move The Big Short, appears to have had a change of heart on the banking sector. Recall that just two months ago, Eisman explained to CNBC that he was bullish on bank stocks, claiming that the financial "industry is so well-capitalized today that I don't see any problems emerging for a very long time ... I sleep very well. I just don't see any systemic risk on the horizon."
And while he still believes the "financial system in the US is safe", he is far less optimistic on what is going on abroad.
Speaking in an interview with Bloomberg TV, Eisman said that "Deutsche Bank is a problem bank," has "real profitability issues,” and predicted that it will probably have to raise capital next year; he refused to disclose however if he was short shares.
Eisman's bearish turn on Germany's largest bank comes just weeks after DB's new CEO announced that as part of a major restructuring and cost-cutting, the bank would scale back U.S. rates sales and trading, reduce the corporate finance business in the U.S. and Asia and review its global equities business. The measures will lead to a “significant reduction” in the workforce this year. Commenting on this, Eisman said the firm has to "shrink dramatically."
The good news is that while Deutsche’s return on equity trails that of its main competitors, the bank’s capital cushion is comparatively strong with a Tier 1 equity capital ratio of 13.4%, above the average among its largest peers. That however has not stopped Deutsche shares from slumping 34% in the past 12 months, the second-worst performance on the MSCI Euro index and far more than the 4.9% decline in the Bloomberg Europe 500 Banks index in the same period.
It wasn't just Deutsche however, as Eisman also recommended shorting Canadian financial companies, saying "Canada is ok, but Canada will have some issues with their housing market", and reiterated that he is still short Wells Fargo.
Eisman, who was played by Steve Carell in the movie "The Big Short", is most famous for his early bets against the housing market before the 2008 crisis. At the time, Eisman worked at FrontPoint Partners LLC, and joined Neuberger Berman after closing his hedge fund Emrys Partners in 2014.
Eisman also said that he doesn’t currently see opportunity in bond market, and predicted that long-short investing is making a comeback as volatility is here to stay; Eisman explicitly refused to comment on the financial situation in China.
His Bloomberg interview is below.
If Canadian banks are in trouble, what does that say about the rest of the world's banks?
not only that, it's based on the notion that cities like Vancouver and Toronto will go from 100th most expensive in the world to under 200th lol
Vancouver is barely like 96th worldwide in value... it's below effing Detroit lol
for RBC or TD to crash, housing would probably need to correct a solid >30% .. and anyone that thinks condos in VAN or TO are ever going to be $400,000 (which is what they're implying) lol has probably also been shorting Hong Kong real estate since the turnover
the tech industry and downtown student force in VAN alone is basically conservatively guarantee to grow by nearly 25,000 people in barely 5 years... and there's already a huge condo shortage. and condos are gonna start correcting from 600-700k to 400k? lol... they'd be snapped up so fast to be rented out it'd be like a fire sale.
VAN and TO higher end housing is gonna crash. heck, it already has, really... but again, look eas...err... west, to Hong Kong, if you really think VAN overall is gonna crash to much. it's not even remotely analogous to the US; the capitalization and liquidity, and supply/demand, is far more akin to HK. it's why despite higher end house prices already going down, and volume crashing, condo prices still keep going up. they're the only things anyone can afford here, there's not nearly enough of them. go look at condo prices in HK over the last 20 years despite all the times 'banks' had problems there =p you'll see higher end corrections but core condo values are like an erection standing slightly above half mast.
that said, CND banks are still gonna have some troubles cuz unlike VAN, what happened in TO actually is more analogous to the US.
and TBH I'd love to be wrong cuz it'd be like a real estate fire sale lol sooner or later prices will return to last year's highs, whether it's in 3 years or 10 years, the population growth here basically guarantees it. so a chance to lock up more property in my prime working years to leave to my kids or grandkids haha sounds great. i just wouldn't go 'short' based on it.
Canadian Banks are in trouble because the country has n extremely high tax rate and is currently pressing to raise income rates of most small businesses from 39% to 71%+. Direct Foreign Investment is fleeing the country for obvious reasons. Additionally, if you thought Prime Minister Derek Zoolander is a problem, you should listen to his Finance Minister. Canada has elected a group of people who view the world with the eyes and brains of 12 year old boys. It would make for a great TV sitcom, if it weren't such a sad situation.
to be fair, Chinadastan doesn't make much sense... immigration wise, Canada has almost no Muslim presence or no visible 'stan immigration.
Chinadandia would make a lot more sense... broadly speaking, there are exponentially more FOTB Indians here than all Muslims combine. heck, there are more Indo-Canadians and new Indians than Chinese, too.
and it really only applies to places like VAN and TO, or greater metro cities like their respective Richmond(s) and Markham, Burnaby and Brampton. outside of those two single metro areas, visible minorities are still pretty small visible minorities. go anywhere east of VAN all the way across the prairies to TO (or, for the matter, the northern 95% of basically any of those provinces) and unless you go near a university you'll probably only see white people or some indo-canadians and natives.
Actually, India was also called Hindostan.
Actually, there are a lot of Muslims in Canada, and some Indians are Muslim.
I don't really understand your point here.
he forgot australian banks
I'd not pile on.. there is vested interest in too many derivatives short term, longer term the German game is done.. but you'll get caught in a squeeze.. But long term Germany authored their own bad policies and that is baked in..
My take is that it is time to pivot away from bad policy which is what Germany is stuck upon. Germany struck a good deal nearly 20 years ago, it cannot let go and face a changing world, that is their mistake.
Every group mentioned? By all means - please give us the up side of what's happening inside Canada?
"Deutsche Bank is a problem bank,"
This was not news five years ago.
Fixed it for you.
As far as I know Eisman didn't shoot his mouth off before his big hit. Why is he shooting it off now? Shorting DB would be like shorting GM just before Obama took it over. Wells Fargo is a Fed favorite or it would be long gone by now. Inflation will probably make shorting anything a bad idea.
So, if you think the prices are going down, inflation will ruin your short? You guys are in the betting-against-misery business.
"that it will probably have to raise capital next year" ... Oh my ... a bank with no capital ... where did all the capital go? That is just so fucking funny the one thing in this world that should never run out of money is a bank because it is all they deal in.
Anyway ... I am waiting, been a while now, at some point the ECB will have to jump in to save Deutschbank. The Germans will shout "hurrah", the rest of europe will go fucking Germans again. We have a fantastic German economy but need europe to bail out this bank so we do not have to pay.
The one bank that bailout countries have been supporting.
