Israel Kills 41, Wounds 1,700 Gazans In "Terrible Massacre" As US Opens Jerusalem Embassy

Update: In what is now the most deadly day since the beginning of Hamas's six-week-long "March for Return" demonstrations back in March, The Palestinian Health Ministry said the death toll from Monday morning's "terrible massacre" in Gaza has risen to 41 - with more than 1,700 wounded.
According to RT, which translated the announcement, the wounded include 74 children and 23 women, while a 12-year-old and 14-year-old were counted among the dead.
*حصيلة إصابات مسيرة العودة الكبرى السلمية الناتجة عن إعتداءات الإحتلال الإسرائيلي*— د.أشرف القدرة (@press221) May 14, 2018
🕒 يوم 05/14 الساعة 3:30 مساءاً
🚨38 شهيد و 1703 إصابة
*🔳من الشهداء /*
🔸 5اطفال دون سن ال 18عام.
🔸 1انثى طفلة.
*🔳من... https://t.co/BNLVo9Czgx
They also issued a revised estimate of 35,000 for the number of protesters who gathered along 10 areas at the Gaza border fence.
Live bullets caused most of the injuries, while some 320 people were hit with teargas. The health ministry said Israel was deliberately targeting emergency health services and journalists, who were clearly marked.
Meanwhile, the IDF said fighter planes targeted Hamas outposts near the village of Jabalya after Israeli soldiers said they were fired on in the area.
In addition, IAF aircraft targeted Hamas military posts near the Jabalia area after IDF troops were fired upon from the northern Gaza Strip. No IDF soldiers were injured in the incident pic.twitter.com/EWHOAOzZcA— IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) May 14, 2018
The death toll could still rise, the ministry said.
* * *
The Israeli military continued its violent repression of Palestinian protesters on Monday when soldiers once again gunned down unarmed demonstrators whom it claimed were trying to penetrate the border fence separating Israel from the Gaza Strip.
According to Italian newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore, Israeli soldiers said they were "provoked into violence" when small groups of Palestinians began throwing stones at IDF soldiers from the other side of the border fence. The soldiers responded by gunning down demonstrators; by the time the demonstrations had quieted down, at least 28 Palestinians had been killed, and another 600 had been wounded, according to the Hamas-controlled Health Ministry.
Hamas-controlled Health Ministry reports 25 killed during #Gaza protests— Michael A. Horowitz (@michaelh992) May 14, 2018
The Wall Street Journal reported that a 12-year-old and a 14-year-old had been counted among the dead.
At least 10,000 Palestinians had gathered early Monday local time along more than 10 locations along the border fence, which is one of several closed borders that has effectively cut off Gaza from the rest of the world (though Hamas has been known to dig tunnels to help people move in and out of the territory), Il Sole 24 Ore reported.
The international community has widely condemned President Trump's decision to move the US embassy to Jerusalem (though, as Trump has correctly pointed out, every US president since at least Bill Clinton had promised to move the embassy). The UK reiterated Monday that it doesn't intend to move its embassy, adding that it doesn't agree with President Trump's decision.
Since late March, Hamas has been organizing protests along the border fence as part of six weeks of protests meant to demand the long-sought "right of return" for Palestinians who were forced off their land by Jewish settlers during the genesis of the Israeli state.
The IDF has blamed Hamas, which controls Gaza's government - of instigating the "March of Return" protests with the intention of ultimately breaching the border fence, something that the army says would threaten Israeli towns near the border.
On Sunday, Israel dropped leaflets throughout Gaza warning Palestinians to stay away from the border fence. They also accused Hamas of "stealing your money and using it to dig tunnels at your expense."
This is what is written on the leaflets pic.twitter.com/s88z1P83QM— IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) May 14, 2018
Ruptly is broadcasting a live feed from the Gaza side of the border, where demonstrators could still be seen milling about amid clouds of smoke - though the protest had largely subsided.
On Monday, Israel is celebrating its 70th Independence Day. However, among Palestinians - many of whom are descendants of the Arabs who were forced off their land by the Israelis - the anniversary is known as the Nakba, or "catastrophe".
In a series of tweets, the IDF accused Hamas of leading a "terrorist operation under the cover of the masses throughout Gaza" and said the army would "destroy Hamas infrastructure, which was intended to be used as forward operating bases for terrorist activity today and tomorrow."
