Ron Paul Explains Trump's Plan For Iran: Put Terrorists In Charge

Authored by Ron Paul via The Ron Paul Institute for Peace & Prosperity,
Back in the 2008 presidential race, I explained to then-candidate Rudy Giuliani the concept of “blowback.” Years of US meddling and military occupation of parts of the Middle East motivated a group of terrorists to carry out attacks against the United States on 9/11. They didn’t do it because we are so rich and so free, as the neocons would have us believe. They came over here because we had been killing Muslims “over there” for decades.
How do we know this? Well, they told us. Osama bin Laden made it clear why al-Qaeda sought to attack the US. They didn’t like the US taking sides in the Israel-Palestine conflict and they didn’t like US troops on their holy land.
Why believe a terrorist, some responded. As I explained to Giuliani ten years ago, the concept of “blowback” is well-known in the US intelligence community and particularly by the CIA.
Unfortunately, it is clear that Giuliani never really understood what I was trying to tell him. Like the rest of the neocons, he either doesn’t get it or doesn’t want to get it. In a recent speech to the MeK – a violent Islamist-Marxist cult that spent two decades on the US terror watch list – Giuliani promised that the Trump Administration had made “regime change” a priority for Iran. He even told the members of that organization – an organization that has killed dozens of Americans – that Trump would put them in charge of Iran!
Giuliani shares with numerous other neocons like John Bolton a strong relationship with this group. In fact, both Giuliani and Bolton have been on the payroll of the MeK and have received tens of thousands of dollars to speak to their followers. This is another example of how foreign lobbies and special interest groups maintain an iron grip on our foreign policy.
Does anyone really think Iran will be better off if Trump puts a bunch of “former” terrorists in charge of the country? How did that work in Libya?
It’s easy to dismiss the bombastic Giuliani as he speaks to his financial benefactors in the MeK. Unfortunately, however, Giuliani’s claims were confirmed late last week, when the Washington Free Beacon published a three-page policy paper being circulated among National Security Council officials containing plans to spark regime change in Iran.
The paper suggests that the US focus on Iran’s many ethnic minority groups to spark unrest and an eventual overthrow of the government. This is virtually the same road map that the US has followed in Iraq, Libya, Syria, and so on. The results have been unmitigated disaster after disaster.
Unleashing terrorists on Iran to overthrow its government is not only illegal and immoral: it’s also incredibly stupid. We know from 9/11 that blowback is real, even if Giuliani and the neocons refuse to understand it. Iran does not threaten the United States. Unlike Washington’s Arab allies in the region, Iran actually holds reasonably democratic elections and has a Western-oriented, educated, and very young population.
Why not open up to Iran with massive amounts of trade and other contacts? Does anyone (except for the neocons) really believe it is better to unleash terrorists on a population than to engage them in trade and travel? We need to worry about blowback from President Trump’s fully-neoconized Middle East policy! That’s the real threat!
MEK Iran Great Again
Nine 11 wasn't blowback. It was a deep state inside job.
In reply to MEK by TheWholeYearInn
The Tyrannical Lawless Political Police Surveillance State the World finds itself involved in today is a direct result of the biggest False Flag Psychological Operation ever perpetrated upon Mankind.
In reply to Nine 11 wasn't blowback. It… by Pearson365
As we all know, Iran used to be part of the Israelite state of old... NOT... http://normanfinkelstein.com/2018/05/12/slowly-but-surely-its-beginning… total madness from those murderous psychos in the Lubavitch theology network. other Qabbalists, the Kahane clan and of course their current US enabler Trumpturd
In reply to The Tyrannical Lawless… by Chupacabra-322
"Rebels, especially successful rebels, were of necessity bad subjects and worse governors."
-- T.E. Lawrence
In reply to As we all knwo, Iran used to… by Muh Raf
Gilad Atzmon -
“Jewish power is the ability to get non-Jews to stop talking about Jewish power.”
In reply to "Rebels, especially… by Row Well Number 41
HOW TO STOP TERRORISM 101
Get rid of Israhell.
