"Cash Is King" Again - 3-Month Bills Yield More Than Stocks

'Reaching for yield' just got a lot easier...

For the first time since February 2008, three-month Treasury bills now have a yield advantage over the S&P 500 dividend yield (and dramatically lower risk).

Investors can earn a guaranteed 1.90% by holding the 3-month bills or a risky 1.89% holding the S&P 500...

The longest period of financial repression in history is coming to an end...

And it would appear TINA is dead as there is now an alternative.