The IDF added that, should Hamas succeed in breaching the border, Palestinians would threaten thousands of Israeli lives.
If Hamas breaches the border thousands of Israelis will be in danger pic.twitter.com/DgMPqAV7YJ— IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) May 14, 2018
Hamas is leading a terrorist operation under the cover of the masses throughout Gaza. According to Hamas' declarations & IDF intelligence, Hamas ultimately intends to carry out terror attacks, including a mass infiltration— IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) May 14, 2018
Around 10,000 violent rioters are currently assembled along the security fence & thousands more are approximately 0.3mi away from the security fence. IDF troops are operating in accordance with standard procedures— IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) May 14, 2018
Overnight, IDF troops operated along the security fence in order to destroy Hamas infrastructure, which was intended to be used as forward operating bases for terrorist activity today & tomorrow. The operation was a defined & precise effort— IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) May 14, 2018
The IDF is prepared for a variety of scenarios. IDF commanders are present in the field & are conducting situation assessments. The IDF will act forcefully against any terrorist activity & will operate to prevent attacks against Israelis— IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) May 14, 2018
Of course, Gaza isn't the only area where tensions were flaring. As we pointed out yesterday, Israeli police swarmed Jerusalem's Old City to try and stop radical Jewish settlers from storming Islam's third-holiest site, the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and raise Israel's flag over the monument.
"Hundreds of settlers stormed the compound along with a large Israeli police force," Firas al-Dibis, a Palestinian official who oversees the city's Islamic religious sites said in a statement.
U.S. Embassy opening in Jerusalem will be covered live on @FoxNews & @FoxBusiness. Lead up to 9:00 A.M. (eastern) event has already begun. A great day for Israel!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 14, 2018
President Trump tweeted Monday morning that the opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem would be covered live on Fox News beginning at 9 am. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin was in Jerusalem for the occasion. In recognition of Trump's decision to move the embassy despite widespread international outrage, one of Israel's top football teams announced Sunday night that it would rename itself in honor of President Trump.
According to the Mirror, Beitar Jerusalem said it would now be called Beitar Trump Jerusalem.
Comments
We gotta print more Darwin Awards.
'nother day in the 'hood.
In reply to We gotta print more Darwin… by Arnold
28 dead.........that’s a good start.
In reply to 'nother day in the 'hood. by New_Meat
The so-called embassy isn't an embassy. It is just a consulate. What is more, it is not in the Israeli part of Jerusalem, it is in the part stolen by the Zionists, so technically it is in Palestine.
"Adding the final insult to injury is the opening of the “new” U.S. embassy in Jerusalem. The embassy isn’t new and isn’t really even an embassy at present. It’s the U.S. consulate and it’s actually not even built within the Green Line. It’s built on disputed territory, what was considered No Man’s Land after 1948. It was conquered in 1967, when Israel ousted the Jordanians and took control of the city. But Israel refuses to recognize a formal border between Israel and Palestine. So, ironically, we’ve built our new embassy on territory that is at best disputed, and at ‘worst’ Palestinian land. But that shouldn’t surprise, because almost the entirety of the Israeli settler movement is based on such theft and usurpation of Palestine."
https://www.richardsilverstein.com/2018/05/14/israeli-brown-shirts-cele…
Well done, Orange Clown, you are being played for the clown you are.
In reply to 28 dead.........that’s a… by MCDirtMigger
And to think that the Palestinians good have had peace 20 times over by now. I guess they have a firm belief in stupidity as a virtue. No sympathy here.
In reply to The so-called embassy isn't… by HowdyDoody
The Zios didn't use nerve gas to kill these muzzies so it's ok.
Had Assad gassed the same bunch of muzzies there would be a whole different reaction from the Marxist State Media (MSM) and their handlers.
In reply to And to think that the… by Ghost of PartysOver
""Israel Kills 41, Wounds 1,700 Gazans In "Terrible Massacre""
Fuck Whats Happening??? Whats Thump Gonna Do next ???
In reply to The Zios didn't use nerve… by gladih8r
Add a zero ... he just getting started.
If your buddies showed any ownership of anything, POTUS would not need to babysit. But coddle the fake-innocents some more, they do need something once they run out of skirts to hide behind ... give them fake-skirts, they can work with that.
