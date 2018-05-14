First British Citizen Deported Under Trump Urges "Give Him A Chance"

Authored by Tony Parton via NewRightNetwork.com,
Watching the acorn raise up on New Year’s Eve 2016, I was a man filled with anticipation for the future. Raleigh, North Carolina was filled with people, and there was a genuine sense of celebration that interlaced the throngs of people. It was cold and I do not like the cold, but there was a sense of electrified victory in the crisp air and hope for a bright future.
The Celebration Was Short-Lived
A few weeks later, I was in Nash County Jail waiting to be picked up by immigration police. I was taken to Wake County Jail and then to Atlanta City Detention Center, or as I politely call it-hell on earth. Seriously, if you are planning to commit a crime in Atlanta, please think again. I lost 40lbs in three months of incarceration waiting to be deported and banished from the nation that I love.
I could blame circumstance. I could blame President Trump's tough stance on immigration. I could blame myself, or I could blame what happened to the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services under the Obama administration. I am going to choose the last two. I had ample time to apply for my Green Card, and as a man married to an American citizen, while it was expensive, we could have gotten it done.
The USCIS helpline, under Obama, told me that I did not really need to worry about a green card, that I could work in the USA as long as I had a tax code, which I had. They also told me that as a man married to an American Citizen, I had the right to abode. My wife had four children from a previous marriage, and I did all that I could to keep them while working low-level manual jobs.
On The Very Cusp
Under Obama, the USCIS became a watered down government department of limited means and authority. There seemed to be no threat, and I was about to apply for my Green Card. I had finally made enough to pay a lawyer the funds necessary to start the application. I wanted nothing more than to be able to work, take care of my family and pledge my allegiance to the most relaxed country in the world to call home because America is wonderful.
Sadly, it was not to be. President Trump changed nothing on immigration with the exception that it was finally given its teeth back, having been all but neutered under the Obama administration. He did everything that he said that he would, and he did it at a speed that I have never seen a politician move unless it was the queue to file illegal expense reports in the British Government.
Now, I am here in London, watching history happen, and I have come to the conclusion that I have no one to blame but myself. Uncle Sam gave me the opportunity to do it right, and I failed to act in time.
Loving From Afar
I have since seen a President of the United States end the second war that my grandfather fought in alongside American forces in the Korean War. I have seen a President reduce the tax burden on his entire country. I filed my taxes, and I am proud of that. I read an article that informed us of a late night phone call from the Kremlin to the White House where an overjoyed Vladimir Putin thanked Donald Trump for permitting the CIA to share intelligence with the FSB that enabled them to thwart a planned terrorist attack on the Cathedral in St Petersburg on Christmas Day 2017.
I have seen a president watch as North Korea fired an Intercontinental Ballistic Missile over the Bow of Japan, an act of war that would have seen a lesser man invade North Korea, risking the lives of hundreds of thousands of American military personnel. What a cold way to describe them; They are sons, daughters, mothers, fathers; brave men and women who also believe in America.
I have seen a president wisely hold back from leading the world into an all-out war that could have only ended with Nuclear weapons being used. I am not angry at the president of the United States. I love him, and I owe the man my life and the lives of the people that I love. In this politically charged world, Europe seems desperate for a war with Russia.
Iran seems to have a fully funded nuclear weapons program, whose funding has come directly from the Obama administration on your tax dollars and mine, and seeks to destroy Israel. In this world where Britain will blame Russia for just about anything, I am truly in awe of President Trump. He is a president who can not only manage all of these threats but calmly (Twitter feed notwithstanding) take control in a way that leads the entire world to a place of peace summits, trade negotiations and rebuilding of relationships with former enemies. I am referring to the relationships that America has with China, Russia, and North Korea.
What, Exactly, Are You Protesting?
If you are a Democrat, perhaps you protested against the Trump election. I cannot blame you, having had to look at this grumpy old man who will say anything he wants and seems like he could do anything. I understand your fears and I applaud them. I always encourage caution. Are you able to see how your life is better under his presidency? The tax cuts have added more money in your pockets, and there are more jobs than there are people to fill them. Your nation is stepping back from embroiling itself in wars it would have jumped on in the past [ZH: maybe not].
Nobody likes to be associated with the right wing. The very mention of the word conjures up images of skinhead barbarism, lynchings, and separatism. This is the New Right, we hold out open arms of welcome to all people. We want to continue a pursuit of peace in the entire world and want to bring everyone in with us.
