Mueller Indicted A Russian Company That Didn't Even Exist, Court Transcripts Say

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 05/14/2018 - 14:54

Authored by Ryan Saavedra via The Daily Wire,

This week, one of the Russian companies accused by Special Counsel Robert Mueller of funding a conspiracy to meddle in the 2016 U.S. presidential election was revealed in court to not have existed during the time period alleged by Mueller's team of prosecutors, according to a lawyer representing the defendant.

U.S. Magistrate Judge G. Michael Harvey asked Eric Dubelier, one of two lawyers representing the accused Russian company, Concord Management and Consulting LLC, if he was representing a third company listed in Mueller's indictment.

"What about Concord Catering?" Harvey asked Dubelier.

"The government makes an allegation that there's some association. I don't mean for you to – do you represent them, or not, today? And are we arraigning them as well?"

"We're not," Dubelier responded.

"And the reason for that, Your Honor, is I think we're dealing with a situation of the government having indicted the proverbial ham sandwich."

"That company didn't exist as a legal entity during the time period alleged by the government," Dubelier continued.

"If at some later time they show me that it did exist, we would probably represent them. But for purposes of today, no, we do not."

The term "indict a ham sandwich" is believed to have originated from a 1985 report in the New York Daily News when New York Chief Judge Sol Wachtler told the news publication that government prosecutors have so much influence over grand juries that they could get them to "indict a ham sandwich."

Tags
Law Crime
Legal Services

Comments

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 0
jcaz Mon, 05/14/2018 - 14:56 Permalink

Jeez, you think Mueller would have remembered that old CIA cover shop......  No wonder they took his decoder ring back.

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
Cautiously Pes… Mon, 05/14/2018 - 15:01 Permalink

Donald Trump could stop this madness any time he wants.  I am glad he has instead chosen to keep handing the deep state/liberal/democrats all the rope they need to do themselves in.  #WINNING

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
JoseyWalesTheOutlaw Mon, 05/14/2018 - 15:05 Permalink

What would expect for all the millions the useless bastard has spent trying to protect the elite on both sides of the aisle.

You can bet James Comey already has a deal from Horseface Bobby

 

 

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
DesertRat1958 Mon, 05/14/2018 - 15:07 Permalink

"We can't get this wrong. We can't be fooled by P.T. Barnum," Cruz said to loud applause. "The time for the clowns and the acrobats and the dancing bears has passed.

Ted was just early and a little off target. 

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
hanekhw Mon, 05/14/2018 - 15:13 Permalink

Another indication that emotion and not logic seems to be the prevailing condition of the 'Resistance' and why they're having such a difficult time inciting the world against Trump. Hatred makes a poor foundation for anything and people always weary of wearing a spit shield all the time.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 1
SubjectivObject Mon, 05/14/2018 - 15:17 Permalink

well i think i've seen corroborating evidence that hasbara trolls are more active on ZH

it appears there are so many of them that the commercial tracking bots are now feeding Isratl tourism adds back to them