In reply to w by BaBaBouy
So. Many. Hasbara. Trolls.
In reply to Add a zero ... he just… by null
Burning tires - killing them isn't enough!
In reply to So. Many. Hasbara. Trolls. by Juggernaut x2
Only 28?! That's only one drop in the shithole. Poor performance, when 28,000,000.00 will be reported - that would be a satisfactory number.
In reply to Burning tires - killing them… by Joe Davola
Bloodthirsty Zionism
https://nationalvanguard.org/2018/04/bloodthirsty-zionism-part-2/
‘The Israel Lobby — a List’
https://nationalvanguard.org/2018/05/this-list-of-us-pro-israel-pressur…
In reply to Q by Luc X. Ifer
the kikes are kiking hard. their only humility is turning them all into soap and lampshades.
In reply to Bloodthirsty Zionism https:/… by MoreSun
JANUARY, 1907: SCHIFF (jew) ISSUES A WARNING
In a speech before the Chamber of Commerce, Zionist banking mogul and Rothschild ally, Jacob Schiff, "prophetically" warns:
"Unless we have a Central Bank with control of credit resources, this country is going to undergo the most severe and far reaching money panic in its history." (here)
OCTOBER, 1907: CRISIS SCARES AMERICA
The New York Bankers have inflated the stock market with easy loans. When lending is then tightened, the bubble bursts. Stocks crash 50%. Bank runs follow. The New York Times and Wall Street bankers use The Panic of 1907 to make a case for a European-style Central Bank (as Marx envisioned).
1911: SENATOR OWEN: "PANIC OF 07 WAS A CONSPIRACY!"
.
Four years after the 07 Panic, Senator Robert Owen of Oklahoma will demand an investigation into the sudden crash. He insists that the Panic was deliberately engineered:
."(The Panic) was brought about by a deliberate conspiracy for the enrichment of those who engineered it....I regard it as treason against the United States....a few men control the power of expanding or contracting credits. This unrestrained power means the power to create panics and coerce this country politically."
Jew, Jacob Schiff, who spent millions to help the Communists takeover Russia, "predicted" the very crisis that he and his fellow chosenites were deliberately engineering. 2. The Crash of 1907 --- Panic and bank runs in New York. 3. Senator Owen smelled a rat..
1908: TEDDY ROOSEVELT APPOINTS COMMISSION
.
Globo sock puppet - President Theodore Roosevelt, appoints a "bi-partisan" National Monetary Commission to study the causes of the Panic and to make suggestions. The Chairman of the Commission is (jew operative) Senator Nelson Aldrich (whose daughter will one day be the mother of the 5 Rockefeller sons, David, John III, Nelson, Winthrop, & Lawrence)
SURPRISE! COMMISSION CALLS FOR CENTRAL BANK
.
The main recommendation of Aldrich's National Monetary Commission is to establish a Central Bank with monopoly control of credit and currency issue. The privately owned Bank would create money out of thin air and lend it local banks and the government at interest.
1910: SECRET MEETING AT JEKYLL ISLAND
Aldrich, Paul Warburg (jew), and other agents of the Rockefeller & Rothschild dynasties meet secretly at JP Morgan's private club in Jekyll Island, Georgia. One of the conspirators, Frank Vanderlip, will, years later, reveal to The Saturday Evening Post:
.
"There was an occasion, near the close of 1910, when I was as secretive, indeed, as furtive as any conspirator. ... We were trying to plan a mechanism that would correct the weaknesses of our banking system as revealed under the strains and pressures of the Panic of 1907. I do not feel it is any exaggeration to speak of our secret expedition to Jekyll Island as the occasion of the actual conception of what eventually became the Federal Reserve System. … Discovery, we knew, simply must not happen, or else all our time and effort would be wasted. If it were to be exposed publicly that our group had gotten together and written a banking bill, that bill would have no chance whatever of passage by Congress."
1. TR was a blustering loudmouth tool of the Jewish Banking Mafia. 2. Senator Aldrich (jew operative) was an in-law of the Rockefellers. Grandson David ran Trilateral Commission and CFR. 3. Paul Warburg: Father of The Fed; America's Central Bank.