Bernie Sanders has gone out of his way to show hatred to Christianity, Hillary Clinton has done nothing but throw temper tantrums over how she feels she has been ill-treated, and Joe Biden continues to fondle little girls in public and on YouTube videos. I urge you to do a YouTube search to see for yourselves.
Open Your Eyes, America
This world is in a real state of decay. Donald Trump, love him or despise him, has brought a new order to the world and has raised the standards for the entire planet. I implore you to give him a chance. I honestly do not think he is going to let any of us down. You may be wondering who am I to say this to you.
My wife has filed for divorce. Those people that I love have been taken from me. I am currently hunting for work in a nation that persecutes Christians and employs foreign labor at will because they are cheaper. I am one of the people who has more reasons to bitterly resent Donald Trump than most.
Instead, I choose to support him because he has quite literally saved the life of every man, woman, and child on this planet. It is time for you to see your good fortune in this man, and to support him in all that he does.
* * *
I am the first British citizen to be deported under Donald Trump and have become a Pro-Trump voice from here in the U.K.
Comments
A?
What a moron and retard!
I can imagine why his wife and his friends have left him.
rarely have I read a dumber piece of junk, filled with nonsense, bs and empty hopium to the hilt.
Fuck Trump, he let his voters down already. he isn't saving the world - he is instead creating ever more chaos and death, especially in the Middle east.
He is Bibi's and Adelson's boy.
In reply to A? by saldulilem
I would say that the Rothschilds put the most grotesque clown that they could find in the Oval Office to mock the desperate peasants that were looking for a change. All of those that have already waken up to the fact that the orange swine is a traitor are victims in my eyes, all of those that still support him, completely deserve all the nasty things coming down the pike for the US.
In reply to What a moron and retard!… by fx
...and the bot/soros halfwit brigade charges in, hooting about jooooz, throwing poop, giving themselves lotsa upvotes, desperately trying to drown out the unauthorized insufficient Trump hate. think I'm kidding? look around. watch the timestamps. an email must have gone out from HQ
this hateful badthought must not be allowed to stand!
fuck every last one of you sad sorry little douchebags. just like you've ruined your own pathetic lives, you've irredeemably fucked up what used to be someplace special - shitting on streets that were once grand boulevards of free and seriously bright thinkers. mummy must be so proud!
In reply to What a moron and retard!… by fx
Argue with the evidence moron:
https://www.investopedia.com/articles/insights/121616/wilbur-ross.asp
http://articles.chicagotribune.com/2004-10-28/news/0410280265_1_donald-…
All the attacks on the orange swine are staged to fool imbeciles like you, Trump is the king of the swamp, the Rothschilds secret weapon...
In reply to ...and the bot/soros halfwit… by vato poco
this guy needed to be deported on iq alone. if that is what comes over from euro land, this world needs some serious iq to save itself. more so, it is most likely the cream of the crop that gets green cards and legally stays here and usually vote democrat for moar free shit.
In reply to ...and the bot/soros halfwit… by vato poco
More BS about Iran wanting to destroy Israel. This guy is so brainwashed that he deserves to be given his Green Card gratis.
The level of stupidity of Trump supporters knows no limit.
In reply to More BS about Iran wanting… by Nassim
It seems more like desperation,worse than Obama supporters.
Winning?
In reply to The level of stupidity of… by 666D Chess
Trump is NOT AN OUTSIDER, he is a puppet of the Rothschilds and all the fighting and the attacks from the "deep state" are staged to fool idiots like the ones that still support the orange swine. But don't take my word for it, let the evidence speak for itself:
https://www.investopedia.com/articles/insights/121616/wilbur-ross.asp
http://articles.chicagotribune.com/2004-10-28/news/0410280265_1_donald-…
If this is not enough, Ivanka Trump was dating Nathaniel Rothschild, the son of Jacob Rothschild before marrying Kushner. Google it up, you don't have to trust me.
Everything is summarized in this video by Jake Morphonios:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FhTMy9ma2mQ&t=1916s
And finally let me remind you how Trump used to talk about Hillary not long ago:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iM8S0ePjPPg&t=62s
You honestly think that Trump and Hillary are enemies? I bet you that they laugh together at your stupidity at their private parties.
upper crust laughing at all the trumptards, and i was calling this looser out before he got elected.
same would have gone down if hellary got the call to destroy merica. wouldn't mater, either party is gettin er done...
