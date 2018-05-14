Retirees Face A "Pension Crisis" Of Their Own

Authored by Lance Roberts via RealInvestmentAdvice.com,
A couple of weeks ago, I discussed the coming “Pension Crisis.” The important point made was the unrealistic return assumptions used by pension managers in order to reduce the contribution (savings) requirement by their members.
“However, the reason assumptions remain high is simple. If these rates were lowered 1–2 percentage points, the required pension contributions from salaries, or via taxation, would increase dramatically. For each point reduction in the assumed rate of return would require roughly a 10% increase in contributions.
For example, if a pension program reduced its investment return rate assumption from 8% to 7%, a person contributing $100 per month to their pension would be required to contribute $110. Since, for many plan participants, particularly unionized workers, increases in contributions are a hard thing to obtain. Therefore, pension managers are pushed to sustain better-than-market return assumptions which requires them to take on more risk.
But therein lies the problem.
The chart below is the S&P 500 TOTAL return from 1995 to present. I have then projected for using variable rates of market returns with cycling bull and bear markets, out to 2060. I have then run projections of 8%, 7%, 6%, 5% and 4% average rates of return from 1995 out to 2060. (I have made some estimates for slightly lower forward returns due to demographic issues.)”
“Given real-world return assumptions, pension funds SHOULD lower their return estimates to roughly 3-4% in order to potentially meet future obligations and maintain some solvency.”
It is the same problem for the average American who plans on getting 6-8% return a year on their 401k plan, so why save money? Particularly when the mainstream media, and financial community, promote these flawed claims to begin with. To wit:
“Suze Orman explained that if a 25-year-old puts $100 into a Roth IRA each month, they could have $1 million by retirement.”
Ms. Orman’s statement is correct. It just requires the 25-year old to achieve an 11.25% annual rate of return (adjusting for inflation) every single year for the next 40-years. (That’s not very realistic)
Using faulty assumptions is the linchpin to the inability to meet future obligations. By over-estimating future returns, future retirement values are artificially inflated which reduces the required saving amounts need by individuals today. Such also explains why 8-out-of-10 American’s are woefully underfunded for retirement currently.
The Real Math
As shown in the long-term, total return, inflation-adjusted chart of the S&P 5oo below, the difference between actual and compounded (7% average annual rate) returns are two very different things. The market does NOT return an AVERAGE rate each year, and one negative return year compounds the future shortfall.
When imputing volatility into returns, the differential between what individuals are promised (and this is a huge flaw in financial planning) and what actually happens to their money is substantial over the accumulation phase of individuals. Furthermore, most of the average return calculations are based on more than 100-years of data. So, it is quite likely YOU DIED long before you realizing the long-term average rate of return.
Too Simple
I get it.
I am an average American too. I don’t want to be told what I can, and can not, spend or do today because I have a required savings goal to meet future needs. After all, that is YEARS into the future and I have plenty of time to get caught up. The words “budget” and “saving” might as well be lumped into the “4-letter word” category.
We all want a simple answer. If you do “X” then “Y” will be the outcome.
See, simple. It is why our world is being reduced to sound bytes and 140-character compositions. Financial, retirement and investment planning are no different. Just give me an “optimistic” answer.
For example, as shown in the chart below courtesy of Michael Kitces, the common assumptions made in retirement planning are simple. The chart assumes a retiree has a $1,000,000 balanced portfolio and is planning for a 30-year retirement. It assumes inflation averages 3% and the balanced portfolio averages 8% in the long run. To make the money last for the entire time horizon, the retiree would start out by spending $61,000 initially and then adjusts each subsequent year for inflation, spending down the retirement account balance by the end of the 30th year.
See, that’s pretty simple. You just start with $1 million and spend no more than $61,000 annually and get a return of 8% every single year until you die.
What could go wrong with that?
The chart below expands on Kitces’ chart above by adjusting the 8% return structure for inflation at 3% and also adjusting the withdrawal rate up for taxation at 25%.
By adjusting the annualized rate of return for the impact of inflation and taxes the life expectancy of a portfolio grows considerably shorter. However, the other problem, as first stated above, is there is a significant difference between 8% annualized rates of return and 8% real returns.
The Impact Of Variability
Currently, the S&P 500 (as of 5/8/2018) is trading at 2,727 with Q1 trailing reported earnings of $116.49. (S&P Data) This puts the current trailing P/E ratio of the S&P at a rather lofty 23.4x.
We also know that forward returns from varying valuation levels are significantly depend on when you start your investing. As shown in the chart below, from current valuation levels, forward returns from the market have been much closer to 2% rather than 8%.