1912: THE 'ALDRICH BILL' DIES
Senator Aldrich introduces a bill to establish a Central Bank (The Aldrich Bill). The scheme (hatched at Jekyll Island) is transparent, and Aldrich's name is too closely linked to the Money Masters of New York. Congressman Charles A Lindbergh Sr. (father of the famous aviator) declares:
.
“The Aldrich Plan is the Wall Street Plan. It means another panic, if necessary, to intimidate the people. Aldrich, paid by the government to represent the people, proposes a plan for the trusts instead.”
.
Opposition to Aldrich's scheme is so strong, that the bill to create a Central Bank is never even brought to the floor for a vote.
1913: THE 'ALDRICH BILL' IS REPACKAGED - THE FED IS BORN! .
A few cosmetic changes are made to the old Aldrich Bill and the bill is renamed 'The Federal Reserve Act'. Congressman Lindbergh is not fooled:
.
“This is the Aldrich Bill in disguise ....This Act establishes the most gigantic trust on earth. When the President signs this bill, the invisible government by the Monetary Power will be legalized. The people may not know it immediately, but the day of reckoning is only a few years removed. The worst legislative crime of the ages is perpetrated by this banking bill.”
.
The bill passes anyway, on December 23, after many Senators and Congressmen had left town for Christmas Break! Puppet President Woodrow Wilson quickly signs it -- creating the privately-owned Federal Reserve System. Weeks earlier, Wilson, after the necessary states had ratified the Constitutional Amendment establishing an Income Tax -- needed to pay for wars and for interest to the bankers after they set up their Central Bank -- had already enacted the new tax law. The counterfeiting, insider trading, loan sharking, Globalist Money Masters were now in control America, and have been ever since.
1. Congressman Charles Lindbergh Sr. and his famous aviator son. 2. An anti-Central Bank cartoon from 1912! 3. Woodrow Warmonger Wilson sold the Federal Reserve scam as "Currency Reform"
*
The original 1913 Income Tax only affected about the top 1% of earners, with brackets in the single digits. Naturally, there were assurances that the rates would never rise, and that the income brackets would never expand to lower earners.
*
We'll take whatever tax-relief crumbs that our oh-so-magnanimous Republican't champions will drop on the floor for us to nibble on. But can you just imagine the EXPLOSION of economic activity, investment and expansion of opportunity for all if we actually undid the great robbery of 1913? Sugar and I, er, "The Editorial Board" of The Anti-New York Times crunched some numbers. All it would take to kill the Income Tax and balance the Federal Budget would be the combination of the following initiatives:
If we were to make these spending cuts, end the personal income tax, kill the IRS, kill the Fed, and issue debt-free currency from the US Treasury that would be proportionate to productivity and backed by gold and silver -- then THAT would truly "make America great again" -- at least in the economic realm.
Oh if people only understood the kind of better life they are being deprived of by the PRC (Predatory jew Ruling Class)!
http://tomatobubble.com/tax_central_bank_scams.html
In reply to the kikes are kiking hard… by besnook
... for more than half a century, the Trump family have sold their souls to the Luciferian Khazarian Terrorists and the Orangeutang would bend over backwards and do anything to support ((( their ))) criminal activities in Palestine and the US ... and, btw, all these atrocities are financed by American taxpayers ... with billions gifted to the Khazarians every year plus the 2.3 Trillion that disappeared from the Pentagon’s treasury (under the watchful eye of Pentagon Comptroller Rabbi Dov Zakheim) and announced by Rumsfeld the day before the Khazarian attack of 9/11 ...
... here, have a look ... >>> https://www.breakingisraelnews.com/78896/trump-family-50-year-history-donating-jewish-israeli-causes/ ...
... here too on Trump’s connection to Rothschild ... and why Wilbur Ross, the billionaire Rothschild operative, is now the Orange Secretary of Commerce ... tit for tit ... >>> https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=FhTMy9ma2mQ ...
... here’s more on the true History of Palestine ... >>> https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=n3bxj1uvDXU ...
... and the historical maps here will give you something to think about ... >>> http://www.whatreallyhappened.com/WRHARTICLES/mapstellstory.html ...
... the best part of waking up is opening your eyes ...
In reply to Q by Luc X. Ifer
Well that is typical of the Zionist war criminals, yet another atrocity to mark the opening of an atrocity.
