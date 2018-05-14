Bill Gross's Ex-Wife Stole A $35M Picasso From Their Bedroom And Replaced It With A Hand Drawing

There is a (not so) rare breed of cynic, that mocks much of "modern art", claiming a 5-year-old could "draw" it. In this particular case, they may have a point.
Whereas high-profile Wall Street divorces typically provide some entertaining grist for the gossip pages - whether it's Ken Griffin's ex-wife demanding alimony payments of $1 million a month (how else would she afford those $500,000 vacations?) or a former Miss Germany suing her hedge-fund hubby for (allegedly) giving her herpes, never before was a (fake) Picasso thrown in the mix of contested assets.
Until now, because to that list we can now add the story of Bill Gross's ex-wife Sue, who pilfered a 1932 Picasso "Le Repos", purportedly worth up to $35 million (for the market test watch tonight's Sotheby's auction) from the couple's Laguna Beach mansion.
"Le Repos" by Pablo Picasso, courtesy of Sotheby's
In the months before their separation, Sue Gross replaced the painting - which had been hanging in the couple's former bedroom - with a copy that she said she herself had painted a few years prior.
And as it turns out, despite having publicly acknowledged his ex-wife's fondness for painting replicas of their art collection, her husband never noticed. That, or it just goes to show what the intrinsic value of a Picasso is, when one's amateur painting wife can draw a replica and the billionaire purchaser will never know...
In any case, the former Mrs. Gross revealed the switcheroo during the couple's acrimonious divorce proceedings, noting that she had already taken the painting after she successfully secured control of the piece in a coin flip used to divide their assets.
Upon learning of his wife's deception, Bill Gross was not pleased: "She stole the damn thing," Gross fumed, according to the New York Post.
The painting, titled "Le Repos", is "an intimate portrait" of Picasso's lover and muse, Marie-Thérèse Walter. The couple had owned the painting since 2006.
In November testimony, the ex-wife readily admitted to swiping the Picasso, citing an e-mail Bill sent to her where he instructed her to "take all the furniture and art that you’d like."
"And so I did," she said.
But it wasn’t quite that simple, as testimony revealed the ex-wife’s prowess for both painting and artful deception.
"Well, you didn’t take it and leave an empty spot on the wall, though, did you?" lawyers for Bill Gross asked.
"No," Sue responded.
"You replaced it with a fake?" the lawyer asked.
"Well, it was a painting I painted," Sue responded.
"A replication of the Picasso?" the lawyer asked.
"A replication, yes," Sue answered.
"And it had the Picasso signature and everything, didn’t it?" the lawyer asked.
"Not exactly . . ." she said.
"Whose signature was it? Sue Gross?" the lawyer asked.
"I don’t remember how I signed it. Bill will remember because I painted it at home years ago," she said.
"Did you tell him that you took the Picasso?" the lawyer asked.
"No. We didn’t speak for a year and a half," she answered just before the line of questioning turned to a 7-foot, 300-pound rabbit sculpture she also admitted taking.
While Gross admitted that he couldn't tell the difference between the original and the wife-drawn replica, he said he wasn't surprised to learn of the original's fate.
According to court documents, Gross alleged that several other choice items had gone missing from their home shortly after their separation - including a Tiffany clock, 20 bottles of wine, Christmas decorations and a 1,000-pound-statue.
As the Post reminds us, Gross once praised his wife's painting prowess during one of his famous investor letters from June 2015, when he conceded that his wife was "the artist in the family."
"[Sue] likes to paint replicas of some of the famous pieces, using an overhead projector to copy the outlines and then just sort of fill in the spaces," Gross wrote.
"'Why spend $20 million?' she’d say - 'I can paint that one for $75,' and I must admit that one fabulous Picasso with signature 'Sue,' heads the fireplace mantle in our bedroom," Bill continued, referring to a different artwork.
Ah, the irony.
The original Picasso is expected to sell for between $25 and $35 million during a Sotheby's auction at 7pm on Monday. It is unclear if Bill will be (double) bidding on it, to assure its return back to his mansion.
Comments
Rats scurrying
(Half face ironic smile)
Unexpected, so early on a foggy Monday morning.
In reply to Rats scurrying by JRobby
Billionaires and their audacious stupidity.
In reply to (Half face ironic smile) by Arnold
Divorce laws in this country are destroying the family unit.
Guess (((who))) is responsible for them?
In reply to Billionaires and their… by Ghost of PartysOver
(((who?)))
That's like saying guns kill people. Divorce laws (and lawyers) exist because people want to get a divorce and the law 'allows' divorce to occur.
The law (and lawyer) is the gun, with plenty of people using it to their hearts content.
In reply to Divorce laws in this country… by tmosley
That's probably not the only thing she faked in the bedroom.
In reply to (((who?))) by Cognitive Dissonance
Oh snap!
In reply to . by Dsyno
Le Repos: funny name for painting that was repossessed or depossessed.
In reply to . by Dsyno
Modern Art = Jew-art
Its all crap, just another con.
A genius or ? http://mileswmathis.com/updates.html
In reply to (((who?))) by Cognitive Dissonance
You don't know shit.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/No-fault_divorce
(((Pure coincidence))) that it started in (((1917 Russia))).
In reply to (((who?))) by Cognitive Dissonance
Lol, she already has it on the market.
