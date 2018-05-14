John McCain: A Life Wasted?

Authored by Raul Ilargi Meijer via The Automatic Earth blog,
What’s happening to John McCain is tragic. It’s not something one should ever wish upon another human being. Nor is it decent, let alone useful, to wish that he would die. Wishing bad things upon someone because they did bad things is too close for comfort to what he himself did. But it’s good to remember that his brain tumor is not the most tragic part of McCain’s life on earth. And no, neither is his time as prisoner of war in Vietnam.
McCain’s main tragedy is that he didn’t learn the one lesson he should have learned about his time in Vietnam, and didn’t turn his back on warfare. Instead, he turned into the biggest and loudest pro-war campaigner in Washington for decades. Talk about a missed opportunity, a life wasted. If there was one person who was presented with the first-hand experience needed to turn against bloodshed, it was John McCain.
What’s more, during his time in the House and later the Senate, McCain completely missed out on a development that might yet have changed his mind. That is, wars became unwinnable. Something even that the US losing their war in Vietnam might have taught him. It entirely passed him by. McCain still never saw an opportunity to wage battle somewhere, anywhere on the planet, that he didn’t like.
That makes him a dinosaur and a fossil who should never have been allowed to remain in the Senate for as long as he did. At the age of 81, and after ‘serving’ for 35 years in Washington, it apparently becomes too difficult to see how the world outside changes, let alone to adapt to those changes. If you limit the time a president can serve, why not do the same for senators? Is it because those same senators would have to vote on that?
Moreover, if wars are unwinnable, but you incessantly call for new wars anyway, then regardless of moral issues about going to war in the first place, you have de facto become a threat to your own people and your own country that you purport to serve. Especially, and first of all, to the American soldiers you desire to send out there to fight those wars. But also a threat to the image of America around the globe.
When wars are unwinnable, there is no reason to fight them. Again, even apart from morals and ethics. You will have to find other ways to deal with ‘elements’ that feel and act less than friendly towards you. To find out what, it helps to realize that they understand it’s just as futile for them to attack you militarily as it is for you to attack them. It also helps to figure out why they are unfriendly.
What doesn’t help is to take yet another stab at Putin and say “Vladimir Putin is an evil man, and he is intent on evil deeds”, as McCain does in a forthcoming book. If that’s the best you can do, your best-by date has long since passed. That’s language fit for a 4-year old. And George W.
McCain’s father and grandfather were both 4-star US Navy admirals. Perhaps that partly explains his blindness to the evils of war, and the role the US has played in many conflicts, including -but certainly not limited to- Vietnam. It’s hard to imagine Apocalypse Now, Platoon or Full Metal Jacket being McCain’s favorite Hollywood classics.
And that is a bigger problem than it may seem. Because America has indeed been able to paint a vivid portrait for itself of why Vietnam was such an insane venture that should never have happened, and certainly not repeated. If your culture has the ability to put that in words and images, and as a nation you still don’t learn the lesson embedded in them, you’re pretty much lost.
Oh, and besides, you lost too, remember? You lost the war and the lives and limbs of tens of thousands of young Americans and over a million Vietnamese. To have been part of that and then turn around and strive to be Washington’s premier warmonger, that’s just totally bonkers. Or worse. Has McCain been promoting war all this time because he subconsciously wanted to redo Vietnam but this time not lose?
Unwinnable wars are bad news for the weapons industry. They will deny the existence of even such a concept as long and as strongly as they can. Because if you can’t win a war, why wage them? There will continue to be technological developments, but there’s no “throughput”. You can fire some missiles into some desert somewhere from time to time, and that’s it.
The military-industrial complex is happy only -because most profitable- if and when guns and missiles and jets constantly need to be replaced because they’ve been lost in a theater of war, along with young Americans. McCain knows this better than most. And he knows the captains of this complex, both the military side and the weapons producers. Far too well.
Being as beholden as it is to the arms makers and dealers, has made America lose whatever edge it once had militarily. In the US weapons are developed and sold to generate the largest profits possible; in Russia, they are developed to protect the country. This is largely why the American defense budget is 10 times larger than its Russian counterpart. All this happened on John McCain’s watch.