Time to end this criminal Zionist regime folks, cut off the money, cut off the MSM propaganda, stop buying their products, shout them down in the streets and anywhere they open their foul mouths.
Any politician that supports this stain on humanity needs to be put out of office. That of course will remove the entire US Congress except for one or two members, but that would also be a good start for a plethora of other issues.
In reply to So. Many. Hasbara. Trolls. by Juggernaut x2
1932 was Germaniy's turning point. The German population was fed up with the way things were going in their country. They wanted drastic changes.
Today muricans are becoming increasingly disgruntled with their leaders and what is happening in their country and abroad. Eventually the voices within the country will be loud enough for the Gov't to realize radical change is coming. Gov't will fight it and people will start to fight back. Their country has been mismanaged. Their pensions are gone, their standard of living is falling while the 1% flourish. The most billionaires in murican history have been created in the last 20 yrs. Things are getting grossly lopsided in murica. Middle class is being harvested into lower class status. Soon there will be 2 classes, the have yachts and the have nots.
Murica is a dying empire, milked by their masters in DC and funds sent abroad as aid.
In reply to Well that is typical of the… by Boing_Snap
This is the Palestinians Land and they have all the rights to liberate it by all means. The same is true for Vietnamese (remember Nam?), Afghans, etc.,
As for the American Empire, it is in fucking trouble with the Orange imbecile and his zionist mafia masters.
In reply to So. Many. Hasbara. Trolls. by Juggernaut x2
Here's a great list of Israeli companies everyone should stop doing business with globally. There are some real surprises here:
http://bdslist.org/full-list/
In reply to So. Many. Hasbara. Trolls. by Juggernaut x2
Goal achieved!!!!
The Righteous Fury of The Left!
Now they have something to point and shout about. Know what you should do? Get photos of the dead bodies, up close! Especially the kids.
In reply to So. Many. Hasbara. Trolls. by Juggernaut x2
This is an “AstroTurf mob” (to use Nan’s only even slightly clever phrase). These people have plenty of regular poor people stuff to worry about. They’re being paid to be there like any soros/lib/communist rent-a-mob.
I noticed the “live ammunition used against stone throwers” meme. Let’s say you’re armed and me and a hundred of my buddies start throwing stones at you— just how long (how many broken bones) before you take a few of us out?
I’m completely unsympathetic. Jerusalem was Christian for centuries before Islam was even dreamed up in Mohammed’s feverish pedophile psychosis and it was Jewish before that.
The only reason Islam is anywhere is by murder, torture and enslavement of indigenous populations.
Fuck em.
In reply to Add a zero ... he just… by null
How about using rubber bullets instead of live ammunition?
"The world's most moral army" my ass.
In reply to This is an “AstroTurf mob” … by A Sentinel
Because it’s better than the Arabs using chemical weapons on Arab civilians.
In reply to How about using rubber… by Brazen Heist
Like depleted uranium, white phosphorus and chlorine/nerve agents used so freely by hypocritical Western powers and their Jihadi buttboys? Give us a break with this moralizing bullshit.
In reply to Because it’s better than the… by sheik_yur_bouti
So, should the Palestinians switch to rubber rocks? If you go looking for a physical fight and then get in one, don't bitch about getting hit....or killed. These martyrs that are dying for the Palestinian cause are nothing more than useful idiots and cannon fodder sent out by Hamas. This is nothing more than a PR move on their behalf.
Peace will come one day, but once it does watch out. Prophecy is being fulfilled.
In reply to How about using rubber… by Brazen Heist
Another religious zombie that can't tell the difference between a rock and a bullet.
And to know that the Anglo Zionist regime of oppression and pilfering is ruled by people like you.....
In reply to So, should the Palestinians… by Cautiously Pes…
Rothschild has plans for us to all be Palestinians.
We will continue have the Judas State and the War on Terror until the day we:
1) End BIS and the Rothschild Banking Cartel.
2) End the Rothchild bloodline completely.
3) End Israel and remove the fake-Semite Khazars from Palestine.
Once you ID humanity's mortal enemy for the last 300 years, one does not take half measures. This is war and they will all be removed from power, not one Lucifarian Rothschild institution will remain, especially Israel.
