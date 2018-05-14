Google Employees Revolt, Refuse To Work On Clandestine AI Drone Project For The Pentagon

Around a dozen Google employees have quit and close to 4,000 have signed a petition over the company's involvement in a controversial military pilot program known as "Project Maven," which will use artificial intelligence to speed up analysis of drone footage.
Project Maven, a fast-moving Pentagon project also known as the Algorithmic Warfare Cross-Functional Team (AWCFT), was established in April 2017. Maven’s stated mission is to “accelerate DoD’s integration of big data and machine learning.” In total, the Defense Department spent $7.4 billion on artificial intelligence-related areas in 2017, the Wall Street Journal reported.
The project’s first assignment was to help the Pentagon efficiently process the deluge of video footage collected daily by its aerial drones—an amount of footage so vast that human analysts can’t keep up. -Gizmodo
Project Maven will use machine learning to identify vehicles and other objects from drone footage - with the ultimate goal of enabling the automated detection and identification of objects in up to 38 categories - including the ability to track individuals as they come and go from different locations.
Project Maven’s objective, according to Air Force Lt. Gen. John N.T. “Jack” Shanahan, director for Defense Intelligence for Warfighter Support in the Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Intelligence, “is to turn the enormous volume of data available to DoD into actionable intelligence and insights." -DoD
The internal revolt began shortly after Google revealed its involvement in the project nearly three months ago.
Some Google employees were outraged that the company would offer resources to the military for surveillance technology involved in drone operations, sources said, while others argued that the project raised important ethical questions about the development and use of machine learning. -Gizmodo
The resigned employees cited a range of frustrations, from ethical concerns over the use of AI in a battlefield setting, to larger concerns over Google's overall political decisions.
The disgruntled ex-employees, apparently unaware that Google was seed-funded by the NSA and CIA, have compiled a master document of personal accounts detailing their decisions to leave, which multiple sources have described to Gizmodo.
The employees who are resigning in protest, several of whom discussed their decision to leave with Gizmodo, say that executives have become less transparent with their workforce about controversial business decisions and seem less interested in listening to workers’ objections than they once did. In the case of Maven, Google is helping the Defense Department implement machine learning to classify images gathered by drones. But some employees believe humans, not algorithms, should be responsible for this sensitive and potentially lethal work—and that Google shouldn’t be involved in military work at all.
Historically, Google has promoted an open culture that encourages employees to challenge and debate product decisions. But some employees feel that their leadership no longer as attentive to their concerns, leaving them to face the fallout. “Over the last couple of months, I’ve been less and less impressed with the response and the way people’s concerns are being treated and listened to,” one employee who resigned said. -Gizmodo
Ironically, the development of Google's original algorithm at Stanford was partly funded by a joint CIA-NSA program in which founder Sergei Brin created a method to quickly mine large amounts of data stored in databases.
“Google founder Mr. Sergey Brin was partly funded by this program while he was a PhD student at Stanford. He together with his advisor Prof. Jeffrey Ullman and my colleague at MITRE, Dr. Chris Clifton [Mitre’s chief scientist in IT], developed the Query Flocks System which produced solutions for mining large amounts of data stored in databases. I remember visiting Stanford with Dr. Rick Steinheiser from the Intelligence Community and Mr. Brin would rush in on roller blades, give his presentation and rush out. In fact the last time we met in September 1998, Mr. Brin demonstrated to us his search engine which became Google soon after.” -Nafeez Ahmed
In their defense of Project Maven, Google notes that their AI won't actually be used to kill anyone (just help the military ID targets to "service"). That isn't good enough for workers and academics opposed to the use of machine learning in a military application.
In addition to the petition circulating inside Google, the Tech Workers Coalition launched a petition in April demanding that Google abandon its work on Maven and that other major tech companies, including IBM and Amazon, refuse to work with the U.S. Defense Department. -Gizmodo
“We can no longer ignore our industry’s and our technologies’ harmful biases, large-scale breaches of trust, and lack of ethical safeguards,” the petition reads. “These are life and death stakes.”