The entire narrative of “protecting and sharing our values” has become hollow propaganda. Because the US has engaged its military in more theaters of war and invasion than we can even keep track of anymore. The US armed forces don’t protect democracy or human rights around the world, they protect the financial interests of America’s elites, including the military-industrial complex. Does anyone believe John McCain doesn’t know this?
Unbeknownst to John McCain, the world has entered a whole new era. And this didn’t happen yesterday. Russia and China may have only recently announced new hypersonic missile technology, but it didn’t fall out of the sky. It does profoundly change things though. It ends all notions and dreams of American exceptionalism and unilateralism.
And America needs to learn that lesson. It will have to do it without John McCain. And it might as well, because McCain was incapable of changing, and of seeing the changes around him. But the American view of the world will have to change, because the world itself has.
Still, you’re right: the real tragedy is not that John McCain wasted his own life. It’s that he helped destroy so many others.
Comments
Fuck McCain. He got to live a lot longer than most people.
Bomb bomb bomb Iran
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o-zoPgv_nYg
In reply to Fuck McCain. He got to live… by Bank_sters
Arizona is one of the most libertarian states in the union. The only explanation for McPain being in office so long is that our Ruling OverLourd Globalist Bankers insisted that he be returned to office time after time by hook or by crook.
In reply to "What’s happening to John… by MagicHandPuppet
... Hanoi Songbird ...
In reply to ;lij by DownWithYogaPants
Fucking Huckleberry McCain ... pining to hear his own eulogy.
Mark Twain would have blasted this great American prickhead.
In reply to ... Hanoi Songbird ... by PrayingMantis
Manchurian McCain is the perfect example of what happens when you let UT, Boeing, McDonnell-Douglas and the VietCong brainwash you that war is peace and peace is war.
In reply to Fucking Huckleberry McCain … by ???ö?
The defense contractors don't need as much war as one might think. There is a constant need to train new recruits with military exercises as the people retire and are replaced with others, and the hardware gradually wears down (and becomes obsolete) when doing so.
In reply to Manchurian McCain is the… by johngaltfla
I think we ought to crowdfund a statue of McStain to put in front of the 'Home of the Criminally Insane'.
Any Liberal city will do.
In reply to Fucking Huckleberry McCain … by ???ö?
Satan waiting with open arms along with daddy. As a Vietnam vet I'm waiting with a special bottle of wine to savor the moment.
In reply to Fucking Huckleberry McCain … by ???ö?
What in the fucking Wide World of Sports is wrong with the voters in AZ ? ? ? Johnny McShitstain and Jeff Flakey. Two of the worst politicians of the 21st century. And they hang Arapio out to dry for just trying to enforce the damn law. I wouldn't dare drink the water in AZ, I fear I would lose IQ points rapidly.
In reply to ;lij by DownWithYogaPants
They can't afford to smoke the Cali weed so they smoke the droppings left behind by the illegals.
In reply to What in the fucking Wide… by I am Groot
The pic of him playing poker on his phone while "at work" is priceless.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2013/sep/04/john-mccain-poker-iphone-…
In reply to "What’s happening to John… by MagicHandPuppet
If it's painful and he's in agony, I'd suffer him on the Earth a while longer to let it drag out. Karma is a bitch you (McCain) gimpy, war mongering, decrepit, goblinoid, coffin dodger!
In reply to "What’s happening to John… by MagicHandPuppet
How much longer can I hold my bladder so I can pay his due respect.
In reply to "What’s happening to John… by MagicHandPuppet
I'm going to eat at Chipotle and drink some dirty river water before I go visit his grave.
In reply to How much longer can I hold… by Winston Churchill
I agree.
Fuck ‘im.
In reply to "What’s happening to John… by MagicHandPuppet
Death to the Keating 5
Karma is good.
In reply to "What’s happening to John… by MagicHandPuppet
Two of our greatest Presidents, Jefferson and Adams died the same day, on July 4th, 1826.
Would be cool if two of our worst Senators, mccain and reid did the same.
May 15, 2018
In reply to "What’s happening to John… by MagicHandPuppet
No sympathy from Herr Bach. The man was a traitor through and through who served the devil's children his whole wretched life. Dante's ninth circle of hell awaits his arrival.