Then there will be no more bribing American politicians to destroy the Middle East.
Artist's IMPRESSION of Satanyahoo RIDING Trump
In reply to Gilad Atzmon - “Jewish power… by Polynik3s
Amazing that even Ron Paul spouts the dumb-ass official line that Bin Laden and militant Arabs pulled off 9/11. They did not and Paul joins the ranks of arch deceivers running the West with his BS. Before this article I thought there was at least one leading US politician with a some integrity - some hope for the US to take the moral lead in the world - but I was absolutely wrong. I am not an American and except for the mainstream media fake-news attempts, I fortunately have not been indoctrinated in my schooling by the jingoism and swill which has been implanted in a number of my American friends, who somehow regard it as disloyal to admit that their nation could ever do wrong.
A truly, brave, and truth-seeking American is clearly someone like Ken O'Keeffe who is trying to right the scales of justice to put his nation of a more even keel where trust and honor come first, not another political phoney like a Ron Paul or a fake alternate-media caster like Alex Jones who must be politically correct to pass muster with the lying Zio establishment.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-fgTsmH6mS8
In reply to "Rebels, especially… by Row Well Number 41
Wow, is that real?
// edit I think it's an onion thing, very odd for norman finklestein to have on a site with his name, if it's the one I'm thinking of //
In reply to As we all knwo, Iran used to… by Muh Raf
https://www.theonion.com/netanyahu-begins-calling-for-israeli-return-to…
In reply to Wow, is that real? “The… by chunga
The Onion dude.
In reply to Wow, is that real? “The… by chunga
I wonder why Norman Finklestein has that. I actually like that guy.
In reply to The Onion dude. by Chupacabra-322
Just wait until this CIA PSYOP gets rolling here.
Charles Taylor Jr. Comes To Ameri-duh. = https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VYOjWnS4cMY
This brings crazies to the country side on a naked (except for rifle and bandoleer of mags) dead run raiding orgy of murder and mayhem.
All nice little MKUltra gems.
It will be like Holloween all year long.
Live Hard, All Kid Gambino Needs Is A Curly Blond Wig, Some Kot, A New AK-47 And Lots Of Cult Followers Running Amuck Beside Him, Die Free
~ DC v8.8
In reply to The Tyrannical Lawless… by Chupacabra-322
"The results have been unmitigated disaster after disaster."
That is the goal.
Getting pipelines built and stealing oil and gas from a country are so much cheaper with a country in chaos.
In reply to Nine 11 wasn't blowback. It… by Pearson365
Was Bldg 7 related to the Pennsylvania plane crash?
In reply to Nine 11 wasn't blowback. It… by Pearson365
No, it was used in the USS Liberty bombing.
All true ZHers know that, son. .. Where you from anyways?
Here, sign this:
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
I'll plug the good but wildly optimistic Dr Frog just for Ron.
The Petition To End The Federal Reserve Bank = http://www.endthefedreserve.com/
I doubt even a Mean Seething Frog-O-Science will last very long in The Cesspool but my hat is off to him for trying.
Hear the good Doc's rap and pitch here = https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCoadVWF3acwZhffVQkVKv2Q/videos?disable…
He be bigger and meaner than Dr. Ron Paul.
Let's see how far this doc gets. ............... Any bets?
Live Hard, In Mass We May Be Able To Storm The Castle - End The Fed - The Petition, Sign It, Because We All Know What The Problem In America Is, Don't We Fellow ZHers?, Die Free
~ DC v8.8
In reply to Was Bldg 7 related to the… by nekten
Every time someone says "Deep State" a Neocon gets a raging boner. It is not a state within a state; it is and always will be treason.
Saying "Deep State" is Orwell's Newspeak you tool.
Just as Trump is not playing 4D Chess when he follows Rothschild's Lucifarian orders.
Just as Blackwater are not contractors, but mercenaries.
All Newspeak!