Over 90 academics in AI, ethics and computer science released an open letter on Monday, calling on Google to end its involvement with Project Maven and support an international treaty which would prohibit the use of autonomous weapons systems.
Peter Asaro and Lucy Suchman, two of the authors of the letter, have testified before the United Nations about autonomous weapons; a third author, Lilly Irani, is a professor of science and a former Google employee.
Google’s contributions to Project Maven could accelerate the development of fully autonomous weapons, Suchman told Gizmodo. Although Google is based in the U.S., it has an obligation to protect its global user base that outweighs its alignment with any single nation’s military, she said. -Gizmodo
“If ethical action on the part of tech companies requires consideration of who might benefit from a technology and who might be harmed, then we can say with certainty that no topic deserves more sober reflection—no technology has higher stakes—than algorithms meant to target and kill at a distance and without public accountability,” the letter states. “Google has moved into military work without subjecting itself to public debate or deliberation, either domestically or internationally. While Google regularly decides the future of technology without democratic public engagement, its entry into military technologies casts the problems of private control of information infrastructure into high relief.”
We're sure employees have nothing to worry about and their concerns are overblown - as Google's "Don't be evil" motto prevents them from ever participating in some scary program that could kill more innocent people than a Tesla autopilot.
Do evil!
Death from above
Speaking of evil, I am surprised USC or Rice didn't have Clapper or Brennan as their commencement speakers. I guess they had to settle for "angry old man" Broomberger and washed up TV show host, "Slim Fast" Oprah.
Told an AI researcher back in 2015 that collaboration with government entities was a really, REALLY bad idea.
Guy turned out to be a TDS sufferer.
Wonder if he learned his lesson?
99.99999% no. He would do it again in a second if it was a Democrat in office.
So Google is now reaping the benefits of an SJW infested mass of histrionic, self absorbed, holier than thou, children who don't know how to actually be an employee in a company with people in charge. They were free to not work on the project if they didn't want to - there are many Google projects they could transfer to. They could have just left the company to work in another of many Silicon Valley companies. But no these morally superior children have to leave, throw a hissy fit, and tell the the world why they are so superior.
Short Alphabet into to ground - the corporate culture is completely broken.
God Bless Everyone Of Those Google Employees Who Quit...
But completely upending our Constitutional Republic through lies and deception is totally OK though?
What a bunch of red diaper doper babies.
In one of the links:
"Google’s Eric Schmidt summed up the tech industry’s concerns about collaborating with the Pentagon at a talk last fall. “There’s a general concern in the tech community of somehow the military-industrial complex using their stuff to kill people incorrectly"
In other words, Eric Schit believes it's simply a matter of "correctly" killing people, that's what the engineers want? They don't want their AI efforts to kill anyone, YOU PIECE OF SHIT.
never fight the fed or in this case the nsa/cia
google is a black ops shell corporation that does lots of dirty stuff and is a "marketing company" to those who are dimitted enoguh to believe it
its kind of over priced now but i wouldnt bet against it.
same with faceberg.
Google employees with a conscience.
Didn’t know they existed.
The project is a not a good fit for their company’s culture. There are companies that specialize in this sort of thing with talented people, let them do it instead.
I wouldn’t want to work on it either.
Like it or not it is probably the inevitable future of ground-based warfare.
Google will eventually be a platform for technologies to be hijacked by the military. Damned if you do, damned if you don't (work with them).
But I guess keeping a clear conscience is still important to these employees. Kudos to them.
Surprise! Do-no-evil Google will survive the implosion of ad revenues in the next recession by becoming a defense contractor. Oh, the irony!
But this fits the idea that high tech might be a negative in the long run. Pretty soon a small group of people could extinguish half of humanity.
Maybe this is what the Fermi Paradox is missing. The reason we haven't detected alien civilizations is that they always end up destroying themselves soon after developing an advanced technology. Or maybe they attract something that destroys them.
Put otherwise, intelligence is likely a self-limiting mutation.
Do evil! Bitch!
Good for them. What you do matters.
I could possibly understand management looking for some sweet government honey if they were struggling, but this pretty much seals the deal that "don't be evil" was always a lie. How many more jetliners do they need?
