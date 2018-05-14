Ring Of Fire On Alert After Philippines Earthquake: California Is Warned

Authored by Mac Slavo via SHTFplan.com,

After a 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck the Philippines, the Ring of Fire was put on alert. After dozens of earthquakes rocked Hawaii this month, followed by a volcanic eruption, many fear the Ring of Fire has become much more active, which has prompted scientists to warn California.

The recent and strong Philippines earthquake struck 113 miles from Davao, which is home to about 1.2 million people. No tsunami threat has been issued for the Philippines, however, which is made up of more than 7,500 islands. The lack of tsunami warning has slightly calmed the fears of those living in the vicinity of the quake, but those who reside near the Ring of Fire are on alert.

Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano, which could be set to unleash its biggest eruption yet in the coming week, along with the 5.2 magnitude earthquake in the Philippines has scientists looking more closely at the densely populated state of California. According to The Express UK, the Pacific Ring of Fire volcanoes are more explosive than the ones located in the island state of Hawaii. With Hawaii experiencing widespread devastation at the hands of the Kilauea volcano, geologists are now warning that California could be the next in line for an explosive eruption.

California, which sits on the volatile Pacific Ring of Fire, and is well overdue for a massive and devastating earthquake. The state is also now on volcano alert. Scientists are warning that a volcanic eruption in the state is “due” according to their predictions.

The California Volcano Observatory (CVO) revealed that seven of the state’s 19 volcanoes are at high threat, with a three of those at “very high” risk of imminent eruption. According to the CVO, these California volcanoes are more dangerous than Hawaiian volcanoes because they are blast volcanoes, which are more destructive.

“What we would expect here, would be more like Mt. Saint Helens. More of an explosive eruption,” said Tim McCrink with the California Geological Survey. “So that puts a lot of rock and dust and gasses in the air.”

Geologist Montgomery Brown said there’s a 25 percent chance another could blow within the next 30 years. According to Brown, that is “the same probability as a major San Andreas fault earthquake.” But some say the Hayward Bay fault line, which runs directly through the heavily populated San Francisco Bay Area in California could be even more dangerous than the San Andres.

Dr. Margaret Mangan, who runs the CVO, added to the alert.

“California is not only earthquake country, it’s volcano country too,” Dr. Mangan said. Dr. Brian Hausback, a US geologist, told CBS: “If one of these volcanoes decides to erupt, it will catch the world’s attention. These areas have high populations, infrastructure like power plants, and high level of air traffic in the area,” he said. “There is no stopping a volcanic eruption. It is very likely that one of them will erupt in the near future, it is due.”

Alerts on Kilauea volcano still remain in place as well, with a “huge eruption” feared as the lava level in the volcano drops, indicating a build-up in pressure. That pressure could very well explode into an eruption of massive magnitude.

The Ring of Fire appears to continue to come alive...