Guess she can always paint another.
Sotheby’s is pleased to announce that Pablo Picasso’s stunning Le Repos from 1932 will highlight of our Impressionist & Modern Art Evening Sale in New York on 14 May 2018. A stunning and intimate depiction of Picasso’s ‘golden muse’, Marie-Thérèse Walter, the work was painted at the apex of Picasso’s artistic production, and captures the rapturous desire of his greatest compositions.
Le Repos is estimated to sell for $25/35 million when it is auctioned this May at Sotheby’s New York
https://www.artmarketmonitor.com/2018/03/06/sothebys-has-25m-1932-picas…
In reply to Billionaires and their… by Ghost of PartysOver
First world problems
He should just keep his mouth shut
In reply to Billionaires and their… by Ghost of PartysOver
Yep.
In reply to Rats scurrying by JRobby
Most of these "collectors" have no appreciation for art. It is "an expensive thing" to have, that my rivals can't have. Because "I have it".
Le Repos are the guys that pick up late pay cars in Spain.
In reply to Most of these "collectors"… by JRobby
Some people have unknown artists copy a valuable painting so that they can store the original in a safe place for insurance purposes. Many people can copy even old master paintings / drawings well enough to fool non-experts; that is the best way to learn drawing. It is how artists were taught in past eras. Even without using a projector, is easier to copy a work of art than a photograph, particularly in the case of a drawing, where there are not multiple layers of paint, disguising the artist’s process.
A contour-line painting is more drawing-like, although there is more layering in that painting than you think. The better the artist, the less predictable the strokes, marks or whatever you want to call it. The brushwork or line-work will be harder to replicate, but unlike with a photo, the painter already broke all of the shapes and tones down for you, visually summarizing them, whereas it is hard to analyze all of those abstract tonal and spatial relations from a photo or from life.
In reply to Most of these "collectors"… by JRobby
Now that's gross...
No, it actually a crime, a felony.
In reply to Now that's gross... by ItsAllBollocks
Only if convicted.
In reply to No, it actually a crime, a… by east of eden
Question: why do you pay women for sex?
Answer: So they leave.
Tell me something I don’t know. Every fuciking one of the cunts feels perfectly entitled to ‘steal’ anything they want to and the cuck cops won’t do a thing about it (hoping they will get a free fuck).
then when the deed has been done they get together with their Amazonian women friends to cackle about what a fucking over they gave the guy.
Case in point- the last ‘woman’ I knew, an American of course, brags about having gone through 28 men before she met number 29. And that is the way she refers to him. He can spend all his money and all his time on her, but ultimately he is just another ‘mark’ for the cunt.
"It's a civil matter. We can't get involved"
Marriage is the realm of laws and lawyers.
In reply to Tell me something I don’t… by east of eden
https://i.ytimg.com/vi/tbjw1WYI608/maxresdefault.jpg
I'd not with your penis
In reply to Tell me something I don’t… by east of eden
My ‘penis’ retired a long time ago, but frankly I am stunned at the outrageous arrogance of the bitches.
In reply to https://i.ytimg.com/vi… by Dilluminati
See the story of the gal sending a pic of her giving her new boyfriend a blowjob.. some women.. you know they are screwed in the head.. avoid them..
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5724427/Gunmans-attempted-robbe…
My feel good story of the day.. blamo
In reply to My ‘penis’ retired a long… by east of eden
I guess that once he shaved his moustache, Bill didn't have the alpha-male look she craved anymore.
when you are a scumbag frontrunner, don't be surprised when you get a karma slice.
Great article on A true obstruction of justice investigation by government that demoncrats will ignore
http://www.sun-sentinel.com/local/broward/parkland/florida-school-shoot…
I'm glad the demoncrats did this, this will be a few points in November, America hates being lied to.
What a shitty painting, by the way.
Oh, I don't know.
The pawn shop guys might smell a desperation deal.
In reply to What a shitty painting, by… by King_Pelagius
That's really gross. Or was it ex-Gross?
Gross Negligence - Definition: Letting $35 Million go missing from right under your nose
CUNT of the year award has been given.
On a lesser note my ex stole my Rolex, or so she thinks. She actually took the $20 fake I purchased in BKK, while the real watch was in the safe deposit box. Imagine her surprise when she went to sell it! P.S. - she never mentioned it!
sweet! stick it to 'em
In reply to On a lesser note my ex stole… by DavidFL
Love, sex & marriage have ruined more men than war.
Why does Gross have Christmas decorations ??
Mark my words: That Picasso's already hanging in The Clinton Foundation boardroom
Gold digging bitch. What did she do to earn the money to buy all that stuff? I understand a wife contributes a LOT to most marriages but in some cases the woman has just been along for the ride. Unless Bill was screwing around on her, I vote she is a poison pill no sane man should want to have around him.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5725913/Mother-sent-photo-perfo…
In other news on ex's behaving badly:
Woman whose ex-boyfriend murdered a love rival is charged with INCITING the attack 'after she sent him an explicit photo of herself with her new man'
How gross can a divorce get?
HA HA
Picasso, Gross and his ex can suck a bag
I highly recommend for any man who has any current or potential significant value at risk, for him to seriously research the current state-of-the-art replications of female homo sapiens, because robots do not have rights, they cannot take you to court and steal you blind.
https://realbotix.com/