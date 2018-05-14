Broke Illinois Pension System Leaves Every Resident With $11,000 Of Debt

The Illinois state pension system is in a mess.
For those unfamiliar, here's a quick recap: Illinois (rate just one notch above junk) is drowning under a mountain of debt, unpaid bills and underfunded pension liabilities and it's largest city, Chicago, is suffering from a staggering outbreak of violent crime not seen since gang wars engulfed major cities from LA to New York in the mid-90's, while rising taxes have prompted a mass exodus with the state lost 1 resident every 4.3 minutes in 2017.
And if you need a refresher, feel free to peruse some of our coverage on Illinois' challenges:
-
An "Audible Gasp" Was Heard When The Chicago Fed Unveiled Its "Solution" To The Pension Problem
-
Illinois Pension Funding Ratio Sinks To 37.6% As Unfunded Liabilities Surge To $130 Billion
-
Illinois Unpaid Vendor Backlog Hits A New Record At Over $16 Billion
-
Illinois Lost 1 Resident Every 4.3 Minutes In 2017, Dropped To 6th Most Populous State
-
-
"What The Hell Is Going On In Chicago" And Other Highlights From Trump's Speech To FBI Grads
The state's horrendous mismanagement has left each man, woman and child of Illinois with nearly $11,000 in debt.
“Illinois failure to address its pension crisis has resulted in further deterioration of the state and cities’ financial condition, exorbitantly high borrowing costs, and an inability to address other critical needs at the state and local level,” said Laurence Msall, president of Chicago nonprofit - the Civic Federation, which tracks state and municipal finances. “Time is not your friend when your liabilities are compounding and your revenues are not.”
The funding shortfall across Illinois’s five retirement systems climbed to $137 billion by last June, a jump of about $17.8 billion since 2015, after the government for years failed to make adequate contributions.
That pension deficit — more than four times larger that its debt to general-obligation bondholders — is adding hundreds of millions of dollars in costs to Illinois’s budget each year as the government plows more money in to catch up.
Illinois has been contending with the issue for decades. In 1994, Illinois passed a law that was supposed to ensure that the state had enough assets to cover 90 percent of its liabilities by 2045, though it went on to skip annual payments or fail to contribute enough. At the same time, investment returns were hammered by last decade’s stock-market busts. -Bloomberg
“There hasn’t been any progress made,” Dick Ingram, executive director of the Illinois Teachers’ Retirement System, the state’s largest pension. “It’s a case of the numbers have gotten so big that nobody honestly really knows what to do.”
While the state prepares to shell out $8.5 billion to its five retirement systems in 2019, it's not nearly enough. Despite the 300% funding increase over a decade ago (just $2.8 billion in 2009), underfunded liabilities continue to grow. By 2045, the projected contribution will be $19.6 billion according to a March report described by Bloomberg.
Compounding the problem is 2016 loophole to a 2015 state supreme court ruling which required the state to step up its contribution if the assumed rate of return was lowered. Lawmakers instated so-called "smoothing," which allowed the state to phase in hundreds of millions of dollars instead of contributing the funds all at once.
Sinkhole action
The longer Illinois avoids addressing its pension crisis, the closer the state gets to having to impose overly burdensome taxes - as well as credit downgrades, suspension of pension payments, and even bond defaults according to Richard Ciccarone, president of Merrit Research Services.
Everyone wants to find a “silver bullet,” said Illinois Representative Robert Martwick, chair of the personnel and pensions committee. But he’s exploring any way to save money. He’s held hearings on everything from reducing the debt by selling more than $100 billion of pension-obligation bonds to consolidating downstate police and fire pension funds to save money. The state cannot grow its way out of this problem, Martwick said. -Bloomberg
“We’re in some really, really difficult financial times here,” Martwick said in a phone interview. “We’re still digging a hole for ourselves.”
Rauner supports the so-called “consideration model,” which in part allows state employees to choose lower, delayed cost-of-living adjustments in return for ensuring their future raises count toward pensions. Opponents argue this still violates the ban on lowering benefits. “We need more pressure on the General Assembly,” Rachel Bold, a spokeswoman for Rauner, said in an email.
