"Cash Is King" Again - 3-Month Bills Yield More Than Stocks

'Reaching for yield' just got a lot easier...
For the first time since February 2008, three-month Treasury bills now have a yield advantage over the S&P 500 dividend yield (and dramatically lower risk).
Investors can earn a guaranteed 1.90% by holding the 3-month bills or a risky 1.89% holding the S&P 500...
The longest period of financial repression in history is coming to an end...
And it would appear TINA is dead as there is now an alternative.
Comments
1.9 percent on low risk 3 month investment. lol.
this low risk has implied risk as rates rise and the yield curve flattens.
for now- safe, but at some point the whole debt mountain will crumble.
in fact, the fissures are happening. ten at 3 again. debt to pay the debt interest is not
a sound way to run the dc trump ponzi empire...
https://www.treasury.gov/resource-center/data-chart-center/interest-rat…
Why does Zero Hedge make absolutely no mention
of the Israeli massacre in Gaza?
More important to run stories about emails and cash?
Zionist Hedge?
http://www.moonofalabama.org/2018/05/trumps-family-applauds-zionist-mas…
In reply to 1.9 percent on low risk 3… by new game
Your Bot never goes out for a smoke break, eh?
In reply to Why does Zero Hedge make… by Perimetr
onion hedge. becoming a fuking joke. moar manipulative click baited articles than ever.
or is this a reflection of the world as a whole? truely without any doubt zh is part of the problem.
anyone here that thinks zh is a serious publication bringing the truth is one big dumb fuk...
In reply to Why does Zero Hedge make… by Perimetr
What are you talking about? There have been several stories here on that subject.
In reply to Why does Zero Hedge make… by Perimetr
Talking trash to bots is ineffective.
Yeah I look in the mirror.
In reply to What are you talking about?… by indygo55
Still TINA, as real yields are actually [negative] -7%~-9%
In reply to 1.9 percent on low risk 3… by new game
Shake me when it beats modest inflation.
Not my time of year to re balance.
Yea, 1.9% is nothing. I remember a time when 5% interest on savings at a bank were the norm. These days cash is trash.
In reply to Shake me when it beats… by Arnold
Snapchat Fiatski.
It fades in value as you holder it.
Okay, okay.
Five o'clock in the am and coffee is still brewing.
In reply to Yea, 1.9% is nothing. I… by TheEndIsNear
In 2005 there were plenty of offers of 6.5-7.5% annual CDs. Should have put money in those for 10 year terms.
In reply to Yea, 1.9% is nothing. I… by TheEndIsNear
The Fed put and "leveraged" buy backs are not considered.
Make no mistake, that's a very important piece of information with big consequences.
T-bill yields 1.9% --> Cash is king?
Syllogism failure
cash is king? $13T in bank deposits drawing zirp would probably disagree. banker bonuses are loving it though. they get the gold mine, we get the shaft.