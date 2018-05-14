Satellite's-Eye View Of America's Rich... And Not-So-Rich

Welcome to the dis-united state of America... and the other 'left'-'right' divide...
Proportion of U.S. Tax Returns with Annual Gross Income Over $100,000 to Under...
And zoomed in on New York...
Welcome to the dis-united state of America... and the other 'left'-'right' divide...
Proportion of U.S. Tax Returns with Annual Gross Income Over $100,000 to Under...
And zoomed in on New York...
Comments
Most people including those with little don't care if other people make a lot of money, so long as they do so honestly and not via corruption and graft. It's the American dream to get rich beyond belief. The reason we are a divided nation is that a good chunk of the truly wealthy got there through graft, and more and more Americans are waking up to that fact.
Ha! Show us a satellite image of their ethnicity. THAT ✡️ would be telling.
In reply to Most people including those… by LetThemEatRand
ZH missed story of the day: Crimean bridge officially opened to traffic 23 hours ago.
https://z5h64q92x9.net/proxy_u/ru-en.ru/https/colonelcassad.livejournal…
In reply to Ha! Show us a satellite… by J S Bach
Somebody had to create the wealth.
I know! The wealthy created the wealth. That's how they got to be wealthy!
In reply to Most people including those… by LetThemEatRand
The funny thing is that what you said is literally true. Money printing is a wonderful thing if you're in the club.
In reply to Somebody had to create the… by thebigunit
Which satellite provided this again? Certainly well worth the debt.
In reply to The funny thing is that what… by LetThemEatRand
Looks like N.Korea.
N. Korea is irrelevant because China is picking up the sword.
In reply to Looks like N.Korea. by 10mm
Light pollution.
And the meek will inherit it.
crabs and iced water
In reply to And the meek will inherit it… by Anarchyteez
Left - right divide? More like people vs empty space
Hey stupid Americans, look at those pictures.
Assets > Income. Paychecks don't mean shit. Jobs and others receive $1 a year...
East of the Rockies has a serious infection.
Charcoal starter work just fine on crab lice, just don't leave it on for more than 10 seconds.
In reply to East of the Rockies has a… by Kurpak
We know exactly where to nuke them now.
Now some of you understand why I will cheer the day a nuke / EMP hits NYC, DC, and LA.
Instead of zooming in on NY let’s take a close look at DC and the surrounding counties. Heavy concentration of parasites slopping at the trough of tax money and deficit spending. Or...the best and the brightest as they like to refer to themselves.