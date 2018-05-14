Ring Of Fire On Alert After Philippines Earthquake: California Is Warned

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 05/14/2018 - 20:05

Authored by Mac Slavo via SHTFplan.com,

After a 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck the Philippines, the Ring of Fire was put on alert. After dozens of earthquakes rocked Hawaii this month, followed by a volcanic eruption, many fear the Ring of Fire has become much more active, which has prompted scientists to warn California.

The recent and strong Philippines earthquake struck 113 miles from Davao, which is home to about 1.2 million people.  No tsunami threat has been issued for the Philippines, however, which is made up of more than 7,500 islands.  The lack of tsunami warning has slightly calmed the fears of those living in the vicinity of the quake, but those who reside near the Ring of Fire are on alert.

Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano, which could be set to unleash its biggest eruption yet in the coming week, along with the 5.2 magnitude earthquake in the Philippines has scientists looking more closely at the densely populated state of California. According to The Express UK, the Pacific Ring of Fire volcanoes are more explosive than the ones located in the island state of Hawaii. With Hawaii experiencing widespread devastation at the hands of the Kilauea volcanogeologists are now warning that California could be the next in line for an explosive eruption.

California, which sits on the volatile Pacific Ring of Fire, and is well overdue for a massive and devastating earthquake. The state is also now on volcano alert.  Scientists are warning that a volcanic eruption in the state is “due” according to their predictions.

The California Volcano Observatory (CVO) revealed that seven of the state’s 19 volcanoes are at high threat, with a three of those at “very high” risk of imminent eruption.  According to the CVO, these California volcanoes are more dangerous than Hawaiian volcanoes because they are blast volcanoes, which are more destructive. 

“What we would expect here, would be more like Mt. Saint Helens. More of an explosive eruption,” said Tim McCrink with the California Geological Survey.

“So that puts a lot of rock and dust and gasses in the air.”

Geologist Montgomery Brown said there’s a 25 percent chance another could blow within the next 30 years. According to Brown, that is “the same probability as a major San Andreas fault earthquake.” But some say the Hayward Bay fault line, which runs directly through the heavily populated San Francisco Bay Area in California could be even more dangerous than the San Andres. 

Dr. Margaret Mangan, who runs the CVO, added to the alert. 

“California is not only earthquake country, it’s volcano country too,” Dr. Mangan said.  Dr. Brian Hausback, a US geologist, told CBS:

“If one of these volcanoes decides to erupt, it will catch the world’s attention. These areas have high populations, infrastructure like power plants, and high level of air traffic in the area,” he said. 

 “There is no stopping a volcanic eruption. It is very likely that one of them will erupt in the near future, it is due.”

Alerts on Kilauea volcano still remain in place as well, with a “huge eruption” feared as the lava level in the volcano drops, indicating a build-up in pressure.  That pressure could very well explode into an eruption of massive magnitude.

The Ring of Fire appears to continue to come alive...

Comments

AlaricBalth Arnold Mon, 05/14/2018 - 20:38

The Ring of Fire looks like one enormous caldera. Imagine if it were to blow. It would most likely create enough thrust to knock the Earth from its current orbit around the Sun. The devastation would be catastrophic. 

(If we are going to post doom porn may as well make it as gloomy as possible)

revolla AlaricBalth Mon, 05/14/2018 - 20:48

God is pissed with the US:

1. Joining Israhell in killing Syrians - "Thou Shall Not Kill"

2. Joining Israhell in killing Palestinians - "Thou Shall Not Kill"

3. Joining Israhell in stealing Palestine - "Thou Shall Not Steal"

4. Joining Israhell in stealing Jerusalem and moving the embassy there - "Thou Shall Not Steal"

5. Joining Israhell in spreading the LIE that Jews are Hebrews of the Bible - - "Thou Shall Not Bear False Witness"

Patriot Eke AlaricBalth Mon, 05/14/2018 - 20:49

One theory on why Hawaii is an exception to the Ring of Fire is because in Earth's past there was a massive collusion there (perhaps our moon) and the mantle is very thin in the location because of it.  Hawaii is the largest active volcano on our planet.  Why would anyone live there?  It's madness.

Look up old videos on Kilauea too that go many years into the past.  Geologists have been warning that the South slope of the volcano is the most likely next collapse.  When, not if, it collapses too, it will cause at least a 30 meter high tsunami on the West coast of the USA.  While looking up information, check out how steep the under water slopes are of the Hawaiian islands too.

After seeing how steep it is, who would live there?  It's.... madness.  There have been nearly 70 confirmed collapses in the past with the evidence of debris fields to prove it.  The Earth's surface is moving, and it is floating on a molten core.  Therefore, don't live on or near volcanoes, and don't live where the plates are separating.  Simple, right?  It should be!

HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 Patriot Eke Mon, 05/14/2018 - 21:23

Forget Kommierfornicunt, Shitattle and Potland need to worry. Mt. Rainier and Mt. Hood are very close to urban areas. It isn't lava flows with those mountains. Lahars are massive mud, debris, and hot gas flows that can travel at 60 mph and up. If you live in a river valley, in either of those cities, I hope you know how to get to high ground. You will have about 20 mintues (or less).

hxc Kurpak Mon, 05/14/2018 - 20:28

Sandy Eggo is used to this type of weather (384521 degrees out, general chaparral on fire for thousands of acres, earthquakes, etc). The rest of the coastal snowflake cities can melt, dirty/ugly/overpriced/overbuilt shitholes anyway. Santa Barbara is gorgeous though.

HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 Kurpak Mon, 05/14/2018 - 21:25

Shitattle and Potland are near to massive volcanoes. It isn't so much the mountain that is a problem. It is what happens when all the hot gasses melt the glaciers on top and all of that mixes and seeks a way to sea level. It's called a lahar or debris flow. Deadly. There was a Caribbean island that had to order an evacuation of an entire city (Martinique?) and there are some good videos of the lahars.