This is better explained by showing the value of $1000 invested in the markets at both valuations BELOW 10x trailing earnings and ABOVE 20x.
As you can see, WHEN you start your investing, or more importantly your withdrawals, has the greatest impact on your future results.
With this understanding let’s go back to Kitces’ assumptions and change the rate of return from 8%, annualized and compounded, to real market returns based upon current valuation levels. For this exercise, using Robert Shiller’s data, I went back and located points in history when valuations exceeded 20x earnings. I then calculated real forward total returns from those points as compared to an 8% compounded rate.
As you can see, with the exceptions of 1922 (front end loaded returns) and 1934 (as the markets left the Great Depression and entered into a post-WWII secular bull market), returns fared worse than the expected 8% rate. The next chart removes the 1934 period only for clarity purposes.
The next chart takes the average of all periods above (black line) and uses those returns to calculate the spend down rate in retirement assuming similar outcomes for the markets over the next 30-years. As above, I have calculated the spend down structure to include inflation and taxation on an initial $1 million portfolio.
As you can see, under this scenario, due to the skew of 1934 and front-loaded returns, the retiree would not have run out of money over the subsequent 30-year period. However, once the impact of inflation and taxes are included, the outcome becomes substantially worse.
The chart below shows the same as above but with the 1934 period excluded. The outcome, not surprisingly, is not substantially different with the exception of the retiree running out of money one-year short of their goal rather than leaving an excess to heirs.
Important Considerations For Retiree Portfolios
Currently, 75.4 million Baby Boomers in America—about 26% of the U.S. population—have reached, or will reach, retirement age by 2030. Unfortunately, the majority of these individuals are woefully under saved for retirement and are “hoping” for compounded annual rates of return to bail them out.
It isn’t going to happen and the next “bear market” will wipe most of them out permanently.
The analysis above reveals the important points individuals should start giving serious consideration to:
- Lowering expectations for future returns and withdrawal rates.
- With the potential for front-loaded returns going forward unlikely, increase savings rates.
- The impact of taxation must be considered in the planned withdrawal rate.
- Future inflation expectations must be carefully considered, it’s better to overestimate.
- Drawdowns from portfolios during declining market environments accelerates the principal bleed. Plans should be made during up years to harbor capital for reduced portfolio withdrawals during adverse market conditions.
- Future income planning must be done carefully with default risk carefully considered.
- Most importantly, drop compounded annual rates of return for plans using variable rates of future returns.
In this Central Bank driven world, with debt levels rising globally, interest rates rising, economic growth weak with a potential for a recession, and valuations high, the uncertainty of a retirement future has risen markedly. This lends itself to the problem of individuals having to spend a bulk of their “retirement” continuing to work.
Of course, this could be why there are currently more individuals over the age of 65 still in the workforce than ever before in history.
Oh, and there also the tiny fact the majority of American’s don’t have $1 million saved for retirement. For most it is less than $250,000.
But that is an entirely different problem.
Comments
pay them in what they've contributed to future generations
http://usdebtclock.org/
because "my debt" (that i never agreed to) as a taxpayer is greater than my mortgage, they deserve LESS THAN NOTHING
just hit the big reset button already so sick of playing this game just fucking pull it
I keep asking for that, but all I get are homos trying to tell everyone that I am gay because they think I am attractive.
In reply to pay them in what they've… by ted41776
Cause, Bitcoin is for Fags......
In reply to I keep asking for that, but… by NidStyles
article is hate speech
making disparaging comments about suze orman, who is a member of a protected group
In reply to Cause, Bitcoin is for Fags… by ZENDOG
As The Tragically Hip so eloquently sang in their last album:
"Just give me the news. It can all be lies. Exciting over fair, or the right thing at the right time."
Since reality sucks (thanks Deep State, Wall Street and Central Banks), lies are all we require to keep us content and contained. Can you imagine the world if we all took the red pill?
https://olduvai.ca
In reply to article is hate speech… by cheka
Ask me for something and I will send you on your way with your request.
In reply to As The Tragically Hip so… by skbull44
Pension fund entitlements are the second largest element of household wealth after homes:
http://thesoundingline.com/why-the-pension-fund-crisis-matters/
In reply to Ask me for something and I… by NidStyles
But the USG can send BILLION$ every year to Apartheid Israhell, while there's rescuing to be done at home.
In reply to Pension fund entitlements… by Four Star
I'm wondering how returns must look when every ten years there's a 30% correction...
In reply to Pension fund entitlements… by Four Star
There is no retirement thanks to a host of wealth-destroying/wealth-stealing endeavors by BigGov/Globalist/Neo-Keynesians...there is just working until they carry your dead carcass out of the workplace.