Lawmakers attempted such a "consideration model" in 2013 - approving cuts to cost-of living adjustments and a higher retirement age for some workers - however the courts unanimously struck down the law, saying it violated the state's constitutional ban on reducing retirement benefits.
“Crisis is not an excuse to abandon the rule of law,” the May 8, 2015 state supreme court decision reads.
Maybe the judges can make defaults illegal too?
Comments
Thank Hussein and Michael.
LET IT FUCKING BURN!!
In reply to Thank Hussein and Michael. by Herdee
$11,000 of debt per citizen? Pshaw.
What's the bill of each American on our national debt? I don't even want to calculate. But, it's all part of the ranching program for milking the goy of interest on currency created by our kosher banking dairy farmers.
Mooooooooo. 🐄💰🐄💰🐄💰🐄💰🐄💰
In reply to LET IT FUCKING BURN!! by RafterManFMJ
Democrats fuck everything up.
In reply to $11,000 of debt per citizen?… by J S Bach
Liberalism regardless of what party is destroying America
And why can’t we get a punctuation and grammar editor? Sheesh.
In reply to Democrats fuck everything up. by TrajanOptimus
tell it.
can't wait till the cow is skin and bones - if that's the cost of them farmers moving on to greener pastures.
which there ain't none of...
In reply to $11,000 of debt per citizen?… by J S Bach
They are going to try and beat that dead horse and make it rise again. Good luck with that sick fantasy. They can't even sell that fucker at the glue factory.
In reply to tell it. can't wait till the… by forexskin
That's at least 3 X $11,000 for every productive citizen of Illinois. 2 out of every 3 residents are in the Free Shit Army and owe nothing.
In reply to $11,000 of debt per citizen?… by J S Bach
That's right "Kid". Can't be paid. It's perfectly obvious what will happen. In 2016 the entire state would have been bailed out but by another name. With Trump, he thinks people should suffer for their acts of bad faith. A big chance to screw the Ds and make an example of Illinois. Then the gaze will turn to CA. Great angle going into the congressional elections. After the election they both get bailed out.
In reply to That's at least 3 X $11,000… by Kidbuck
Using Professor Kotlikoff's numbers, it's about $865,000 per capita.
In reply to $11,000 of debt per citizen?… by J S Bach
Can't wait to see the Obama Presidential Library get ransacked by the looters looking for stuff to burn or sell for drugs.
In reply to Thank Hussein and Michael. by Herdee
How they can somehow blame that on "white privilege" will be key ;-)
In reply to Can't wait to see the Obama… by NoDebt
oh, to be certain..they will.
In reply to How they can somehow blame… by nmewn
And it will come with a new tax..for being so damn white.
In reply to oh, to be certain..they will. by Dewey Cheatum …
It’s a nice thought but fat chance. That’s the only place in town that will remain standing. They’d let everything be torn down first. The jigs will guard that like no other. Oprah’s house too!
In reply to Can't wait to see the Obama… by NoDebt
This shit has been going on in IL since the 70s
In reply to Thank Hussein and Michael. by Herdee
Now I'm really confused, here I thought you promote socialistic/patronage seeking systems of governance ;-)
In reply to This shit has been going on… by Juggernaut x2
lol...SEEEYA!
Thats right citizens of Illinois, it's not like it's China where you have to apply for a "permit" to move.
Just go to Indiana, it's like, a day trip ;-)
Isn't the key word "resident"?
In reply to lol...SEEYA! Thats right… by nmewn
Good point.
In reply to Isn't the key word "resident… by JRobby
NFL
In reply to Good point. by nmewn
S/B "graduate"
In reply to Isn't the key word "resident… by JRobby
Death Spiral.
This is the end result when government employees can join a union.
How will it end? The way socialism always ends. When they run out of tax mule$ to tax.
Never could understand why a festering boil would want to draw more pus, but at least it will take less time to pop.
In reply to This is the end result when… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
$11,000 at least.
"The state's horrendous mismanagement has left each man, woman and child of Illinois with nearly $11,000 in debt."
Even if you could pay them that money under the condition that that will be the end of it and it will never happen again...... it would happen again and far quicker than it took the first time.
