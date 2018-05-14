Melania Trump Hospitalized For "Benign Kidney Condition" As Harry Reid Undergoes Pancreatic Cancer Surgery

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 05/14/2018 - 15:44

First Lady Melania Trump is in the hospital after she underwent a successful "embolization procedure to treat a benign kidney condition," according to a statement by her office. 

"This morning, First Lady Melania Trump underwent an embolization procedure to treat a benign kidney condition. The procedure was successful and there were no complications," reads the statement. "Mrs. Trump is at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and will likely remain there for the duration of the week. The First Lady looks forward to a full recovery so she can continue her work on behalf of children everywhere." 

Meanwhile, former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV) underwent surgery for pancreatic cancer on Monday morning at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, where doctors removed a tumor according to a statement from Reid's family.

"Today, Former Democratic Leader Harry Reid underwent surgery at Johns Hokins Cancer Center to remove a tumor from his pancreas," the statement reads. "His doctors caught the problem early during a routine screening and his surgeons are confident that the surgery was a success and tha tthe prognosis for his recovery is good."

Reid, a Senator for 30 years, retired last year after announcing that he would not run for reelection, and has kept his diagnosis "very quiet" according to KLAS-TV journalist George Knapp. 

He will undergo chemotherapy for the next phase of his treatment, according to the statement.  

Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) says he has spoken with Reid's family and that the operation "went well." 

steve2241 BandGap Mon, 05/14/2018 - 16:36 Permalink

These people lead/led aggressive, high-stress lives (Reid, Jobs).  It's not the cancer that's aggressive, it's their lives.  The problem is that these people have built successful lives around a particular behavior.  They can't change.  They don't know how to change.  At least, that's one hypothesis.

Hubbs hsun85 Mon, 05/14/2018 - 16:39 Permalink

When you have full cadillac Non-Obama Care insurance like  that SOB Reid does, then your chances of survival are infinitely greater than the rest of us poor saps. Also helps when you have access to free and thorough check ups. 

 

BTW, wasn't Job's cancer also pancreatic which metastasized to the liver? If the pancreatic cancer is in the "tail" of the pancreas at the beginning of the pancreatic duct and is contained and not located "downstream"where it empties into the small intestine and comingles with other structures and is difficult to surgically excise in toto, then "prognosis" is better.

BandGap Mon, 05/14/2018 - 15:50 Permalink

Wonder if they're using this as cover to move Melania out of the way as they open up some files for all the world to see. Low key, not universally covered, yet public knowledge. Smooth.

Let's see the fucking files.

Straw Dog Mon, 05/14/2018 - 15:51 Permalink

Harry Reid

Pancreatic Cancer prognosis from Mayo Clinic:

How long does a person live after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer?

91% of pancreatic cancer patients will die within five years of diagnosis – only 8% will survive more than five years. 74% of patients die within the first year of diagnosis.

Ms No Mon, 05/14/2018 - 15:53 Permalink

Having some trailer park pornstar screwing her husband and rubbed in her face daily can't be fun. Stress effects the immune system.

Ms No GunnyG Mon, 05/14/2018 - 16:05 Permalink

Yes, in that case I do.  He screwed her a long time ago and negotiated a silence agreement.  She was paid to defy agreement most likely.

Where things go wrong is when you aren't a Clinton so the state doesn't consider your dirty laundry a national security imperative, rather quite the contrary.