More job openings will be coming...if the Kabuki is still running...
In reply to As The Tragically Hip so… by skbull44
Retirees should be revolting. Faked .gov inflation numbers mean that SS COLAs are reducing real benefits to zero. This is being done intentionally.
In reply to I keep asking for that, but… by NidStyles
Yes, because the US needs to pay out more entitlements. Good solution to a debt problem.
In reply to R by Pearson365
But think of the multiplier!
In reply to Yes, because the US needs to… by M O B
Can't do it in a day or you get Venezuela, but with 300mm guns. In case you hadn't noticed, government has been inflating like shit for 50 years. Our debt is chump changed compared to our assets. We could sell Kalifornia to the slopes and pay it off tomorrow. Problem is already being solved.
In reply to pay them in what they've… by ted41776
i just need it to be solved before my kids are old enough to be saying it about me
In reply to Can't do it in a day or you… by Bond Wizzerd
Good luck with that!
In reply to i just need it to be solved… by ted41776
It has been lit, the fuse is really long, though.
So many are in denial, still thinking the good ol' USA is going to backstop the state and local pensions. Time to pay the piper is fast approaching (just ask Henry, Illinoink).
In reply to pay them in what they've… by ted41776
maybe, or maybe the can will just get another few good kicks
In reply to It has been lit, the fuse is… by BandGap
Nope, crushed that already. They only have so many choices and none of them involve kicking a can.
In reply to maybe, or maybe the can will… by ted41776
Being old is no excuse for being dumb. Re-posistioning from pension funds to Bitcoin should have been completed in under 1 year.
Bitchcoin.
In reply to Being old is no excuse for… by Bitchface-KILLAH
Fucking Granny has to really put the needlepoint down for awhile and read Zerohedge.
In reply to Being old is no excuse for… by Bitchface-KILLAH
Next time do the math yourself.
Why do I care they have a pension problem? Fk these old people who gives us the mess we are in today.
Everybody gets old......Sad.
Take all the Foreign aid.....give it to the people who worked for a living and now only have SS.
Charity begins at home.
In reply to Why do I care they have a… by Angry Panda
Yes, I am with you on that.
In reply to Everybody gets old......Sad… by ZENDOG
Aren't they vested just after 20 years? They're not old by then.
In reply to Why do I care they have a… by Angry Panda
You "young people" got it all figured out why we are in this mess- blame the other. That always works out well.
In reply to Why do I care they have a… by Angry Panda
If the shoe fits?
In reply to You "young people" got it… by zedwood
Actually, that is a one-size-fits-all shoe. Remember, for everyone else, YOU are one of the 'others'.
We are all someone else's 'others'.
In reply to If the shoe fits? by VWAndy
I never got bailed out.
In reply to Actually, that is a one-size… by Bemused Observer
The old people didn't create this SS mess. If that SS "lock box" was full of the cash we paid into it, instead of spent on other programs and replaced with Treasury IOU's, we wouldn't be having this conversation.
In reply to Why do I care they have a… by Angry Panda
News Flash! This just in. Exponents are a bitch!
In reply to The old people didn't create… by Michigander
You care because these old people, or more exactly, public pension beneficiaries are going to come for your money.
Not only your money but the money of others such as private pensioners and private individuals who saved for their retirement.
In Illinois they are considering coming after property owners. The Chicago Fed suggests a 1% property tax for 30 years to fund 10 or so public pensions.
I wonder how many of those property owners are also public pension beneficiaries meaning the government is going to take from some people and then simply give the money back to them? No doubt after taking their slice.
Much of this financial criminal behavior is enabled by our dishonest money system. Fixing that would be a huge step forward in fixing everything else:
https://finitespaces.com/2018/04/07/why-we-create-sound-money-and-governments-wreck-them
Because we have a dishonest money system, and frankly dishonest everything else, it is important to step back and develop a view from outside the system.
Much of what is going on is simple theft hiding behind a maze of financial lies. Even the concept of what is an investment is so perverted today that most people think they are "making money" while others are actually wheelbarrow'ing it away.
https://www.finitespaces.com/2018/05/05/why-stocks-housing-and-gold-are-not-really-investments/
In reply to Why do I care they have a… by Angry Panda
America runs on consumers. If people didn't buy things they don't need with money they don't have, the Dow would be under 1000. I know its a paradox, but the last thing anybody with assets wants is a nation of savers. It's a good things most Americans plan on working until they die. I'd go back to encouraging smoking, drinking, and heavy consumption of red meat.
Oh, and another thing. You can get 4% in many blue chips right now from just the dividend. Seems like a layup in a 2% world.