The proper English term for those traitorous Dual US-Israeli Citizens that attacked the USA on 911 is
"JUDAS STATE."
We will continue have the Judas State and the War on Terror until the day we
1) End BIS and the Rothschild Banking Cartel.
2) End the Rothchild bloodline completely.
3) End Israel and remove the fake-Semite Khazars from Palestine.
Once you ID humanity's mortal enemy for the last 300 years, one does not take half measures. This is war and they will all be removed from power, not one Lucifarian Rothschild institution will remain, especially Israel.
In reply to Nine 11 wasn't blowback. It… by Pearson365
Ron Paul should read The Art of the Deal.
This is a "big first offer". An extreme starting position to be negotiated back to something more reasonable.
In reply to MEK by TheWholeYearInn
Except in this, the analogy would be walking into a business meeting, then pulling out a gun and threatening everyone in the room until you get your way. What Trump and neocons are doing is/should be illegal.
Trump and trumptards think threatening the world with armageddon is somehow a "smart" negotiating tactic, like the asshole did with North Korea.
In reply to Ron Paul should read The Art… by tmosley
You prefer ineffective presidents.
Shoulda wrote in Jeb.
In reply to Except in this, the analogy… by HominyTwin
"his is a "big first offer". An extreme starting position to be negotiated back"
whatever you say Peggy.
I'm sure most of Europe (who needs Iranian oil without worrying about sanctions), and China (who is ready to step in and facilitate)...
... are all sitting on their asses just waiting for Trump's next TWEET
cause really ~ It's all about Trump.
Permit ME to tell you "Trump's Plan For Iran"... Here it is... Ready?
Whatever the fuck Netanyahu & Sheldon Adelson tell him to do
In reply to Ron Paul should read The Art… by tmosley
Non predictive and therefore worth nothing.
In reply to whatever you say Peggy by TheWholeYearInn
Paul is a GD politician that for the most part has done nothing in his entire career! Nothing but talk that is. Then again that is all they ever do in addition to taking money from their lobbyist until their rich and quit.
In reply to Ron Paul should read The Art… by tmosley
He did break a lot of people out of the false left-right paradigm.
Can't really think of anything he ever actually got done though. Mark of a true libertarian I guess.
In reply to Paul is a GD politician that… by JoseyWalesTheOutlaw
Trumpboy Mosley,
Put yourself in the shoes of the other party in this negotiation. They see Trump as a megalomaniac that everyone says will screw you in a deal. Additionally, the USA has ignored law and agreements and reasoning too many times. These are intelligent humans with a Cultural Memory not video game AI.
Why would anyone go to the bargaining table? Threats of violence? USA is a paper tiger. It cannot win a war since...
It is facing off against Russia, Iran, China. These enemies would destroy our Navy with supersonic weapons at the first battle.
Anglo-Zionist power is failing as the world turns its back on Lucifarian Rothchild slavery.
In reply to Ron Paul should read The Art… by tmosley
Couldn't be better said. To bad these politicians don't believe in judgment day. Their going to roast.
Meanwhile we learned why he is all in to Make China Great Again. This seems to be the reason why he is letting the Chinese telco of the hook that violated the Iran sanctions all these years:
https://www.nationalreview.com/news/china-contributing-500-million-trum…
Fuck Ron Paul. The Nazi flag would fly over DC if he’d have ran things in ‘33.
Fascism's flag comes in many stripes
In reply to Fuck Ron Paul. The Nazi flag… by rockstone
That’s a great point and +1000 for you. But the simple truth is if you have a cunt like Paul looking out for you, I can guarantee that flag will not be yours.
It will belong to someone much less sympathetic to yourself than those currently flying it.
And as much as you may hate that, it’s all that matters. Life’s a bitch....
In reply to Fascism's flag comes in many… by booboo
No, fuck you instead. Next time you run your cunt mouth because you’re triggered by the concepts of blowback, and the American military’s role being defense of America, not Jewtopia, do us all a favor and stick some drain cleaner in there.
fag.
https://www.commondreams.org/views/2009/11/16/shining-light-roots-terrorism
In reply to Fuck Ron Paul. The Nazi flag… by rockstone
What did Sweden ever do to cause their Arab problem?
