Satellite's-Eye View Of America's Rich... And Not-So-Rich

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 05/16/2018 - 21:15

Welcome to the dis-united state of America... and the other 'left'-'right' divide...

Proportion of U.S. Tax Returns with Annual Gross Income Over $100,000 to Under...

And zoomed in on New York...

h/t @M_McDonough

Comments

Vote up!
 16
Vote down!
 0
LetThemEatRand Wed, 05/16/2018 - 21:16 Permalink

Most people including those with little don't care if other people make a lot of money, so long as they do so honestly and not via corruption and graft.  It's the American dream to get rich beyond belief.   The reason we are a divided nation is that a good chunk of the truly wealthy got there through graft, and more and more Americans are waking up to that fact.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
ClowardPiven2016 Wed, 05/16/2018 - 21:34 Permalink

Instead of zooming in on NY let’s take a close look at DC and the surrounding counties. Heavy concentration of parasites slopping at the trough of tax money and deficit spending. Or...the best and the brightest as they like to refer to themselves. 