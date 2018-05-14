Sears Shorts Crushed After Company Starts Process To Sell Assets (To Eddie Lampert)

Like clockwork, the moments a certain number of Sears shorts accumulate, a press release or a statement from Eddie Lampert unleashes a violent short squeeze, and today was just such a day.
With the short interest SHLD rising to the highest level since last October...
... Sears said a special committee started the formal process to explore the sale of various assets, including its Kenmore brand, the Sears Home Improvement Products unit as well as the Parts Direct business of the Sears Home Services division, and reported that Sears had received a proposal for these assets from ESL Investments in April.
Translated: Eddie Lampert, who is the biggest shareholder of Sears, is looking to buy the bulk of what Sears has to sell to keep the melting ice cube alive for a few more quarters. Which somehow is perfectly legal in this bizarro investing universe.
For those confused, Eddie Lampert has constructed another check-kiting scheme, whose only purpose is to bump Sears stock higher by slamming the shorts once again. And sure enough, that's precisely what happened as Sears shares surged as much as 15% before fading some of their gains.
From the press release:
Sears Holdings Announces Initiation Of Formal Process To Explore Potential Sale Of Assets
Sears Holdings Corporation (the "Company") (SHLD) today announced that a special committee of the board of directors (the "Board") of the Company (the "Special Committee") is initiating a formal process to explore the sale of its Kenmore brand and related assets, the Sears Home Improvement Products business of the Sears Home Services division and the Parts Direct business of the Sears Home Services division (collectively, the "Sale Assets"). As previously reported, the Board received a letter from ESL Investments, Inc. ("ESL") expressing interest in participating as a purchaser of all or a portion of the Sale Assets. The Board established the Special Committee, which consists solely of independent directors, to evaluate ESL's proposal, to actively solicit third-party interest in the Sale Assets, and to explore any other alternatives with respect to the Sale Assets that may maximize value for the Company. The Special Committee has retained Centerview Partners LLC to serve as its investment banker and Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP to serve as its legal counsel.
All inquiries from potential third party purchasers concerning the Sale Assets should be directed to Centerview Partners LLC.
No assurances can be given that any formal detailed proposal will be made by ESL or any third party purchaser, or, if made, as to the terms and conditions of such proposal and the Sale Assets to which it relates, that any proposal made by ESL or third party purchaser regarding a proposed transaction will be recommended to the Board by the Special Committee, that definitive documentation relating to any such transaction will be executed, or that a transaction will be consummated in accordance with that documentation, if at all.
The Company does not intend to comment further with respect to the Sale Assets unless and until it determines that additional disclosure is appropriate.
As previously disclosed in our annual report, the Company is exploring ways to unlock value across a range of assets, including the Sale Assets.
But the biggest way the Company unlocks value is by launching wave after wave of short squeezes to prevent the stock of the effectively defunct company from hitting its "fair value."
I hope sears stays afloat. It's my go-to to take dumps at the mall. Food court Restroom, I mean, there's a lot of caffeine and grease going on in that food court. If that's not scary enough, you also get some middle-stall type of lurkers hanging around.
Nobody in our local Sears speaks English, Señor
Yup. I do the peepee dance and yell baño!, and they point.
I wonder if Eddie is going to give Eddie a good deal? Seems really on the up and up to me. NOT.
Gees if you had listened to Cramer / Madd Money in 2007 you could be the proud owner of SHLD stock at 60 bucks a share. Eddie is a real wizz kid. He will wizz all over you!
Don't let him out of the trunk next time you kidnap him.
I still love the Tim Allen Sears bits in his stand-up.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=otMUNoKfJBg
The people who shopped for clothes in Sears have moved in large part to JCP. Hard to understand why JCP is so crowded considering the overpriced stuff they sell.
Hey Eddie, haven't you schemed to accumulate enough?
There's a word for that. I can't seem to quite remember it...
article is hate speech
making disparaging comments about a person from a protected group
JCP quality of clothing has dropped dramatically. I don't even bother looking around there. I might buy Docker khakis for work when they run a good online sale, but that's it. And I used to shop JCP all the time. When you save money by reducing quality, it WILL catch up to you.
No Widespread Middle Class = No Sears
Since few Americans can afford houses, when they convert the bigly, unaffordable houses of the assortative mates into condos and upscale apartments, landlords will buy their “home improvement” products in bulk, getting a bulk discount, from some kind of wholesaler.
Sears would not survive with or without the middle class. Malls are strictly ridiculous and always have been in a way.Played middle class people for fools paying for huge real estate cathedrals of consumerism. How much value does it add these days to provide a cheap place for Mexicans to hang out? ZERO.
The dead Malls of America series on YouTube shows it best. More proof of Obama's 8 years of failure by destroying the middle class---exporting millions of jobs to China, Mexico, etc, ... Obamacare, etc.
Obama and his pet wookie hate America and esp the middle class, black and white. It's fascinating to see how much Obama hates conservative middle class blacks who are smart and successful.
WRONG. If that were true, Home Depot and Lowes would be on death's doorstep as well.
You could never get me in a Sears again. Ancient, overpriced merchandise. Worthless employees. Sears can't go away fast enough for me.
