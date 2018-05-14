MH370 Solved? Experts Call It Suicide And "Premeditated Mass Murder" By Pilot

While there has been no official government explanation to the MH370 flight mystery that dominated the news for months after it occurred, experts on Australia’s 60 Minutes have put together what seems to be the most sensible re-creation of events that could explain the mystery of the missing plane.
Stunningly, experts agree that flight MH370 may have come down as an intentional act of mass suicide. The report was picked up by the Washington Post on Monday, who explained that "the plane's 2014 disappearance and apparent crash were a suicide by the 53-year-old [pilot] Zaharie — and a premeditated act of mass murder."
“The thing that gets discussed the most is that at the point where the pilot turned the transponder off, that he depressurized the airplane, which would disable the passengers,” said Larry Vance, a veteran aircraft investigator from Canada. “He was killing himself. Unfortunately, he was killing everyone else onboard. And he did it deliberately.”
Two of the most prominent mysteries of the flight were the lack of communication from the plane and a mysterious left turn that had yet to be explained. As the Washington Post describes, the plane's communication was likely turned off on purpose...
But the “60 Minutes” experts tried to answer one of the biggest questions surrounding the flight: How could a modern aircraft tracked by radar and satellites simply disappear?
Because, they say, Zaharie wanted it to. And the veteran pilot, who had nearly 20,000 hours of flight experience and had built a flight simulator in his home, knew exactly how to do it.
For example, at one point, he flew near the border of Malaysia and Thailand, crisscrossing into the airspace of both, Hardy said. But neither country was likely to see the plane as a threat because it was on the edge of their airspace.
...and the "unexplained" left turn could have been the pilot looking to take one last glance of his hometown:
Zaharie's suspected suicide might explain an oddity about the plane's final flight path: that unexpected turn to the left.
“Captain Zaharie dipped his wing to see Penang, his home town,” Simon Hardy, a Boeing 777 senior pilot and instructor, said on “60 Minutes.”
“If you look very carefully, you can see it's actually a turn to the left, and then start a long turn to the right. And then [he does] another left turn. So I spent a long time thinking about what this could be, what technical reason is there for this, and, after two months, three months thinking about this, I finally got the answer: Someone was looking out the window.”
“It might be a long, emotional goodbye,” Hardy added. “Or a short, emotional goodbye to his home town.”
As for the silence on board, experts believe that the pilot depressurized the cabin on purpose, knocking everybody on board unconscious (who was not wearing an oxygen mask, which it is assumed the pilot would have been wearing). As the report put it, "that would explain the silence from the plane as it veered wildly off course: no mayday from the craft's radio, no final goodbye texts, no attempted emergency calls that failed to connect."
The entire 60 Minutes piece can be viewed here.
If this re-creation of events is accurate, the explanation for MH370 bears a striking resemblance to Germanwings Flight 9525, which crashed in 2015 as a result of the co-pilot deliberately bringing the plane down. French prosecutors noted that the co-pilot had locked the pilot out of the cockpit and deliberately crashed the plane just days after the incident took place in March 2015. The incident spawned outcries for better mental health screening and requirements for pilots:
Aviation agencies around the world should draw up new rules requiring medical workers to warn authorities when a pilot's mental health could threaten public safety, French investigators recommended Sunday after a yearlong probe into the Germanwings plane crash.
The French investigation found that Germanwings co-pilot Andreas Lubitz, who had been treated for depression in the past, had consulted with dozens of doctors in the weeks before he deliberately crashed a jet into the French Alps on March 24, 2015, killing all 150 people on board.
Again, this re-creation of MH370's events were put together by aviation experts and not by any governmental agency, but the postulations seem to be one of the only plausible stories that, frankly, makes any sense.
Bullshit... A carbon fiber aircraft is not going to go unnoticed if it crashes, And if, after a very short time of diligent searching for said debris, none is found then one can safely assume that no crash has occurred. the entire time of the period i found nothing at all to suggest there was a crash of a 300,000 pound aircraft. I did see a claim from EXIF data as to one of the passengers popping up on a US held island though, I spent a few months in a simulator working out the details of successfully flying that Boeing 777-200 to said island, and found the journey a very easy one for American hands to accomplish. So not finding a big pile of debris and also seeing a TON of septic coverage about the vanishing of MH370, i have little doubt that the whole thing was a trick to access a flying 777 to use in some way in a future event.... I also noticed the israeli acquisition of the sister aircraft 9M-MRP that was lurking on occupied land in Palestine somewhere under israeli control... the particulars of this event are well known to the upper parts of human control of this rock, The plans of them to use this Bowing 777 in some clandestine event were blown out of the water by some poor fellow hiding a cellphone in his rectum, once that went into the record and was known by the many the game was up.... Then we get to the resulting event the MH17 event.
