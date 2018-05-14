Hundreds Of Millions Stolen After Wave Of Transfer-Heists Rock Mexican Banks

Lorenza Martinez, director of the Payment System of the Bank of Mexico, informed Reuters in a telephone interview last week that more than five Mexican financial institutions have recently observed “unauthorized transfers,” resulting in hundreds of millions of pesos stolen.
Cybercriminals siphoned 400 million of pesos ($20.4 million) out of Mexican banks, including the second largest bank: Grupo Financiero Banorte, by generating “phantom orders that wired funds to fake accounts and promptly withdrew the money,” sources close to the government’s investigation told Reuters. Sources explained how cybercriminals “sent hundreds of false orders to move amounts ranging from tens of thousands to hundreds of thousands of pesos from banks including Banorte, to fake accounts in other banks.” Once the funds landed in the fraudulent accounts, accomplices would then go to local branch offices around the country and drain the accounts.
Daily newspaper El Financiero said that these cybercriminals stole around 160 million pesos ($8.2 million) from Banco del Bajio and approximately 150 million pesos ($7.7 million) from Banorte. The remaining amount was spread across smaller financial institutions.
Hackers would have stolen 400 million pesos after the cyber attack in April. (Source: El Financiero)
Inter-bank orders declined in late April, as well as the lack of transparency on the part of financial regulators, which has stoked concerns that Latin America’s second-biggest economy fell victim to cyber attacks that have been disrupting Central Banks and financial institutions around the world.
“The authorities claim that in this cyber attack the SPEI was not violated, but that the “hacking” was through the system that the banks have with suppliers to connect with the SPEI.
One involved in the investigations ensures that it is not yet known exactly how the criminals operated, so there is no exact data yet of the amount stolen, information considered, it will be difficult for it to be revealed by those affected or by the authorities of the financial sector.
Market participants consider that the accounts in which the money was dispersed are located within the country, since in international transfers there are more alerts within the same institutions,” said El Financiero.
Another source told Reuters that these cybercriminals might have had inside assistance to complete such transactions. “In terms of the security of the bank’s offices, I think that is part of the analysis that each bank is doing,” Martinez said.
He also added that the SPEI interbank transfer system was not compromised, but third-party software connected to the payment network might have been. SPEI is comparable to the SWIFT’s messaging services used by more than 11,000 financial institutions in more than 200 countries.
El Financiero indicates that three years ago, at least three financial institutions in Mexico were victims of severe cyber attacks.
“Three years ago at least three banks in Mexico were victims of a “hack”, since the criminals detected a “vulnerability” within a part of their computer systems.
After entering a code in their systems, they proceeded to register third parties, “sowed” accounts in SPEI and made transactions for amounts similar to accounts in other open banks with the same name as the account holder. The money was then withdrawn early in the window by those customers. On that occasion, the affectation did not exceed 50 million pesos.”
El Financiero provides information with Bloomberg data showing Cybercrime is on the rise.
However, the location of where the cyber attack originated from is still unknown, it would not shock us if Mexican drug cartels are now diversifying their operations into cybercriminal units attacking Mexican financial institutions.
Comments
Hundreds of millions of Pesos? So that's about $78.00.
we don need no stinking accounts
In reply to Hundreds of millions of… by godiva chocolate
probably an inside yob
In reply to we don need no stinking… by bamawatson
It's for the wall . . .
In reply to probably an inside yob by bobcatz
If there was a Nigerian prince involved, the scam would have been quickly exposed. Alas, it was just a bunch of Mexican bandits.
/s
In reply to It's for the wall . . . by Bastiat
Hundreds of millions of pesos stolen.............so about $3.75?
In reply to If there was a Nigerian… by Cognitive Dissonance
Hundreds of millions of Pinto Beans were stolen and an accountant was hired to count up the losses with a spork.
In reply to adf by DownWithYogaPants
Let's get rid of physical cash because digital is soooo much safer...
https://olduvai.ca
In reply to Hundreds of millions of… by land_of_the_few
Bitcoin is much safer...
I've been binging hard, frothing at the mouth and heavy breathing about crypto for the past 7 years. In that time I have had no Bitcoin or crypto stolen. And in that same time, my PayPal was hacked once, my debit card was shut down twice for "suspicious activity" and someone tried to apply for a credit card in my name.
In reply to Let's get rid of physical… by skbull44
Not sure why,
But something about Mexicans stealing from other Mexicans had me laughing.
That is all.
In reply to Bitcoin by Bitchface-KILLAH
Give it time Bitchface, give it time.
That your Bitcoin haven't been stolen yet doesn't mean that they will not. I would place the odds of them being stolen at some point in the future at nearly 100%. Hopefully at that time you will not own them any longer and will have passed them off to some other piker.
In reply to Bitcoin by Bitchface-KILLAH
so let's see... you want to steal some Bitcoins today...
Explain to me in detail how you are going to go about doing this?
In reply to Give it time Bitchface, give… by ATM
Face it Bitch, you ain't no Killah.
In reply to Bitcoin by Bitchface-KILLAH
That Nigerian Prince had a lot of heirs.....They said my check is on the way.....they just needed one more payment of $800.00 for the funds to be secured and to clear...
I thought that was a reasonable fee for $11,000,000 that I inherited....
