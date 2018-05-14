Erdogan: Cyprus Oil Drilling Is A Security Threat To East Mediterranean

Authored by Txvetana Paraskova via OilPrice.com,
The Eastern Mediterranean will face a security threat should Cyprus continue its unilateral operations of offshore oil and gas exploration in the region, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a speech at think tank Chatham House in London on Monday.
Turkey, which recognizes the northern Turkish Cypriot government and doesn’t have diplomatic relations with the internationally recognized government of Cyprus, claims that part of the Cyprus offshore area is under the jurisdiction of Turkish Cypriots or Turkey.
Tensions in the area flared up earlier this year, after Turkish Navy vessels threatened in February to sink a drilling ship that oil major Eni had hired to explore for oil and gas offshore Cyprus—the divided island whose northern part is run by Turkish Cypriots and is recognized only by Turkey.
Weeks before that, Turkey’s Navy had blocked the drilling vessel that Eni had hired. Eni’s chief executive Claudio Descalzi had said that the row is a diplomatic one and out of the company’s control. Descalzi said that Eni would probably move the blocked drilling ship, but would not pull out of its project in Cyprus.
While the internationally recognized Republic of Cyprus said that its “goal is to fully explore Cyprus’s hydrocarbon potential,” Turkey claims that the drilling operations are ‘unilateral’ and claims that part of the exclusive economic zone of Cyprus is under Turkish jurisdiction.
Meanwhile, just last week, Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Berat Albayrak said that Turkey would begin its first solo oil and gas deepwater drilling in the Mediterranean before the end of this summer.
Turkey has strongly opposed what it describes as “unilateral” drilling offshore the internationally recognized Republic of Cyprus, and Turkish Cypriots argue that the offshore oil and gas resources of the island should be exploited jointly to ensure equal rights for both parties.
Taking his comments in isolation, this Caliph may be considered insane.
From a broader perspective, where is the charisma that most psychotics have?
Oh, plenty of evidence that Erdoshit has been cray cray for years. Why is this fucktard still part of NATO?
In reply to Taken in His comments in… by Arnold
"Oh, plenty of evidence that Erdoshit has been cray cray for years. Why is this fucktard still part of NATO? "
Just like the 3 rules in real-estate: location, location and location!
In reply to Oh, plenty of evidence that… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
imagine that- two claims for one resource. moar bloodshed over oil...
turkey, the nato wildcard. trump, send bolten in to settle this and stir russia to the brink.
moar scripted conflict. east vs west drama.
Yeah, Cypriot history has never been high on my reading list.
Calling them Islander Greeks would probably be a slander.
Not going to lose any sleep over this one until the barges reach the beach.
In reply to imagine that- two claims for… by new game
It is a red flag. Erdoshit has been pounding his chest for years. FFS he has basically admitted to being in the Russkies pockets!
In reply to Yeah, Cypriot history has… by Arnold
I admit that I have no direct perspective on that.
But the White Commies seem to be out selling the competition with their energy export; from Euro and Central Asia perspective, being cooperative may not be a bad place to be.
Russia seems to be taking Baby Steps again militarily, and Big Boy pants on in the Energy Biz.
Superficially, a good position.
In reply to It is a red flag. Erdoshit… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Moslim way of thinking.
Problem for Turkey is that the acquisition of territorial sovereignty by conquest was outlawed (most say) in 1928. The Argentinians bleat on about the Falklands being stolen from them in 1833 but that was perfectly legal in the 19th Century. For a brief look at the relevant legislation: Falkland Islands – The Usurpation (1 pg): https://www.academia.edu/34838377/Falkland_Islands_The_Usurpation
Argentina should have been more patient. If they had waited until now to retake the Malvinas, Britain would have to concede defeat or beg the US to make the baddies go away.
In reply to Problem for Turkey is that… by BritBob
The concept of sharing oil was destroyed by the Brits, Yanks and French. These fuckers just decided to take other peoples resources and now the Turks are putting their own take on this concept. Might is right and the Turks have it over the Cypriots. As I've been saying since the turn of the century. This is the latest spat in many to come, that academics will refer to as the resource wars.
Erdogan is Hitler 2.0.
Dangerous. Should have kicked this asshole country out of NATO years ago.
I agree, but it is Geo-strategically located and the gateway between Europe/Asia/Middle east. Having this strategic location VS minor outbursts from whatever Turkish leader is in power, is worth the cost and every 5 star general would agree with me.
In reply to Erdogan is Hitler 2.0. … by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Fuck NATO.....why is NATO still around when the Warsaw Pact isn't?
Another institution of American imperialism, preying on useful idiots.
Do you call NATO's work in Libya, Afghanistan, Ukraine, Syria and Iraq good for security?
In reply to I agree, but it is Geo… by To Hell In A H…
nato is just a place for the usa to park their military hardware.
In reply to Fuck NATO.....why is NATO… by Brazen Heist
dude looks constipated.
I thought when a country lost a war they lost control of their geographical boundaries, this happened to Turkey after the WW1, Germany after WW2 and the Palestinians after 1968. Same with Hillary Clinton and British EU remainer lot, still harping on about democratic electoral defeat. So why won't these places/people accept that they lost and get over it?
hitlary didn't lose. she still controls the d.c. bureaucracy.
In reply to I thought when a country… by SaudiMail