Major bullshit. I suspect that plane was remote control hijacked. Boeing planes all have a pilot lockout for their system. Anyone with access to the remote system control could take over the plane.
In reply to Bullshit... by Masher1
I believe this jetliner has been buried under the earth in a huge hangar on the Rothschild estate in UK. Google earth gives you a 3D view and if you want to find it, go northwest of the mansion which has statues of men abducting small boys and adolescent girls cowering in fear of adult men featured in water fountains. It sits near a road and looks like a football field-sized plot of land which rises up higher than that around it, a massive grave.
In reply to Major bullshit. I suspect… by Baron von Bud
Look hard enough at MH17 and you will see where they disposed of 9M-MRO
In reply to I believe this jetliner has… by bunnyswanson
All modern 'Fly-by-Wire' systems are vulnerable to remote control by the manufacturing company of that system, Boeing,Airbus,Mercedes-Benz what ever... so you are correct.
In reply to Major bullshit. I suspect… by Baron von Bud
Just like our fucking cars. Well, not mine.
In reply to All modern 'Fly-by-Wire'… by Masher1
Don’t worry - the truth will always get you a few downvotes on this site !!
Some here can’t handle the truth !!!
In reply to Bullshit... by Masher1
What, Me worry?... Never ! :)
In reply to Don’t worry - the truth will… by Jack Oliver
The high priests of truth, won’t allow commoners to know the truth, that would threaten their monopoly.
we are mainly just guessing, with some explanations more sensible than others, but it would be wise not to assume one knows what the exact truth is, because if you do assume you know completely, you are surely wrong.
In reply to Don’t worry - the truth will… by Jack Oliver
Ima say it yet again......
MH370 IS NOT IN THE WATER.
We had top men working on this for 4 yrs....top men.
In reply to Ima say it yet again… by Blano
No - It got rebranded and ended up in Eastern Ukraine to try and incite a war with Russia !!
Those Rolls Royce engines are monitored by satellite 24/7 !!
They know EXACTLY what happened - flown by ‘wire’ to Diego Garcia after the plane was elevated and the passengers passed out from hypoxia !!
In fact the Maldivian ‘villagers’ saw it flying low for a landing on the Diago Garcia ‘attol’ - this fact was silenced pretty quickly !
Notice where some of the supposed ‘wreckage’ was found ???
Washed up on the FRENCH colony of Renunion (formerly the isle of Bourbon) - taken back to a FRENCH lab - analysed - yep - that’s MH370 alright !!
No further FUCKING investigation needed !!
In reply to Ima say it yet again… by Blano
So does the diverted trip to the watery grave count towards frequent flier miles for the heirs?
.. and what about the reports that at least four of the passengers were the designers and patent holders of a new chip to be used in hi-tec military operations? Wasn't there also a story about who would own the patent on the demise of it's original owners?
Edit: Found this googling 'mh370 rothschild' along with many others...
https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/coincidence-rothschild-inherits-freescal…
The pilot had no reason to turn westwards ,assuming he wanted to commit suicide.
I lean on the remote hijacking theory, by a state actor.
I would hazard a US involvement and a Diego Garcia landing.
We have moved into some Blip in history where dozens of children get shot, people walking get squashed and we dont even know if it's real. Did it happen and who did it is the Menu of the now. God help us.
It's always been like that. Don't fool yourself -- the events have always been twisted in the telling to reflect the reality that the "victors" want to reflect. History books should be filed under "Fiction".
Shame on 60 Minutes. Such blatant propaganda for the powers-that-be.
In reply to We have moved into some Blip… by Twee Surgeon
Same dudes that did Vegas shooting, MH17 over Ukraine and this MH370 for Chinese milprogrammers.
Just learn to swallow it like my ex wife.
Despite our notion that we control everything, it could be that we don't know as much as we think we do.
There is a conspiracy theory. On board there were 30+ senior IC design engineers returning from a business trip. They had some highly confidential information with them. The plane was ordered to be take down to curb the Chinese company from their IC development.