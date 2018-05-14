Hawaii Residents Flee Volcano As New Fissure Sends Lava "Several Hundred Feet Into The Air"

New evacuations were ordered in the Puna district of Hawaii's Big Island Sunday after a massive 1,000-foot-long fissure opened on Kilauea volcano, sending bright red rock and magma hundreds of feet into the air with an ominous "jet engine" sound. The fissure was initially thought to be the 18th but was downgraded after the previous one did not spew lava. The new fissure opened up approximately 300 feet from the previous one.
*SOUND ON*— WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) May 13, 2018
New video from Hawaii shows Kilauea remains very active. The latest fissure to open up made a roaring sound similar to a jet engine as the mountain spewed chunks of lava into the air. pic.twitter.com/GApA3AtfDZ
"When I got here today, I actually came up the hill and the first thing that I noticed was I heard what sounded like a jet turbine," said John Davidson, whose residence is located near the 17th fissure.
Lava is piling up as high as four-storey buildings in Hawaii after the opening of new fissures on the island's Kilauea volcano https://t.co/y5I0iXqrhe pic.twitter.com/t2XQ2MshUu— SBS News (@SBSNews) May 14, 2018
Huge fissure opens on Hawaiian volcano#MondayMorning @realPressPlus #PressPlus #fire pic.twitter.com/mWBvwzGgXM— Press Plus - Press TV (@realPressPlus) May 14, 2018
New #USGS #HVO fissure map, 9AM HST, May 13 shows fissure 17, opened @ 4:30 a.m. HST (it was initially called 18 but changed b/c the previous #17 did not erupt lava). New #17 is 1,000 feet long & spattering. https://t.co/IjZjhFoSSs #KilaueaErupts #kilauea #LeilaniEstatesEruption pic.twitter.com/bz5rSEytsg— USGS Volcanoes🌋 (@USGSVolcanoes) May 13, 2018
Big Burps: New crack from Hawaii volcano spews lava & toxic gas https://t.co/7qZU0Sny9I #KilaueaVolcano pic.twitter.com/MV56ZjoyaQ— RT (@RT_com) May 14, 2018
36 structures have been destroyed so far by lava from Kilauea, including over 24 homes, covering 116 acres of land. The US Geological Survey's Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said on Sunday that earthquake activity and ground deformation continues.
“Aerial observations of this new fissure indicate it is at least several hundreds yards long and producing spatter rising many tens of feet into the air. A slow-moving lava flow is moving away from the vent,” the observatory said
On Saturday, a fissure opened up near the Puna geothermal power plant, spattering lava less than a mile from the facility. There are still nearly 50,000 gallons of pentane stored at the site, according to Hawaii News Now.
You can see an interactive Google fissure map here. (h/t @volcanohawaii)
That's close! #Hawaii #hawaiivolcano #HawaiiKilaueavolcano #hawaii #volcano # pic.twitter.com/mEdWUUleU9— Droid Emu-D 🇺🇲 (@emu_droid) May 14, 2018
Hawaii County Civil Defense has warned people to stay out of the active eruption area, and using off-road vehicles to go sightseeing is not allowed. Residents in the lower Puna region have been warned that there may be little to no advanced notice to evacuate, while the FAA has issued a temporary flight restriction for the area.
Fissure 16 opened in Leilani Estates, Hawai’i.— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) May 13, 2018
Again massive lava eruptions. Sound on.
Credits: Andrew Richard Hara#lava #LeilaniEstates #kilauea #KilaueaVolcano #volcano @spann @TomHall #hawaii #hawaiivolcano pic.twitter.com/1hCO1imeoG
Stunning aerial view shows the vastness of the collapsed floor of a crater in the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii. https://t.co/NuADXrmqRW pic.twitter.com/3M2Txrccn5— ABC News (@ABC) May 14, 2018
This is what a volcano sounds like up close:
Unbelievable.. Listen to the sound!— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) May 10, 2018
The earth is breathing.. Yesterday in Leilani Estates, Hawai’i.
Credits: Damian Barrios#hawaii #leilani #leilaniestates #lava #lavaflow @spann @TomHall #Kilauea #KilaueaEruption #volcano pic.twitter.com/CVoEf3VQDI
President Trump issued a disaster declaration for Hawaii on Friday, announcing that federal funding had been approved for local recovery efforts in the affected areas.
"Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further damage assessments," the White House added in a statement.
President Trump declared Mt. Kilauea a disaster area, as Hawaii officials widened the radius of their warnings of volcanic instability and urged vigilance in the event of a gas and volcanic eruption of the volcano on the Big Island.https://t.co/mt71XVvs7s pic.twitter.com/3rozevGGrt— ╰☆ 𝐁𝐮𝐝...★ ★ (@bud_cann) May 12, 2018
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) chief Brock Long named deputy Federal Coordinating Officer Willie Nunn as the agency's top official overseeing the relief efforts.
“As more fissures open and toxic gas exposure increases, the potential of a larger scale evacuation increases. A mass evacuation of the lower Puna District would be beyond current county and state capabilities, and would quickly overwhelm our collective resources,” Ige said.
Real possibility of a chunk of the island falling into the ocean. In 2000, that exact area slid 10cm towards the sea in one move.
If the whole thing fell off, it would send ~900 FOOT HIGH waves around the Island and ~100 FOOT HIGH waves along the entire West coast of the USA.
Great animation from 2012 about the 10CM slide and the effect if the whole thing slides off:
https://youtu.be/VvMUJKFjAiA
In reply to Can we tax Hawaii for the… by Gold_fish
In reply to don't worry about it...still… by old naughty
this is a semi live report on the real story behind the eruption. almost everyone from that end of the island has or is evacuating. there is a real possibility that entire side of the island could be cut off from the access to the rest of the island as the triangle of roads leading out of that area is being threatened with lava. the affected people are in the thousands. the vog is so bad it is killing plants miles away. there is a constant rumble with 2.0 up tp 4.0 earthquakes going off all the time. the lava ripping out of the ground is surreal and i have have seen active lava many times.
there was a report last night that the lava coming out of the ground now is old lava, like decades old lava that has pooled in the ground. it is being pushed out by new lava from the draining of the halemaumau crater, which is expected to blow up any minute as the lava level has dropped below the water line. the new lava has not shown up in leilani estates yet. the volcanologists expect it to be more explosive and much faster moving so people in motorized wheel chairs are in danger from the more liquid like flow of the new lava.
also, the 6.9 earthquake the other day conicided with a 2 foot downhill shift of a huge plate of earth on the southern flank of the island that could cause a thousand foot mega tsunami.
the show is just beginning.
In reply to . by FireBrander
I see the potential for island building, which may include your scenario in the process.
I would be on a boat waving bye with air traffic shut down by authorities.
In reply to . by FireBrander
i am setting up a digicoin to trade volcano carbon credits.
In reply to Can we tax Hawaii for the… by Gold_fish
how many homes were triple insured?
Houses in lava zones are not insurable.
In reply to how many homes were triple… by dark pools of soros
The good thing is that this is relieving stress below the mantle (I think) and that can only be good for Yellowstone.