In reply to Fuck McCain. He got to live… by Bank_sters
I wonder what people would think if they saw JUST ONE CHILD whose death John McStain contributed to through his baby ISIS, to actually see what it looked like live. There may have been a half a million children dead in conflicts now and ISIS also raped and tortured tiny children. Out of sight out of mind I guess. He deserves so much worse.
In reply to No sympathy from Herr Bach. … by J S Bach
Fat, dumb, and stupid is no way to go through life son......
Oh, yes.......treason is a crime.
Nothing about Keating 5 .... nice
Why is it tragic? He was able to "succeed" because he was a "fortunate son" not because he had brains, talent or any other positive traits. Without family connections he would have been trailer trash...and maybe really still was.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=40JmEj0_aVM
Hey look, Raul, John McStain earned every goddamned bit of the suffering and torment he's going through, and them some!
Edit: some really awesome folks here are pointing out the Keating Five. If you don't know about it, do your self a favor and check it out
“We all got it coming”
In reply to Hey look, Raul. John… by Wild Bill Steamcock
William Munny
In reply to “We all got it coming” by thinkmoretalkless
McCain is definitely "Unforgiven" in the eyes of a lot of people
In reply to “We all got it coming” by thinkmoretalkless
I wonder if his grave-site will get desecrated repeatedly, like Jimmy Savile's
I would pay good money to drop a deuce on him daily. Fucking POS traiterous bastard.
In reply to I wonder if his grave-site… by DingleBarryObummer
I had the same thought!
In reply to I would pay good money to… by I am Groot
Now that's what I call economic stimulus!
Instead of "priming the pump," it's "priming the dump!"
In reply to I had the same thought! by Wild Bill Steamcock
The only draw back to the fecal-nomic stimulus plan is that it would fertilize the ground where he's interred
In reply to Now that's what I call… by DingleBarryObummer
Garrison nailed it with that cartoon.
The burning USS Forrestal was a nice touch.
In reply to Garrison nailed it with that… by Pollygotacracker
Did you notice what has to be the Forrestal with a flaming plane on her deck?
I totally agree. Garrison did a great job.
In reply to Garrison nailed it with that… by Pollygotacracker
The Gates of Hell are locked. Satan is afraid either Johnny McShitstain or Kanckles will show up and take over.
The Devil might wear pant suits as well.
In reply to The Gates of Hell are locked… by I am Groot
Waiting to hear about his last McStain he leaves this world...classic example for "your biography becomes your biology."
He's a sick dog. Always has been. And he should have been impeached after the Keating Five scandal in the 80s. That scandal should have marked the end of his political career forever.
In some ways the no accountability and being forced to resign, sacked etc. just doubles down the problem until it is so big there is no way to deal with it now.
Bit like now really ... so much corruption that if anybody tries to deal with it they will be ousted.
In reply to He's a sick dog. Always has… by navy62802
I think McIsane only needed another decade or so to see the light, come around to the realisation that in his prior 70 years he was unhinged, deranged.
Weapons manufactures are not too fussed about the outcome of Wars.
I think it would be funny if in the future we can change all of their hedge stones.
John mark of Cain
Terrorist funder and traitor.
Had a lesbian daughter who
apparently was nicer than he was.
That's it. < Urinate here.
In reply to I think McIsane only needed… by WTFUD
Was John McCain a real person?
Or just an AI construct to frighten the children?
Live Hard, He Could Be Cloned And Used For Generations And Generations, Die Free
~ DC v8.8
Got some pictures somewhere of him partying hard with ISIS leaders in the middle east about 2 years ago.
That kind of summed it up.
In reply to Was John McCain a real… by DuneCreature
The McCain thing is a diversion. Who cares?
Two things you could count on each Sunday
1-The Pope
2-John McCain on TV shows asking for Mo War.....Fuk you Johnny Boy. I sure hope your obamacare is working out for you these days.
Yall really think they actually count up the votes?
It is pathetic watching him going out pissing vinegar everywhere. Lets see, if you didn't like what McCain did with the fake dossier "You can all go to hell"... lovely finale' John.
Umm, Full Metal Jacket is an anti-war film.
Private Joker, is that a peace symbol on your helmet ?
In reply to Umm, Full Metal Jacket is… by Miss Expectations