Hawaii Residents Flee Volcano As New Fissure Sends Lava "Several Hundred Feet Into The Air"

﻿New evacuations were ordered in the Puna district of Hawaii's Big Island Sunday after a massive 1,000-foot-long fissure opened on Kilauea volcano, sending bright red rock and magma hundreds of feet into the air with an ominous "jet engine" sound. The fissure was initially thought to be the 18th but was downgraded after the previous one did not spew lava. The new fissure opened up approximately 300 feet from the previous one.

New video from Hawaii shows Kilauea remains very active. The latest fissure to open up made a roaring sound similar to a jet engine as the mountain spewed chunks of lava into the air. pic.twitter.com/GApA3AtfDZ — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) May 13, 2018

"When I got here today, I actually came up the hill and the first thing that I noticed was I heard what sounded like a jet turbine," said John Davidson, whose residence is located near the 17th fissure.

Lava is piling up as high as four-storey buildings in Hawaii after the opening of new fissures on the island's Kilauea volcano https://t.co/y5I0iXqrhe pic.twitter.com/t2XQ2MshUu — SBS News (@SBSNews) May 14, 2018

New #USGS #HVO fissure map, 9AM HST, May 13 shows fissure 17, opened @ 4:30 a.m. HST (it was initially called 18 but changed b/c the previous #17 did not erupt lava). New #17 is 1,000 feet long & spattering. https://t.co/IjZjhFoSSs #KilaueaErupts #kilauea #LeilaniEstatesEruption pic.twitter.com/bz5rSEytsg — USGS Volcanoes🌋 (@USGSVolcanoes) May 13, 2018

Big Burps: New crack from Hawaii volcano spews lava & toxic gas https://t.co/7qZU0Sny9I #KilaueaVolcano pic.twitter.com/MV56ZjoyaQ — RT (@RT_com) May 14, 2018

36 structures have been destroyed so far by lava from Kilauea, including over 24 homes, covering 116 acres of land. The US Geological Survey's Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said on Sunday that earthquake activity and ground deformation continues.

“Aerial observations of this new fissure indicate it is at least several hundreds yards long and producing spatter rising many tens of feet into the air. A slow-moving lava flow is moving away from the vent,” the observatory said

On Saturday, a fissure opened up near the Puna geothermal power plant, spattering lava less than a mile from the facility. There are still nearly 50,000 gallons of pentane stored at the site, according to Hawaii News Now.

You can see an interactive Google fissure map here. (h/t @volcanohawaii)

Hawaii County Civil Defense has warned people to stay out of the active eruption area, and using off-road vehicles to go sightseeing is not allowed. Residents in the lower Puna region have been warned that there may be little to no advanced notice to evacuate, while the FAA has issued a temporary flight restriction for the area.

Stunning aerial view shows the vastness of the collapsed floor of a crater in the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii. https://t.co/NuADXrmqRW pic.twitter.com/3M2Txrccn5 — ABC News (@ABC) May 14, 2018

President Trump issued a disaster declaration for Hawaii on Friday, announcing that federal funding had been approved for local recovery efforts in the affected areas.