Lots of H1B1 workers happy to fill the spots of the employees who left, and there's the added bonus that MSM can tell us Google needs those workers to fill jobs Americans don't want.
Not only do they have a small fleet of aircraft, but they also have their own runways, courtesy of a sweet deal with the government to take off and land out of Moffett Field.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Moffett_Federal_Airfield
In Europe, China and Russia, the government censors things they don't want the public to be thinking about. In the United States, Google/Youtube and Facebook do the censoring. Maybe one day they'll come up with a term to describe that.
i don't agree that "don't be evil" was always a lie.
when a company is small, it usually does good and useful things.
the bigger it gets, the more evil it has to be to keep growing.
in general, the biggest companies, are the ones who have allowed themselves to be the most evil.
Dont they use google in europe etc?
Yes in Europe, no in etc. China most notably blocks Google. China has its own version of population mind control and doesn't want a Western corporation doing it for them. Facebook is working hard on access to China no matter the cost to users elsewhere.
Net positive. Good for them.
Sounds like Google needs some freedom
Any academic who signed that petition should never get another dime of funding from any agency of the US government. Let's see them do research and maintain a research group without government funding, they'll be teaching community college in one year.
Fucking traitorous bastards. In the USSR those were the ones that were sent to the Siberian gulags, and rightfully so.
I agree. The USSA is full of traitors at the present time. I don't see this ending well. The only way this will end is with a civil war. Cities versus rural areas. Military and LEOs versus thugs, gimmigrants, and other assorted riff raff. I know which side I am on.
Why not just let a defense contractor do it?
Between the Boston Dynamics robots and AI-powered drone technology, humans will be easy targets for depopulation by the oligarchy and their MIC servants.
Sure. If you are a fat fuck waiting for your government ration.
I thought they would promote more of a AI pussy dolls before bringing the real reason for these war winning creatures. After All, these AI's are designed to kill humans like e'mmm you and me?
the genius of MIC is its ability to weaponize everything, even our souls. The Google employees protesting this project may be fighting a losing battle, but at least it is the good fight of real human beings.
where have been their protests for all of these years that they have been selling everyone out to tptb?
build a surveillance system for the chicoms, no problem
tweak searches to give preference to politically correct sites, no prob
give the .gov access to everyones data, no prob
they are a bunch of butt hurt leftists who finally had it shoved in their faces who they are really working for.
I'll take a Google job at $200,000 a year with free Starbucks and a Teddy bear. Don't ask me to help defend the country though, It's against my constiutional personal safe space feelings. And enforced by that other guy's military.
"defend the country"?
are you delusional flag-waving "patriot" or something?
just about everything the MIC has been doing for the last 20 years has been endangering and bankrupting the country, not defending it.
Why don't you just program AI to target those what make decisions to unleash it in that way they would not dare to do it.
protest is a publicity stunt.
HuRah! Who wants a bunch of asswipe progressive snowflakes working on a system like that anyway?
I hope their AI revolts and kills every motherfucker there at "Don't Be Evil".
These people snoop MY emails and track MY web searches?
They probably don't like the people I communicate with or the web sites I visit.
I wonder what they can do about it?
But they would do it if obumhole was still president
more morally outraged idiots
didnt have a problem working for a company built by cia/nsa
didnt have a problem data mining and surveying billions of people
didnt have a problem filtering or censoring websites for political or financial reasons
didnt have a problem with ostracizing or firing employees who didnt have the correct ideological leanings
oh, but THIS is too much for them to handle. they cant live with the possible blood on their hands from this particular outrage after having helped built the big brother data grid?
even now they're patting themselves on the back for their martyrdom and telling everyone at their cocktail parties how they are just so principled.
"But some employees feel that their leadership no longer as attentive to their concerns, leaving them to face the fallout."
First they came for the Conservative employees, and I said nothing......
I'm sure these children are oblivious to the irony that now, only now have they found a reason to quit Google for ethical reasons. BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!
Creature of the MIC. The MIC is probably their only profitable line of business.