Bernie Madoff got arrested for running a variation on Lampert's Ponzi Scheme
talk about branding. i have such great memories of shopping at sears as a kid it is the only stock i follow because of emotional need. fuck eddie for destroying the source of those memories. i hope he goes down with sears.
Just hire more 3rd migrants with head scarfs. Problem solved.
Most retail jobs, like most office jobs, are staffed by people whose major household bills are not covered by the wages. Since rent consumes more than half of [earned] income for the vast majority of employees, retail is just a side hustle for all but the manager.
Since retail has much worse hours than office jobs—and since it is not possible to skip out on work constantly in a back-watching absentee-momma gang—retail is not as mom dominated as the multitude of “voted-best-for-moms” office jobs.
Retail has some mom employees with “somethin’ comin’ in” that covers major household bills. Some employees have spousal income, child support that pays their rent or monthly welfare that covers rent and groceries, plus refundable EITC child tax credits up to $6,431, equaling 3 to 4 months of full-time retail pay.
But few, low-income, womb-productive retail (or office) employees are working full time. The many single moms and male breadwinners, staying under the earned-income limits for welfare in legal / illegal immigrant households, can only get welfare by working part time. They cannot get welfare when working even a minimum-wage job at full-time hours; they would exceed the income limits for the programs.
Employers know this very well, and a rigged, low-wage labor market market has grown up around womb-productive workers with unearned income from spouses or government, but the market for retailers is not as good since most Americans are not being paid by government to have sex and reproduce. As their pocket money is more and more limited, their visits to stores of any kind grow less frequent.
Full-time retail workers are usually students, working what is in effect a temp job, or graduates, living in mom’s basement.
Other retail workers have retirement income that covers rent and groceries or spousal income, and they are just working for keeping-up-with-the-Jones’ money. A LOT of married moms work part time in the more upscale mall stores that cater to an older crowd, albeit most stores cater to the younger set.
Even when their spouses make plenty to support the household in style, all of the part-time, womb-productive employees get non-refundable child tax credits in the thousands to boost up their low wages, not so for the full-time, non-womb-productive employees with no spousal income, no child support paying the rent and no free EBT food, free rent, free electricity, free monthly cash assistance, free daycare so that they can work part time to stay under the income limit for welfare and up to $6,431 in EITC refundable child-tax-credit cash.
In addition to subsidized food and subsidized rent that increases with every birth, the “poor,” womb-productive citizens and noncitizens get up to $6,431 in yearly, refundable EITC child-tax-credit payouts for sex and reproduction from the US Treasury Department, called their “taxes.”
The maximim, refundable child tax credit equals 3 to 4 months of full-time wages for the millions of US citizens who are non womb productive and, thus, relying on earned-only income to cover all bills. You do not see many in that category working in retail, not even in management jobs, which mostly go to crony parents with spousal income, albeit those retail crony-parent managers are not gone from work frequently, like the babyvavationing crony moms who preside over America’s increasingly automated office-job wasteland.
Young, hip people, living in mom’s basement, do dominate the trendier mall stores...but not Sears since it is not trendy. The trendy stores often pay even less than other retail jobs since so many young people want to work there, just to say they work at a trendy store, rather than a store associated with middle-class families and more a utilitarian product range.
I am well into middle age, and once owned a shop related to home decor / improvement, so I know this is no new trend. Sears has been declining for decades due to large-scale social trends, but it still manages to hang on. In that context, perhaps, they have done as well as they can with it, making an art out of just hanging onto fragments of their former self.
All through my youth, Sears was already past its prime.
With Super Wal*Marts arising in every city and po-dunk town all through the Nineties, Sears did not go for that warehouse-bargain approach to volume selling everything under the sun.
Sears tried to maintain a true, broad, middle-class department store, like the ones from America’s middle-class heyday. They went for acceptably nice, rather than going full warehouse or specializing to court divergent taste segments, even though the country’s broad middle class was deteriorating, and the society was fragmenting into more-and-less broke, factional groups, with a sprinkling of upper-income assortative mates in the top 20% and an over-the-top upper crust in the top 1%, seeking added-value products (and services) that set them apart from the unsophisticated, ruffian, warring hordes at the bottom.
Many trendier, mid-range stores eclipsed Sears in areas like clothing, and during the Boomer-driven housing boom, retailers like Home Depot and Lowe’s soaked up most of the utility / home improvement sales, while most people bought their appliances elsewhere, too.
Stores like Restoration Hardware and Pottery Barn sponged up most of the upper-end mall sales in home decor. Sears—for whatever reason—was not seen as a trendy, low-dollar alternative, like Target, which mopped up what was left of the middle class.
When Target swept into college towns in the Nineties, many college girls shopped there for their dorm-room items. Their habit of shopping there for home decor undercut Main Street stores like mine, in addition to all of the competition from the higher-end mall stores, like Restoration Hardware, and some art-related big boxes.