Why in hell do people rely on anyone but themselves? Gov and banks are only in it to get re-elected and to profit. Thinking otherwise is very very naive.
Sheesh.
They all think taxpayers are endless source of cash until they're no longer are.
In reply to Why in hell do people rely… by Savvy
Remember Savvy, half of all people are on the left side of the bell curve.
But seriously, I get sick of all these retirement articles. Who the hell came up with the bright idea that you're supposed to spend the last 3 decades of your life playing golf and spending money like a drunken sailor?
Whats wrong with living modestly in a paid-off house and growing your own food? And maybe even (gasp) leaving something to someone in the next generation to help them get started?
In reply to They all think taxpayers are… by yellowsub
Same as it has always been. Self reliance sort of went out of fashion when the family farm went out of style. Retirement, I am good so long as the .gov remains solvent, currently a double dipper and yeah, I'll get downied for that.
Military retirement. I signed the contract and held up my end. Got divorced over it, got drug around the world, got a bad back out of the deal. Pay me!
Just got my 1st SocSec check a few days ago. I paid into that scheme a lot of years. Nice to see a return finally. My 17 yr old son is getting paid SocSec til he turns 18. WTF is that about? No wonder the .gov can't turn a profit.
In reply to Why in hell do people rely… by Savvy
Governments are going to be seriously screwed when the crash happens.
Firstly, it will no longer matter how they screw the data around. Retirees will know how much is really being stolen through real inflation because they will not have anything left at the end of each month.
Secondly, government income from property taxes will drop significantly. you can't tax when people can't pay. Even forcing every retiree out of their homes won't work because there won't be enough buyers out there to pick up the properties.
Thirdly, when the least well-prepared retirees run out of cash, the benefits bill will go up.
Fourthly, retirees vote.
Back the fuck up and define government... You are speaking as if banking and finance has remained dependent on real work, real risk, and real collateral!!! IT HAS NOT YOU STUPID FUCK! Taxes and houses/collateral have been fucking irrelevant for decades!!!!!
Seems to me the government of this republic has long since been co-opted and outright purchased by the world's central bankers/financiers...
Sorry asshat but you are NOT "fixing" anything without putting heads on pikes.
In reply to Governments are going to be… by CRM114
At what point did I imply this was fixable?
In reply to Back the fuck up and define… by LawsofPhysics
That's the entire point of inflation. It's how government has always dealt with debt.
If you are old and worried about finances then move in to the basement of your kid's house. SS should be for the truly disabled, the destitute, or those who have no family left.
It's hubris that an 80 year old thinks they should live in their own house when they can't even tie their own shoes, and willful blindness that they think the government owes them a check every month for being alive. SS was a tax, not a retirement plan. I'm sorry if you believed the lies your government told you.
In reply to Governments are going to be… by CRM114
I have never believed the Government lies, nor do I depend on them.
My point is that the Government relies on being able to tax retirees, and it can't do that when they all have no assets other than real estate left, because the flood of real estate cannot be absorbed into the system without property taxes dropping.
The idea that the Government owes them, as a moral point, is not at issue. The fact that the Government has promised them is. And that will be front and center at election time.
And, in case you haven't noticed, the kids are already living in their parents' basement, so there is no kids' basement for the retirees to go to.
In reply to That's the entire point of… by M O B
You want to know what hubris is? Hubris is taking SS out of everyone's check by telling them it is a retirement plan, and then turning around and trying to take it back by saying, "Oh no...it was a TAX. We don't owe you anything."
Fuck off. If you want that 80 year old's house, you can just wait until they die. Who the hell are you to demand they go live in their children's basement because YOU don't think they deserve to keep living in their own home?
Attitudes like yours are the problem. That's why the SS fund has been depleted...by people like YOU who don't think the recipients deserve it. Then you scream poverty to steal the rest.
Also, hubris is thinking your investments should go up all the time. You want the guarantees you would deny to others, because only YOUR security is important.
In reply to That's the entire point of… by M O B
They will learn math the hard way.
The over paying the public parasites in their salaries is what caused the pension crisis to escalate quickly.
I always tell them to their faces. They deserve nothing !!
Riddle me this, are all those MIC companies, who are 100% dependent on government contracts considered "public"? Seems to me no one appreciates the sewage worker until the shit pipes explode...
I agree, They deserve nothing!!!!
In reply to The over paying the public… by Seasmoke
Everybody wants to go to heaven, nobody wants to die.
LOL! Don't overthink this. What humanity is experiencing is in fact the result of uncoupling finance and eCONomics from REALITY!!!
humanity isn't just another ponzi, it's the ponzi motherfucker!!!
In the meantime...
"Full Faith and Credit"
Same as it ever was!!!