Melania Trump Hospitalized For "Benign Kidney Condition" As Harry Reid Undergoes Pancreatic Cancer Surgery

First Lady Melania Trump is in the hospital after she underwent a successful "embolization procedure to treat a benign kidney condition," according to a statement by her office.
"This morning, First Lady Melania Trump underwent an embolization procedure to treat a benign kidney condition. The procedure was successful and there were no complications," reads the statement. "Mrs. Trump is at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and will likely remain there for the duration of the week. The First Lady looks forward to a full recovery so she can continue her work on behalf of children everywhere."
BREAKING: First Lady Melania Trump hospitalized at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for "procedure to treat a benign kidney condition." pic.twitter.com/AZcH0R1iCN— NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (@NBCNightlyNews) May 14, 2018
Meanwhile, former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV) underwent surgery for pancreatic cancer on Monday morning at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, where doctors removed a tumor according to a statement from Reid's family.
"Today, Former Democratic Leader Harry Reid underwent surgery at Johns Hokins Cancer Center to remove a tumor from his pancreas," the statement reads. "His doctors caught the problem early during a routine screening and his surgeons are confident that the surgery was a success and tha tthe prognosis for his recovery is good."
A statement from the family of @SenatorReid pic.twitter.com/7RT7vTW9BM— Senator Harry Reid (@SenatorReid) May 14, 2018
Reid, a Senator for 30 years, retired last year after announcing that he would not run for reelection, and has kept his diagnosis "very quiet" according to KLAS-TV journalist George Knapp.
Sending positive vibes to former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, who underwent cancer surgery this morning. Reid kept word of his diagnosis very quiet. We will have further details soon.— George Knapp (@g_knapp) May 14, 2018
He will undergo chemotherapy for the next phase of his treatment, according to the statement.
Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) says he has spoken with Reid's family and that the operation "went well."
Spoken to family and it seems @SenatorReid's operation went well. We are all praying for dear Harry’s speedy recovery.— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) May 14, 2018
I read pancreatic cancer (if that's his accurate diagnosis) has a 2%, 2-year survival rate. It's bad.
And Jobs had pancreatic cancer that spread to his liver I read.
Jobs had pancreatic cancer which ended up in his liver.
In reply to Jobs had liver cancer, which… by BandGap
These people lead/led aggressive, high-stress lives (Reid, Jobs). It's not the cancer that's aggressive, it's their lives. The problem is that these people have built successful lives around a particular behavior. They can't change. They don't know how to change. At least, that's one hypothesis.
In reply to Jobs had liver cancer, which… by BandGap
Yes Steve Jobs had an unusual form of pancreatic cancer.
When you have full cadillac Non-Obama Care insurance like that SOB Reid does, then your chances of survival are infinitely greater than the rest of us poor saps. Also helps when you have access to free and thorough check ups.
BTW, wasn't Job's cancer also pancreatic which metastasized to the liver? If the pancreatic cancer is in the "tail" of the pancreas at the beginning of the pancreatic duct and is contained and not located "downstream"where it empties into the small intestine and comingles with other structures and is difficult to surgically excise in toto, then "prognosis" is better.
In reply to Is that the same cancer… by hsun85
Harry Reid
Pancreatic Cancer prognosis from Mayo Clinic:
How long does a person live after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer?
91% of pancreatic cancer patients will die within five years of diagnosis – only 8% will survive more than five years. 74% of patients die within the first year of diagnosis.
They seem to get advanced care that we aren't privy too. McStain and Rothschild are still breathing. Bush and Kissinger too...
In reply to Harry Reid Pancreatic Cancer… by Straw Dog
"routine screening". My stripped down, expensive as hell, Blue Cross, Obamacare screwed, insurance does not cover "routine screening".
In reply to They seem to get advanced… by Ms No
