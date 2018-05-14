Hawaii Residents Flee Volcano As New Fissure Sends Lava "Several Hundred Feet Into The Air"

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 05/14/2018 - 10:45

﻿New evacuations were ordered in the Puna district of Hawaii's Big Island Sunday after a massive 1,000-foot-long fissure opened on Kilauea volcano, sending bright red rock and magma hundreds of feet into the air with an ominous "jet engine" sound. The fissure was initially thought to be the 18th but was downgraded after the previous one did not spew lava. The new fissure opened up approximately 300 feet from the previous one.

"When I got here today, I actually came up the hill and the first thing that I noticed was I heard what sounded like a jet turbine," said John Davidson, whose residence is located near the 17th fissure. 

 

36 structures have been destroyed so far by lava from Kilauea, including over 24 homes, covering 116 acres of land. The US Geological Survey's Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said on Sunday that earthquake activity and ground deformation continues.

“Aerial observations of this new fissure indicate it is at least several hundreds yards long and producing spatter rising many tens of feet into the air. A slow-moving lava flow is moving away from the vent,” the observatory said

On Saturday, a fissure opened up near the Puna geothermal power plant, spattering lava less than a mile from the facility. There are still nearly 50,000 gallons of pentane stored at the siteaccording to Hawaii News Now.

You can see an interactive Google fissure map here. (h/t @volcanohawaii)

Hawaii County Civil Defense has warned people to stay out of the active eruption area, and using off-road vehicles to go sightseeing is not allowed. Residents in the lower Puna region have been warned that there may be little to no advanced notice to evacuate, while the FAA has issued a temporary flight restriction for the area. 

This is what a volcano sounds like up close:

President Trump issued a disaster declaration for Hawaii on Friday, announcing that federal funding had been approved for local recovery efforts in the affected areas. 

"Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further damage assessments," the White House added in a statement.

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) chief Brock Long named deputy Federal Coordinating Officer Willie Nunn as the agency's top official overseeing the relief efforts. 

“As more fissures open and toxic gas exposure increases, the potential of a larger scale evacuation increases. A mass evacuation of the lower Puna District would be beyond current county and state capabilities, and would quickly overwhelm our collective resources,” Ige said.

Tags
Disaster Accident
Environment
Internet Services - NEC

Comments

Vote up!
 12
Vote down!
 30
revolla gmak Mon, 05/14/2018 - 10:50 Permalink

God is pissed with the US:

1. Joining Israhell in killing Syrians - "Thou Shall Not Kill"

2. Joining Israhell in killing Palestinians - "Thou Shall Not Kill"

3. Joining Israhell in stealing Palestine - "Thou Shall Not Steal"

4. Joining Israhell in stealing Jerusalem and moving the embassy there - "Thou Shall Not Steal"

5. Joining Israhell in spreading the LIE that Jews are Hebrews of the Bible - - "Thou Shall Not Bear False Witness"

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 2
FireBrander Gold_fish Mon, 05/14/2018 - 10:53 Permalink

Real possibility of a chunk of the island falling into the ocean. In 2000, that exact area slid 10cm towards the sea in one move.

If the whole thing fell off, it would send ~900 FOOT HIGH waves around the Island and ~100 FOOT HIGH waves along the entire West coast of the USA.

Great animation from 2012 about the 10CM slide and the effect if the whole thing slides off:

https://youtu.be/VvMUJKFjAiA

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
besnook FireBrander Mon, 05/14/2018 - 11:33 Permalink

this is a semi live report on the real story behind the eruption. almost everyone from that end of the island has or is evacuating. there is a real possibility that entire side of the island could be cut off from the access to the rest of the island as the triangle of roads leading out of that area is being threatened with lava. the affected people are in the thousands. the vog is so bad it is killing plants miles away. there is a constant rumble with 2.0 up tp 4.0 earthquakes going off all the time. the lava ripping out of the ground is surreal and i have have seen active lava many times.

there was a report last night that the lava coming out of the ground now is old lava, like decades old lava that has pooled in the ground. it is being pushed out by new lava from the draining of the halemaumau crater, which is expected to blow up any minute as the lava level has dropped below the water line. the new lava has not shown up in leilani estates yet. the volcanologists expect it to be more explosive and much faster moving so people in motorized wheel chairs are in danger from the more liquid like flow of the new lava.

also, the 6.9 earthquake the other day conicided with a 2 foot downhill shift of a huge plate of earth on the southern flank of the island that could cause a thousand foot mega tsunami.

the show is just beginning.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Francis Marx Pollygotacracker Mon, 05/14/2018 - 11:32 Permalink

 My reply was to the person above. It has nothing to do with the structure of the commandments.  But...if you dont honor the 1st commandment, yes, you are stealing to what belongs to God and what he deserves. So hence, all of the commandments are in regards to forms of stealing.

 The Israeli's do it through their little scheming judicial system. So they pass laws to take Palestinian land. So it falls under , "thou shall not covet". Thats legal stealing. Just like the Governments around the world do to their citizens.

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 2
Chief Joesph Mon, 05/14/2018 - 10:52 Permalink

Leave it to real estate people to sell you hazardous land, whether it be in a flood zone, sea-level rise zone, a fire hazard area, chemical contamination area, or around a Volcano.  And leave it to the state for not having oversight and regulating the real estate industry. Its all about money, and safety be damned.