Goldman Trading Co-Heads Quit

Now that the vol - and trading boom - of the fist quarter is ancient history, many are wondering how revenues look like for the second quarter, which tomorrow will be half-way over. According to this update from Bloomberg, it's hardly glowing.
Goldman’s Pablo Salame and Isabelle Ealet, two of the three co-heads of the securities trading division, will leave the bank next month, Bloomberg reported citing a letter from CEO Lloyd Blankfein, who is also reportedly on his way out.
The departures mean that Ashok Varadhan will run the trading division singlehandedly, according to an internal memo Monday from Chief Executive Officer Lloyd Blankfein.
Salame, 52, led the trading business since 2008 and was named a vice chairman of the firm in 2016, meanwhile Ealet, 55, rose up through the commodities business and was named partner in 2000. Perhaps they were not enthused to watch as their once proud, FDIC-backed hedge fund has been forced to sell loans to subprime consumers using "Instragram personality" JoJo Fletcher as spokesperson for its home-improvement loans to "build excitement."
Bloomberg adds that Salame and Ealet will become senior directors after they leave, according to the memo, although it wasn't clear where since, after all, they are leaving the company.
Comments
Who's the chick with the nips?
Sorry, got distracted.
Me too....must be cold.
Megaraffle.io
In reply to Who's the chick with the… by Beowulf55
Lots of shaking up over at Goldman, I wonder whats really going on.
In reply to Me too....must be cold. … by Pol Pot
https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/executive-order-blockin…
Many corrupt CEO's, workers, Politicians leaving due to this!!
Tump admin going after the dirty players and deal makers for the last 20+ years or more.
In reply to Lots of shaking up over at… by JimmyJones
Boobies!!!
In reply to Who's the chick with the… by Beowulf55
We won't talk about this:
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1B-95giwldeKgsd0nYiw_sEaSf4kGNLZ…
In reply to Who's the chick with the… by Beowulf55
Wasn't it that model turned GS sales chick. Seen her before on a GS story the other day
In reply to Who's the chick with the… by Beowulf55
she doesn't look subprime to me.
In reply to Who's the chick with the… by Beowulf55
an evil wench we want to bang? I dunno...it's all so confusing.
In reply to Who's the chick with the… by Beowulf55
Nice tits.
~~~))) How To Loot A Country Or A Continent (((~~~
...................(And look good doing it)
Alienate, divide and disenfranchise, then hand out the heroin, meth and weapons. .... Stand back and let the population tear itself apart at the race and wealth lines.
Call in the UN to restore order, declare yourself a hero or Killary Limpin' and pay yourself a huge reward of someone else's natural resources seized with the UN firepower you control after the Chump Monkeys turn in their sticks to keep themselves 'safe' from the drug addict monkeys you have armed out of the back door.
Use an MKUltra Charles Taylor to keep the chaos cooking, emotional and vicious. ... No one will have time to think.
Charles Taylor Jr. Comes To Ameri-duh.
And they call that entertainment. ..... Entertainment for the devil.
Live Hard, All Paid For And Sanctioned Under The Labels 'National Security' And 'Pop Culture', Die Free
~ DC v8.8
Nipples are in... or out now. There are even nipple implants for the erect nipple impaired.
That is all I know and I am all for it.
In reply to Nice tits. ~~~))) How To… by DuneCreature
Me too, rh.
Puffy is good but proudly erect and stiff enough to put an eye out is better. ... Adult Binkies I call them.
Jojo rocks.
Live Hard, I Collect Rocks For My Garden And Bedroom. ... Solid, Stable, Manly Rocks For The Garden And The Rest Are Kept Safe From The Brutal Elements And Local Thieving Rock Hounds Within Reach Next To The Master Bed. .. Sometimes I Rub Them For Good Luck, Die Free
~ DC v.8.8
In reply to Nipples are in... or out now… by roadhazard
If they hired JoJo to build excitement, they sure succeeded. I hope they make her a personal banker, I will stand in line overnight to open an account with her. She looks like she is quite good at asset management.
John Embry – Conditions remind me of 2008 and the Dot Com Bubble except it’s more distorted now
http://www.investmentwatchblog.com/john-embry-conditions-remind-me-of-2…
To leave Goldman you first tell the press, then you go to the basement and tell the masters. Nail gun risk management, it's a trade secret.
Clearly she is happy to see us.
nice
Hubba hubba.
As predicted by Q.
How many of these people have resigned in the past 6-12 months? Guilty? Or getting out while the getting is good?
Curious why this was done, and in stereo.
And, I like the nips.
Sorry, I like my investment advisors to have bigger nipples.
...and hair on their chest.
In reply to Sorry, I like my investment… by MrBoompi