21 trillion and heading for financial disaster very quickly soonly soon. it will very bigly beautiful day when bond failures takes merica to the brink of world chaos ...hyper inflation, mericans eating their pets...Venezuela 102
In reply to Trump is NOT AN OUTSIDER, he… by 666D Chess
Bibi's nom de plume is "Tony Parton".
Way to go Tony. I think you may have been an unintended casualty of this immigration war. I don't know if you are now permanently banned or you still spply to come back. Open a go fund me page if you need funds. If you have to or want to stay in the UK, then do your part to try to make a life's difference to make England great again. You could start by protesting that awful wedding coming up this week.
And last, pull off those rose colored glasses, they're really altering your perception. Trump isn't the saint you make him out to be. Everyone has self interests and not many people can share the exact same priorities as another person. I wish he would get the hell out of the middle east. It's so obvious what's going on now. Forget all the little guys that have chopping heads, the real players are US Israel, and Saudi Arabia vs the rest of the middle east.
You are clearly retarded.
In reply to Way to go Tony. I think you… by Donald J. Trump
"This world is in a real state of decay. Donald Trump, love him or despise him, has brought a new order to the world and has raised the standards for the entire planet. I implore you to give him a chance. I honestly do not think he is going to let any of us down."
Hope is the last to die, apparently and this guy is so desperate he will cling on to the "democracy" Trumpian saviour myth even when his Orange Utang is raining down hell on Syria, Yemen, Iraq, Afghanistan, Somalia, Libya and Iran for his master in "Jerusalem". After the evil spectacle yesterday, at the USSAN embassy inauguration, with the miserable zionazis in all their finery, the sickening garden rake Ivanka and her slum lord jewish bagman..all smiles and smug as the khazarian SS sniper battalions slaughtered innocent protestors in their Gaza cage. The world is indeed evil and the USSA and its zionazi filth in Palestine is surely the most despicable and evil part of humanity.
Trump, just another casino bum on the Rothschild dime.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FhTMy9ma2mQ
Jake Morphonios is the best.
In reply to "This world is in a real… by Fireman
re "Trump has brought a new order to the world and has raised the standards for the entire planet"
.
I wouldn't call trying to kick-start a WORLD WAR "raising standards for the entire planet"... you just HAD TO KNOW that "gem" came from a 'THICK Brit'
We ain't all thick ... Trump is the change through chaos.
Trust no government for it only has its own survival at heart.
In reply to They ain't called 'THICK… by NuYawkFrankie
trump people are plain crazy.
No, not crazy, retarded.
In reply to trump people are plain crazy. by martygraw
I want to invite this guy back for the next financial crisis on the basis that once it happens, he can't leave the country anymore. See how great Trump is then. The tax cuts Trump passed needed to be followed up by deep cuts in government spending. Instead Trump increased the budget deficit.
Is there any red thread or cannot the guy crystallize the message. I spend too many minutes for picking the essence. Once you use daily 30-40 different sources for news gathering, the stories must be well edited or they become totally ignored. One cannot waste time to find a gold corn in loose story boards.
Shit he's in London, i'm terrified now to leave the house, dude's seriously deranged.
I want a list and photograph of anyone America's sending home to the UK and also another list of the terrorists who left the UK for Syria, encouraged by May's Government and now scurrying home after a whooping from SAA. Wahhabi scum!
Very smart guy, pity he does manual jobs when he should lead the country rather than grotesque may
Wow that guy must be on drugs or completely insane. He got his head handed to him on the plate by our feds and now he begs for mercy by spreading a love campaign for our country?
Ancient kings have executed traitors of foreign governments. For good reason. You can't trust people who stab their own leaders in the back.
whether the author is seeking to promote himself politically to get a green card, or he he has "Trump tinted" glasses on, or he is simply "truthing" life as he sees it, what is clear is that he has been deported to the UK.
the US evicted him and the the UK either took him back, or gave him sanctuary. he seems to be part of the skilled work force and pays taxes in the country where he lives.
what is also clear is that this thread has been hijacked by libtard demoNrat socialists. check out the comments. no balance, ad hominem attacks and no discernible point.
libtards are swamping here - remember, their strategy is to divert, distract, distort and prevent anything positive whatsoever, so we all can live in their world of racist, sexist, "healthist" and agist minorities on a planet of excited misery.
No wonder the wife wants a divorce, Mr Parton is clearly attracted to orange clowns. Enjoy London, it's a shit-hole.