I can't wait.
In reply to If there was a Nigerian… by Cognitive Dissonance
i'd be interested in hearing more detail on how they accomplished that.
getting cash from a bank is normally like pulling teeth.
chase just shut down my company account because i've been pulling out tons of cash - nothing illegal about doing that, but they like to keep the sheeple on the reservation.
In reply to He said my check is on the… by takeaction
People in Mexico understand bank employees appreciate occasional small gifts.
In reply to Once the funds landed in the… by stacking12321
@Stacking-- Mexican bank employees don't want to wind up looking like this by crossing the cartels--Don't open this link if you plan on eating diner anytime soon, as it is very graphic.
http://www.breitbart.com/texas/2018/05/11/graphic-mexican-cartel-dismem…
Nothing happens in Mexico without the cartels being in on it. 16 people were killed in 12 hours including a mayoral candidate, 2 police officers and a police commander over pipeline siphoning. What do you think they would do to a bank employee that wouldn't hand over the hacked cash?
http://www.breitbart.com/texas/2018/05/14/war-central-mexican-black-mar…
In reply to Once the funds landed in the… by stacking12321
Probably a Warren Buffet operation.
In reply to probably an inside yob by bobcatz
That won't even pay for one of those Cancan pirate ship dinner cruises for the fam
In reply to Hundreds of millions of… by godiva chocolate
Kinda like lunch for a family of 4 at Chipoltle
In reply to Hundreds of millions of… by godiva chocolate
BTC is completely safe though !!!! /sarc
In reply to Hundreds of millions of… by godiva chocolate
BTC is like one of those old people riding in a scooter. So yes, it is totally "safe".
In reply to BTC is completely safe… by Jack Oliver
Hey this sounds like a good thing. Less inflation for the peso. Long peso?
Inside job?
good for them.
I've worked in payments for a long time. It has to be an inside job. Otherwise they have incredibly and I mean incredibly shit systems.
Some government officials are moving to Singapore soon.
AS LONG AS IT'S CARTEL MONEY, WHO GIVES A RAT'S ASS?
nothing is safe from hacking
In reply to AS LONG AS IT'S CARTEL MONEY… by Aliens-R-Us
nobody expects the mexican inquisition!
In reply to nothing is safe from hacking by Yellow_Snow
Money wasn't stolen. It didn't exist in the first place. So, MexBank A, lacking funds or not paying kickbacks has to rob MexBank B of their non-existent funds. It's a computer game. Unfortunately, because it's fiat, there's no real accounting and Mexico's central bank will just print more to prop up the balance sheet.
That's my opinion. I'm Pablo Escobar...
In reply to AS LONG AS IT'S CARTEL MONEY… by Aliens-R-Us
"One lawyer can steal more than a thousand men with guns". Der Gottvater, I am tempted to say one hacker can steal more than a thousand lawyers but that can't be right........
President Trump has always said Mexico would pay for the wall!!
I expect this turns out to be an inside job. The same no doubt happens in China. Hot money, finding a way to friendly market dynamics.
Look for Juan or Pedro..you know the guy with the new pair of fuzzie dice in his Chevy Impala...its probably him
Mexican banks are a joke. Please steal.more and drain it!
Mexicans not the brightest pencils or sharpest bulbs!
Oh no! Hundreds of millions of pesos gone!
Reminds me of the truckload of Ramen noodles that was destroyed ... tens of dollars in product were lost.
Blah blah nobody give a rat's ass about a Meheekoh.
Take away chili powder and they're gone in a motherfucking week, bro.
This could never happen in the US.
I am pretty sure somebody is using China as a fall guy while they line their pockets. Probably banksters...
Unlikely it was a hack. Almost certainly one of Chapo Guzman's successors called the banks and said "Here are the wire instructions. By 5:00 p.m. in my account or your family will be returned to you in pieces."
Oh, get over it. .. Money goes missing all of the time.
Billions and billions in USD.
Now if a few home made chocolate chip cookies go missing in Parkland FL you've got yourself a REAL CRIME! .... Beautiful chocolate cake? .. Forget about ever seeing the sunshine again.
Pallets Of Cash In The 'Lost And Found' At Dumbass Airport!
Must have fallen out of Killary's or Barry's suitcase.
Live Hard, Don't Worry It Was Insured By 'We The People' Underwriters Inc., Die Free
~ DC v8.8
That last chart seems dubious: 6.09 million people affected in Australia??!!! Out of a population of 25 million!! Fat chance. Australia’s banks are very strict
This is another reason to avoid cash and paper assets. Expect more of this sort of thing in the future!
It could be said that "paper wealth" is merely a promise of future value. Unfortunately, this leaves much of society and many rich individuals vulnerable to rapid financial loss if the tides of fortune shift or if values rapidly change.
People tend to avoid tangible assets in their control because they are often inconvenient. Valuables can be a pain to have about and they often need to be insured which also calls attention to their existence. More on the danger created by holding your wealth in "paper" in the article below.
http://brucewilds.blogspot.com/2017/02/where-wealth-is-stored.html
At least this is safer than cryptocurrencies!
We wouldn't have taco shells if Mexico wasn't so crooked.
I wonder if there's anything left to steal. Mexico was already a flaming dumpster fire.