I have a vision of Rahm, hat in hand, standing outside Payday Loans someday
Poor Rahm- he might not get to build his Man's Country Bathouse pal, Obama, that monument to him on the South Side- it seems there is a law saying that private buildings cannot be built in Chicago public parks
In reply to I have a vision of Rahm, hat… by E.F. Mutton
DEbts that can't be paid wont be paid. It is that simple --- the pension funds will take a severe haircut, so stop with all this nonsense hyperbole -- it is annoying and a waste of time. Do you really think that politicians are going to vote to raise everyone's property taxes to save teachers and cops pensions. what fucking world do you live in, the cops and teachers are fucking SCREWED and they need to wake up to this fact. Enough said, so STFU!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Exactly this ^. When something sounds too good to be true, it usually is. There isn't 11K per resident to be had, it's over, period. These folks counting on these pensions had better be looking HARD at a plan B.
In reply to DEbts that can't be paid… by 1936ryer
"It's the Greek scenario followed by the Cyprus scenario for you idiot fucking American sheep!!!!!!!"
Yeeeeeeeeewhaaaaaaaaloooouupppinwha!
In reply to DEbts that can't be paid… by 1936ryer
Shame shame shame on those politicians. Not a single one of them can do math or understand basic economics.
It's all good!
accelerate the implosion - the Chicago Fed did all of us a favor - many are selling quicker for less - the state belongs to the Marxists - we need more examples of the slow motion destruction in other states - let them get $500,000 / yr pensions or more - let them ---> steal everything via phony crony enabled contracts
Broke pensions is a civil right
Politicians don't give a shit. It's all about getting elected and pocketing as much as you can as long as the stupid sheep allow you to rape and pillage. Then, it's kick the debt can down the road for the next freeloading political hack. Fuck them all!
Just tell them if they want the pensions they have to stop the shooters. Won't be long until you have a right sized pension pool.
lmao
Moral Hazard is beautiful.
Just have the FED RESERVE FUCKTARDS PRINT SOME MO MONEY LIKE THEY DID FOR THE BANKTARDS!
COLLUSION DELUSION, SHHH! DONT BRING IT UP.......... DONT TELL THE FBI, SHHHH!
Tax the Wall Street / Chicago Bankster / Fraudsters. Collect 1% from each contract sold at the CBOE / CME.
Were these pensions (annuities) ever sound?
Calculating the Net Present Value and Future Value of annuities is pretty easy.
I did the math on a relative's public pension and it was unsound the day she agreed to it.
The fact that all these public pensions are becoming insolvent seems to indicate they were unsound.
It is very clear that with private pensions their failure leads to a loss to the beneficiaries.
Why are public pensions different?
It is very hard to dig out details in these public pension plans.
I assume, but I do not know, that some states must have passed laws stating that beneficiaries must be made whole no matter what.
The numerous articles on public pensions do not make things clear.
Perhaps "failure to pay" is not technically a reduction in retirement benefits.
Could we tax public pension payouts to make the funds whole? That way benefits are not reduced and libs get another tax. A win-win!
The difference is that the public employees unions have an iron fist around the DNC. The private employees unions only have a plastic fist.
May this cause the End of the DNC (ENDC or bust!).
In reply to Were these pensions … by snblitz
'The Zionist have a Master Plan?'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o5jxuAGDAaU
I used to love rubbing these articles in my Fathers face.
Now, I just feel sorry for him.
If all the productive Illinoids leave the state, who picks up the tab??
Oh gosh, don't ask such a lurid question! :-)
In reply to If all the productive… by VW Nerd
Illinois!... The "Good News" and the "Bad News" on your pension problem(s)...
"Bad News" is it's MUCH BIGGER then $11,000 per resident...
"Good News" is compared to the Federal Deficit thanks to your military's budget "NOT PROTECTING YOU" (https://msutoday.msu.edu/news/2017/msu-scholars-find-21-trillion-in-una…) you shouldn't be too frickin worried about the problems with your State's revenues at this point!
By the time I was done reading the article, Illinois lost another $400,000.
Round up the unaccountable ass felchers who created this mess and display them in cages to be pissed and shat upon! Not one of these sycophant scumbags will ever see prison, which is too good for scum of this caliber. Then again. isn't this the standard for the politician and all their small minded schemes against the public!