In reply to w by BaBaBouy
Ah yes, hypocrisy, thy name is (modern) Israel. In the modern apartheid state of Israel, unfettered immigration for thee, but not for me.
In reply to The Zios didn't use nerve… by gladih8r
And, so, when a foreign power comes over here and takes Texas, we (as a sovereign people and nation) should just roll the f.uck over for the sake of peace?
In reply to And to think that the… by Ghost of PartysOver
just give it time...
http://texaspolitics.utexas.edu/archive/html/leg/features/0304_02/race.html
In reply to And, so, when a foreign… by DavidFL
...or here
In reply to And to think that the… by Ghost of PartysOver
U RIGHT BRO!!! ISRAEL IS THE ONLY MIDDLE EAST COUNTRY WGOSE LEADERS--SINCE ITS-FOUNDING HAVE BEGGED FOR PEACE--JUST HOW DUMB ARE THE A-RABS??? HAMAS "LEADERS' SEND THEIR PEOPLE ON A SUICIDE MISSION TO THE BORDER TO FOR PUBLICITY PURPOSES...
&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&
BUT THEY ARE TOO DUMB TO REALISE THAT HISTORY HAS MOVED ON--NO ONE GIVES A CRAP ABOUT THE PALESTINIANS--EVEN SOME ARAB COUNTRIES LIKE SAUDI ARABIAN AND THE GULF EMIRATES HAVE A NEW, HIP, YOUNGER GENERATION THAT WANT TO PARTNER COMMERCIALLY WITH ISRAEL...THEY ARE TIRED OF BEING "MUD PEOPLE"
$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$
THE LEVANT COULD HAVE BEEN THE MOST PROSPEROUS REGION ON EARTH HAD THE ARABS WORKED WITH THE SHEENIES..
In reply to And to think that the… by Ghost of PartysOver
U RIGHT BRO!!! ISRAEL IS THE ONLY MIDDLE EAST COUNTRY WGOSE LEADERS--SINCE ITS-FOUNDING HAVE BEGGED FOR PEACE--JUST HOW DUMB ARE THE A-RABS??? HAMAS "LEADERS' SEND THEIR PEOPLE ON A SUICIDE MISSION TO THE BORDER TO FOR PUBLICITY PURPOSES...
&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&
BUT THEY ARE TOO DUMB TO REALISE THAT HISTORY HAS MOVED ON--NO ONE GIVES A CRAP ABOUT THE PALESTINIANS--EVEN SOME ARAB COUNTRIES LIKE SAUDI ARABIAN AND THE GULF EMIRATES HAVE A NEW, HIP, YOUNGER GENERATION THAT WANT TO PARTNER COMMERCIALLY WITH ISRAEL...THEY ARE TIRED OF BEING "MUD PEOPLE"
$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$
THE LEVANT COULD HAVE BEEN THE MOST PROSPEROUS REGION ON EARTH HAD THE ARABS WORKED WITH THE SHEENIES..
In reply to And to think that the… by Ghost of PartysOver
The Arabs LOST several wars they instigated against the Jews in Israel. Jerusalem has ALWAYS been Jewish territory. Go piss yourself in the corner if you can't figure out WARS have consequences. You probably have a picture of Hitler on the ceiling over your bed.
In reply to The so-called embassy isn't… by HowdyDoody
No, no, no, yes
In reply to The Arabs LOST several wars… by bladrnr_2019
Are you from Mars? Jerusalem has not been Jewish territory since Hadrian the Roman Emperor some 1,900 years ago.
You are one stupid Zionist.
And the Arabs 'kicked the shit' out of the IDF in 2006, Israel is a paper tiger.
In reply to The Arabs LOST several wars… by bladrnr_2019
Jerusalem belongs to Semites, not white-skinned Khazars.
"Leaked report: Israel acknowledges Jews in fact Khazars; Secret plan for reverse migration to Ukraine"
http://blogs.timesofisrael.com/leaked-report-israel-acknowledges-jews-i…
In reply to Are you from Mars? … by 107cicero
Well put. The Jews and the Arabs are all Semites.
It is the politcians (Government phsycopaths) who want to have control of things. They gonna do nasty shit because 'It is worth the price' to meet their goals.