If it is hard for Sears to subsist in this middle-class-withering environment, it is far, far, far harder for the small-fry, independent stores unless the owners have deep pockets. Too many specialty retailers divide up the profit from that limited market in the top 20%, and Wal*Mart takes 90% of the much-more-lucrative bottom 80% of the market. Add in Amazon, going after all of it. What does that leave for Sears?
WRONG. Sears was once king of the hill. My parents bought all my clothes there as a kid. You know what happened? Sears got arrogant. Would only take their credit card and not Visa/MC. Introduced Cheryl Tiegs line of clothes and started charging a lot more for clothes. They made the opening for K-Mart and you know the rest of the story. Sears need only look in the mirror for the reason of their demise.
don't worry about eddie. he got plenty.
As long as he doesn't turn his back on the help. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nwey9Vq0Z0Y
They sell all junk, like most retail operations, haven't set foot in that store in years. I needed to replace the washer/dryer that lasted 23 years, and would have lasted more yet, went to my local family owned appliance shop and bought the same thing rebuilt.
Next recession our malls will be like ghost towns, some areas are looking at turning them into housing for the people.
indoor hunting grounds
Sears, KMart, these fucking shit stores need to go. They have zero chance.
BITCOIN shorts just got massacred lol
https://s3.amazonaws.com/tradingview/snapshots/5/5itxyiNF.png
eddie is worth billions more, sears is worth billions less. eddie wouldn't change a fucking thing.
the only good thing about sears is the tool section
its alot better than harbor freight (albeit more expensive)
They are now putting the Craftsman name on Chinese-made tools. I buy S-K Tools online. Cold-forged in America with American steel, no less. I will be buying more from them.
I bet Sears has cut security. It's got to be a free for all in their by now.
Sears was great. It sold quality stuff at reasonable prices. Well over 1/2 of my purchases came from Sears.
Like Montgomery Wards and others there was no way it could compete with the cheapo generations. Forced to sell the same foreign crap albeit in prettier packages they were doomed.
Even K-Mart was a step up from Walmart back 'in the day'. Today it's a step down.
For tools you might as well go to Harbor Freight as it's the same crap just not in a pretty box.
Clothes are cheap and tasteless as well but doesn't matter at the Walmart's. Most from the 'no taste generation' shop in their comfy clothes we used to call pajama's. Hell, you can't even buy a good pair of boot cut, tailored jeans. Levi's are $45 dollar junk.
Now appliances are a little different... Idiots today will pay $3000 for a fridge that has a TV and WiFi.
Same-o for the humongous washing machines and dryers. What they don't understand is, with the dirty power and poor grounding they get, those appliances will never last the 20-30 years the older non-electronic junk did.
I have a fridge purchased in 1984 still runs and looks great. Course it uses the old R-12 which is a very low pressure refrigerant that they blamed for causing the Ozone holes. It was all BS and has morphed into Climate Change but the Mushrooms will believe anything .gov says these days.
Goodbye Sears and goodbye quality.
Harbor Freight is China special. Do you want tools to last a lifetime or just a couple of years? I will continue to buy S-K Tools. Buy quality and then you never have to worry about it any more. Keep buying Chinese junk and wondering why there are no manufacturing jobs left here.
Sears is time travel; it is always 1962 in there.
1962 never looked that bad.
Sears is 1977.
No,,, shopped there in 77. Clean and still American.
I noticed the changes in the late 1990's - early 2000's.
Around 2008 or so I asked the store manager why all the Mexican music and he basically told me Sears didn't cater to the likes of me (white ) anymore. Never went back. Wrote and told them they would be OOB in ten years. I was pretty close from all appearances.
One of my favorite things with Sears is how in one local mall they closed the upper floor of the store and put out a big sign, "Come see the all new Sears".
Um, you closed half your store and didn't even update a single kiosk.
Kenmore is a dead brand, just like Craftsman. Once you sell off a name, it isn't the same.
Hey Eddie Mitt and Kravis lever the ToyRus up 5 billion and extracted 422million a year in fees.. Then used IN THE UNITED STATES BANKRUPTCY COURT FOR THE EASTERN DISTRICT OF VIRGINIA RICHMOND DIVISION to Chapeter11 them..
Why don't you break on off on the boys and start selling house Kits like before the FED?
How many business majors does it take to sell a Lands End shirt? One but 300 to manage tags, regulation, logistics, inventory, wage slavery arbitration, taxes, marketing, Icrap pay, Icrap marketing, Siri Alexa bite me, Amazon contracted postal workers, and other stuff.
I find it amazing that anyone would short a stock that trades at less than $10 a share. The reward to risk ratio just doesn't seem worth it.
No more Sears by me. A few Kmarts in metro area still.
I don't understand the Amazon NSA, Post Office, contracts. We should be flying to Sears jetson style if we weren't wasting money (trust intellect) on regime change, War worship, dumbing down education and wealth consolidation.
https://tinyurl.com/y7hrw3pk
Eddie Heathkit cell phones?
and still it is going to fail and Lampert will steal more...through fraud and graft. The Wall Street Way! Sales could zero, assets worthless....and still he can pump and dump this piece of trash
Need the Malls for the Chimp outs!
Very entertaining!
https://i.imgur.com/4WBHmWU.jpg