Paul assumes people are generally good. But Islam is a terror cult.
In reply to No, fuck you instead. Next… by I Am Jack's Ma…
Amen. All bets are off when that’s the case. How can these idiots not understand this?
Oh wait....... I do know. They’ve been listening to RP for 30 years.....
In reply to What did Sweden ever do to… by tmosley
Paul assumes that people generally leave others alone if you leave them alone. The main exception is empire, in which a would-be emperor pays a vanguard to go destabilize a target nation.
In Sweden's case, they chose to have an immigration policy that includes taking in people who have no intention of contributing or showing respect to the local culture. Contrast this with Chinese, Japanese, or other Asian nation's immigration policies.
In reply to What did Sweden ever do to… by tmosley
That’s a lot of babbling dude. Man....the monsters under the bed really fuck w you at night, don’t they?
In reply to No, fuck you instead. Next… by I Am Jack's Ma…
Nah. Once the Nazis decided to invade the Soviet Union, their goose was cooked.
In reply to Fuck Ron Paul. The Nazi flag… by rockstone
You really don't have a clue, do you?
Nazi flag. Pffft!
In reply to Fuck Ron Paul. The Nazi flag… by rockstone
George Washington was a former "terrorist"(?) They put him in charge...
You don't have a clue what a terrorist is. Your comment is not even funny if that is what you intended it to be.
In reply to George Washington was a… by SomeBrokersHav…
One man's terrrrst is another's freedom fighter.
In reply to You don't have a clue what a… by TuPhat
Trumps plan? Uh huh. He came up with the 7 countries in 5 years plan about 20 years ago right?
7 x 5 = Yinon Plan.
In reply to Trumps plan? Uh huh. He came… by Oldguy05
Doesn't seem Ron Paul has read or internalized Zbigniew Brzezinski's "The Grand Chessboard." It's only been pretty much the manual for US Foreign Policy for over 40 years.
Rather than rehashing that evil little monograph, I'll just say the whole point is to control the supply of energy to Europe and China. Russia has their own so other means have to be employed to subvert and break up Russia.
So turning Iran over to terrorists, turning the Sunni oil-producing nations over to terrorists while keeping just enough vassal-clients in power in nations the US depends on for oil, atomizing civil society in countries with energy or on the paths energy has to travel to get to Europe or China; that's the purpose, not an unanticipated consequence, of US strategy.
I wonder if Mika has read it.
Edit: Z.B. simply recouched the Wolfowitz Doctrine.
In reply to Doesn't seem Ron Paul has… by swmnguy
Chicken/Egg. Actually, I think Wolfie got it from Zbiggy. But at this point, what difference does it make?
In reply to I wonder if Mika has read it. by Oldguy05
Thus, The Silk Road completely Threatens the US Petro Dollar Vassel State Foreign Policy of terrorizing the World. That is, arming, funding & training I CIA SIS Terror Organizations to achieve those goals since the days of the Mujahaideen.
Remember Five points:
1. Isreal will fight to the very last American Soldiers Death.
2. The Zionist screams in Pain as he Stikes you.
3.The Yinon Plan.
4.Operation TALPIOT.
5. Qatari Pipeline Petro Dollar Vs. Russia / China Petro Yaun.
In reply to Doesn't seem Ron Paul has… by swmnguy
I think I will call up the Feds about Mrs, M. You are saying my wife is deportable? I want to know what the fuck is going on there.
men like trump want to watch the world burn
"the concept of “blowback” is well-known in the US intelligence community and particularly by the CIA." And even this GED, vo-tech educated red-neck can understand blow-back. Chalmers Johnson even wrote a book on it.
Yeah, every kid on the school playground knows about "blowback."
F with somebody's little brother, you'll be getting some.
In reply to "the concept of “blowback”… by TheNeosNeo