In reply to Jerusalem belongs to Semites… by Dr. Acula
Almost... when the Persians (or Medes or Babylonians— whatever) conquered and enslaved the whole population hauling them all away— even then the Samaritans and some other non-ethnicity pure tribes remained.
Christians had to keep free passage by force since Constantine or the Jews wouldn’t have allowed transit.
There were plenty of Jews in the neighborhood almost nonstop.
I’m not saying that conveys any rights.. just thinking about history.
In reply to Are you from Mars? … by 107cicero
Speaking of stupid......... you need history lessons. The Muslim armies INVADED the "Holy Lands". Hence the crusades in 1095 to drive them out. Unfortunately, they breed like rabbits and had settled in. They claimed the land that had been Jewish and Christian for centuries, without war. Since the Muslims arrived, the area has been at constant war. I am waiting for the Jews to tear down the Mosque on the Temple Mount and rebuild the the Jewish Temple that the Muslims tore down. That will drive all the Muslims crazy. A beautiful thing!
In reply to Are you from Mars? … by 107cicero
You're waiting for hatred and violence of epic proportions to unfold? You are one morally depraved beast, like the rest of the turds claiming to be false prophets of peace.
In reply to Speaking of stupid......... … by xavi1951
Humans against Israel: vote with your pocketbook with BDS it is easy; here is a list of don't buy products ... Do not vote for any politician who supports Israel. They have infested the government. I have joined a group in my home town and it is growing by leaps and bounds with every mowing of the lawn. We show videos of Israel atrocities ... amazing how many folks have not seen the youtube videos http://bdslist.org/full-list/
In reply to The Arabs LOST several wars… by bladrnr_2019
"Jerusalem has ALWAYS been Jewish territory", Hmmm, you may want to review history a bit further back than the past 80 years.
In reply to The Arabs LOST several wars… by bladrnr_2019
In what book of the bible is Palestine mentioned?
In reply to "Jerusalem has ALWAYS been… by DavidFL
There is already a Palestinian state, it is called Jordan. Palestine is not a country, it is a region.
Should the US say to Mexico, Oops, we beat you up and took your land. Here ya go, take Texas and New Mexico back? No, the world does not work that way. You take some land and then you fight anyone who wants to take it away. Sheesh. History 101.
Edit: I don't have a fence, but I have a mental perimeter around my house. It you get too close you will deal with the dogs. If you insist on intruding you will probably have to deal with a shotgun.
In reply to The so-called embassy isn't… by HowdyDoody
you are going to trigger the resident snowflakes with that
In reply to There is already a… by s2man
But that's a two way street.
I don't give a rat's ass about either "side". I just can't stand the hypocrisy that wreaks out of DC.
So Israel took the area back by force. Ok. The "Palestinians" are pissed about it. Do they have a right to be pissed? The actions of both sides have consequences. The problem occurs when the pissed off Palestinians are called terrorist for wanting their land back and fighting for it, but the Jews who took it are somehow righteous because they had the backing of Western super powers?
To me both sides were wrong and their actions fuel their own consequences. When anyone who doesn't have a dog in that fight takes sides on the matter, they become fools to be played by a propaganda machine.
From a spiritual standpoint that God gave Israel the land so it is theirs forever.....well, He also took it from them for their wickedness....on more than one occasion. They are not entitled to it until they repent and turn back to Him....Him being their Messiah, Jesus the Christ. Have they done that? No. So all you so-called Bible thumpers that think you are on God's side need to read up a bit.
Spiritual aspect aside, Israel took the land by force and will suffer the consequences of that action. Don't ask me to take side...because both are evil...
In reply to There is already a… by s2man
I disagree only in that I believe that Mexico has a valid claim against us for California and all of its inhabitants.
In reply to There is already a… by s2man
Beautiful.
Tylers, this new style of comments posting sucks. When replying to someone that made an original post, their reply may be pages away by the end of the day, so it all becomes scribble.
Please return to the newest first format!
In reply to There is already a… by s2man
True. History is full of examples. Even the USA, British moved in killed a lot of redskins and stuck the rest on reservations. They remain there to this day. Canada too. But the Geneva Conventions does say an occupied people have the right to defend themselves. And mostly at their own risk. Terribly sad :`( and unfortunately will accomplish little.
I can't help but wonder at the mind set of soldiers that willingly mow down unarmed civilians.
In reply to There is already a… by s2man